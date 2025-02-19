Divided Nation, Divided Markets: These Americans Are the Most Unhappy with the Trump Administration So Far 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The results of the 2024 presidential election revealed a starkly divided nation. While Donald Trump won the White House, along with every swing state in the country, the popular vote was close to 50/50, with Kamala Harris winning the support of 75 million voters to Trump’s 77 million. Now, three weeks into Trump’s second term as president, the country remains divided.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

As has been the case for much of his time in national politics, Donald Trump remains a polarizing figure.

But while public opinion of the president is divided, voters in certain demographic groups are far less likely to have a positive assessment of the job Trump is doing in his second term.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

A recent poll conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult found that 49.5% of registered voters in the U.S. approve of the job Trump is doing as president, and 47.0% of voters disapprove. While Trump has a net positive overall approval rating, the share of voters who strongly disapprove of his administration eclipses the share of voters who strongly approve, at 39.3% to 34.7%, respectively.

These latest polling numbers were taken as Trump was disrupting the status quo in Washington at a pace not seen in recent history. In his first 18 days alone, Trump signed over 50 executive orders, more than any president has in their first 100 days in at least four decades. Through these and other executive actions, the president has already frozen trillions of dollars in foreign aid, offered over 2 million federal workers resignation incentives, called for the elimination of federal diversity programs, imposed or threatened stiff tariffs on many of America’s key trading partners, and purged high-level federal employees — including over a dozen government watchdogs. (Here is a look at the biggest geopolitical conflicts Trump will have to deal with.)

Opinions of these and other actions taken by the 47th President vary not only from person to person, but also among broad subsets of the U.S. population. And Americans who fall into certain demographic groups are far more likely to have critical opinions of the Trump administration than a typical voter.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Americans who are most likely to disapprove of Trump’s job as president so far. We reviewed polling results among multiple demographic groups and subgroups — including gender, race, religion, educational attainment, employment status and sector, income, age, voting history, and political ideology and affiliation, among others — and ranked them on Trump’s net approval rating, or the share of voters who approve of his presidency less those who disapprove. All survey data was collected between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, 2025.

Only demographic groups with which Trump’s approval rating is underwater by at least five percentage points were included on this list. Among these 24 subsets of Americans, Trump’s net-approval rating ranges from -5.2% to -80.2%.

Not surprisingly, many of the strongest predictors of public opinion towards the sitting president are political. Trump is underwater by at least 60 percentage points with six demographic groups, including Americans who voted for Harris in 2024, Americans who identify as ideologically liberal, and three subsets of registered Democrats. While distinct, these groups have overlapping membership.

For other, non-political demographic categories, the survey’s findings were less obvious. Generationally, Trump is nearly 10 points under water with GenZ voters, and is also relatively unpopular with retirement-age Americans. His net-approval rating is also negative with atheists, agnostics, and Catholics. Geographically, Americans who live in Western states or in urban communities are less likely to have a positive assessment of Trump’s job as president. (Here is a look at what Trump’s presidency may mean for stocks.)

These are the Americans who are most likely to disapprove of the Trump administration so far.

Why It Matters

Win McNamee / Getty Images

In his first few weeks in office, Donald Trump has done more to reshape the federal government than any president in recent history. Many Americans either disagree with Trump’s policies, or are concerned over the rapid pace of change in Washington, D.C. — and these Americans disproportionately belong to certain demographic groups.

