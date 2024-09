The Reddest Counties in Tennessee Vepar5 / Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

This election cycle, Harris and Trump campaigns are focusing their resources on a handful of key swing-states, where the election will likely be decided.

In most of the rest of the country, including Tennessee, the outcome of the race is effectively predetermined.

Tennessee’s status as a Republican stronghold is evidenced, in part, by historical voting patterns in several deep-red counties.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

Election Day is less than 60 days away, and the two major party candidates — Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump — are locked in a very close race. According to a New York Times analysis of national polls, Harris is currently leading her opponent, with support from 49% of voters compared to Trump’s 47%. These numbers are expected to shift in the coming weeks, but even if Harris maintains her slim advantage in the national polls, a Democratic victory is by no means guaranteed. (Here is a look at which Americans are most likely to vote for Kamala Harris.)

As has been the case in other recent presidential elections, the outcome of the 2024 race will likely come down to a handful of closely contested swing states. This election cycle, the most competitive states, where both campaigns are focusing their resources, are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In these places, the candidates are polling so closely that either one has a reasonable chance of winning in November. (This is how Trump and Harris are polling in every key swing state.)

In stark contrast to these battleground states, most other states are considered a virtual lock for either Trump or Harris. Based on current polling results, political affiliation of the electorate, and historical voting patterns, Tennessee is one of these states. According to official records from the Federal Election Commission, the last time Tennessee went to a Democratic candidate was in 1996, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Bob Dole, a Republican.

Tennessee’s status as a Republican stronghold is driven by voters in certain parts of the state. There are 51 counties in Tennessee where, over the last four presidential elections, an average of at least 70% of voters have cast a ballot for the Republican candidate.

If historical patterns hold up this election year, these same counties will help deliver Tennessee and its 11 electoral votes to Trump in November 2024. All historical, county-level, voting statistics are from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s County Presidential Election Returns 2000-2020 database, as compiled in the Harvard Dataverse, V13.

These are the most Republican counties in Tennessee.

Why It Matters

gageskidmore / Flickr

Because of the electoral college system, the outcome of presidential elections often comes down to voters in just a handful of closely contested states. In contrast to these battleground states, most of the country has reliably voted either Democratic or Republican in recent presidential elections. These states include Tennessee, which, barring any unforeseen shake ups in the race, is all but guaranteed to go to Trump in 2024. Outcomes in states like Tennessee are driven, in part, by party strongholds at the county-level.

51. Carroll County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 27.6% Democratic; 70.6% Republican

27.6% Democratic; 70.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 21.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 34.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.0% Republican (John McCain)

34.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 28,381

50. Tipton County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 27.6% Democratic; 70.7% Republican

27.6% Democratic; 70.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 25.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.8% Republican (John McCain)

31.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 61,116

49. Blount County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.5% Democratic; 70.9% Republican

26.5% Democratic; 70.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 26.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 23.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.9% Republican (John McCain)

29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 135,951

48. Weakley County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.8% Democratic; 71.0% Republican

26.8% Democratic; 71.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 22.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.7% Republican (John McCain)

33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 32,946

47. Cannon County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.7% Democratic; 71.0% Republican

26.7% Democratic; 71.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 21.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 31.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

31.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.9% Republican (John McCain)

36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 14,481

46. Roane County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.2% Democratic; 71.2% Republican

26.2% Democratic; 71.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.3% Republican (John McCain)

31.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 53,777

45. Crockett County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 27.4% Democratic; 71.3% Republican

27.4% Democratic; 71.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 22.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 30.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

30.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.2% Republican (John McCain)

32.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 13,955

44. Lewis County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.4% Democratic; 71.5% Republican

26.4% Democratic; 71.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 30.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

30.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 37.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.0% Republican (John McCain)

37.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 12,637

43. Bedford County

Obiezyswiat / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.5% Democratic; 71.6% Republican

26.5% Democratic; 71.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.9% Republican (John McCain)

32.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 50,533

42. White County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 25.1% Democratic; 73.0% Republican

25.1% Democratic; 73.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 30.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

30.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.3% Republican (John McCain)

35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 27,420

41. Decatur County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.8% Democratic; 73.2% Republican

24.8% Democratic; 73.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 30.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

30.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.1% Republican (John McCain)

32.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 11,483

40. Sullivan County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.4% Democratic; 73.4% Republican

24.4% Democratic; 73.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 20.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.0% Republican (John McCain)

28.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 158,722

39. Hamblen County

Dee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.6% Democratic; 73.5% Republican

24.6% Democratic; 73.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 22.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.4% Republican (John McCain)

30.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 64,531

38. Dyer County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 25.0% Democratic; 73.6% Republican

25.0% Democratic; 73.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 20.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 21.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.2% Republican (John McCain)

30.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 36,818

37. Polk County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.5% Democratic; 73.8% Republican

24.5% Democratic; 73.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 30.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

30.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.6% Republican (John McCain)

32.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 17,620

36. Obion County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.6% Democratic; 73.9% Republican

24.6% Democratic; 73.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.3% Republican (John McCain)

32.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 30,670

35. Meigs County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.4% Democratic; 73.9% Republican

24.4% Democratic; 73.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.0% Republican (John McCain)

32.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 12,839

34. Pickett County

ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.6% Democratic; 74.0% Republican

24.6% Democratic; 74.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 20.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.9% Republican (John McCain)

32.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 5,042

33. Loudon County

epantha / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.7% Democratic; 74.1% Republican

23.7% Democratic; 74.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 21.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (John McCain)

