States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Among Hispanic Voters

Hispanics are one of the fastest growing demographic groups in the United States. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, America’s Hispanic population surged by 23% between 2010 and 2020. Now, there are over 62 million people who identify as ethnically Hispanic living in the United States, equal to nearly 20% of the total U.S. population. As the Hispanic population has grown in recent decades, so too has the demographic group’s political influence — and this influence was instrumental in shaping the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Key Points On Election Day 2024, Hispanic Americans voted for Donald Trump in numbers no Republican candidate has seen in recent history.

Although support for the president among Hispanic voters may have declined in recent months, Trump remains relatively popular with this demographic in certain regions of the country.

Historically, the vast majority of Hispanic voters have supported Democratic presidential candidates, but Election Day 2024 was a stark departure from that norm. As recently as 2012, Hispanic Americans favored Democratic candidate Barack Obama to his Republican rival by a 44 percentage point margin. In 2020, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the Hispanic vote by a 33 point margin. In 2024, however, the Democratic Party’s advantage with Hispanic Americans all but vanished, as exit polls show Kamala Harris won the demographic group by only a 5 percentage point margin — the smallest in at least three decades.

The ability of Republican President Donald Trump to make inroads with Hispanic voters was instrumental in his electoral victory. Experts attribute the historic shift toward several factors, including widespread concerns about the economy under President Biden’s leadership within the Hispanic community. The surge in illegal border crossings during the Biden administration also pushed a large share of Hispanic voters to the Republican Party. Additionally, many Hispanic and Latino voters identify as evangelical Christians, a group largely defined in the realm of American politics by their conservative values.

Notably, public opinion polls, when compared against voting records, suggest that support for President Trump may be eroding among the Hispanic population. According to a May 2025 survey conducted by Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, only 38% of Hispanic voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president, compared to 59% who disapprove.

Still, for any demographic group, public opinion of the Trump administration varies considerably across the country — and in some states, Hispanic voters are far more likely to approve of the job Trump is doing as president than in others.

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Trump has the highest approval rating among Hispanic voters. States are ranked by the share of Hispanic residents who approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Survey data used in this story was collected between February and April 2025. All 28 states with available data are included on this list.

Among these 28 states, Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters ranges from 31.1% to 63.6%. Notably, several higher-ranking states on this list were closely contested battle ground states that ultimately determined the outcome of the 2024 election. Trump won these states by relatively narrow margins, and conceivably could have lost them without broad support among Hispanic voters. (Here is a look at Trump’s overall approval rating in every state.)

It is important to note that while Hispanic Americans are commonly referred to as a single demographic group untied by an ancestral connection to a Spanish speaking country, often in Latin America, there is also broad diversity within America’s Hispanic population. With roots in any one of over a dozen Spanish speaking countries — including Cuba, Mexico, and Puerto Rico — the Hispanic population is made up of individuals with a wide range of unique cultural, political, and religious backgrounds. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

These are the states where Trump has the highest approval rating among Hispanic voters.

Why it Matters

President Trump’s 2024 electoral victory was partially due to his ability to siphon votes from certain, reliably Democratic, demographic groups. Hispanic Americans, for example, voted for Trump in numbers no Republican presidential candidate has seen in recent history. Mirroring a broader trend across the population as a whole, however, Trump’s approval numbers may have slipped among Hispanic voters during his first few months in office. But even though Trump’s approval rating is underwater among Hispanic voters, there are certain states where the president remains relatively popular within this demographic group that played a key role on Election Day 2024.

28. Maryland

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 31.1% (14.8% somewhat approve; 16.3% strongly approve)

31.1% (14.8% somewhat approve; 16.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 61.9% (14.9% somewhat disapprove; 47.0% strongly disapprove)

61.9% (14.9% somewhat disapprove; 47.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -30.8%

-30.8% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.0%

7.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 62.6% Harris, 34.1% Trump

27. Oregon

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 33.1% (18.5% somewhat approve; 14.5% strongly approve)

33.1% (18.5% somewhat approve; 14.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 61.9% (10.1% somewhat disapprove; 51.8% strongly disapprove)

61.9% (10.1% somewhat disapprove; 51.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -28.8%

-28.8% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.0%

5.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.3% Harris, 41.0% Trump

26. Wisconsin

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 34.6% (14.5% somewhat approve; 20.1% strongly approve)

34.6% (14.5% somewhat approve; 20.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 50.6% (17.1% somewhat disapprove; 33.5% strongly disapprove)

50.6% (17.1% somewhat disapprove; 33.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -16.0%

-16.0% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 14.9%

14.9% 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.8% Harris, 49.7% Trump

