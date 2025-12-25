Is $2 Million Enough to Retire Comfortably in Today’s Economy?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

There is no question that retiring with $2 million in the bank represents a pretty significant achievement for most people and puts you far ahead of many other Americans approaching retirement age. Whether it’s the result of disciplined savings, strategic investing, and consistent contributions, $2 million is a very respectable nest egg, but the question remains whether it’s enough to enjoy a stress-free retirement.

For most people, the answer to a stress-free retirement depends heavily on some variables you can absolutely control, like where you live, when you plan to retire, and how you want to structure your portfolio. A 55-year-old who is retiring in San Francisco has very different needs than a 65-year-old retiring in Nashville.

Still, with some realistic planning, smart portfolio work, and an honest breakdown of what you need to spend, $2 million can support a comfortable middle-to-upper-class retirement for most people in most places.

How Much Income Can $2 Million Generate?

Using the traditional 4% as a baseline, you can generate roughly $80,000 in annual gross income before taxes on a $2 million portfolio. The 4% rule is designed to last around 30 years without running out of money, assuming the portfolio is well balanced between stocks and bonds. At a more conservative 3.5-3.7%, you can produce as much as $74,000 annually for great longevity or go more aggressive at 5% and earn $100,000 in annual income, though the latter comes with a risk of depleting the money sooner.

When you factor in Social Security, the financial picture can be a little better, as the average monthly benefit currently sits around $1,920 or an extra $23,000 in annual income. For higher earners, or those who have a $2 million portfolio, the benefit can reach as much as $4,000 monthly or around $48,000 per year, and a couple with dual benefits can go as high as $60,000. This means that you can take a $2 million portfolio and generate as much as $148,000 annually, which should provide a pretty comfortable living.

The thing is, you also have to factor in retirement age, as the math changes pretty dramatically as a result. At 55, someone retiring with $2 million will want to be on the more conservative side, while at 70, you can retire and go more aggressive at the 5% number.

What Kind of Lifestyle Does $2 Million Support?

With $2 million and a 4% withdrawal strategy earning approximately $80,000 annually, plus another $40,000 or so from Social Security as a couple, you’re looking at around $120,000 in annual income, or roughly $95,000 after taxes. This income level will support home ownership in most areas, though it would be better if the house were paid off. In addition, this dollar amount should cover Medicare with supplemental coverage, one or two trips annually, dining out, pursuing hobbies, and even helping adult children here and there. You won’t be buying any luxury vehicles or taking a month-long European cruise, but you won’t be worrying about groceries either.

Of course, geography matters as well, as lower-cost states like Tennessee or elsewhere in the Midwest, having a $100,000 after-tax income gives you a better lifestyle than it does in somewhere like Southern California. This same income level would feel a lot tighter as housing costs, property taxes, and just the general cost of living would consume a larger dollar amount.

It should go without saying that healthcare is the biggest wildcard here, and for a 65-year-old couple retiring in 2025, the estimated lifetime healthcare cost is approximately $165,000. This covers Medicare premiums, supplemental insurance, out-of-pocket expenses, and prescriptions. Anyone retiring before 65 can find that private health insurance can run between $1,000 and $2,500 monthly for a couple, which can add as much as $30,000 to your budget before Medicare eligibility.

Building the Right Portfolio Structure

One of the biggest decisions you will have to make is how to create the exact right portfolio structure that will serve you well in retirement. Growth stocks that worked at 45 to build the wealth you have now might create some unnecessary risks at 65 as you start to withdraw funds. The best approach is to build an income-first portfolio that is designed to generate cash through dividends, bond interest, and REIT distributions, minimizing the need to sell assets.

A balanced portfolio could look something like 35% allocated to stocks and dividends like ETFs ($700,000), 35% to bonds ($700,000), 25% to REITs ($500,000), and 5% to cash ($100,000) for emergencies. Combined, this blend can generate between 4% to 4.5% through dividend income alone.

Start with dividend exposure through the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSE:VIG), which provides access to quality companies with strong dividend histories. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI) generates 7% to 8% yield through covered calls, and allocating $300,000 to this ETF alone can generate as much as $24,000 annually. As far as bonds, look at the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSE:FBND), which yields around 4.6% or another $32,000 annually in income.

For REIT exposure, the popular choice is Realty Income (NYSE:O), which delivers solid monthly dividends, and a $500,000 allocation produces another $27,500 annually. Combined, you have a portfolio structure that can earn around $80,000 to $85,000 just through distributions, matching the 4% withdrawal without having to sell any shares at all.

The Risk You Need to Manage

Longevity in retirement remains the primary concern, and if you retire at 65 and live to 95, you need enough money to last all 30 years. Modern planning should plan for the possibility that you could live this long, especially for women who have longer life expectancies. A portfolio that looks secure for 25 years might become stressed if it needs to stretch to 35 years, especially if there are any years of poor returns. The worst-case scenario would be if the market declines by 30% in your first three years and you’re selling assets to live, you are locking in losses you can’t recover.

Healthcare cost inflation is also likely to outpace any kind of general inflation, which creates yet another risk that could consume an ever-increasing portion of a budget over time. Long-term care is another risk that could be necessary, and if a spouse needs a nursing home or full-time care, the cost can run over $100,000 annually. With $2 million, self-insuring by earmarking assets for potential long-term care is the best way to move ahead in life.

Lastly, tax efficiency is a big consideration most people ignore, but it can’t be overlooked with $2 million available. If most assets are sitting in a traditional IRA, every withdrawal is going to be taxed as ordinary income, and Required Minimum Distributions start at age 73 and can push you into a higher tax bracket. Start by looking at strategic Roth conversions early on in retirement before RMDs begin so you can reduce lifetime tax burdens, which could save you tens of thousands over a 30-year retirement.