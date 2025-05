States Where Trump Has the Highest -- and Lowest -- Approval Ratings Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Key Points A recent national poll suggests that Donald Trump is one of the least popular presidents in the last century.

Public opinion of the Trump administration is not uniform across the country, however, and in many states, Trump’s approval ratings are far higher than average.

The first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term have been largely defined by controversy and economic turmoil. So far, the administration has slashed foreign aid, signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, mistakenly deported at least one work permit-holder to an El Salvadorian prison, and received widespread criticism for discussing sensitive military operations over unsecured networks. The president’s tariff policies have also rattled consumer and investor confidence as the U.S. economy contracted for the first time in years in the first quarter of 2025. (Here is a look at the Trump administration’s most and least popular policies so far.)

While the president remains popular with millions of Americans, he has lost some public support in recent months. According to a recent Gallup poll, Trump’s approval rating fell from 47% to 44% between January and April 2025. Additionally, Trump’s average approval rating of 45% during the first three months of his administration is well below the 59% first-quarter average among all presidents elected to office in the post-World War II era.

While the president’s popularity is historically low and trending downward, public opinion of the Trump administration is by no means uniform across the country. In fact, in a majority of the 50 states, the number of Americans who approve of the job Trump is doing as president exceeds the number of those who disapprove.

Using data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Trump has the highest approval rating. We ranked all 50 states on the share of registered voters who approve the job Trump is doing as president. All survey data was collected between January 1, 2025 and April 1, 2025.

Depending on the state, Trump’s approval rating ranges from as low as 35.7% up to 75.8%. Perhaps not surprisingly, the states where Trump is most popular tend to be Republican strongholds — places that conservative presidential candidates have reliably won for decades. Similarly, Trump’s approval rating tends to be lowest in Northeastern and West Coast states that tend to vote Democratic in national elections. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

Trump’s net-approval rating — or the share of voters who approve of his administration less those who disapprove — is underwater in only 19 states. In the remaining 31 states, voters are more likely to approve than to disapprove of his work as president.

This is Trump’s approval rating in every state.

Why It Matters

A recent Gallup poll found that President Trump’s first quarter approval rating stands at 45%. The only elected, post-World War II president to have lower public support at the same stage of their presidency was Trump himself, during his first term in 2017. National poll results, however, do not tell the whole story, as in more than two-dozen states, over 50% of registered voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

50. Vermont

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 35.7% (13.0% somewhat approve; 22.6% strongly approve)

35.7% (13.0% somewhat approve; 22.6% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 62.3% (6.8% somewhat disapprove; 55.5% strongly disapprove)

62.3% (6.8% somewhat disapprove; 55.5% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.0%

2.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -26.6%

49. Maryland

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 37.0% (15.6% somewhat approve; 21.4% strongly approve)

37.0% (15.6% somewhat approve; 21.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 58.7% (8.8% somewhat disapprove; 49.9% strongly disapprove)

58.7% (8.8% somewhat disapprove; 49.9% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.2%

4.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -21.7%

48. Massachusetts

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 37.7% (18.0% somewhat approve; 19.7% strongly approve)

37.7% (18.0% somewhat approve; 19.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 57.6% (10.7% somewhat disapprove; 46.9% strongly disapprove)

57.6% (10.7% somewhat disapprove; 46.9% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.7%

4.7% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -19.8%

47. Maine

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.3% (14.4% somewhat approve; 25.9% strongly approve)

40.3% (14.4% somewhat approve; 25.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 56.8% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 47.1% strongly disapprove)

56.8% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 47.1% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.9%

2.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -16.5%

46. California

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.6% (17.3% somewhat approve; 23.3% strongly approve)

40.6% (17.3% somewhat approve; 23.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 55.3% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 46.9% strongly disapprove)

55.3% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 46.9% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.1%

4.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -14.8%

45. Oregon

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 41.0% (17.8% somewhat approve; 23.2% strongly approve)

41.0% (17.8% somewhat approve; 23.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 55.7% (7.8% somewhat disapprove; 48.0% strongly disapprove)

55.7% (7.8% somewhat disapprove; 48.0% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -14.7%

44. Delaware

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 41.2% (15.6% somewhat approve; 25.6% strongly approve)

41.2% (15.6% somewhat approve; 25.6% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 55.4% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 47.1% strongly disapprove)

55.4% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 47.1% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%

