I Gave My 30-Day Notice to Retire Early—When Will the Reality Hit Me? PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

People work for many decades to build nest eggs so they can retire on their terms, but it still catches people off guard. One Redditor recently posted about their experience in the Retirement subreddit. The original poster recently handed in their 30-day notice and has been working in the financial services industry for 43 years.

It still hasn’t hit him yet that he’s going to retire. It’s a big shift to snap out of a 43-year routine, but some commenters let the Redditor know when reality will set in.

Key Points A Redditor is set to retire in 30 days and wants to know when reality is going to set in.

Fellow Redditors share when reality set in and how their final days of work went.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

The First Monday

Canva: FatCamera from Getty Images Signature and Photocreo

One of the top comments came from a Redditor who said that reality starts to set in on the first Monday when you wake up and have nowhere to be. It still may feel like a pipe dream during those 30 days, and it may even feel like the routine will last forever.

It’s similar to graduating high school or college. The reality gradually sets upon you, but you never really feel it until the first day when you have completed your education. Then, you are on to the next challenge or taking a break to recharge.

Not Working As Much Leading Up to Retirement Day

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock.com

Another commenter who also worked in the financial services industry explained that they didn’t have reality sink in until about 10 days before retiring. The commenter worked in the industry for 39 years but recalls skipping meaningless meetings and focusing on transitioning from his job toward the final few days.

The commenter also slowed down on various tasks, such as not responding to emails 3-4 days before leaving unless it was absolutely necessary. Furthermore, the commenter would come in 30-60 minutes late during the last week and not stay past 5 pm.

It’s more common for younger workers to stay past 5 pm and put their best foot forward so they can climb up the corporate ladder. However, the thought of climbing the corporate ladder and putting in extra effort doesn’t appeal as much to someone who is about to retire.

Handing the Access Pass to HR

issaro prakalung / Shutterstock.com

Some workers have a memorable moment right before walking out of the doors for one final time. A commenter mentioned that handing their access pass to HR was the point where reality set in.

For people who work at physical locations, handing the access pass means you can’t re-enter the building. It’s a clear transition from your current life to your new one. The commenter admitted to feeling choked up when handing the access pass. However, the commenter mentioned having a smile on their face when walking out for the last time.

It’s Not Your Problem Anymore

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

One commenter mentioned how he had given a 6-month notice before retiring. However, the commenter’s replacement was only hired 14 days before he retired. The commenter explained doing their best to catch up the new hire, but the commenter isn’t worried if the new hire is up to speed.

Ultimately, any challenges within the company don’t matter to the commenter anymore. It’s the responsibility of the remaining team members to accomplish tasks and help the new hire fulfill the tasks. Having this mentality can make it easier to grasp the reality of the situation.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future