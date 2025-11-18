S&P 500
President Trump Wants to Send a Stimulus Check. How Much Will You Get?

Quick Read

  • President Trump proposed $2,000 stimulus payments funded by tariff revenue for individuals earning under $100,000.
  • Tariffs have raised $120B so far but 150 million eligible adults would require $300B in funding.
  • No official legislation exists and tariff revenue falls short of covering the proposed payments.
By Christy Bieber
President Trump Wants to Send a Stimulus Check. How Much Will You Get?

© mphillips007 / iStock via Getty Images

During COVID-19, stimulus checks were handed out by the U.S. government to deal with the massive economic crisis caused by the pandemic. People were struggling financially, and the government provided thousands of dollars, including a $1,200 check in March of 2020 under the CARES Act, a $600 check in December of 2020 under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, and a $1,400 check under the American Rescue Plan Act in March of 2021. 

Many people assumed stimulus checks were a thing of the past after COVID ended. However, that may not be the case.

President Donald Trump has recently floated the idea of another stimulus payment to help with the economic struggles that people still face today. Here’s how much the President has proposed you could receive if you collect a fourth stimulus check, along with some details on who might be eligible for the payment and the chances that the payment will actually come through. 

How much could you collect in a fourth stimulus check from President Trump?

President Trump has proposed that every American, except for high earners, receive “at least $2,000 per person” in distributed tariff revenue. Regarding who is considered to be a high earner, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested $100,000 as a potential income limit. If this pans out and goes as President Trump and Secretary Bessent suggest, this would mean that as long as you make less than $100,000, you could be on track for a $2,000 payout. For married couples who come in under the income limit, the total could be as high as $4,000.

President Trump has not specifically addressed whether children would be included in the stimulus check or not, but previously, parents did receive some extra stimulus money for their dependents, so it is possible that if you have children, you would receive additional money under the proposed new stimulus program.

However, there has been no official legislation created that would provide these $2,000 payments. When President Trump floated the idea of a stimulus payment back in July, Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill to provide $600 rebate checks to American adults and children. So, it is possible that the final stimulus check, if it comes, could end up being for a smaller amount than the $2,000 the President has proposed. 

Will you receive a stimulus check?

US Congress and Capitol dome in Washington DC with cash and check behind to illustrate coronavirus stimulus payment
Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

While President Trump has suggested a stimulus check should be coming, there is no guarantee that this will occur. First and foremost, tariff revenue is not substantial enough to provide $2,000 to every adult. 

Erika York, the Vice President of Federal Tax Policy for the Tax Foundation, explained in an X thread that around 150 million adults would likely qualify for the checks, so they would come at a cost of around $300 billion — or more, if kids do get payments. Tariffs have so far raised only $120 billion and are projected to raise $216 billion in fiscal year 2026. So, revenue may fall short. The Supreme Court is also considering whether the President has the authority to implement the tariffs that he put into place without Congressional approval. 

Lawmakers would also need to get on board with the stimulus payments, and while some might be willing to do so in the buildup before the 2028 election if the economy is faltering, there is no guarantee that stimulus legislation would pass since Republicans have only slim majorities, and there are some fiscally conservative Republicans who may have strong objections to handing out more cash.

So, while a stimulus check of up to $2,000 per person could be on the way, don’t count on these funds yet. If you need help coping with the current economy and its challenges, a financial advisor can provide invaluable advice on how to make your money stretch and how to ensure you are on track to build a secure financial future.  

