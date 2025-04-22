Politics

America’s Reputation Is Tanking In These Countries

The United States Constitution grants the president the power to set American foreign policy. Under their constitutional authority, presidents can dictate how the U.S. engages with the rest of the world through a wide range of mechanisms, including defense strategy, distribution of humanitarian aid, diplomacy, and trade policy. While American foreign policy is always evolving, the first few months of Donald Trump’s second term in the White House have brought about some of the largest and most abrupt changes to America’s role in the world in recent memory.

Some of the most meaningful shifts in the first few months of President Trump’s second term include America’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, directing blame away from Russia and toward Ukraine for the ongoing war, slashing foreign aid spending, and implementation of sweeping tariffs — with some of the heaviest import taxes levied on America’s largest trading partners. Rhetorically, Trump has indicated intent to annex Canada and Greenland and to reclaim control over the Panama Canal.

While many of these policies are supported by certain subsets of American voters, they generally have not been well received abroad. A recent survey of 42 countries, conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult, found that negative perceptions of the United States have surged internationally in recent months. (Here is a look at the Trump administration’s most, and least, popular policies so far.)

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries where America’s reputation is plummeting. Countries are ranked on the change in the net-favorability rating of the United States — or the share of a country’s population with positive views of America, less those with overly negative views — between October 2024, the month before Trump was elected, and March 2025, the most recent month of available data. Only countries where America’s net-favorability has declined over that period are included in this analysis.

The reputation of the United States is worse now than it was before the 2024 presidential election in 35 of the 42 countries included in the survey. Among these countries, America’s net-favorability has fallen by anywhere from 0.1 to 54.9 percentage points.

The countries where the United States has suffered the largest reputational declines include many of America’s closest allies. Countries like Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom all reported a more than 30 percentage point decrease in their net-favorability of the United States since October 2024. In each one of these countries, perceptions of the United States were generally positive in the month before the presidential election. Today, they are overwhelmingly negative.

Notably, many of the countries surveyed by Morning Consult that do not rank on this list — or those where America’s reputation has improved in recent months — include countries like China and Russia, which are, and have been, among America’s largest geopolitical rivals. (Here is a look at the biggest geopolitical conflicts Trump will have to reckon with.)

These are the countries where America’s reputation is suffering the most.

Why It Matters

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The transition of power from the Joe Biden White House to the second Trump administration will likely stand out as a turning point in American history and in America’s role in the world. Within his first few months in office, President Trump has subverted long-established geopolitical norms and upended the status quo in U.S. foreign policy. Whether or not these the Trump administration’s methods will ultimately benefit the United States remains to be seen. But what is already clear: America’s reputation is cratering in much of the world.

35. Indonesia

Coagulation by Seika
Coagulation (CC BY 2.0) by Seika
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -0.1 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +3.7% in March 2025, +3.8% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.6% in March 2025, 16.6% in October 2024
  • Indonesia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.4 trillion
  • Indonesia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $4,876

34. Malaysia

Malaysia&#039;s Flag by .ET.
Malaysia&#039;s Flag (BY-SA 2.0) by .ET.
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.2 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -9.5% in March 2025, -8.3% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 17.7% in March 2025, 15.3% in October 2024
  • Malaysia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $399.7 billion
  • Malaysia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $11,379

33. Nigeria

Work in progress: High hopes for health in Nigeria by DFID - UK Department for International Development
Work in progress: High hopes for health in Nigeria (BY 2.0) by DFID - UK Department for International Development
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.4 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +75.1% in March 2025, +76.5% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.1% in March 2025, 6.4% in October 2024
  • Nigeria’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $363.8 billion
  • Nigeria’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $1,597

32. Singapore

Taking photos in Singapore by Jimmy McIntyre - Editor HDR One Magazine
Taking photos in Singapore (BY-SA 2.0) by Jimmy McIntyre - Editor HDR One Magazine
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.6 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +0.9% in March 2025, +2.5% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 16.0% in March 2025, 13.8% in October 2024
  • Singapore’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $501.4 billion
  • Singapore’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $84,734

31. Argentina

Sobrevolando Patagonia / Shutterstock.com
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.0 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +31.3% in March 2025, +33.3% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.3% in March 2025, 9.7% in October 2024
  • Argentina’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $646.1 billion
  • Argentina’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $14,187

