Stock Market Live November 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Selloff Continues, And No One Really Knows Why

Personal Finance

Billionaires’ Row: These Are New York’s Uber Elite Residential Towers

By Drew Wood
Billionaires’ Row: These Are New York’s Uber Elite Residential Towers

© Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • High-rise residences on Billionaire’s row offer a prime location near the city’s financial district and spectacular views of the city and Central Park.
  • The amenities in these buildings cater to the extravagant lifestyle of the ultra-rich.
  Also: Discover "The Next NVIDIA

Manhattan remains one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world, driven by limited space, demand, and a reputation as a financial hub. As of late 2025, the median home price in Manhattan hovers around $1.2 million, while the average price per square foot exceeds $1,500, according to data from Douglas Elliman and StreetEasy. Luxury developments along “Billionaires’ Row” near Central Park push the upper limits of the market, with penthouses selling for well over $100 million and some listings surpassing $250 million. Even modest apartments in desirable neighborhoods like SoHo, Tribeca, and the Upper West Side routinely top $2,000 per square foot. High property taxes, co-op fees, and mortgage rates add further barriers, keeping Manhattan housing among the least affordable in the United States—but also among the most coveted for global investors and the ultra-rich seeking prestige and stability.

This post was updated on November 14, 2025 to provide an overview of the excessive cost of real estate in Manhattan and an in-depth description of ‘Billionaires’ Row’.

Where is Billionaires’ Row?

New York City Central Park. Top view with Autumn tree. Autumn Central Park view from drone. Aerial of NY City, panorama in Autumn. Autumn in Central Park. Central Park Fall Colors of foliage.
Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock.com

Billionaires’ Row refers to a stretch of ultra-luxury skyscrapers centered along West 57th Street near the southern edge of Central Park in Midtown Manhattan, home to some of the most expensive residential real estate on Earth. These slender “supertall” towers rise more than 1,000 feet into the skyline and cater to billionaires seeking privacy, panoramic park views, and exclusive amenities. Condos in these buildings regularly sell for tens of millions, with record-breaking penthouses reaching $238 million or more, making them symbols of wealth inequality. Many apartments are purchased as investments or pieds-à-terre by global elites, often remaining vacant for much of the year. Critics argue that Billionaires’ Row highlights New York’s major economic divide, while supporters see it as the pinnacle of luxury living in the world’s most iconic city.

How Much Does It Cost to Live There?

Beautiful woman standing on the rooftop of a skyscraper
Ollyy / Shutterstock.com

Buildings in Billionaire’s Row have broken records for the most expensive residences in the United States. These include a 2-story penthouse that sold for over $100 million, a 4-floor residence for $238 million, and several units combined into a 4-story mansion for $250 million. 

Why is it So Expensive?

stylish cozy light bright luxurious spacious interior of a country house white walls with ornaments, fireplace, work area and recreation area without people during the day
Pinkystock / Shutterstock.com

In addition to being close to the business district on the southern end of Manhattan and offering beautiful views of the city and Central Park, Billionaire’s Row has benefited from foreign investors seeking a safe haven for their money. Some of them are trying to avoid taxes in their home country or launder money they got in nefarious ways. After purchase, some of the apartments are left vacant or only used to store valuables in a building with high security, functioning like enormous safe deposit boxes. 

Who Are the Billionaires?

Businesswoman riding a car with chauffeur
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Privacy is important to the buyers in Billionaire’s Row, so most of them purchase anonymously. However, the billionaires who are known to be owners include Michael Dell, Bill Ackman, Fawaz Al Hokair, Kenneth C. Griffin, Sara Blakely, Lloyd Blankfein, Omid Kordestani, Daniel Loeb, Daniel Och, Eyal Ofer, Pan Shiyi, Sandy Weill, Jerry Yang, Dmitry Rybolovlev, and Zhang Xin. 

Why Are These Buildings Controversial?

CENTRAL PARK IN NEW YORK CITY, BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF HIGH NYC SKYSCRAPERS AND GREEN PARK AREA IN SUN LIGHT
Here / Shutterstock.com

As with any super-tall buildings, one of the concerns is how they block sunlight with their long shadows. In this case, because they are arranged near Central Park, their shadows are particularly irritating to people who want to enjoy a sunny day in the park. Another reason Billionaires’ Row developments raise some New Yorkers’ ire is that they represent huge wealth inequalities and drive up already unaffordable real estate prices in Manhattan. 

Next up are the major buildings in Billionaires’ Row

1. One 57 (157 West 57th Street)

157 West 57th Street
public domain / wikimedia commons

  • Built: 2009-2014
  • Height: 1,005 feet
  • Stories: 73 above ground, 2 below ground
  • Cost: $1.5 billion
  • Style: Modern
  • Uses: Hyatt Hotel, condominiums

2. 432 Park Avenue

432 Park Avenue
public domain / wikimedia commons

  • Built: 2011-2015
  • Height: 1,397 feet
  • Stories: 96
  • Cost: $1.25 billion
  • Style: Minimalist 
  • Uses: Luxury condominiums, retail 

3. 252 East 57th Street

252 East 57th Street
Skyline Rider / Wikimedia Commons

  • Built: 2013-2016
  • Height: 712 feet
  • Stories: 65
  • Cost: $700 million
  • Style: Modern
  • Uses: Luxury condominiums, retail, rental apartments, 2 public schools

4. 111 West 57th Street

public domain / wikimedia commons

  • Built: 2014-2021
  • Height: 1,438 feet
  • Stories: 84
  • Cost: $2 billion
  • Style: Neo-Art Deco
  • Uses: Luxury condominiums

5. Central Park Tower (225 West 57th Street)

Percival Kestreltail / wikimedia commons

  • Built: 2014-2021
  • Height: 1,550 feet
  • Stories: 98
  • Cost: $3 billion
  • Style: Modern
  • Uses: Luxury condominiums, retail

6. 220 Central Park South

Jim Henderson / wikimedia commons

  • Built: 2015-2019
  • Height: 952 feet
  • Stories: 70
  • Cost: $1.5 billion
  • Style: New Classical
  • Uses: Luxury condominiums

7. 53W53 (53 West 53rd Street)

CVB / Wikimedia Commons

  • Built: 2014-2019
  • Height: 1,050 feet
  • Stories: 77
  • Cost: $1 billion 
  • Style: Postmodern
  • Uses: Museum of Modern Art galleries, restaurant, luxury condominiums

8. 520 Park Avenue

Kidfly182 / wikimedia commons

  • Built: 2015-2018
  • Height: 781 feet
  • Stories: 54
  • Cost: $450 million
  • Style: New Classical
  • Uses: Luxury condominiums