25. California

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 36.4% (16.9% somewhat approve; 19.5% strongly approve)

36.4% (16.9% somewhat approve; 19.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 58.8% (10.6% somewhat disapprove; 48.1% strongly disapprove)

58.8% (10.6% somewhat disapprove; 48.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -22.4%

-22.4% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.9%

4.9% 2024 presidential election results in state: 58.5% Harris, 38.3% Trump

24. Washington

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 36.6% (15.2% somewhat approve; 21.5% strongly approve)

36.6% (15.2% somewhat approve; 21.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 60.7% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 47.7% strongly disapprove)

60.7% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 47.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -24.1%

-24.1% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.6%

2.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 57.2% Harris, 39.0% Trump

23. New York

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 37.7% (16.7% somewhat approve; 21.0% strongly approve)

37.7% (16.7% somewhat approve; 21.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 56.5% (14.9% somewhat disapprove; 41.7% strongly disapprove)

56.5% (14.9% somewhat disapprove; 41.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -18.8%

-18.8% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.8%

5.8% 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.9% Harris, 43.3% Trump

22. Illinois

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 38.7% (19.2% somewhat approve; 19.5% strongly approve)

38.7% (19.2% somewhat approve; 19.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 57.9% (15.7% somewhat disapprove; 42.2% strongly disapprove)

57.9% (15.7% somewhat disapprove; 42.2% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -19.2%

-19.2% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%

3.5% 2024 presidential election results in state: 54.4% Harris, 43.5% Trump

21. Colorado

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 42.5% (17.5% somewhat approve; 25.0% strongly approve)

42.5% (17.5% somewhat approve; 25.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 51.5% (13.3% somewhat disapprove; 38.2% strongly disapprove)

51.5% (13.3% somewhat disapprove; 38.2% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -9.0%

-9.0% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.0%

6.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 54.1% Harris, 43.1% Trump

20. Arizona

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 43.1% (18.6% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve)

43.1% (18.6% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 53.7% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 40.0% strongly disapprove)

53.7% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 40.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -10.6%

-10.6% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% 2024 presidential election results in state: 46.7% Harris, 52.2% Trump

19. Utah

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 44.1% (19.6% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve)

44.1% (19.6% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 53.0% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 39.2% strongly disapprove)

53.0% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 39.2% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -8.9%

-8.9% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%

2.8% 2024 presidential election results in state: 37.8% Harris, 59.4% Trump

18. Texas

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 44.3% (19.8% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve)

44.3% (19.8% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 50.7% (11.0% somewhat disapprove; 39.7% strongly disapprove)

50.7% (11.0% somewhat disapprove; 39.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -6.4%

-6.4% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.0%

5.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 42.5% Harris, 56.1% Trump

17. Connecticut

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 45.0% (23.5% somewhat approve; 21.5% strongly approve)

45.0% (23.5% somewhat approve; 21.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 49.3% (13.6% somewhat disapprove; 35.7% strongly disapprove)

49.3% (13.6% somewhat disapprove; 35.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -4.3%

-4.3% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.7%

5.7% 2024 presidential election results in state: 56.4% Harris, 41.9% Trump

16. New Jersey

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 46.0% (20.5% somewhat approve; 25.5% strongly approve)

46.0% (20.5% somewhat approve; 25.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 48.1% (14.7% somewhat disapprove; 33.4% strongly disapprove)

48.1% (14.7% somewhat disapprove; 33.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -2.2%

-2.2% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.9%

5.9% 2024 presidential election results in state: 52.0% Harris, 46.1% Trump

15. Virginia

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 46.3% (21.5% somewhat approve; 24.8% strongly approve)

46.3% (21.5% somewhat approve; 24.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 49.1% (12.0% somewhat disapprove; 37.1% strongly disapprove)

49.1% (12.0% somewhat disapprove; 37.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -2.8%

-2.8% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.6%

4.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 51.8% Harris, 46.1% Trump

14. Massachusetts

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 46.5% (21.1% somewhat approve; 25.3% strongly approve)

46.5% (21.1% somewhat approve; 25.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 48.6% (13.5% somewhat disapprove; 35.1% strongly disapprove)

48.6% (13.5% somewhat disapprove; 35.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -2.1%

-2.1% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.9%

4.9% 2024 presidential election results in state: 61.2% Harris, 36.0% Trump

13. Georgia

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 47.4% (23.2% somewhat approve; 24.2% strongly approve)

47.4% (23.2% somewhat approve; 24.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 48.1% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 34.9% strongly disapprove)

48.1% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 34.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -0.7%

