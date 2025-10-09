ULTY Will Surpass $10 Billion in AUM

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

As the market continues to grow, there is definite conversation happening online, especially on places like Reddit, about which stocks, funds, and ETFs are going to help drive the future. Whether or not any of these predictions come true is another story.

Key Points This Redditor believes that ULTY is going to potentially hit a $10 billion AUM before the end of 2025.

The reality of the market and this particular YieldMax ETF is that it won’t come anywhere near this number.

Still, you can make smart investments with this fund, just be aware of the risks.

Speaking of predictions, one Redditor posting in r/YieldMaxETFs has been emboldened enough to say that they see ULTY as being able to pass $10 billion in assets under management by the end of 2025. Otherwise known as AUM, this is a bold prediction, and it’s one Reddit would certainly love to see become a reality.

ULTY In 2025

Otherwise known as the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY), ULTY is a highly popular fund among both retail and YieldMax investors at present.

With an almost 49% weight in technology, the fund itself has seen a 19.57% year-to-date return as of October 7, 2025. Unsurprisingly, the fund is surging ahead thanks to its just under 49% technology sector holdings, which include Palantir, which has surged 144% year-to-date.

In addition to its other notable features, ULTY boasts a substantial 122.91% dividend yield as of October 2nd and has paid out $6.82 per share in the past year alone. Payments come weekly, which is good for new income investors who are looking to maximize their ULTY investment as much as possible for any potential market crashes.

On October 2, 2025, ULTY paid out $0.0913, and the payout has hovered around this 9-10 center number since the middle of June, so there has been some steadiness in the overall return of the fund. Considering the fund itself is selling for around $5.54 a share, you can only imagine how many shares investors have bought into, hoping to make a sizable return before selling.

Will ULTY Hit $10 Billion AUM In 2025?

Look, here’s the challenge as I see it, based on what the original Redditor believes to be true. As of right now, October 7, 2025, there is only around $3.37 billion in assets under management for ULTY. In what I can only imagine is a best-case scenario, you might see ULTY raise a dollar or so before year’s end, which would be great, but would also cause a pretty large sell-off. It’s hard to imagine that this dollar increase in share price is going to get close to the $10 billion number this Redditor so desperately wants to see.

If this were me, I would urge buying into ULTY cautiously, as much of the wild growth has already taken place. You’d be hedging your bets on the share price going up a dollar, which means this isn’t a good fund for growth, but my hope is that most people know that already.

Instead, if you want to take advantage of the incredible yield right now, you can do that, but I would not recommend investing any money you can’t afford to lose.

Still A Good Investment

Ultimately, you should not be surprised if the yield fluctuates, and there is still plenty of market uncertainty for the rest of the year. While there has seemingly been less movement over trade and tariff concerns since April, this doesn’t mean the next 90 days can’t raise other fears about global trade or global markets.

I don’t think ULTY is going to lose its yield, at least not anytime soon, and even if it does dip 20-30%, it’s still a good investment for income. You just have to be able to stomach the risk that comes with ULTY taking a dip, knowing it could return.

The bottom line is that while this Redditor might want to see a $10 billion AUM by the end of the year, it’s not going to happen.

Diversifying Your Portfolio

Here is what I know to be true at this point, and that is that even with ULTY as part of your portfolio, you have to diversify in order to mitigate risk. While going all-in on ULTY might sound great on a Reddit thread, for most investors, weekend warriors, or of the retail variety, there is a lot of risk involved.

The better path forward is to diversify your portfolio, whether it’s through a mix of ETFs, treasury bills, bonds, REITs, etc. This is the power of investing, in that you have the ability to create a portfolio that works best for you.

There are a number of good brokerages and financial advisors out there that can help you create a personalized portfolio that works just for you. You just have to tell them your financial goals (and dreams), and they can sit and help you find the right investment strategy to get to these goals, hopefully sooner than you even anticipated.