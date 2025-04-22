America’s Reputation Is Tanking In These Countries Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States Constitution grants the president the power to set American foreign policy. Under their constitutional authority, presidents can dictate how the U.S. engages with the rest of the world through a wide range of mechanisms, including defense strategy, distribution of humanitarian aid, diplomacy, and trade policy. While American foreign policy is always evolving, the first few months of Donald Trump’s second term in the White House have brought about some of the largest and most abrupt changes to America’s role in the world in recent memory.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

The second Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy has upended long-standing geopolitical norms.

While the administration maintains that such a departure from the status quo is necessary, Trump’s policies have alienated many of America’s closest, and longest-standing allies.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

Some of the most meaningful shifts in the first few months of President Trump’s second term include America’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, directing blame away from Russia and toward Ukraine for the ongoing war, slashing foreign aid spending, and implementation of sweeping tariffs — with some of the heaviest import taxes levied on America’s largest trading partners. Rhetorically, Trump has indicated intent to annex Canada and Greenland and to reclaim control over the Panama Canal.

While many of these policies are supported by certain subsets of American voters, they generally have not been well received abroad. A recent survey of 42 countries, conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult, found that negative perceptions of the United States have surged internationally in recent months. (Here is a look at the Trump administration’s most, and least, popular policies so far.)

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries where America’s reputation is plummeting. Countries are ranked on the change in the net-favorability rating of the United States — or the share of a country’s population with positive views of America, less those with overly negative views — between October 2024, the month before Trump was elected, and March 2025, the most recent month of available data. Only countries where America’s net-favorability has declined over that period are included in this analysis.

The reputation of the United States is worse now than it was before the 2024 presidential election in 35 of the 42 countries included in the survey. Among these countries, America’s net-favorability has fallen by anywhere from 0.1 to 54.9 percentage points.

The countries where the United States has suffered the largest reputational declines include many of America’s closest allies. Countries like Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom all reported a more than 30 percentage point decrease in their net-favorability of the United States since October 2024. In each one of these countries, perceptions of the United States were generally positive in the month before the presidential election. Today, they are overwhelmingly negative.

Notably, many of the countries surveyed by Morning Consult that do not rank on this list — or those where America’s reputation has improved in recent months — include countries like China and Russia, which are, and have been, among America’s largest geopolitical rivals. (Here is a look at the biggest geopolitical conflicts Trump will have to reckon with.)

These are the countries where America’s reputation is suffering the most.

Why It Matters

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The transition of power from the Joe Biden White House to the second Trump administration will likely stand out as a turning point in American history and in America’s role in the world. Within his first few months in office, President Trump has subverted long-established geopolitical norms and upended the status quo in U.S. foreign policy. Whether or not these the Trump administration’s methods will ultimately benefit the United States remains to be seen. But what is already clear: America’s reputation is cratering in much of the world.

35. Indonesia

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -0.1 percentage points

-0.1 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +3.7% in March 2025, +3.8% in October 2024

+3.7% in March 2025, +3.8% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.6% in March 2025, 16.6% in October 2024

12.6% in March 2025, 16.6% in October 2024 Indonesia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.4 trillion

$1.4 trillion Indonesia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $4,876

34. Malaysia

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.2 percentage points

-1.2 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -9.5% in March 2025, -8.3% in October 2024

-9.5% in March 2025, -8.3% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 17.7% in March 2025, 15.3% in October 2024

17.7% in March 2025, 15.3% in October 2024 Malaysia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $399.7 billion

$399.7 billion Malaysia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $11,379

33. Nigeria

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.4 percentage points

-1.4 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +75.1% in March 2025, +76.5% in October 2024

+75.1% in March 2025, +76.5% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.1% in March 2025, 6.4% in October 2024

7.1% in March 2025, 6.4% in October 2024 Nigeria’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $363.8 billion

$363.8 billion Nigeria’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $1,597

32. Singapore

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.6 percentage points

-1.6 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +0.9% in March 2025, +2.5% in October 2024

+0.9% in March 2025, +2.5% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 16.0% in March 2025, 13.8% in October 2024

16.0% in March 2025, 13.8% in October 2024 Singapore’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $501.4 billion

$501.4 billion Singapore’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $84,734

31. Argentina

Sobrevolando Patagonia / Shutterstock.com

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.0 percentage points

-2.0 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +31.3% in March 2025, +33.3% in October 2024

+31.3% in March 2025, +33.3% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.3% in March 2025, 9.7% in October 2024

9.3% in March 2025, 9.7% in October 2024 Argentina’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $646.1 billion

$646.1 billion Argentina’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $14,187

30. United Arab Emirates

Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.0 percentage points

-2.0 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +23.6% in March 2025, +25.6% in October 2024

+23.6% in March 2025, +25.6% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 13.6% in March 2025, 9.9% in October 2024

13.6% in March 2025, 9.9% in October 2024 United Arab Emirates’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $514.1 billion

$514.1 billion United Arab Emirates’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $49,041

29. India

V952010, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.2 percentage points

-2.2 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +55.4% in March 2025, +57.6% in October 2024

+55.4% in March 2025, +57.6% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.4% in March 2025, 9.6% in October 2024

8.4% in March 2025, 9.6% in October 2024 India’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.6 trillion