30. United Arab Emirates

Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.0 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +23.6% in March 2025, +25.6% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 13.6% in March 2025, 9.9% in October 2024
  • United Arab Emirates’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $514.1 billion
  • United Arab Emirates’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $49,041

29. India

V952010, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.2 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +55.4% in March 2025, +57.6% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.4% in March 2025, 9.6% in October 2024
  • India’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.6 trillion
  • India’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $2,481

28. Romania

Triumphal Arch, Bucharest, Romania by Cost3l
Triumphal Arch, Bucharest, Romania (BY 2.0) by Cost3l
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -7.2 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +24.1% in March 2025, +31.3% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 15.0% in March 2025, 14.3% in October 2024
  • Romania’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $350.8 billion
  • Romania’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $18,404

27. Philippines

Philippines | Makati skyline (Manila - Philippines)
fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -7.5 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +46.7% in March 2025, +54.2% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.5% in March 2025, 9.3% in October 2024
  • Philippines’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $437.1 billion
  • Philippines’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $3,805

26. Egypt

Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -8.5 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -6.1% in March 2025, +2.4% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 14.4% in March 2025, 14.0% in October 2024
  • Egypt’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $396.0 billion
  • Egypt’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $3,457

25. Australia

Brisbane Sign, Australia by Lenny K Photography
Brisbane Sign, Australia (CC BY 2.0) by Lenny K Photography
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -8.6 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -2.0% in March 2025, +6.6% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.4% in March 2025, 11.1% in October 2024
  • Australia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.7 trillion
  • Australia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $64,821

24. Czech Republic

DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -10.6 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -12.4% in March 2025, -1.8% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.2% in March 2025, 9.2% in October 2024
  • Czech Republic’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $343.2 billion
  • Czech Republic’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $31,591

23. Thailand

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -12.3 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +27.9% in March 2025, +40.2% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 24.1% in March 2025, 25.7% in October 2024
  • Thailand’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $515.0 billion
  • Thailand’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $7,182

22. Ireland

Dun Laoghaire, Ireland by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
Dun Laoghaire, Ireland (BY 2.0) by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -13.8 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -16.9% in March 2025, -3.1% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.2% in March 2025, 9.8% in October 2024
  • Ireland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $551.4 billion
  • Ireland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $103,888

21. Chile

Parque Nacional Torres del Paine, Chile by cesargp
Parque Nacional Torres del Paine, Chile (BY-SA 2.0) by cesargp
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -14.0 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +17.3% in March 2025, +31.3% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 6.2% in March 2025, 5.8% in October 2024
  • Chile’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $335.5 billion
  • Chile’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $17,068

20. Peru

Women, Peru by szeke
Women, Peru (BY-SA 2.0) by szeke
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -17.4 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +33.1% in March 2025, +50.5% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.1% in March 2025, 6.9% in October 2024
  • Peru’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $267.6 billion
  • Peru’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $7,907

19. Norway

Aalesund Norway after Denis Thorpe #dailyshoot by Leshaines123
Aalesund Norway after Denis Thorpe #dailyshoot (BY 2.0) by Leshaines123
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -18.7 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -44.3% in March 2025, -25.6% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.5% in March 2025, 8.6% in October 2024
  • Norway’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $485.3 billion
  • Norway’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $87,925

18. Austria

Vienna - Austria by Emmanuel Dyan
Vienna - Austria (BY 2.0) by Emmanuel Dyan
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -18.9 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -47.2% in March 2025, -28.3% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.3% in March 2025, 10.4% in October 2024
  • Austria’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $511.7 billion
  • Austria’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $56,034

17. Brazil

Mike Vondran, Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 3 2009. by over_kind_man
Mike Vondran, Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 3 2009. (BY 2.0) by over_kind_man
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -20.6 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +31.3% in March 2025, +51.9% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.4% in March 2025, 9.4% in October 2024
  • Brazil’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.2 trillion
  • Brazil’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $10,295

16. Switzerland

Switzerland by Fr Antunes
Switzerland (BY 2.0) by Fr Antunes
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -22.3 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -32.0% in March 2025, -9.7% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.9% in March 2025, 9.8% in October 2024
  • Switzerland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $884.9 billion
  • Switzerland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $99,565

15. Italy

Florence, Italy by Lex Kravetski
Florence, Italy (BY 2.0) by Lex Kravetski
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -22.8 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -7.5% in March 2025, +15.3% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.6% in March 2025, 12.4% in October 2024
  • Italy’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.3 trillion
  • Italy’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $39,003