27.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 55,507

32. Sequatchie County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.6% Democratic; 74.2% Republican

23.6% Democratic; 74.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.4% Republican (John McCain)

31.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 16,065

31. Bledsoe County

iip-photo-archive / Flickr

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.8% Democratic; 74.3% Republican

23.8% Democratic; 74.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 16.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.2% Republican (John McCain)

31.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 14,816

30. Cumberland County

joebelanger / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.8% Democratic; 74.5% Republican

23.8% Democratic; 74.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 20.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.8% Republican (John McCain)

30.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 61,552

29. Lawrence County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.5% Democratic; 74.8% Republican

23.5% Democratic; 74.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.0% Republican (John McCain)

32.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 44,377

28. Mcnairy County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.0% Democratic; 74.8% Republican

23.0% Democratic; 74.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.5% Republican (John McCain)

30.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 25,895

27. Unicoi County

Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.1% Democratic; 74.8% Republican

23.1% Democratic; 74.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.4% Republican (John McCain)

29.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 17,845

26. Greene County

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.7% Democratic; 75.0% Republican

22.7% Democratic; 75.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.5% Republican (John McCain)

28.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 70,399

25. Monroe County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.1% Democratic; 75.2% Republican

23.1% Democratic; 75.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.5% Republican (John McCain)

30.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 46,489

24. Mcminn County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.0% Democratic; 75.2% Republican

23.0% Democratic; 75.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.1% Republican (John McCain)

29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 53,532

23. Chester County

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.5% Democratic; 75.3% Republican

22.5% Democratic; 75.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.0% Republican (John McCain)

27.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 17,392

22. Lincoln County

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.5% Democratic; 75.4% Republican

22.5% Democratic; 75.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 78.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 19.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.3% Republican (John McCain)

28.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 35,365

21. Campbell County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.8% Democratic; 75.4% Republican

22.8% Democratic; 75.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 16.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.6% Republican (John McCain)

30.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 39,397

20. Jefferson County

epantha / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.3% Democratic; 75.6% Republican

22.3% Democratic; 75.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.6% Republican (John McCain)

27.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 55,017

19. Moore County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.7% Democratic; 75.9% Republican

21.7% Democratic; 75.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 16.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.1% Republican (John McCain)

29.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 6,558

18. Bradley County

librariesrock / Flickr

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.6% Democratic; 76.1% Republican

21.6% Democratic; 76.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 21.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 76.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 24.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.2% Republican (John McCain)

24.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 108,859

17. Henderson County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.9% Democratic; 76.6% Republican

21.9% Democratic; 76.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 79.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.8% Republican (John McCain)

27.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 27,845

16. Hawkins County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.5% Democratic; 76.6% Republican

21.5% Democratic; 76.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 16.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.1% Republican (John McCain)

28.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 57,107

15. Rhea County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.2% Democratic; 76.6% Republican

21.2% Democratic; 76.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 26.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.4% Republican (John McCain)

26.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 33,031

14. Sevier County

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.0% Democratic; 76.7% Republican

21.0% Democratic; 76.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 20.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.4% Republican (John McCain)

25.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 98,455

13. Claiborne County

J654567 / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.6% Democratic; 76.8% Republican

21.6% Democratic; 76.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 23.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

23.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.9% Republican (John McCain)

29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 32,092

12. Morgan County

epantha / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.9% Democratic; 77.0% Republican

20.9% Democratic; 77.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 14.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 84.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 84.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.1% Republican (John McCain)

28.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 21,124

11. Carter County

Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.9% Democratic; 77.1% Republican

20.9% Democratic; 77.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 23.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

23.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.8% Republican (John McCain)

25.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 56,315

10. Cocke County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.9% Democratic; 77.3% Republican

20.9% Democratic; 77.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 17.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 26.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.7% Republican (John McCain)

26.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 36,186

9. Hardin County

agathman / Flickr

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.6% Democratic; 77.4% Republican

20.6% Democratic; 77.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 23.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

23.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.5% Republican (John McCain)

27.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 26,824

8. Union County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.9% Democratic; 77.5% Republican

20.9% Democratic; 77.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (John McCain)

28.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 19,860

7. Johnson County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 20.4% Democratic; 77.7% Republican

20.4% Democratic; 77.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 16.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 23.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

23.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.1% Republican (John McCain)

27.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 17,982

6. Grainger County

AppalachianCentrist / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.3% Democratic; 78.9% Republican

19.3% Democratic; 78.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 14.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 84.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 84.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 14.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 23.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

23.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.6% Republican (John McCain)

27.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 23,648

5. Hancock County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.0% Democratic; 79.1% Republican

19.0% Democratic; 79.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 13.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 14.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 23.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

23.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.9% Republican (John McCain)

27.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 6,726

4. Fentress County

iip-photo-archive / Flickr

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.2% Democratic; 79.2% Republican

19.2% Democratic; 79.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 13.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 85.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 85.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 82.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.1% Republican (John McCain)

27.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 18,642

3. Macon County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.2% Democratic; 79.2% Republican

19.2% Democratic; 79.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 13.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 85.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 85.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 14.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.9% Republican (John McCain)

28.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 25,365

2. Scott County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 17.2% Democratic; 81.3% Republican

17.2% Democratic; 81.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 10.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 88.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

10.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 88.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 13.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 84.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 84.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.7% Republican (John McCain)

25.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 21,917

1. Wayne County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 17.2% Democratic; 81.4% Republican

17.2% Democratic; 81.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 12.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

12.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 12.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 86.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

12.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 86.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 24.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.7% Republican (John McCain)

24.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 16,325

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.