24. American women

My Ocean Production / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -5.2%

-5.2% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 45.4% (30.6% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve)

45.4% (30.6% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 50.5% (42.3% strongly disapprove; 8.3% somewhat disapprove)

50.5% (42.3% strongly disapprove; 8.3% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.1%

23. Catholics

diego_cervo / Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -5.8%

-5.8% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 46.2% (25.9% strongly approve; 20.3% somewhat approve)

46.2% (25.9% strongly approve; 20.3% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 52.0% (38.7% strongly disapprove; 13.3% somewhat disapprove)

52.0% (38.7% strongly disapprove; 13.3% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.7%

22. Americans aged 65 and up

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -6.1%

-6.1% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 46.6% (33.7% strongly approve; 12.8% somewhat approve)

46.6% (33.7% strongly approve; 12.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 52.6% (46.2% strongly disapprove; 6.5% somewhat disapprove)

52.6% (46.2% strongly disapprove; 6.5% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 0.8%

21. Americans living in urban areas

deberarr / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -7.9%

-7.9% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 44.7% (30.3% strongly approve; 14.4% somewhat approve)

44.7% (30.3% strongly approve; 14.4% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 52.6% (41.7% strongly disapprove; 11.0% somewhat disapprove)

52.6% (41.7% strongly disapprove; 11.0% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.7%

20. Hispanic Americans

monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -8.5%

-8.5% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 42.6% (32.3% strongly approve; 10.3% somewhat approve)

42.6% (32.3% strongly approve; 10.3% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 51.1% (41.2% strongly disapprove; 9.9% somewhat disapprove)

51.1% (41.2% strongly disapprove; 9.9% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.3%

19. GenZers (born between 1997-2012)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -9.6%

-9.6% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 43.3% (26.0% strongly approve; 17.3% somewhat approve)

43.3% (26.0% strongly approve; 17.3% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 52.8% (40.1% strongly disapprove; 12.7% somewhat disapprove)

52.8% (40.1% strongly disapprove; 12.7% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.9%

18. Politically independent men

zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -10.3%

-10.3% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 42.0% (18.0% strongly approve; 24.0% somewhat approve)

42.0% (18.0% strongly approve; 24.0% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 52.4% (43.6% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove)

52.4% (43.6% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.6%

17. Americans who did not vote in 2024

Debbie Ann Powell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -11.0%

-11.0% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 37.5% (15.1% strongly approve; 22.3% somewhat approve)

37.5% (15.1% strongly approve; 22.3% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 48.5% (28.4% strongly disapprove; 20.1% somewhat disapprove)

48.5% (28.4% strongly disapprove; 20.1% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 14.0%

16. Americans who identify as non-Christian

TSViPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -12.1%

-12.1% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 42.9% (19.3% strongly approve; 23.6% somewhat approve)

42.9% (19.3% strongly approve; 23.6% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 54.9% (42.9% strongly disapprove; 12.0% somewhat disapprove)

54.9% (42.9% strongly disapprove; 12.0% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.2%

15. American adults with a bachelor’s degree

Rattankun Thongbun / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -12.3%

-12.3% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 42.3% (30.6% strongly approve; 11.7% somewhat approve)

42.3% (30.6% strongly approve; 11.7% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 54.5% (46.3% strongly disapprove; 8.3% somewhat disapprove)

54.5% (46.3% strongly disapprove; 8.3% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

14. Americans who identify as ideologically moderate

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -12.5%

-12.5% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 41.4% (19.5% strongly approve; 21.8% somewhat approve)

41.4% (19.5% strongly approve; 21.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 53.9% (42.0% strongly disapprove; 11.9% somewhat disapprove)

53.9% (42.0% strongly disapprove; 11.9% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.8%

13. Unemployed Americans

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -13.9%

-13.9% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 40.7% (25.8% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve)

40.7% (25.8% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 54.6% (44.4% strongly disapprove; 10.2% somewhat disapprove)

54.6% (44.4% strongly disapprove; 10.2% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.7%

12. Americans in Western states

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -16.4%

-16.4% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 40.0% (25.7% strongly approve; 14.3% somewhat approve)

40.0% (25.7% strongly approve; 14.3% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 56.4% (48.2% strongly disapprove; 8.2% somewhat disapprove)

56.4% (48.2% strongly disapprove; 8.2% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

11. Independent voters

Julie Denesha / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -16.6%

-16.6% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 38.4% (16.2% strongly approve; 22.3% somewhat approve)

38.4% (16.2% strongly approve; 22.3% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 55.1% (43.7% strongly disapprove; 11.3% somewhat disapprove)

