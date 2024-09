The Most Republican Counties in Alabama Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

This election cycle, Harris and Trump campaigns are focusing their resources on a handful of key swing-states, where the election will likely be decided.

In most of the rest of the country, including Alabama, the outcome of the race is effectively predetermined.

Alabama’s status as a Republican stronghold is evidenced, in part, by historical voting patterns in several deep-red counties.

Election Day is less than 50 days away, and the two major party candidates — Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump — are locked in a very close race. According to a New York Times analysis of national polls, Harris is currently leading her opponent, with support from 49% of voters compared to Trump’s 47%. These numbers are expected to shift in the coming weeks, but even if Harris maintains her slim advantage in the national polls, a Democratic victory is by no means guaranteed. (Here is a look at which Americans are most likely to vote for Kamala Harris.)

As has been the case in other recent presidential elections, the outcome of the 2024 race will likely come down to a handful of closely contested swing states. This election cycle, the most competitive states, where both campaigns are focusing their resources, are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In these places, the candidates are polling so closely that either one has a reasonable chance of winning in November. (This is how Trump and Harris are polling in every key swing state.)

In stark contrast to these battleground states, most other states are considered a virtual lock for either Trump or Harris. Based on current polling results, political affiliation of the electorate, and historical voting patterns, Alabama is one of these states. According to official records from the Federal Election Commission, the last time Alabama went to a Democratic candidate was in 1976, when Democrat Jimmy Carter defeated Gerald Ford, a Republican.

Alabama’s status as a Republican stronghold is driven by voters in certain parts of the state. There are 41 counties in Alabama where, over the last four presidential elections, an average of at least 60% of voters have cast a ballot for the Republican candidate.

If historical patterns hold up this election year, these same counties will help deliver Alabama and its 9 electoral votes to Trump in November 2024. All historical, county-level, voting statistics are from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s County Presidential Election Returns 2000-2020 database, as compiled in the Harvard Dataverse, V13.

These are the most Republican counties in Alabama.

Why It Matters

Donald Trump Signs The Pledge by Michael Vadon / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Because of the electoral college system, the outcome of presidential elections often comes down to voters in just a handful of closely contested states. In contrast to these battleground states, most of the country has reliably voted either Democratic or Republican in recent presidential elections. These states include Alabama, which, barring any unforeseen shake ups in the race, is all but guaranteed to go to Trump in 2024. Outcomes in states like Alabama are driven, in part, by party strongholds at the county-level.

41. Talladega County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 38.7% Democratic; 60.2% Republican

38.7% Democratic; 60.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 36.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 36.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.8% Republican (John McCain)

40.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 81,105

40. Coosa County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.3% Democratic; 61.7% Republican

37.3% Democratic; 61.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.4% Republican (John McCain)

40.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 10,329

39. Colbert County

csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 34.2% Democratic; 64.0% Republican

34.2% Democratic; 64.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 29.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

29.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 29.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

29.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 39.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.3% Republican (John McCain)

39.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 57,270

38. Escambia County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.5% Democratic; 65.5% Republican

33.5% Democratic; 65.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 30.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 31.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.9% Republican (John McCain)

35.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 36,755

37. Calhoun County

John McQuiston / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 31.0% Democratic; 67.2% Republican

31.0% Democratic; 67.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 29.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

29.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 68.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 68.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 33.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

33.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 33.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.7% Republican (John McCain)

33.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 116,162

36. Henry County

SaveRivers / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 31.6% Democratic; 67.4% Republican

31.6% Democratic; 67.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 34.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.6% Republican (John McCain)

34.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 17,282

35. Lauderdale County

James-Allen / Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 30.0% Democratic; 67.7% Republican

30.0% Democratic; 67.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 26.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 25.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 33.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

33.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.2% Republican (John McCain)

35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 94,329

34. Washington County

U. S. Department of Agriculture:County Courthouse Photos / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 30.5% Democratic; 68.7% Republican

30.5% Democratic; 68.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 25.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 33.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

33.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.4% Republican (John McCain)

35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 15,434

33. Tallapoosa County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 30.2% Democratic; 68.8% Republican

30.2% Democratic; 68.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 27.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.9% Republican (John McCain)

31.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 41,251

32. Lawrence County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.2% Democratic; 69.2% Republican

29.2% Democratic; 69.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 22.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.2% Republican (John McCain)

35.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 33,116

31. Crenshaw County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 28.7% Democratic; 70.4% Republican

28.7% Democratic; 70.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 25.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 26.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 31.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

31.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.7% Republican (John McCain)

30.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 13,205

30. Houston County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 27.9% Democratic; 70.7% Republican

27.9% Democratic; 70.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 70.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 70.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 25.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.1% Republican (John McCain)

29.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 107,040

29. Limestone County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.8% Democratic; 71.0% Republican

26.8% Democratic; 71.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 27.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 70.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 70.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 23.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.3% Republican (John McCain)

28.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 104,199

28. Etowah County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 27.0% Democratic; 71.2% Republican

27.0% Democratic; 71.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 24.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 23.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 30.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

30.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.4% Republican (John McCain)

30.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 103,348

27. Dale County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.4% Democratic; 72.2% Republican

26.4% Democratic; 72.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 26.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 23.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.9% Republican (John McCain)

