Retiring Soon With $800,000? Smart Moves to Make Right Now

Approaching retirement with $800,000 is a significant savings achievement, but it also requires something of a strategic shift in how you are going to manage all of this capital when you retire. On the plus side, this amount should be able to afford you a comfortable retirement, but only if you make the proper strategic approach.

The biggest consideration here is that you have to think about how to manage this money to be sustainable over a potential 30-year retirement. The alternative is potentially running out of your money in your 70s, and it’s all going to come down to the decisions you make right now. This includes, but is certainly not limited to, how much you can safely withdraw, what your living costs will be, and how to structure assets so market volatility doesn’t derail your plans.

Know Your Income Reality

If you are on track to retire with $800,000, the first thing you need to do is get a firm handle on how much annual income $800,000 can realistically produce. Using the beloved 4% rule that currently dominates retirement planning, you’re looking at around $32,000 per year before taxes.

What you have to think about is that this is basically the baseline number you have to work with over the next 30+ years, which is how long the 4% rule is designed to last. This said, if you are retiring in your 60s, you might be able to go down to a 3.5% withdrawal rate, allowing for $28,000 annually if you think you can start lower and will likely live longer.

On the other hand, you can be more aggressive and look at a 5% number, which many retirees are unsurprisingly doing to allow for a more comfortable lifestyle. At $40,000 per year, this higher number does allow for an improved quality of life discussion in the early years, but it also means you could deplete your entire $800,000 portfolio sometime before you turn 85.

Social Security Considerations

Looking at these numbers forces you to look at some hard truths. Unless you own your home already and likely a car, living a comfortable middle-class lifestyle on $32,000 – $40,000 is going to be tough in many parts of the country.

This is where Social Security can become critical, where the average benefit in 2025 was around $1,900 monthly or $22,800 annually. If you add this to a roughly $32,000 annual withdrawal portfolio, you’re looking at around $55,000 in total income before taxes. If you’re retiring as a couple, with dual Social Security benefits, you could be looking at around $70,000 to $80,000 annually, which is a pretty significant boost in free income for retirement.

The thing is, you also have to consider if you can delay Social Security as much as you can. Every year between 62 and 70 that Social Security can be delayed increases the benefit by roughly 8% annually. A retiree eligible for $2,000 in benefits at 67 or Full Retirement Age is only eligible for $1,400 if they start claiming benefits at 62. At 70, this increases to $2,480 in benefits, so the math changes dramatically.

Think About an Income-First Driven Portfolio

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when you retire with $800,000 is to leave it invested the same way you did at 45. Growth stocks and index funds alike served you well when you wanted to accumulate wealth, but now that you need assets to live on, generating cash flow is something that should be seriously considered.

Looking at how to take this money and prioritize both monthly and quarterly dividends could go a long way toward a sustainable cash flow engine that provides “paychecks,” similar to what you received while employed full-time. Think about a structure of something like 35% dividend stocks, 40% bonds, 20% REITs, and holding 5% cash for emergencies. This could generate as much as $40,000 alone without having to draw down on the principal at all.

For dividend exposure, look at the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE:SCHD), which offers consistent quarterly payouts hovering around $1.05 for every share owned. Add to this shares in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE:VYM), and you get broad diversification across dividend-paying stocks and $3.52 in annual dividends for the latter ETF.

Additionally, for a higher monthly income, the popular JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI) generates a high yield, turning into $4.69 annually in dividend earnings for every share owned. With just $160,000 allocated here, you could make just over $13,000 annually without selling a single share.

On the bond side, look at the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSE:FBND), which yields around 4.61% and receives $2.14 annually in dividends. Invest $320,000 in bonds, and you’re making around $14,700 annually, again, without selling a single share. Lastly, invest another $160,000 into REITs like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and you’re earning $9,100 in annual dividends. This gives you just under $37,000 in total earnings without touching any of the principal.

Be Willing to Make Adjustments

Aside from shifting from a principal drawdown to an income-generating portfolio, which is the single biggest recommendation, the final smart move is to understand that you’re going to need to be flexible. If you have 2x or 3x the $800,000 dollar amount, you could weather market storms better, and while you don’t have to constantly stress either, you should be willing to make course corrections in your portfolio as needed.

When you’re in a strong market year, feel free to splurge a little on travel or family gifts. In weaker market years, trim out non-essentials and rely more on dividend income. Putting this kind of a dynamic approach in place is going to extend the longevity of your portfolio without affecting your quality of life.