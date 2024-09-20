Every Republican Stronghold in California David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This election cycle, Harris and Trump campaigns are focusing their resources on a handful of key swing-states, where the election will likely be decided.

In most of the rest of the country, including California, the outcome of the race is effectively predetermined.

However, California’s status as a blue state is an oversimplification that belies a much more nuanced reality.

Election Day is looming, and in the wake of the first, and perhaps only, presidential debate in the 2024 race, Democrat Kamala Harris is leading Republican Donald Trump in the polls by the widest margin since the start of her campaign. According to a recent national survey conducted by Morning Consult, 51% of Americans now say they would vote for Harris if the election were today, compared to 45% who would support Trump.

However, Harris’ advantage in national polls is only a reflection of current voter sentiment, and public opinion is likely to shift in the coming weeks. Additionally, presidential races are not decided by popular vote, and this election cycle, the outcome will likely hinge on voters in a handful of closely contested swing states. In these states, which include Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, both Trump and Harris are polling so closely that either one has a reasonable chance of winning in November. For either candidate to garner the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the White House, they will first need to persuade voters in these and other battleground states. (This is how Trump and Harris are polling in every key swing state.)

Unlike swing states — which are effectively a toss-up – a combination of polling results, the electorate’s political affiliation, and historical voting patterns show that most other states are already a virtual lock for either Trump or Harris. So-called blue states, like Massachusetts and Vermont, are places that Harris can reliably count on taking in November. Meanwhile, red states like Idaho and Wyoming are Republican strongholds that Trump will likely win handily.

Because the electoral outcome is effectively predetermined, these and other non-swing states are often characterized as political monoliths, home to populations of like-minded voters with similar values and priorities. This, however, is an oversimplification that belies a much more nuanced reality.

In California, long considered a deep-blue state, an average of 61.8% of voters have supported the Democratic candidate across the last four presidential elections. In fact, California has gone to the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 1988, when George H.W. Bush, a Republican, defeated Democrat Michael Dukakis. Barring any major, unforeseen shakeup, California is expected to align with historical voting patterns once again in 2024 and go to Harris. (Here is a look at the 15 least popular presidents, according to Millennials.)

Despite its status as a Democratic stronghold, there are several parts of the state that have consistently broken with the prevailing political ideology in recent elections. According to voting records, there are 23 counties in California where an average of at least 50% of voters have supported the Republican candidate across the last four presidential elections. In one of these counties, an average of 70.3% of voters cast ballots for the Republican candidate over the same four general elections. All historical, county-level, voting statistics are from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s County Presidential Election Returns 2000-2020 database, as compiled in the Harvard Dataverse, V13.

These are the most Republican counties in California.

Why It Matters

Because of the electoral college system, the outcome of presidential elections often comes down to voters in just a handful of closely contested states. In contrast to these battleground states, most of the country has reliably voted either Democratic or Republican in recent presidential elections. These states include California, which, barring any unforeseen shake ups in the race, is all but guaranteed to go to Harris in 2024. Still, California is not the partisan monolith it is often perceived to be.

23. Inyo County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 43.8% Democratic; 51.9% Republican

43.8% Democratic; 51.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 48.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 48.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

48.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 48.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 39.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 42.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

42.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 43.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.0% Republican (John McCain)

43.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 18,829

22. Del Norte County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.4% Democratic; 53.9% Republican

41.4% Democratic; 53.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 36.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 53.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 53.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 43.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

43.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 45.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.1% Republican (John McCain)

45.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 27,462

21. Placer County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 42.3% Democratic; 54.1% Republican

42.3% Democratic; 54.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 45.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 52.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

45.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 52.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 40.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 43.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.7% Republican (John McCain)

43.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 406,608

20. El Dorado County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.8% Democratic; 54.3% Republican

41.8% Democratic; 54.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 44.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

44.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 38.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

38.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 52.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 43.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.1% Republican (John McCain)

43.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 191,713

19. Tulare County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 42.8% Democratic; 54.3% Republican

42.8% Democratic; 54.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 45.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 52.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

45.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 52.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 42.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 51.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

42.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 51.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 41.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.8% Republican (John McCain)

41.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 473,446

18. Kings County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.6% Democratic; 55.1% Republican

41.6% Democratic; 55.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 42.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 54.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

42.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 54.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 40.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 53.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 53.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 42.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain)

42.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 152,515

17. Siskiyou County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.0% Democratic; 55.3% Republican

40.0% Democratic; 55.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 40.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

40.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 43.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.7% Republican (John McCain)

43.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 44,049

16. Kern County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.3% Democratic; 55.3% Republican

41.3% Democratic; 55.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 43.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

43.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 40.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 53.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 53.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 40.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

40.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.9% Republican (John McCain)

40.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 906,883

15. Madera County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.4% Democratic; 55.4% Republican

41.4% Democratic; 55.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 43.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 54.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

43.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 54.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 39.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 54.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 54.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 40.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

40.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 42.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.7% Republican (John McCain)

42.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 157,243

14. Plumas County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.9% Democratic; 56.2% Republican

39.9% Democratic; 56.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 40.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

40.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 42.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.7% Republican (John McCain)

42.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 19,650

13. Tuolumne County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.5% Democratic; 56.7% Republican

39.5% Democratic; 56.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 40.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

40.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 42.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.1% Republican (John McCain)

42.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 54,993

12. Sutter County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.0% Democratic; 56.8% Republican

40.0% Democratic; 56.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 39.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 54.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 54.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.4% Republican (John McCain)

40.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 99,101

11. Mariposa County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.2% Democratic; 57.1% Republican

39.2% Democratic; 57.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 38.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

38.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 42.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.9% Republican (John McCain)

42.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 17,130

10. Colusa County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.9% Democratic; 57.1% Republican

39.9% Democratic; 57.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 40.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 53.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 53.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 38.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

38.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.1% Republican (John McCain)

40.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 21,811

9. Yuba County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 38.0% Democratic; 57.6% Republican

38.0% Democratic; 57.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 37.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 59.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 59.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 34.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 41.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain)

41.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 81,705

8. Calaveras County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 38.2% Democratic; 57.9% Republican

38.2% Democratic; 57.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 37.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 34.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 42.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.1% Republican (John McCain)

42.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 45,674

7. Sierra County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 36.1% Democratic; 58.4% Republican

36.1% Democratic; 58.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 37.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 59.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 59.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 32.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 37.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.2% Republican (John McCain)

37.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 2,916

6. Amador County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.6% Democratic; 58.7% Republican

37.6% Democratic; 58.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 36.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 38.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

38.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 41.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain)

41.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 40,577

5. Glenn County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 35.4% Democratic; 61.2% Republican

35.4% Democratic; 61.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 35.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 32.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 37.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.8% Republican (John McCain)

37.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 28,657

4. Tehama County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 32.6% Democratic; 63.7% Republican

32.6% Democratic; 63.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 31.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 34.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

34.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.7% Republican (John McCain)

36.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 65,484

3. Shasta County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 32.4% Democratic; 63.8% Republican

32.4% Democratic; 63.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 33.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

33.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.7% Republican (John McCain)

35.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 181,852

2. Modoc County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.9% Democratic; 69.9% Republican

26.9% Democratic; 69.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 26.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 23.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 27.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

27.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.4% Republican (John McCain)

29.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 8,651

1. Lassen County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.2% Democratic; 70.3% Republican

26.2% Democratic; 70.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 21.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.7% Republican (John McCain)

31.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 31,873