3.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -14.2%

43. Rhode Island

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 42.1% (19.1% somewhat approve; 23.0% strongly approve)

42.1% (19.1% somewhat approve; 23.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 54.8% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 42.2% strongly disapprove)

54.8% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 42.2% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.1%

3.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -12.8%

42. Connecticut

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.0% (16.7% somewhat approve; 26.3% strongly approve)

43.0% (16.7% somewhat approve; 26.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 53.5% (9.9% somewhat disapprove; 43.6% strongly disapprove)

53.5% (9.9% somewhat disapprove; 43.6% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%

3.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -10.5%

41. New Hampshire

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.1% (17.7% somewhat approve; 25.3% strongly approve)

43.1% (17.7% somewhat approve; 25.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 53.4% (8.3% somewhat disapprove; 45.1% strongly disapprove)

53.4% (8.3% somewhat disapprove; 45.1% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%

3.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -10.3%

40. Washington

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.4% (16.7% somewhat approve; 26.7% strongly approve)

43.4% (16.7% somewhat approve; 26.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 54.0% (8.3% somewhat disapprove; 45.7% strongly disapprove)

54.0% (8.3% somewhat disapprove; 45.7% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.6%

2.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -10.6%

39. Hawaii

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.9% (19.7% somewhat approve; 24.2% strongly approve)

43.9% (19.7% somewhat approve; 24.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 50.9% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 36.7% strongly disapprove)

50.9% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 36.7% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.3%

5.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -7.0%

38. New York

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.2% (18.7% somewhat approve; 25.5% strongly approve)

44.2% (18.7% somewhat approve; 25.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 52.0% (9.8% somewhat disapprove; 42.2% strongly disapprove)

52.0% (9.8% somewhat disapprove; 42.2% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.8%

3.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -7.8%

37. New Jersey

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.8% (18.5% somewhat approve; 26.3% strongly approve)

44.8% (18.5% somewhat approve; 26.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 52.0% (9.9% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove)

52.0% (9.9% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -7.2%

36. Illinois

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.9% (18.5% somewhat approve; 26.4% strongly approve)

44.9% (18.5% somewhat approve; 26.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 51.5% (9.3% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove)

51.5% (9.3% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

3.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -6.6%

35. Colorado

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 45.7% (17.3% somewhat approve; 28.4% strongly approve)

45.7% (17.3% somewhat approve; 28.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 51.3% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 42.8% strongly disapprove)

51.3% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 42.8% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.0%

3.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -5.6%

34. Minnesota

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 47.0% (20.9% somewhat approve; 26.1% strongly approve)

47.0% (20.9% somewhat approve; 26.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 49.7% (8.6% somewhat disapprove; 41.2% strongly disapprove)

49.7% (8.6% somewhat disapprove; 41.2% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%

3.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -2.7%

33. Virginia

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 47.5% (18.5% somewhat approve; 28.9% strongly approve)

47.5% (18.5% somewhat approve; 28.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 49.0% (9.1% somewhat disapprove; 39.9% strongly disapprove)

49.0% (9.1% somewhat disapprove; 39.9% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%

3.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -1.6%

32. Wisconsin

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 47.7% (19.5% somewhat approve; 28.2% strongly approve)

47.7% (19.5% somewhat approve; 28.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 49.1% (7.9% somewhat disapprove; 41.2% strongly disapprove)

49.1% (7.9% somewhat disapprove; 41.2% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: -1.4%

31. Michigan

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 48.6% (18.4% somewhat approve; 30.2% strongly approve)

48.6% (18.4% somewhat approve; 30.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 47.3% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 39.1% strongly disapprove)

47.3% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 39.1% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.1%

4.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +1.3%

30. Iowa

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 48.9% (19.0% somewhat approve; 29.9% strongly approve)

48.9% (19.0% somewhat approve; 29.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 46.9% (8.3% somewhat disapprove; 38.6% strongly disapprove)

46.9% (8.3% somewhat disapprove; 38.6% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.1%

4.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +2.0%

29. New Mexico

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 49.8% (18.8% somewhat approve; 30.9% strongly approve)

49.8% (18.8% somewhat approve; 30.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 47.0% (6.5% somewhat disapprove; 40.5% strongly disapprove)

47.0% (6.5% somewhat disapprove; 40.5% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +2.7%

28. Pennsylvania

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 50.1% (18.2% somewhat approve; 31.8% strongly approve)

