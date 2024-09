New York State Usually Votes Democrat But These Counties Are Bright Red LewisTsePuiLung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite its status as a Democratic stronghold, there are several parts of the New York that have consistently broken with the prevailing political ideology in recent elections. According to voting records, there are 29 counties in New York where an average of at least 50% of voters have supported the Republican candidate across the last four presidential elections. In one of these counties, an average of 65.8% of voters cast ballots for the Republican candidate over the same four general elections.

These are the most Republican counties in New York. All historical, county-level, voting statistics are from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s County Presidential Election Returns 2000-2020 database, as compiled in the Harvard Dataverse, V13.

Why It Matters

Because of the electoral college system, the outcome of presidential elections often comes down to voters in just a handful of closely contested states. In contrast to these battleground states, most of the country has reliably voted either Democratic or Republican in recent presidential elections. These states include New York, which, barring any unforeseen shake ups in the race, is all but guaranteed to go to Harris in 2024. Still, New York is not the partisan monolith it is often perceived to be.

29. Niagara County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 44.8% Democratic; 50.5% Republican

44.8% Democratic; 50.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 43.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

43.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 53.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 38.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

38.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 47.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 42.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

47.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 42.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 49.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.7% Republican (John McCain)

49.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 212,230

28. Washington County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 43.7% Democratic; 51.1% Republican

43.7% Democratic; 51.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 37.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 47.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 42.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

47.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 42.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 49.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.7% Republican (John McCain)

49.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 61,310

27. Oswego County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 43.3% Democratic; 51.3% Republican

43.3% Democratic; 51.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 38.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

38.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 49.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 39.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

49.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 39.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 50.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.9% Republican (John McCain)

50.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 118,037

26. Chemung County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 43.8% Democratic; 51.8% Republican

43.8% Democratic; 51.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 41.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 55.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

41.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 55.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 38.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

38.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 46.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

46.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 48.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 50.0% Republican (John McCain)

48.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 50.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 83,584

25. Putnam County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 43.2% Democratic; 52.4% Republican

43.2% Democratic; 52.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 45.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 52.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

45.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 52.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 39.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 55.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 45.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.3% Republican (John McCain)

45.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 97,942

24. Richmond County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 44.5% Democratic; 52.5% Republican

44.5% Democratic; 52.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 41.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

41.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 41.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

41.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 49.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 43.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

49.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 43.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 47.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.7% Republican (John McCain)

47.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 492,925

23. Yates County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 42.0% Democratic; 52.8% Republican

42.0% Democratic; 52.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 36.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 45.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 45.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

45.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 45.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 47.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.3% Republican (John McCain)

47.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 24,713

22. Chautauqua County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.6% Democratic; 52.9% Republican

41.6% Democratic; 52.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 38.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

38.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 42.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 45.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

42.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 45.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 49.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.6% Republican (John McCain)

49.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 127,440

21. Oneida County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 42.2% Democratic; 53.1% Republican

42.2% Democratic; 53.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 37.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 45.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

45.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 46.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.2% Republican (John McCain)

46.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 231,055

20. Jefferson County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 41.7% Democratic; 53.6% Republican

41.7% Democratic; 53.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 36.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 56.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 45.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

45.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 46.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.0% Republican (John McCain)

46.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 117,445

19. Schuyler County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.7% Democratic; 53.8% Republican

40.7% Democratic; 53.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 42.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

42.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 45.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.8% Republican (John McCain)

45.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 17,855

18. Chenango County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.9% Democratic; 54.0% Republican

40.9% Democratic; 54.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 37.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 44.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

44.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 46.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 48.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.6% Republican (John McCain)

48.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 47,096

17. Livingston County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.4% Democratic; 54.1% Republican

40.4% Democratic; 54.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 57.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 57.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 45.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.2% Republican (John McCain)

45.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 61,980

16. Montgomery County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.4% Democratic; 54.4% Republican

40.4% Democratic; 54.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 37.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 60.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 34.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 44.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 44.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

44.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 44.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 45.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.1% Republican (John McCain)

45.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 49,624

15. Greene County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.9% Democratic; 54.5% Republican

39.9% Democratic; 54.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

40.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 56.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 47.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.0% Republican (John McCain)

44.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 48,067

14. Wayne County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 39.7% Democratic; 54.6% Republican

39.7% Democratic; 54.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 38.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

38.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 41.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 45.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

41.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 45.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.2% Republican (John McCain)

44.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 91,324

13. Delaware County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 40.4% Democratic; 54.9% Republican

40.4% Democratic; 54.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 39.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

39.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 60.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 60.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 42.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

42.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 46.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.6% Republican (John McCain)

46.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 44,637

12. Tioga County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 38.9% Democratic; 56.1% Republican

38.9% Democratic; 56.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 38.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

38.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 58.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.3% Republican (John McCain)

44.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 48,344

11. Herkimer County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.9% Democratic; 57.7% Republican

37.9% Democratic; 57.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 33.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 43.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

43.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.8% Republican (John McCain)

44.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 60,293

10. Cattaraugus County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.1% Democratic; 57.8% Republican

37.1% Democratic; 57.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 33.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 40.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

40.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 43.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.5% Republican (John McCain)

43.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 77,000

9. Schoharie County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 36.1% Democratic; 58.0% Republican

36.1% Democratic; 58.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 33.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 62.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 62.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 38.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

38.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 41.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain)

41.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.1% Republican (John McCain) County population: 29,970

8. Fulton County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.3% Democratic; 58.0% Republican

37.3% Democratic; 58.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 42.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

42.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 49.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.7% Republican (John McCain)

44.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 53,280

7. Lewis County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 35.8% Democratic; 59.5% Republican

35.8% Democratic; 59.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 29.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

29.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 43.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

43.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 48.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.6% Republican (John McCain)

44.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 26,690

6. Steuben County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 35.8% Democratic; 59.6% Republican

35.8% Democratic; 59.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 33.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 29.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

29.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 39.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

39.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 52.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.8% Republican (John McCain)

40.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 93,584

5. Genesee County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 34.5% Democratic; 59.8% Republican

34.5% Democratic; 59.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 64.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 64.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.5% Republican (John McCain)

40.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 58,204

4. Orleans County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.6% Democratic; 61.2% Republican

33.6% Democratic; 61.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 30.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 37.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

37.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 51.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 39.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.6% Republican (John McCain)

39.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 40,148

3. Hamilton County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.5% Democratic; 61.9% Republican

33.5% Democratic; 61.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 33.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 29.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

29.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.8% Republican (John McCain)

35.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 5,090

2. Allegany County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 31.8% Democratic; 62.8% Republican

31.8% Democratic; 62.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 26.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 34.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

34.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 38.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.0% Republican (John McCain)

38.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 47,222

1. Wyoming County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.3% Democratic; 65.8% Republican

29.3% Democratic; 65.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 26.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 56.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.3% Republican (John McCain)

36.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.3% Republican (John McCain) County population: 40,338

