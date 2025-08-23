I’m Lost About My Grandpa’s Social Security Money, Where Do I Start? Pamela Au / Shutterstock.com

Of the 70 million-plus people who receive monthly Social Security checks, many rely heavily on this money. For a large percentage of this group, this money might be their only income, so it’s super important that the checks arrive on time, every month.

Key Points This Redditor is trying to understand where his grandfather’s Social Security checks have gone.

There is a good chance this is just a simple misunderstanding on the caretaker’s part and that the money went to the facility.

The Redditor should still talk to both the Social Security Administration and the care center to ensure everything is handled properly.

This reliance on this money has led one Redditor posting in r/SocialSecurity to ask where the money his grandfather was supposed to be receiving has gone. After the grandfather passed, much of the Social Security money was unaccounted for, and they want to determine where it’s gone.

Where Is the Grandfather’s Money?

According to this Redditor, the grandfather passed away having lived in a home where he was being cared for. From the Redditor’s post, it sounds like he would receive a little bit of money that he could use as spending cash, while insurance covered the rest of his expenses, while living in this care center with 24/7 help.

After the grandfather passed, the Redditor, as his next of kin, was advised by the most recent caretaker that he should explore the grandfather’s unspent checks while living at the new care center. It’s been a few months since this all happened, and after taking some time to grieve, the Redditor is considering their next steps. Understandably, the Redditor is also trying to determine if there is any outstanding money that might be owed to the next of kin, which is themselves.

This Was Likely the Result of Medicare

Ultimately, there is likely a good indication based on what the Redditor is explaining that most of the grandfather’s Social Security was paying for his care. Instead of receiving the entirety of a check every month, for whatever balance the grandfather was entitled to, this money was going to the care center to help pay for him to live there and be cared for.

While Medicare does incur some of the cost, the easy answer here is that it was Social Security that was helping out with the majority of the costs. In this case, it would also explain why the grandfather was only receiving a small amount of money each month, as that’s all Social Security will allow after the rest of the money is paid to a care center or a nursing home.

As for how much the Redditor’s grandfather was receiving for spending, it depends on the state. No matter the state, there is a better-than-good chance it’s less than $100 a month after the rest of the money is given to the nursing home or care center. It’s there to help cover some of the basics, like shampoo, toothbrushes, and any essentials the grandfather might need that aren’t already provided.

Still Worth Getting to the Bottom of This

While there is a strong likelihood that the money going to the care center is the exact cause of checks not being received, it’s still worth exploring further. In the Redditor’s case, they should start by contacting the Social Security Administration and inquiring about any unspent benefits. If there is any money left unaccounted for that should have already been paid out, then the Redditor would have to follow the administration’s process to receive this money as a next of kin.

Additionally, there is also a reason to contact the care facility and see if they will release any financial records or statements related to the grandfather’s care. This might help clear up any of the outstanding questions about where the money was being spent and how much he had to spend each month on necessities.

Lastly, if the Redditor can’t get any answers from either Social Security or the care center, the last stop is a lawyer who specializes in estate planning. They will be able to guide the original poster on what needs to be done to follow the money trail. Of course, the cost of the lawyer might be far more expensive than whatever money the Redditor could stand to collect, so this is something to consider.

