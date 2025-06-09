Why I Think Walmart and Aldi Grocery Prices Are the Same - Are We Alone in This Opinion? Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As people all over the country are looking for any way possible to reduce their overall expenses, cheaper groceries are at the top of everyone’s list. Enter Aldi and Walmart, two of the more affordable grocery options available to most people.

Key Points This Redditor is trying to gauge whether others agree with his assessment of which grocery store is cheaper.

Comparing Walmart and Aldi pricing isn’t new, as both of these grocers aim to save people money.

When you need more than just groceries, Walmart is the easy choice, offering a wide range of options, including electronics and a pharmacy.

For one Redditor, they are trying to decide exactly which one of these two stores is less expensive. Posting in r/MiddleClassFinance, their admittedly unpopular opinion is that these two stores are far closer in pricing than most people believe.

Grocery Shopping Duel

It should go without saying that for most people, Aldi and Walmart are considered two of the least expensive grocery options. In this Redditor’s eyes, when they did some research on everyday items like milk, eggs, or meat, there was almost no difference in price. In fact, after becoming an Aldi believer for a while, the original poster switched back to Walmart after realizing they were not saving all that much.

As a family of five living in Michigan, this Redditor is likely looking at slightly higher grocery bills with a few extra mouths to feed. However, they are also away from coastal cities where prices tend to be a little higher.

So, is it true that Aldi and Walmart are close in price, or is this Redditor’s belief solely reserved for their scenario?

Which Store Is Actually Cheaper?

Even a quick Google search will tell you that Walmart and Aldi are likely to trade positions as the least expensive grocers. In the case of meat, there is a good chance that Aldi will win; however, as of the beginning of June 2025, online pricing is relatively even for eggs.

The same goes for milk, where both stores are under $3 for 2% milk, so it’s a tie here as well. If you are someone who loves Almond Milk, Aldi takes the win. However, as you continue to explore other options, such as bananas, pasta sauces, and even dish soap, Aldi is generally a little less expensive.

However, there is a significant caveat to saying that while Aldi might be cheaper, in some cases, “cheaper” only means a few pennies. In other words, this Redditor’s belief that these two stores are relatively close in price is not far off from reality.

Moving on to the comments on this post, there is a fairly healthy debate about which one is cheaper, with no clear winner. Aldi does seem to receive more praise from people who regularly shop at both, but even they admit that the price difference is relatively small.

What About Quality?

While Aldi and Walmart may be close in price, it immediately raises the question of which store offers better quality. In this case, there is a pretty convincing argument that Aldi wins this category. It’s hard to pinpoint when Walmart’s reputation for quality began to take a hit, but it has certainly developed a reputation for being of lesser quality than its competitors.

In the case of the original poster, they admit that while their Walmart has pretty good fruit, they have been to others where they wouldn’t touch the fruit at all. Other Redditors in the comments echo the same sentiment, expressing concerns that the quality of Aldi’s produce, pantry goods, meat, and other fresh goods is far superior.

Aldi has a standout reputation right now for offering great quality at low prices, giving it an easy win in this category. The caveat is that if there isn’t an Aldi near you, shopping at Walmart will not only not break the bank, but you can certainly find quality items if you spend some time digging through fruits and vegetables.

Of course, if you need something other than food, such as electronics or clothing, or want to buy a large quantity of plastic spoons and plates for a birthday party, there is a good chance most people will go to Walmart first.