27.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 49,455

26. Autauga County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 25.8% Democratic; 72.6% Republican

25.8% Democratic; 72.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 27.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 23.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.6% Republican (John McCain)

25.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 58,761

25. Morgan County

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 25.4% Democratic; 72.7% Republican

25.4% Democratic; 72.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 24.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (John McCain)

27.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 123,102

24. Randolph County

Ray Tan / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 25.4% Democratic; 73.3% Republican

25.4% Democratic; 73.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 20.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.1% Republican (John McCain)

29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 22,179

23. Shelby County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.3% Democratic; 73.4% Republican

24.3% Democratic; 73.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 22.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (John McCain)

22.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 223,916

22. Elmore County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.4% Democratic; 74.2% Republican

24.4% Democratic; 74.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 25.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 24.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.1% Republican (John McCain)

24.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 87,694

21. Bibb County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.6% Democratic; 75.1% Republican

23.6% Democratic; 75.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 20.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 21.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 26.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.4% Republican (John McCain)

26.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 22,251

20. Franklin County

Brian Stansberry / WIkimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.2% Democratic; 75.2% Republican

23.2% Democratic; 75.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 16.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.8% Republican (John McCain)

29.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 32,011

19. Coffee County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.3% Democratic; 75.2% Republican

23.3% Democratic; 75.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 22.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 20.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.1% Republican (John McCain)

25.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 53,559

18. Jackson County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.8% Democratic; 75.4% Republican

22.8% Democratic; 75.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.5% Republican (John McCain)

30.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 52,618

17. Baldwin County

Rex_Wholster / Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.8% Democratic; 76.3% Republican

21.8% Democratic; 76.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 22.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 23.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.3% Republican (John McCain)

23.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 233,420

16. Clay County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.3% Democratic; 76.4% Republican

22.3% Democratic; 76.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.1% Republican (John McCain)

25.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 14,209

15. Walker County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.8% Democratic; 78.6% Republican

19.8% Democratic; 78.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 23.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

23.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.3% Republican (John McCain)

25.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 64,978

14. Fayette County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.0% Democratic; 78.8% Republican

20.0% Democratic; 78.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.9% Republican (John McCain)

25.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 16,297

13. Dekalb County

Chris Wilson / Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 18.2% Democratic; 80.0% Republican

18.2% Democratic; 80.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 14.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 84.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 84.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 14.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 23.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.8% Republican (John McCain)

23.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 71,680

12. Lamar County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 18.6% Democratic; 80.5% Republican

18.6% Democratic; 80.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 13.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 85.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 85.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 14.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 23.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

23.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 22.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.6% Republican (John McCain)

22.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 13,885

11. Cherokee County

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 17.9% Democratic; 80.7% Republican

17.9% Democratic; 80.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 13.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 14.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 23.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.9% Republican (John McCain)

23.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 25,069

10. Chilton County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 17.9% Democratic; 81.0% Republican

17.9% Democratic; 81.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 19.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 79.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

19.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 79.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 20.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 78.5% Republican (John McCain)

20.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 78.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 45,140

9. Marshall County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 17.2% Democratic; 81.0% Republican

17.2% Democratic; 81.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 13.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 19.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 79.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

19.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 79.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 21.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.6% Republican (John McCain)

21.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 97,923

8. Covington County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 17.8% Democratic; 81.2% Republican

17.8% Democratic; 81.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 20.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 78.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

20.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 78.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 20.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 78.8% Republican (John McCain)

20.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 78.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 37,542

7. St. Clair County

Rudi Weikard / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 16.6% Democratic; 81.9% Republican

16.6% Democratic; 81.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 14.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 16.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 82.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

16.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 82.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 17.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.1% Republican (John McCain)

17.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 91,719

6. Marion County

john049 / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 15.1% Democratic; 83.3% Republican

15.1% Democratic; 83.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 10.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 88.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

10.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 88.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 11.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 86.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

11.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 86.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 18.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

18.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 21.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.2% Republican (John McCain)

21.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 29,203

5. Geneva County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 15.4% Democratic; 83.4% Republican

15.4% Democratic; 83.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 12.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

12.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 13.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 85.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 85.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 18.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

18.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 18.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.8% Republican (John McCain)

18.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 26,647

4. Cleburne County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 13.1% Democratic; 85.4% Republican

13.1% Democratic; 85.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 9.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 89.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

9.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 89.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 10.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 87.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

10.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 87.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 15.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 83.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

15.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 83.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 18.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.3% Republican (John McCain)

18.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 15,144

3. Cullman County

KatieDobies / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 12.8% Democratic; 85.5% Republican

12.8% Democratic; 85.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 10.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 88.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

10.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 88.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 10.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 87.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

10.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 87.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 14.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 84.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

14.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 84.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 16.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.8% Republican (John McCain)

16.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 88,284

2. Winston County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 11.8% Democratic; 86.7% Republican

11.8% Democratic; 86.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 8.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 90.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

8.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 90.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 8.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 89.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

8.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 89.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 13.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 85.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

13.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 85.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 17.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.8% Republican (John McCain)

17.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 23,655

1. Blount County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 11.1% Democratic; 87.4% Republican

11.1% Democratic; 87.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 9.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 89.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

9.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 89.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 8.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 89.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

8.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 89.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 12.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 86.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

12.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 86.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 14.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 84.0% Republican (John McCain)

14.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 84.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 59,077

