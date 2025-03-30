I Want to Know Alternatives to the 4% Withdrawal Rule for My Retirement Strategy Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement, there are few things more sacred than the 4% safe withdrawal strategy. Generally considered the best way to plan for early retirement, there is no question this is a particular favorite strategy of Reddit.

However, at least one Redditor posting in r/Fire is looking for strategies that might be a little more dynamic than living off a certain percentage for the rest of time. In other words, they want a plan that allows them to withdraw a little more or less if needed.

This very interesting question deserves an answer because the 4% rule isn’t infallible. While it might be a Reddit darling, it isn’t the only option for early retirement.

The 95% Rule

As part of the Redditor’s question, which essentially looks for more dynamic strategies, they ask about the 95% rule, which they don’t currently understand. In simple terms, the 95% rule would be a more dynamic way to look at FIRE than the 4% rule, which it builds on.

Put simply, the 95% rule suggests that someone can withdraw 95% of the previous year’s withdrawal amount or 4% of the current portfolio, whichever is greater. In this case, you’d be hoping for a more stable income stream alongside better long-term financial results.

The specific hope is that in year 1 of your FIRE life, you’d start by withdrawing 4% and following the SWR as a place to get started. In year 2 and every subsequent year after that, you would start looking at the difference between the 95% withdrawal balances and the 4% withdrawal balances.

For example, if you had a $2.5 million portfolio and withdrew 4%, you’d have $100,000 for your first year of retirement to live on. In year two, you’d have to compare $95,000 (95% of $100,000) against 4% of the current portfolio value, and in many cases, the 95% rule allows for better long-term performance.

Variable Percentage Withdrawal

A number of Redditors also suggested that the original poster consider the idea of a Variable Percentage Withdrawal, or VPW. Using this method, you will withdraw an increased percentage every year based on the value of your current portfolio.

This method is advantageous because it allows for market fluctuations, helps you consider the projected length of your retirement, and ensures that you never run out of money. The challenge with this method is that the withdrawal amount allowed annually fluctuates with portfolio value.

If the market drops, you’ll have less money to spend while spending more of your portfolio. This method is best suited for people who are more flexible with their year-to-year spending and are not worried about creating generational wealth.

Vanguard Dynamic Spending Rule

Created by investing giant Vanguard, multiple Redditors also suggested that the original poster give the company’s Dynamic Spending Rule a look. In this instance, you’d look at your initial spending year of 4% SWR and then adjust it accordingly based on the performance of your portfolio that year.

From there, you would establish a maximum and minimum spending number, known as the “ceiling” and the “floor,” ensuring you don’t get too spendy and don’t withdraw enough. During upswings in the market, you could set a predetermined spending amount, say 5% of your current portfolio value. If the market falls, you withdraw less to spend, but not any amount below the “floor” you need to survive, pay your bills, etc.

The hope is that this strategy will allow for more longevity by enabling you to spend more when the market is good while protecting your portfolio when the market is down. One Redditor set their “ceiling” at 5% and their “floor” at 3.5%, believing this number should last their entire retirement life.

The 4% Rule

It’s important to remember that the 4% rule isn’t infallible. Even if you follow it to the letter, it doesn’t prevent you from withdrawing more during any given year. Many Redditors have suggested sticking to this method and pulling out more money when necessary, such as for medical expenses or a desire to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