55.1% (43.7% strongly disapprove; 11.3% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.5%

10. Politically independent women

David Becker / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -22.0%

-22.0% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 35.2% (14.4% strongly approve; 20.8% somewhat approve)

35.2% (14.4% strongly approve; 20.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 57.3% (43.2% strongly disapprove; 14.1% somewhat disapprove)

57.3% (43.2% strongly disapprove; 14.1% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.5%

9. Students

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -23.0%

-23.0% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 35.4% (19.4% strongly approve; 15.9% somewhat approve)

35.4% (19.4% strongly approve; 15.9% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 58.4% (45.8% strongly disapprove; 12.6% somewhat disapprove)

58.4% (45.8% strongly disapprove; 12.6% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.2%

8. Black Americans

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -27.6%

-27.6% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 32.1% (16.2% strongly approve; 15.9% somewhat approve)

32.1% (16.2% strongly approve; 15.9% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 59.7% (45.0% strongly disapprove; 14.7% somewhat disapprove)

59.7% (45.0% strongly disapprove; 14.7% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 8.2%

7. Agnostics

gpointstudio / Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -30.4%

-30.4% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 32.3% (18.9% strongly approve; 13.4% somewhat approve)

32.3% (18.9% strongly approve; 13.4% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 62.7% (53.3% strongly disapprove; 9.4% somewhat disapprove)

62.7% (53.3% strongly disapprove; 9.4% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.0%

6. Democratic men

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -63.6%

-63.6% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 16.5% (8.2% strongly approve; 8.2% somewhat approve)

16.5% (8.2% strongly approve; 8.2% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 80.1% (68.0% strongly disapprove; 12.0% somewhat disapprove)

80.1% (68.0% strongly disapprove; 12.0% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%

5. Americans who identify as ideologically liberal

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -67.1%

-67.1% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 15.5% (9.1% strongly approve; 6.4% somewhat approve)

15.5% (9.1% strongly approve; 6.4% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 82.6% (74.0% strongly disapprove; 8.7% somewhat disapprove)

82.6% (74.0% strongly disapprove; 8.7% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.9%

4. Registered Democrats

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -68.8%

-68.8% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 13.8% (6.3% strongly approve; 7.5% somewhat approve)

13.8% (6.3% strongly approve; 7.5% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 82.6% (71.8% strongly disapprove; 10.8% somewhat disapprove)

82.6% (71.8% strongly disapprove; 10.8% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

3. Democratic women

LordHenriVoton / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -72.7%

-72.7% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 11.8% (4.9% strongly approve; 7.0% somewhat approve)

11.8% (4.9% strongly approve; 7.0% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 84.5% (74.6% strongly disapprove; 9.9% somewhat disapprove)

84.5% (74.6% strongly disapprove; 9.9% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

2. Atheists

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -73.4%

-73.4% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 12.6% (9.4% strongly approve; 3.2% somewhat approve)

12.6% (9.4% strongly approve; 3.2% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 86.0% (79.5% strongly disapprove; 6.5% somewhat disapprove)

86.0% (79.5% strongly disapprove; 6.5% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.4%

1. Americans who voted for Harris in 2024

Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: -80.2%

-80.2% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 8.4% (3.5% strongly approve; 4.9% somewhat approve)

8.4% (3.5% strongly approve; 4.9% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 88.6% (78.0% strongly disapprove; 10.5% somewhat disapprove)

88.6% (78.0% strongly disapprove; 10.5% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.0%

The Average American Has No Idea How Much Money You Can Make Today (Sponsor) The last few years made people forget how much banks and CD’s can pay. Meanwhile, interest rates have spiked and many can afford to pay you much more, but most are keeping yields low and hoping you won’t notice. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying almost 10x the national average! That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe and earn more at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 3.80% with a Checking & Savings Account today Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes to open an account to make your money work for you. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 4.00% with a Checking & Savings Account from Sofi. Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. 1 https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps