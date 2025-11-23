S&P 500
Personal Finance

College Grads With This Degree Make Six-Figures Right Out of School

By David Beren
College Grads With This Degree Make Six-Figures Right Out of School

© fizkes / Shutterstock.com

College has long been viewed as a pathway to financial stability, but not all degrees deliver the same return on investment. While the average starting salary for new college graduates in the U.S. typically falls between $55,000 and $60,000 per year, certain high-demand fields are producing graduates who earn six figures immediately after graduation. According to data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), majors in engineering, computer science, and specialized technology fields consistently rank at the top for starting pay, with some roles offering salaries exceeding $100,000 straight out of school.

In today’s competitive job market, employers are willing to pay a premium for graduates with highly technical, specialized skills that align with fast-growing industries such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, and petroleum engineering. These degrees not only bring in exceptional starting salaries but also tend to offer career growth, strong job security, and long-term earning potential far beyond national averages. As students weigh the cost of higher education against future income, they may do well to consider these high-earning degrees.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

This post was updated on November 23, 2025 to include information on typical starting salary, as well as other degree related statistics.

10. Marketing Degree

  • Average starting salary: $64,285
  • Average mid-career salary: $111,900

A Marketing Degree can be generalized, but it also allows you to wear several hats. It’s a highly competitive field that includes digital marketing, social media marketing, e-commerce, etc., with far more candidates than open jobs. 

9. Accounting Degree

  • Average starting salary: $67,382
  • Average mid-career salary: $108,300

With an Accounting Degree, you can become a CPA or a tax accountant, both of which can be lucrative careers with solid returns. Even though consulting is possible with an accounting degree, consulting is vastly more competitive and challenging to get hired for. 

8. Economics Degree

  • Average starting salary: $68,506
  • Average mid-career salary: $134,200

Economics is a social science that combines math, analysis, and business strategy. A degree in economics can help you find work as a financial analyst, management consultant, or even a teacher,, but it’s a very competitive field with many job candidates. 

7. Finance Degree

  • Average starting salary: $69,865
  • Average mid-career salary: $122,000

While Finance may encompass various degrees, a general Finance major ensures you will contribute to an organization and help them manage their books more effectively. Very much a competitive degree, finance offers a lot of job and growth opportunities. 

6. Actuarial Science 

  • Average starting salary: $74,589
  • Average mid-career salary: $150,000

With an Actuarial Science degree, you’ll be someone in a business who helps other businesses manage risk and make strategic decisions about the future. It’s a competitive, albeit niche, degree, and lots of candidates are going out for the same roles. 

5. Aerospace Engineering

  • Average starting salary: $75,779
  • Average mid-career salary: $141,800

An Aerospace Engineering degree offers students the knowledge to test and manufacture various aircraft and space-related systems. You’ll work hard to find work in super competitive fields like aviation, space exploration, and defense industries. 

4. Electrical Engineering

  • Average starting salary: $75,779
  • Average mid-career salary: $192,300

Anyone with an Electrical Engineering degree has a unique understanding of how to work in various fields. This competitive degree is ideal for someone with strong mathematical skills, as it covers aerospace, electrical power, automobiles, robotics, and communications. 

3. Chemical Engineering

  • Average starting salary: $78,679
  • Average mid-career salary: $156,100

Getting a degree in Chemical Engineering ensures that you understand safety in work environments and sustainability products and know how to research various fields like biotechnology and life sciences. It’s a very competitive field that still offers good job prospects. 

2. Computer Science

  • Average starting salary: $83,109
  • Average mid-career salary: $154,100

Of all the college degrees available today, Computer Science provides the best return on investment. This degree has long been considered one of the highest earning, offers strong growth, and is a role companies regularly look to fill. 

1. Petroleum Engineering

  • Average starting salary: $103,160
  • Average mid-career salary: $212,100

Arguably, the four-year college degree that offers the best ROI is in Petroleum Engineering. A unique trade, this field extracts gases, oil, and other natural resources from the Earth. It’s one of the most competitive jobs today but also still a growing field. 

 

