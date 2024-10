Colorado Is a Blue State, but Most Counties Vote Republican Marc Piscotty / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This election cycle, Harris and Trump campaigns are focusing their resources on a handful of key swing states, where the election will likely be decided.

In most of the rest of the country, including Colorado, the outcome of the race is effectively predetermined.

However, Colorado’s status as a blue state is an oversimplification that belies a much more nuanced reality.

The 2024 presidential race will likely hinge on voters in a handful of closely-contested swing states. In these states, which include Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, the two major party candidates are polling so closely that either one has a reasonable chance of winning. (This is how Trump and Harris are polling in every key swing state.)

Most states, however, are already a virtual lock for either Donald Trump, a Republican, or Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. So-called blue states, like Massachusetts and Vermont, are places that Harris can reliably count on taking in November. Meanwhile, Trump is expected to handily win red states like Idaho and Wyoming.

These and other non-swing states are often seen as political monoliths, home to populations of like-minded voters with similar values and priorities. This, however, is an oversimplification that belies a much more nuanced reality.

In Colorado, now seen as a blue state, an average of 52.3% of voters have supported the Democratic candidate across the last four presidential elections. In fact, Colorado has gone to the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 2004, when the GOP candidate George W. Bush defeated John Kerry, a Democrat. Barring any unforeseen shakeup, Colorado is expected to align with historical voting patterns once again in 2024 and go to Harris. (Here is a look at the 15 least popular presidents, according to Millennials.)

Despite its status as a Democratic stronghold, there are several parts of the state that have consistently broken with the prevailing political ideology in recent elections. According to voting records, there are 37 counties in Colorado where an average of at least 50% of voters have supported the Republican candidate across the last four presidential elections. In four of these counties, more than 80% of voters cast ballots for the Republican candidate over the same four general elections.

These are the most Republican counties in Colorado. All historical, county-level, voting statistics are from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s County Presidential Election Returns 2000-2020 database, as compiled in the Harvard Dataverse, V13.

Why It Matters

Pete Marovich / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Because of the electoral college system, the outcome of presidential elections often comes down to voters in just a handful of closely contested states. In contrast to these battleground states, most of the country has reliably voted either Democratic or Republican in recent presidential elections. These states include Colorado, which, barring any unforeseen shake ups in the race, is all but guaranteed to go to Harris in 2024. Still, Colorado is not the partisan monolith it is often perceived to be.

37. Las Animas County

mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 46.4% Democratic; 50.5% Republican

46.4% Democratic; 50.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 43.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

43.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 39.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 54.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 54.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 50.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

50.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 52.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 45.6% Republican (John McCain)

52.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 45.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 14,422

36. Grand County

Adam-Springer / Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 45.2% Democratic; 50.8% Republican

45.2% Democratic; 50.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 47.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 49.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

47.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 49.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 39.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 45.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

45.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 48.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.7% Republican (John McCain)

48.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 15,724

35. Mineral County

chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.6% Democratic; 54.0% Republican

41.6% Democratic; 54.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 41.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

41.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 36.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 44.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

44.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 43.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.6% Republican (John McCain)

43.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 794

34. Rio Grande County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.3% Democratic; 55.2% Republican

41.3% Democratic; 55.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 36.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 44.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

44.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 45.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.8% Republican (John McCain)

45.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 11,442

33. Weld County

Gerald Zaffuts / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.9% Democratic; 55.9% Republican

39.9% Democratic; 55.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 34.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 42.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

42.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.4% Republican (John McCain)

44.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 331,466

32. Park County

Comstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.6% Democratic; 56.1% Republican

39.6% Democratic; 56.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 32.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 45.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.2% Republican (John McCain)

45.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 17,597

31. Douglas County

mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.1% Democratic; 56.3% Republican

40.1% Democratic; 56.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 45.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 52.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

45.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 52.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 36.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 54.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 54.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.0% Republican (John McCain)

40.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 360,206

30. El Paso County

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 38.9% Democratic; 56.6% Republican

38.9% Democratic; 56.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 42.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

42.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 38.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

38.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 39.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.7% Republican (John McCain)

39.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 730,323

29. Otero County

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.1% Democratic; 56.8% Republican

40.1% Democratic; 56.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 37.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 34.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 44.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

44.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.5% Republican (John McCain)

44.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 18,580

28. Archuleta County

CampPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.4% Democratic; 56.8% Republican

39.4% Democratic; 56.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 34.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 42.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.9% Republican (John McCain)

42.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 13,509

27. Hinsdale County

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 38.1% Democratic; 57.4% Republican

38.1% Democratic; 57.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 55.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 55.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 38.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

38.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.4% Republican (John McCain)

40.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 911

26. Montezuma County

dougtone / Flickr

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 36.2% Democratic; 60.0% Republican

