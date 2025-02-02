My parents didn't plan for retirement, but I've got millions - what's the best way to help them? Canva | ajr_images from Getty Images and theboone from Getty Images Signature

Key Points If you can afford to support your parents financially, it’s a wonderful thing.

Your options include gifting them money or simply covering expenses so they don’t have to.

Setting them up with a financial advisor could get them on a better path.

A lot of people manage to retire securely through years of diligent savings. But some people unfortunately reach retirement age having saved very little. It’s people in this boat who often end up having to rely heavily on Social Security to make ends meet. And that’s not a comfortable position to be in.

Such is the situation this Reddit poster’s parents are in. The parents are in their early 60s and are still working, but they’re starting to slow down and think about retirement.

The problem, though, is that the parents don’t have a lot of savings. The poster is guessing they have about $200,000, which isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of what could be a 20-year retirement or longer.

Since the poster is well off, they’re looking to help make their parents’ retirement more rewarding. But they’re wondering how to best go about it. Here are some options they can consider.

1. Gifting the parents money — or gifting them an investment portfolio

If the poster has plenty of money to spare, they can always opt to gift their parents money. The issue here, though, is that they may run into gift tax issues.

Also, gifting the parents money doesn’t necessarily teach them what to do with it. At this point, it would be a good idea for the parents to get a crash course on how to invest appropriately for their age. If they’re still working for a few more years, they don’t need to spend their child’s money right away. So instead, it could be a good idea to set them up with an investment portfolio that can generate income.

2. Helping the parents cover expenses

Another option for this poster is to offer financial support to the parents on an as-needed basis once they retire. The poster could, for example, step in and pay the mortgage some months, or cover car repairs and surprise expenses as they arise.

The poster also says it makes them sad that their parents want to travel and enjoy retirement, but a lack of funds will probably hold them back. The poster could use their money to pay for a few special trips for their parents, or do things like pick up the tab for dinners out or other entertainment they enjoy together.

3. Setting the parents up with a financial advisor

It may be that the poster’s parents don’t have a lot of savings because they weren’t such high earners. Or it may be that they weren’t so good at managing their money.

Another great way to help the parents in this situation is to set them up with a financial advisor. An advisor can help them get on a better path with their own savings and help them make smart decisions during their last few years in the workforce. An advisor can also help them create a realistic retirement budget to get a good sense of the lifestyle they can expect.

If you have parents in a similar boat, one of the best things you can do for them is get them financial help. There’s no shame in partnering with an advisor later in life. It’s a great way to make up for years of missing savings and get your parents’ financial house in order before their careers officially come to an end.