50.1% (18.2% somewhat approve; 31.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 46.6% (7.6% somewhat disapprove; 39.0% strongly disapprove)

46.6% (7.6% somewhat disapprove; 39.0% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%

3.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +3.5%

27. Arizona

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 51.3% (17.7% somewhat approve; 33.6% strongly approve)

51.3% (17.7% somewhat approve; 33.6% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 45.5% (9.1% somewhat disapprove; 36.4% strongly disapprove)

45.5% (9.1% somewhat disapprove; 36.4% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +5.8%

26. Alaska

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 51.8% (21.6% somewhat approve; 30.3% strongly approve)

51.8% (21.6% somewhat approve; 30.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 43.3% (7.5% somewhat disapprove; 35.8% strongly disapprove)

43.3% (7.5% somewhat disapprove; 35.8% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.9%

4.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +8.6%

25. Georgia

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 52.2% (18.4% somewhat approve; 33.7% strongly approve)

52.2% (18.4% somewhat approve; 33.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 44.0% (9.6% somewhat disapprove; 34.4% strongly disapprove)

44.0% (9.6% somewhat disapprove; 34.4% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.9%

3.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +8.2%

24. Nevada

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 52.3% (20.5% somewhat approve; 31.8% strongly approve)

52.3% (20.5% somewhat approve; 31.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 44.7% (8.4% somewhat disapprove; 36.3% strongly disapprove)

44.7% (8.4% somewhat disapprove; 36.3% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.0%

3.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +7.6%

23. North Carolina

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 52.6% (19.6% somewhat approve; 33.0% strongly approve)

52.6% (19.6% somewhat approve; 33.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 43.5% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 35.3% strongly disapprove)

43.5% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 35.3% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.9%

3.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +9.1%

22. Ohio

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 53.5% (20.1% somewhat approve; 33.3% strongly approve)

53.5% (20.1% somewhat approve; 33.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 43.0% (7.7% somewhat disapprove; 35.3% strongly disapprove)

43.0% (7.7% somewhat disapprove; 35.3% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%

3.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +10.4%

21. Kansas

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 53.7% (20.7% somewhat approve; 33.1% strongly approve)

53.7% (20.7% somewhat approve; 33.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 42.9% (6.8% somewhat disapprove; 36.1% strongly disapprove)

42.9% (6.8% somewhat disapprove; 36.1% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%

3.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +10.8%

20. Florida

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 54.1% (18.0% somewhat approve; 36.0% strongly approve)

54.1% (18.0% somewhat approve; 36.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 42.2% (7.7% somewhat disapprove; 34.4% strongly disapprove)

42.2% (7.7% somewhat disapprove; 34.4% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.8%

3.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +11.9%

19. Texas

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 54.3% (19.7% somewhat approve; 34.6% strongly approve)

54.3% (19.7% somewhat approve; 34.6% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 41.9% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 33.7% strongly disapprove)

41.9% (8.2% somewhat disapprove; 33.7% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.7%

3.7% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +12.4%

18. South Dakota

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 54.9% (21.3% somewhat approve; 33.6% strongly approve)

54.9% (21.3% somewhat approve; 33.6% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 40.4% (6.6% somewhat disapprove; 33.8% strongly disapprove)

40.4% (6.6% somewhat disapprove; 33.8% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.7%

4.7% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +14.5%

17. Missouri

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 55.6% (20.2% somewhat approve; 35.5% strongly approve)

55.6% (20.2% somewhat approve; 35.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 40.5% (7.5% somewhat disapprove; 33.0% strongly disapprove)

40.5% (7.5% somewhat disapprove; 33.0% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.8%

3.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +15.1%

16. Nebraska

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 55.8% (20.1% somewhat approve; 35.7% strongly approve)

55.8% (20.1% somewhat approve; 35.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 42.1% (7.9% somewhat disapprove; 34.3% strongly disapprove)

42.1% (7.9% somewhat disapprove; 34.3% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.1%

2.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +13.6%

15. Indiana

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 55.9% (20.8% somewhat approve; 35.1% strongly approve)

55.9% (20.8% somewhat approve; 35.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 40.4% (7.9% somewhat disapprove; 32.5% strongly disapprove)

40.4% (7.9% somewhat disapprove; 32.5% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.8%

3.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +15.5%

14. Utah

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 56.1% (22.7% somewhat approve; 33.4% strongly approve)

