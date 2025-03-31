Personal Finance

I Gave My 30-Day Notice to Retire Early—When Will the Reality Hit Me?

Travel, love and senior couple with motorbike, retirement and happiness for vacation, excited and cheerful. Freedom, old man and happy mature woman with motorcycle, transportation and quality time
People work for many decades to build nest eggs so they can retire on their terms, but it still catches people off guard. One Redditor recently posted about their experience in the Retirement subreddit. The original poster recently handed in their 30-day notice and has been working in the financial services industry for 43 years. 

It still hasn’t hit him yet that he’s going to retire. It’s a big shift to snap out of a 43-year routine, but some commenters let the Redditor know when reality will set in.

Key Points

  • A Redditor is set to retire in 30 days and wants to know when reality is going to set in.

  • Fellow Redditors share when reality set in and how their final days of work went.

The First Monday

One of the top comments came from a Redditor who said that reality starts to set in on the first Monday when you wake up and have nowhere to be. It still may feel like a pipe dream during those 30 days, and it may even feel like the routine will last forever.

It’s similar to graduating high school or college. The reality gradually sets upon you, but you never really feel it until the first day when you have completed your education. Then, you are on to the next challenge or taking a break to recharge.

Not Working As Much Leading Up to Retirement Day

Relaxed serene pretty young woman feel fatigue lounge on comfortable sofa hands behind head rest at home, happy calm lady dream enjoy wellbeing breathing fresh air in cozy home modern living room
Another commenter who also worked in the financial services industry explained that they didn’t have reality sink in until about 10 days before retiring. The commenter worked in the industry for 39 years but recalls skipping meaningless meetings and focusing on transitioning from his job toward the final few days.

The commenter also slowed down on various tasks, such as not responding to emails 3-4 days before leaving unless it was absolutely necessary. Furthermore, the commenter would come in 30-60 minutes late during the last week and not stay past 5 pm.

It’s more common for younger workers to stay past 5 pm and put their best foot forward so they can climb up the corporate ladder. However, the thought of climbing the corporate ladder and putting in extra effort doesn’t appeal as much to someone who is about to retire. 

Handing the Access Pass to HR

satellite signal, hologram ai ui technology global social network world, earth with net web glow graphic around, innovation of data system communication link, Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Some workers have a memorable moment right before walking out of the doors for one final time. A commenter mentioned that handing their access pass to HR was the point where reality set in. 

For people who work at physical locations, handing the access pass means you can’t re-enter the building. It’s a clear transition from your current life to your new one. The commenter admitted to feeling choked up when handing the access pass. However, the commenter mentioned having a smile on their face when walking out for the last time.

It’s Not Your Problem Anymore

Hands, computer and typing at desk for remote work, research and magazine editing. Woman, journalist and laptop screen in home office for article, news update and language translation for information
One commenter mentioned how he had given a 6-month notice before retiring. However, the commenter’s replacement was only hired 14 days before he retired. The commenter explained doing their best to catch up the new hire, but the commenter isn’t worried if the new hire is up to speed. 

Ultimately, any challenges within the company don’t matter to the commenter anymore. It’s the responsibility of the remaining team members to accomplish tasks and help the new hire fulfill the tasks. Having this mentality can make it easier to grasp the reality of the situation.

