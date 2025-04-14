Grant Cardone reveals his belief on why "most people fail" to grow wealthy 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

One of the more prolific and polarizing personalities in the financial world today, Grant Cardone has earned a reputation for being a great salesman. While it’s hard to lump Cardone into the same investment stratosphere as Warren Buffet or Bill Ackman, Cardone has successfully carved his own niche.

Key Points Grant Cardone is highly focused on helping his fans grow beyond their “average” existence.

The 10X rule is about looking at what you want in life and then thinking 10 times more scale.

The hope is that you will find a greater sense of purpose and wealth by going from average to extraordinary.

In this regard, Cardone likes to speak directly to an audience of everyday people like you and me, not just the savvy investors who bring millions to the table and for whom investing is a way to get even richer. Cardone’s approach is more about making the everyday person into something great.

The hope is that by instilling in people the idea that they can do more and that average isn’t acceptable, Cardone can turn these people into money-making, wealth-building machines.

A Favorite Quote

For many reasons, Grant Cardone’s quote summarizes much of his current thinking and business practices: “Most people fail because they think small and act small. The real danger is average thinking.”

What Cardone means from this is the gist of his entire 10X Rule book, which was published in 2011 and then restated in his Be Obsessed or Be Average in 2016.

The whole idea here is that if you think about doing nothing more than the bare minimum, these are precisely the results you will encounter. In other words, if you don’t go beyond being average in your life, you won’t find yourself living anything beyond an average life, or at least this is how Grant Cardone puts it in so many words.

The 10X Rule

Cardone likes to take quotes like this and build on them through his 10X rule, which was the basis for his 2011 book. It’s safe to say this rule plays a central role in his overall life philosophy and has become one of the things for which he is most famous.

In simple terms, the 10X rule indicates that someone should select a goal and then look to see how they can achieve 10X that goal. Said differently, Cardone challenges his followers and believers to look and see what would be required to help achieve 10X their current goal.

For example, let’s say you want to make $100,000 in your first year in sales, which is your ideal goal. Cardone’s 10X rule would say Why not try for $1 million, which would be 10X the current goal, and that this is where you should set your sights. What Cardone believes to be true is that people have to push through common expectations and shoot for the stars or the moon.

Average Thinking

In many ways, Cardone seeks to emphasize through his speaking opportunities and social media that average effort and thinking won’t lead you to the extraordinary results you want. This is where pushing beyond your average mindset comes into play.

Cardone says he often sees too many people as content with their current financial situation and won’t look to create additional wealth. Taking it one step further, Cardone’s website clearly says how he thinks that “I don’t know if you have noticed lately but everyone performing average seems to be miserable and at-risk. Average marriages, average grades, average income, average investment returns…” and this is how he truly thinks.

He compares this philosophy to Steve Jobs, who wasn’t interested in money but in making something that would amaze people. This is where he thinks everyone should be focused and that average doesn’t work in any area of your life.

Going Beyond Average

Cardone believes that if you start thinking about how to exceed average in your daily thinking and decision-making, you will see how it will positively influence your life. He says that while most people are brought up average, it’s really a failing formula for the millions of middle-class people.

Cardone advocates that going beyond average will increase your personal happiness and allow this satisfaction to flow through to others. Between work and personal life, he believes that friends and family will see your change and love the new attitude around exceeding and doing better to go well beyond average.