14. South Africa

michaeljung / iStock via Getty Images

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -24.4 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +16.7% in March 2025, +41.1% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.8% in March 2025, 10.8% in October 2024
  • South Africa’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $380.7 billion
  • South Africa’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $6,023

13. Colombia

Bocagrande from the Walled City, Cartagena, Colombia by Reg Natarajan
Bocagrande from the Walled City, Cartagena, Colombia (BY 2.0) by Reg Natarajan
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -25.0 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +23.9% in March 2025, +48.9% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 4.0% in March 2025, 4.2% in October 2024
  • Colombia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $363.5 billion
  • Colombia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $6,947

12. Poland

Gdau0144sk - Polska - Poland by altotemi
Gdau0144sk - Polska - Poland (BY-SA 2.0) by altotemi
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -30.9 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: +25.7% in March 2025, +56.6% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 13.7% in March 2025, 13.4% in October 2024
  • Poland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $809.2 billion
  • Poland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $22,057

11. Germany

bkindler / E+ via Getty Images

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -32.0 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -30.6% in March 2025, +1.4% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.1% in March 2025, 14.3% in October 2024
  • Germany’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $4.5 trillion
  • Germany’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $54,343

10. South Korea

Seoul City skyline and downtown and skyscraper at night is The best view and beautiful of South Korea at Namhansanseong mountain.
PKphotograph / Shutterstock.com

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -32.6 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -2.0% in March 2025, +30.6% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.6% in March 2025, 13.8% in October 2024
  • South Korea’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.7 trillion
  • South Korea’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,121

9. Spain

Toledo, Spain by DBduo Photography
Toledo, Spain (BY-SA 2.0) by DBduo Photography
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -33.6 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -15.9% in March 2025, +17.7% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.0% in March 2025, 7.6% in October 2024
  • Spain’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.6 trillion
  • Spain’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,509

8. United Kingdom

Night cityscape with a colourful, dramatic sky at sunrise or sunset at Trafalgar Square and the National Gallery in central London, UK.
Stephen Bridger / Shutterstock.com

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -34.3 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -15.0% in March 2025, +19.3% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.9% in March 2025, 11.6% in October 2024
  • United Kingdom’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.4 trillion
  • United Kingdom’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $49,464

7. Netherlands

Netherlands | Amsterdam downtown - Amstel river, old houses and a bridge. Nice view of the famous city of Amsterdam. Travel to Europe.
a_Taiga / iStock via Getty Images

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -38.3 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -51.2% in March 2025, -12.9% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.1% in March 2025, 13.3% in October 2024
  • Netherlands’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.2 trillion
  • Netherlands’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $64,572

6. France

France-002181 - Ramparts by archer10 (Dennis)
France-002181 - Ramparts (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -38.6 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -26.4% in March 2025, +12.2% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.9% in March 2025, 16.6% in October 2024
  • France’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.1 trillion
  • France’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $44,691

5. Japan

Japan - Kyoto by Marc Veraart
Japan - Kyoto (BY 2.0) by Marc Veraart
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -40.0 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -17.5% in March 2025, +22.5% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 19.8% in March 2025, 23.4% in October 2024
  • Japan’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $4.2 trillion
  • Japan’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,767

4. Belgium

narvikk / E+ via Getty Images

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -41.2 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -32.3% in March 2025, +8.9% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 11.1% in March 2025, 15.2% in October 2024
  • Belgium’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $644.8 billion
  • Belgium’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $54,701

3. Mexico

Mexico | Historical Landmark National Palace Building at Plaza de la Constitucion in Mexico City, Mexico
R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -41.3 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -11.4% in March 2025, +29.9% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 5.7% in March 2025, 6.7% in October 2024
  • Mexico’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.8 trillion
  • Mexico’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $13,790

2. Sweden

Sweden | Stockholm old town city skyline, cityscape of Sweden
f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -45.2 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -50.1% in March 2025, -4.9% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.2% in March 2025, 11.9% in October 2024
  • Sweden’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $585.0 billion
  • Sweden’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $55,517

1. Canada

Toronto+ON+Canada | Toronto, Canada
con4tini / Flickr

  • Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -54.9 percentage points
  • Net-favorability rating of the United States: -47.0% in March 2025, +7.9% in October 2024
  • Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 6.9% in March 2025, 9.9% in October 2024
  • Canada’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.1 trillion
  • Canada’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $53,431
