Economic Crises in US History That Needed a Massive Govt Stimulus Package Evan Comen, John Harrington

President Donald Trump, on March 27, 2020, signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The $2 trillion relief bill provides direct support to individuals, businesses, and local governments struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is considered the largest stimulus package in U.S. history.

While the CARES Act is the largest stimulus measure in history, it is hardly the first time the U.S. government has used non-traditional tools of fiscal policy to intervene in an economic crisis. Throughout its history, the United States has used public spending, corporate bailouts, and direct payments to individuals to stimulate the economy in times of crisis. Here’s how many people will get $1,200 in every state.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed 11 U.S. economic crises that triggered massive government stimulus spending. We concentrated on times the government’s response was unprecedented in size, reach, or implementation. Because economic crises frequently involve multiple rounds of government intervention, we discussed the various stimulus packages associated with each economic crisis.

The history of economic stimulus packages helps provide some context for the recent coronavirus relief legislation. According to the Congressional Research Service, there are only four notable precedents in which direct payments were made to individuals to address economic fallout.

The first of these modern stimulus packages was issued in 1975, when President Gerald Ford passed legislation that provided tax rebates worth up to $200 to an estimated 55 million Americans during the 1973-1975 recession. Other direct payments were issued following the burst of the dot-com bubble in 2001 and during the Great Recession. These payments have been typically administered through the IRS and often excluded individuals who did not file taxes. While the coronavirus relief checks are being sent through the IRS, there are currently provisions for those who do not file taxes to receive the stimulus money.

While the CARES act is unprecedented in many ways, it has also been criticized for its flaws. Click here to see how federal relief fails to match each state’s COVID outbreak.