56.1% (22.7% somewhat approve; 33.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 38.8% (7.1% somewhat disapprove; 31.7% strongly disapprove)

38.8% (7.1% somewhat disapprove; 31.7% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.1%

5.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +17.2%

13. South Carolina

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 56.3% (21.0% somewhat approve; 35.3% strongly approve)

56.3% (21.0% somewhat approve; 35.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 39.4% (7.5% somewhat disapprove; 31.9% strongly disapprove)

39.4% (7.5% somewhat disapprove; 31.9% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.4%

4.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +16.9%

12. Montana

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 56.8% (18.7% somewhat approve; 38.2% strongly approve)

56.8% (18.7% somewhat approve; 38.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 40.0% (6.7% somewhat disapprove; 33.3% strongly disapprove)

40.0% (6.7% somewhat disapprove; 33.3% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.1%

3.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +16.8%

11. Mississippi

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 57.3% (18.2% somewhat approve; 39.1% strongly approve)

57.3% (18.2% somewhat approve; 39.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 37.4% (8.3% somewhat disapprove; 29.2% strongly disapprove)

37.4% (8.3% somewhat disapprove; 29.2% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.3%

5.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +19.8%

10. Louisiana

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 57.9% (19.6% somewhat approve; 38.3% strongly approve)

57.9% (19.6% somewhat approve; 38.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 36.6% (7.1% somewhat disapprove; 29.5% strongly disapprove)

36.6% (7.1% somewhat disapprove; 29.5% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.5%

5.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +21.2%

9. Kentucky

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 59.9% (24.2% somewhat approve; 35.7% strongly approve)

59.9% (24.2% somewhat approve; 35.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 36.8% (6.3% somewhat disapprove; 30.5% strongly disapprove)

36.8% (6.3% somewhat disapprove; 30.5% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%

3.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +23.0%

8. Arkansas

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 60.2% (18.4% somewhat approve; 41.8% strongly approve)

60.2% (18.4% somewhat approve; 41.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 36.3% (7.5% somewhat disapprove; 28.8% strongly disapprove)

36.3% (7.5% somewhat disapprove; 28.8% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%

3.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +23.9%

7. Idaho

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 61.4% (20.0% somewhat approve; 41.4% strongly approve)

61.4% (20.0% somewhat approve; 41.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 37.2% (5.3% somewhat disapprove; 31.9% strongly disapprove)

37.2% (5.3% somewhat disapprove; 31.9% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.4%

1.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +24.2%

6. North Dakota

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 62.2% (24.4% somewhat approve; 37.8% strongly approve)

62.2% (24.4% somewhat approve; 37.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 33.0% (8.0% somewhat disapprove; 24.9% strongly disapprove)

33.0% (8.0% somewhat disapprove; 24.9% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.8%

4.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +29.2%

5. Tennessee

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 62.4% (21.6% somewhat approve; 40.9% strongly approve)

62.4% (21.6% somewhat approve; 40.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 34.0% (7.6% somewhat disapprove; 26.3% strongly disapprove)

34.0% (7.6% somewhat disapprove; 26.3% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

3.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +28.5%

4. Alabama

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 63.4% (21.4% somewhat approve; 42.0% strongly approve)

63.4% (21.4% somewhat approve; 42.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 32.5% (7.3% somewhat disapprove; 25.2% strongly disapprove)

32.5% (7.3% somewhat disapprove; 25.2% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.1%

4.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +30.9%

3. Oklahoma

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 63.8% (22.6% somewhat approve; 41.1% strongly approve)

63.8% (22.6% somewhat approve; 41.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 32.9% (6.2% somewhat disapprove; 26.7% strongly disapprove)

32.9% (6.2% somewhat disapprove; 26.7% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%

3.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +30.9%

2. West Virginia

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 65.5% (25.5% somewhat approve; 40.0% strongly approve)

65.5% (25.5% somewhat approve; 40.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 30.6% (6.7% somewhat disapprove; 23.9% strongly disapprove)

30.6% (6.7% somewhat disapprove; 23.9% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.9%

3.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +34.9%

1. Wyoming

Trump’s approval rating among all registered voters: 75.8% (25.0% somewhat approve; 50.8% strongly approve)

75.8% (25.0% somewhat approve; 50.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among all registered voters: 21.1% (2.4% somewhat disapprove; 18.7% strongly disapprove)

21.1% (2.4% somewhat disapprove; 18.7% strongly disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among all registered voters: +54.7%

