S&P 500
6,866.20
+0.13%
Dow Jones
48,373.50
+0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,610.20
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,452.71
+0.03%
FTSE 100
9,902.60
-0.05%
Nikkei 225
51,231.80
-0.39%

Personal Finance

New Stimulus Checks Could be Coming. Here’s When You Could Get Yours

Quick Read

  • President Trump proposed a $2,000 stimulus payment per person funded by tariff revenue collected from imports.
  • The U.S. government has collected over $200B in tariff revenue but would need roughly $326B to fund the payments.
  • Congress must pass legislation before any checks are distributed. The process could take months without emergency urgency.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Christy Bieber
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
New Stimulus Checks Could be Coming. Here’s When You Could Get Yours

© Harun Ozmen / Shutterstock.com

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans received multiple stimulus checks to relieve the financial pressure caused by the pandemic-related closures. These checks helped people to stabilize their finances and avoid financial disaster in the wake of closed businesses and mass layoffs.

Now, Americans continue to face financial struggles after years of high inflation. And, tariffs imposed upon imports have only served to drive up prices further.  To help give back some of these tariff funds and ease the burden for millions, President Trump has proposed a new stimulus payment. The new payment would total $2,000 per person and, as the President explained on social media, it would come from funds distributed from tariff revenue. 

So, if the President follows through on his proposal to distribute payments of “at least $2,000 per person,” to everyone except high earners, when will you receive the funds?

When will you get your $2,000 stimulus check?

Tariffs have brought in a substantial amount of revenue, with CNN reporting that the U.S. government has collected over $200 billion in tariff revenue. With over 163 million Americans filing a tax return in 2024, this falls short of the $326 billion it would likely cost to send every person another $2,000 stimulus payment. Still, the President did indicate that some high earners would be excluded and not everyone would be eligible, so the gap between the revenue collected and the money needed to fund a stimulus package is likely smaller.  

This doesn’t mean that Congress is guaranteed to pass another stimulus package, though. The Trump Administration does not independently have the power to distribute checks from the stimulus funds, so a bill would need to pass the House and Senate before it could get to the President’s desk. The exact timeline for how quickly this could happen would depend on how broad the support is for the legislation. 

When the first COVID stimulus package, the CARES Act, was passed, lawmakers acted with great speed, passing the legislation in March of 2020 shortly after widespread shutdowns were announced. However, the second COVID-19 stimulus package was not signed until December 2020 after months of intense negotiations, and the third package was not signed into law until March of 2021.  

Since there is no COVID-19 emergency to force lawmakers to act urgently in this particular situation, it is more likely to take months, rather than weeks, for a bill to get through Congress authorizing the President’s planned $2,000 stimulus payment — if it gets through Congress at all.

There is, however, a framework for legislation that could speed up the process. When President Trump proposed the idea of a tariff-related rebate back in July, Senator Josh Hawley introduced the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025. This legislation was referred to the Committee on Finance, and it has not yet advanced, but with President Trump’s encouragement, it’s possible that it could eventually come to a vote and result in your stimulus check coming faster. 

Lawmakers may act before midterms

Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images

Congress is currently embroiled in a government shutdown fight, so the harsh reality is that is unlikely that a tariff rebate bill or stimulus check bill is going to be voted on in the coming weeks.

However, if consumer sentiment is negative in the lead-up to the 2028 midterm elections, it is possible that more lawmakers would get on board with the idea to improve the way their constituents feel about their financial situations.  Some democrats would likely have to join with republicans to pass the bill, though, unless Republicans decided to try to move the bill through a procedural process called reconciliation. 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

150 Million Americans Could Soon Get Another Stimulus Check. Will You Get One?
Maurie Backman | Nov 11, 2025

150 Million Americans Could Soon Get Another Stimulus Check. Will You Get One?

  It’s hardly a secret that many Americans today are struggling financially. Inflation has been wreaking havoc on a lot…
Will President Trump’s New Stimulus Checks Beat The COVID Checks?
Maurie Backman | Nov 12, 2025

Will President Trump’s New Stimulus Checks Beat The COVID Checks?

  When economic times get tough, lawmakers sometimes come to the rescue in the form of stimulus checks. And now,…
Economic Crises in US History That Needed a Massive Govt Stimulus Package
Evan Comen | May 5, 2020

Economic Crises in US History That Needed a Massive Govt Stimulus Package

President Donald Trump, on March 27, 2020, signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The…
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
247patrick | Aug 10, 2022

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to its residents and finally lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate.
Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate
247patrick | Sep 16, 2022

Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate

Taxpayers in Missouri may get some monetary help before the end of the year if a new proposal is approved.
Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month
247patrick | Sep 20, 2022

Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month

This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months…
Lt. Gov. Proposes Up to $500 Rebate Checks From Mississippi
247patrick | Dec 22, 2022

Lt. Gov. Proposes Up to $500 Rebate Checks From Mississippi

The Mississippi lieutenant governor's policy priorities include sending $500 rebate checks, an increase in education spending and more.
Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now
247patrick | Nov 3, 2022

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

Over the past few months, Alabama lawmakers have been discussing how to use a $2 billion revenue surplus.
Gov. Ivey Proposes Up to $800 One-Time Tax Rebate From Alabama
247patrick | Mar 22, 2023

Gov. Ivey Proposes Up to $800 One-Time Tax Rebate From Alabama

Alabama residents could soon get a tax rebate of up to $800.

Top Gaining Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 108,908,023
+$21.37
+9.00%
$258.89
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,398,811
+$6.44
+6.20%
$110.32
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 5,965,177
+$5.02
+5.29%
$99.97
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 31,812,355
+$1.51
+5.07%
$31.32
Delta Air Lines
DAL Vol: 9,804,393
+$2.74
+4.75%
$60.48

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 12,217,571
-$1.17
6.99%
$15.57
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 11,587,370
-$1.54
4.09%
$36.07
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 11,719,725
-$1.13
4.03%
$26.93
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 24,193,660
-$9.16
3.88%
$226.99
Palo Alto Networks
PANW Vol: 4,599,635
-$8.23
3.77%
$210.04