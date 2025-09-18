S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Spikes After Fed Rate Cut
Personal Finance

I Hit My First $1,000 in Annual Dividends – Here's How I Did It

I Hit My First $1,000 in Annual Dividends – Here’s How I Did It

By Vandita Jadeja

Sep 18, 2025  |  Updated 10:14 AM ET

Dividends have gained immense popularity lately. It could be due to the interest rate cuts this month, sending investors back to equities looking for a higher yield, or it could be due to the growing uncertainty around tariffs. People are looking at different alternatives to park their money and generate passive income. 

This is why it doesn’t come as a surprise to see a Redditor post about hitting $1,000 in annual dividends for the first time. I think it is doable and achievable too. There are ways you can generate $1,000 in dividends; I’ll show you how. 

Key Points

  • Building a well-balanced portfolio of high-yield dividend ETFs and dividend stocks can generate $1,000 in dividends.
  • Using DRIP (Dividend Reinvestment Plans) and regularly rebalancing your portfolio can help manage risk and support long-term growth.
Set a target

The first step is to set a target of $1,000 to keep yourself motivated. Work backwards from there. Identify the amount you need to invest if you’re seeking an annual dividend of $1,000. If you’re looking at individual stocks, you must spread your investments across 20-30 different companies in various sectors.

This will protect your capital amount while ensuring steady passive income. Further, invest in high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have low volatility and invest in large-cap companies. It is a hands-off approach where the managers handle all the work for you. Some ETFs also pay monthly dividends. 

Various type of financial and investment products in Bond market. i.e. REITs, ETFs, bonds, stocks. Sustainable portfolio management, long term wealth management with risk diversification concept.
Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

Diversify to manage risk

Earning $1,000 in dividends means investing across different asset classes. This will not only generate steady income but will also help manage risk. Never put all your eggs in one basket. Build a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and dividend ETFs to make your money work for you. Invest about 60% of your funds in dividend ETFs and the remainder in dividend stocks. Make sure that the portfolio doesn’t incline towards a particular industry. 

Here’s a combination I’d recommend:

Invest in Dividend Aristocrats like Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). To make the most of the sector upside, include reliable stocks like Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). A well-diversified portfolio will include stable, reliable industry players and strong Dividend Aristocrats. Limit the maximum exposure to any industry up to 5%. 

The below table shows the yield of stocks and ETFs 

Asset name  Dividend Yield 
VOO 1.16%
SCHD 3.82%
VTI 1.14%
JEPI 7.27%
SPYD 4.70%
PG 2.64%
JNJ 2.93%
UNH 2.59%
V 0.68%
MSFT 0.71%
GOOG 0.34%

Dividend Reinvestment Plan DRIP is shown using a text as financial concept
Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

Dividend reinvestment plans

Dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) offer a methodical approach towards growing your investment over the years. The power of compounding can help increase the size of your portfolio over time. It is a strategy where cash dividends are reinvested to buy more stock, thus building your portfolio and increasing the potential for dividends. It is a low-cost way to increase the value of your investment. 

Say, you receive a quarterly dividend of $100 from one company, and its stock price is $50. You’ll be able to buy two shares through DRIP, but if the price drops to $25, you can buy four shares. This not only increases the overall value of your investments but also increases the dividend you receive. 

Adjust your portfolio 

You must evaluate your portfolio and make adjustments if necessary. Evaluate the return on your investments each quarter, and if you need to, sell the stock that hasn’t generated adequate return and invest in dividend stocks, which have outperformed the market. Look at stability and consistency over immediate capital appreciation. Buy and sell assets to ensure that your portfolio is well-balanced and aligns with your risk appetite. 

There’s a psychological benefit of seeing your dividends grow. When you stop worrying about the price movements, you start to focus on the steady income your portfolio generates. Dividends bring about a shift in perspective, and if you wish to safeguard long-term wealth against immediate gratification, dividend investing can be beneficial. Dividend payments continue even when the market falls, providing reassurance to investors and reducing investment stress. 

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