-0.7% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.6%

4.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.5% Harris, 50.7% Trump

12. Nevada

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 47.8% (22.9% somewhat approve; 25.0% strongly approve)

47.8% (22.9% somewhat approve; 25.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 49.6% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 41.4% strongly disapprove)

49.6% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 41.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: -1.8%

-1.8% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.5%

2.5% 2024 presidential election results in state: 47.5% Harris, 50.6% Trump

11. Indiana

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 48.4% (23.5% somewhat approve; 25.0% strongly approve)

48.4% (23.5% somewhat approve; 25.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 46.5% (9.6% somewhat disapprove; 36.9% strongly disapprove)

46.5% (9.6% somewhat disapprove; 36.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +1.9%

+1.9% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.0%

5.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 39.6% Harris, 58.6% Trump

10. Oklahoma

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 49.2% (21.6% somewhat approve; 27.6% strongly approve)

49.2% (21.6% somewhat approve; 27.6% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 45.4% (15.4% somewhat disapprove; 30.0% strongly disapprove)

45.4% (15.4% somewhat disapprove; 30.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +3.8%

+3.8% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.4%

5.4% 2024 presidential election results in state: 31.9% Harris, 66.2% Trump

9. Michigan

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 49.5% (22.0% somewhat approve; 27.5% strongly approve)

49.5% (22.0% somewhat approve; 27.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 45.3% (8.1% somewhat disapprove; 37.3% strongly disapprove)

45.3% (8.1% somewhat disapprove; 37.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +4.2%

+4.2% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.2%

5.2% 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.3% Harris, 49.7% Trump

8. Missouri

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 49.9% (17.2% somewhat approve; 32.7% strongly approve)

49.9% (17.2% somewhat approve; 32.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 44.4% (15.1% somewhat disapprove; 29.3% strongly disapprove)

44.4% (15.1% somewhat disapprove; 29.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +5.5%

+5.5% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.7%

5.7% 2024 presidential election results in state: 40.1% Harris, 58.5% Trump

7. Pennsylvania

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 50.4% (20.4% somewhat approve; 30.0% strongly approve)

50.4% (20.4% somewhat approve; 30.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 45.4% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 34.5% strongly disapprove)

45.4% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 34.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +5.0%

+5.0% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.2%

4.2% 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.7% Harris, 50.4% Trump

6. Florida

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 50.6% (18.5% somewhat approve; 32.0% strongly approve)

50.6% (18.5% somewhat approve; 32.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 44.8% (10.2% somewhat disapprove; 34.6% strongly disapprove)

44.8% (10.2% somewhat disapprove; 34.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +5.7%

+5.7% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.6%

4.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 43.0% Harris, 56.1% Trump

5. North Carolina

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 51.8% (20.6% somewhat approve; 31.2% strongly approve)

51.8% (20.6% somewhat approve; 31.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 45.7% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 33.3% strongly disapprove)

45.7% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 33.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +6.1%

+6.1% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.4%

2.4% 2024 presidential election results in state: 47.7% Harris, 50.9% Trump

4. Tennessee

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 53.0% (19.8% somewhat approve; 33.2% strongly approve)

53.0% (19.8% somewhat approve; 33.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 38.5% (6.6% somewhat disapprove; 31.9% strongly disapprove)

38.5% (6.6% somewhat disapprove; 31.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +14.5%

+14.5% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 8.5%

8.5% 2024 presidential election results in state: 34.5% Harris, 64.2% Trump

3. New Mexico

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 53.7% (23.3% somewhat approve; 30.4% strongly approve)

53.7% (23.3% somewhat approve; 30.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 43.6% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 32.8% strongly disapprove)

43.6% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 32.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +10.1%

+10.1% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.6%

2.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 51.9% Harris, 45.9% Trump

2. Ohio

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 54.5% (27.5% somewhat approve; 27.0% strongly approve)

54.5% (27.5% somewhat approve; 27.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 41.3% (12.0% somewhat disapprove; 29.3% strongly disapprove)

41.3% (12.0% somewhat disapprove; 29.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +13.3%

+13.3% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.2%

4.2% 2024 presidential election results in state: 43.9% Harris, 55.1% Trump

1. South Carolina

Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 63.6% (23.6% somewhat approve; 39.9% strongly approve)

63.6% (23.6% somewhat approve; 39.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Hispanic voters in state: 35.0% (5.0% somewhat disapprove; 30.0% strongly disapprove)

35.0% (5.0% somewhat disapprove; 30.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Hispanic voters in state: +28.6%

+28.6% Hispanic voters in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.4%

1.4% 2024 presidential election results in state: 40.4% Harris, 58.2% Trump