36.2% Democratic; 60.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 37.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 39.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.9% Republican (John McCain)

39.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 26,070

25. Bent County

chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 36.4% Democratic; 60.1% Republican

36.4% Democratic; 60.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 42.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

42.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 41.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain)

41.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 5,561

24. Mesa County

Adventure_Photo / E+ via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 32.5% Democratic; 63.9% Republican

32.5% Democratic; 63.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 34.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 34.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.0% Republican (John McCain)

34.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 156,131

23. Morgan County

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 31.6% Democratic; 65.5% Republican

31.6% Democratic; 65.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 26.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 68.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 68.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 37.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.3% Republican (John McCain)

37.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 29,045

22. Teller County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 30.7% Democratic; 65.6% Republican

30.7% Democratic; 65.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 31.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.1% Republican (John McCain)

35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 24,758

21. Custer County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 30.6% Democratic; 66.4% Republican

30.6% Democratic; 66.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 30.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 26.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 34.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.6% Republican (John McCain)

34.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 4,885

20. Fremont County

mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.8% Democratic; 66.6% Republican

29.8% Democratic; 66.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 68.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 68.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 34.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.6% Republican (John McCain)

34.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 49,107

19. Montrose County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 30.2% Democratic; 66.6% Republican

30.2% Democratic; 66.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 30.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 25.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 30.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

30.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 33.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.7% Republican (John McCain)

33.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 42,823

18. Crowley County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.4% Democratic; 67.1% Republican

29.4% Democratic; 67.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 25.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.6% Republican (John McCain)

35.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 5,782

17. Delta County

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.1% Democratic; 67.7% Republican

29.1% Democratic; 67.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 30.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.2% Republican (John McCain)

32.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 31,173

16. Prowers County

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 28.2% Democratic; 68.9% Republican

28.2% Democratic; 68.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 26.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 23.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 31.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

31.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.9% Republican (John McCain)

32.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 11,968

15. Sedgwick County

Chris Light / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.5% Democratic; 70.4% Republican

26.5% Democratic; 70.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 20.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 31.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

31.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 34.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.4% Republican (John McCain)

34.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 2,391

14. Dolores County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.9% Democratic; 71.8% Republican

24.9% Democratic; 71.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.2% Republican (John McCain)

30.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 2,329

13. Logan County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 25.1% Democratic; 71.8% Republican

25.1% Democratic; 71.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 21.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.9% Republican (John McCain)

31.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 21,302

12. Elbert County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.1% Democratic; 72.3% Republican

24.1% Democratic; 72.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.0% Republican (John McCain)

28.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 26,457

11. Jackson County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.0% Democratic; 72.4% Republican

24.0% Democratic; 72.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 20.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.3% Republican (John McCain)

30.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 1,440

10. Phillips County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.8% Democratic; 74.9% Republican

22.8% Democratic; 74.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (John McCain)

27.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 4,493

9. Lincoln County

John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.4% Democratic; 76.8% Republican

20.4% Democratic; 76.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 23.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.5% Republican (John McCain)

23.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 5,583

8. Kit Carson County

rustejunk / Flickr

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.0% Democratic; 77.1% Republican

20.0% Democratic; 77.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 14.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 26.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (John McCain)

26.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 7,039

7. Moffat County

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.5% Democratic; 77.4% Republican

19.5% Democratic; 77.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 13.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 26.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.4% Republican (John McCain)

26.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 13,232

6. Baca County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 18.5% Democratic; 78.0% Republican

18.5% Democratic; 78.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 14.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 13.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 24.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.3% Republican (John McCain)

24.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 3,496

5. Yuma County

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.2% Democratic; 78.2% Republican

19.2% Democratic; 78.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 24.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.3% Republican (John McCain)

24.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 9,938

4. Rio Blanco County

Drmccreedy / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 16.3% Democratic; 80.6% Republican

16.3% Democratic; 80.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 12.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

12.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 16.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

16.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 20.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.4% Republican (John McCain)

20.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 6,511

3. Washington County

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 15.3% Democratic; 82.2% Republican

15.3% Democratic; 82.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 12.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

12.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 10.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 84.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

10.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 84.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 18.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

18.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 21.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.6% Republican (John McCain)

21.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 4,817

2. Kiowa County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 14.1% Democratic; 83.1% Republican

14.1% Democratic; 83.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 10.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 88.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

10.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 88.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 10.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 85.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

10.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 85.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 14.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 82.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

14.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 82.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 20.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.3% Republican (John McCain)

20.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 1,347

1. Cheyenne County

Aualliso / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 14.3% Democratic; 83.2% Republican

14.3% Democratic; 83.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 11.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 87.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

11.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 87.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 12.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

12.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 15.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

15.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 17.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.1% Republican (John McCain)

17.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 1,726

