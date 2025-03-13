The Trump Administration's Most and Least Popular Policies So Far 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In the 2024 presidential race, Donald Trump effectively ran as the change candidate — one who, if elected, would upend the status quo in Washington, D.C. across multiple policy areas. Now, in the early days of his administration, Trump appears to be fulfilling his campaign promises. During his first month in office alone, Trump signed some 72 executive orders, more than any president has issued in their first hundred days since at least Ronald Reagan.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Only a few weeks into his second term, President Trump has already issued a series of executive actions designed to fundamentally reshape the federal government and aspects of everyday life in the United States.

While the ultimate outcome of the changes coming out of the Oval Office remain to be seen, in most policy areas, Americans appear to be generally receptive.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

Many of these executive orders, among other Trump administration policies, have meaningful implications — not only for the federal government, but also for the economy, geopolitics, and aspects of everyday life in the United States.

Within his first 50 days in office, Trump has threatened crippling tariffs on America’s largest trading partners, cut thousands of federal jobs across multiple agencies, paused military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, sent billions of dollars in weapons to Israel without congressional approval, halted cyber operations against Russia, culled news outlets from the White House press pool, moved hundreds of military troops to the southern border, relocated immigration detainees to Guantanamo Bay, and imposed restrictions on rights for transgender Americans.

The ultimate consequences — both anticipated and otherwise — of the flurry of executive orders coming out of the Oval Office remain to be seen, but so far, the voting public appears broadly receptive to some of the president’s initiatives, and less so to others. (Here is a look at the Americans most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

Using data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Trump administration’s most and least popular policies so far. Rankings are based on the share of registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of a given policy area, less those who disapprove. Policy issues are ranked from those with the lowest net approval rating, to those with the highest. All survey data was collected between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24, 2025.

Across the 12 broad policy areas on this list, the Trump administration’s net approval rating ranges from -5.2% to +17.6. There are only two policy areas for which Trump has an underwater approval rating, and 10 in which the largest share of voters either somewhat approve or strongly approve of the administration’s policies.

The top-ranking policy areas on this list include several that have received especially high levels of press attention in recent weeks. These issues include reducing the national debt, a task undertaken, in part, by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Since the outset of Trump’s second term, DOGE has received widespread media coverage for downsizing the federal government through mass firings and layoffs across multiple agencies. (Here is a look at what Trump’s presidency may mean for stocks.)

Why It Matters

gageskidmore / Flickr

Recent survey data shows that the American public is divided in their opinions of President Trump. According to Morning Consult, 49% of registered voters either strongly or somewhat approve of the sitting president, compared with 48% who either somewhat or strongly disapprove. When it comes to the president’s management of certain policy areas, however, there is greater public consensus.

12. LGBTQ+ rights

Vadim Anvaer / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: -5.2%

-5.2% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of LGBTQ+ rights: 38.2% (25.2% strongly approve; 13.0% somewhat approve)

38.2% (25.2% strongly approve; 13.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of LGBTQ+ rights: 43.4% (34.6% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove)

43.4% (34.6% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling LGBTQ+ rights: 18.3%

11. Abortion

vm / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: -5.2%

-5.2% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of abortion: 41.3% (25.5% strongly approve; 15.9% somewhat approve)

41.3% (25.5% strongly approve; 15.9% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of abortion: 46.5% (37.1% strongly disapprove; 9.4% somewhat disapprove)

46.5% (37.1% strongly disapprove; 9.4% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling abortion: 12.1%

10. Health care

DreamPictures / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +4.5%

+4.5% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of health care: 46.2% (28.3% strongly approve; 17.9% somewhat approve)

46.2% (28.3% strongly approve; 17.9% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of health care: 41.7% (32.7% strongly disapprove; 9.0% somewhat disapprove)

41.7% (32.7% strongly disapprove; 9.0% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling health care: 12.1%

9. Trade

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +5.9%

+5.9% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of trade: 48.3% (29.8% strongly approve; 18.5% somewhat approve)

48.3% (29.8% strongly approve; 18.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of trade: 42.4% (33.1% strongly disapprove; 9.2% somewhat disapprove)

42.4% (33.1% strongly disapprove; 9.2% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling trade: 9.4%

8. Protecting Medicare and Social Security

J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +6.2%

+6.2% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of Medicare and Social Security: 47.1% (29.6% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve)

47.1% (29.6% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of Medicare and Social Security: 40.9% (32.0% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove)

40.9% (32.0% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling Medicare and Social Security: 12.0%

7. The economy

Darwin Brandis / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +6.8%

+6.8% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 49.2% (31.5% strongly approve; 17.8% somewhat approve)

49.2% (31.5% strongly approve; 17.8% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 42.5% (32.7% strongly disapprove; 9.7% somewhat disapprove)

42.5% (32.7% strongly disapprove; 9.7% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling the economy: 8.3%

6. Taxes

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +6.9%

+6.9% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of taxes: 48.5% (30.3% strongly approve; 18.2% somewhat approve)

48.5% (30.3% strongly approve; 18.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of taxes: 41.6% (32.8% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove)

41.6% (32.8% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling taxes: 10.0%

5. Foreign policy

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +7.9%

+7.9% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of foreign policy: 49.6% (32.1% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve)

49.6% (32.1% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of foreign policy: 41.7% (32.3% strongly disapprove; 9.4% somewhat disapprove)

41.7% (32.3% strongly disapprove; 9.4% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling foreign policy: 8.7%

4. Energy

Maksim Safaniuk / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +9.6%

+9.6% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of energy: 48.4% (30.8% strongly approve; 17.6% somewhat approve)

48.4% (30.8% strongly approve; 17.6% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of energy: 38.8% (29.9% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove)

38.8% (29.9% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling energy: 12.8%

3. The national debt

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +11.8%

+11.8% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of the national debt: 50.9% (32.3% strongly approve; 18.6% somewhat approve)

50.9% (32.3% strongly approve; 18.6% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the national debt: 39.1% (30.2% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove)

39.1% (30.2% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling the national debt: 10.0%

2. National security

Digital Vision. / Photodisc via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +16.1%

+16.1% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of national security: 53.6% (34.5% strongly approve; 19.1% somewhat approve)

53.6% (34.5% strongly approve; 19.1% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of national security: 37.4% (29.2% strongly disapprove; 8.2% somewhat disapprove)

37.4% (29.2% strongly disapprove; 8.2% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling national security: 9.0%

1. Immigration

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating on issue: +17.6%

+17.6% Registered voters who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 55.9% (37.8% strongly approve; 18.0% somewhat approve)

55.9% (37.8% strongly approve; 18.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 38.3% (28.8% strongly disapprove; 9.5% somewhat disapprove)

38.3% (28.8% strongly disapprove; 9.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of how Trump is handling immigration: 5.9%

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future