$3.6 trillion India’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $2,481

28. Romania

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -7.2 percentage points

-7.2 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +24.1% in March 2025, +31.3% in October 2024

+24.1% in March 2025, +31.3% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 15.0% in March 2025, 14.3% in October 2024

15.0% in March 2025, 14.3% in October 2024 Romania’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $350.8 billion

$350.8 billion Romania’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $18,404

27. Philippines

fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -7.5 percentage points

-7.5 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +46.7% in March 2025, +54.2% in October 2024

+46.7% in March 2025, +54.2% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.5% in March 2025, 9.3% in October 2024

10.5% in March 2025, 9.3% in October 2024 Philippines’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $437.1 billion

$437.1 billion Philippines’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $3,805

26. Egypt

Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -8.5 percentage points

-8.5 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -6.1% in March 2025, +2.4% in October 2024

-6.1% in March 2025, +2.4% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 14.4% in March 2025, 14.0% in October 2024

14.4% in March 2025, 14.0% in October 2024 Egypt’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $396.0 billion

$396.0 billion Egypt’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $3,457

25. Australia

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -8.6 percentage points

-8.6 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -2.0% in March 2025, +6.6% in October 2024

-2.0% in March 2025, +6.6% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.4% in March 2025, 11.1% in October 2024

9.4% in March 2025, 11.1% in October 2024 Australia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.7 trillion

$1.7 trillion Australia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $64,821

24. Czech Republic

DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -10.6 percentage points

-10.6 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -12.4% in March 2025, -1.8% in October 2024

-12.4% in March 2025, -1.8% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.2% in March 2025, 9.2% in October 2024

12.2% in March 2025, 9.2% in October 2024 Czech Republic’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $343.2 billion

$343.2 billion Czech Republic’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $31,591

23. Thailand

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -12.3 percentage points

-12.3 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +27.9% in March 2025, +40.2% in October 2024

+27.9% in March 2025, +40.2% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 24.1% in March 2025, 25.7% in October 2024

24.1% in March 2025, 25.7% in October 2024 Thailand’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $515.0 billion

$515.0 billion Thailand’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $7,182

22. Ireland

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -13.8 percentage points

-13.8 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -16.9% in March 2025, -3.1% in October 2024

-16.9% in March 2025, -3.1% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.2% in March 2025, 9.8% in October 2024

9.2% in March 2025, 9.8% in October 2024 Ireland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $551.4 billion

$551.4 billion Ireland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $103,888

21. Chile

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -14.0 percentage points

-14.0 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +17.3% in March 2025, +31.3% in October 2024

+17.3% in March 2025, +31.3% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 6.2% in March 2025, 5.8% in October 2024

6.2% in March 2025, 5.8% in October 2024 Chile’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $335.5 billion

$335.5 billion Chile’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $17,068

20. Peru

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -17.4 percentage points

-17.4 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +33.1% in March 2025, +50.5% in October 2024

+33.1% in March 2025, +50.5% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.1% in March 2025, 6.9% in October 2024

7.1% in March 2025, 6.9% in October 2024 Peru’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $267.6 billion

$267.6 billion Peru’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $7,907

19. Norway

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -18.7 percentage points

-18.7 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -44.3% in March 2025, -25.6% in October 2024

-44.3% in March 2025, -25.6% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.5% in March 2025, 8.6% in October 2024

8.5% in March 2025, 8.6% in October 2024 Norway’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $485.3 billion

$485.3 billion Norway’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $87,925

18. Austria

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -18.9 percentage points

-18.9 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -47.2% in March 2025, -28.3% in October 2024

-47.2% in March 2025, -28.3% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.3% in March 2025, 10.4% in October 2024

7.3% in March 2025, 10.4% in October 2024 Austria’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $511.7 billion

$511.7 billion Austria’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $56,034

17. Brazil

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -20.6 percentage points

-20.6 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +31.3% in March 2025, +51.9% in October 2024

+31.3% in March 2025, +51.9% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.4% in March 2025, 9.4% in October 2024

9.4% in March 2025, 9.4% in October 2024 Brazil’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.2 trillion

$2.2 trillion Brazil’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $10,295

16. Switzerland

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -22.3 percentage points

-22.3 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -32.0% in March 2025, -9.7% in October 2024

-32.0% in March 2025, -9.7% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.9% in March 2025, 9.8% in October 2024

7.9% in March 2025, 9.8% in October 2024 Switzerland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $884.9 billion

$884.9 billion Switzerland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $99,565

15. Italy

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -22.8 percentage points

-22.8 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -7.5% in March 2025, +15.3% in October 2024

-7.5% in March 2025, +15.3% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.6% in March 2025, 12.4% in October 2024

9.6% in March 2025, 12.4% in October 2024 Italy’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.3 trillion

$2.3 trillion Italy’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $39,003

14. South Africa

michaeljung / iStock via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -24.4 percentage points

-24.4 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +16.7% in March 2025, +41.1% in October 2024

+16.7% in March 2025, +41.1% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.8% in March 2025, 10.8% in October 2024

10.8% in March 2025, 10.8% in October 2024 South Africa’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $380.7 billion

$380.7 billion South Africa’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $6,023

13. Colombia

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -25.0 percentage points

-25.0 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +23.9% in March 2025, +48.9% in October 2024

+23.9% in March 2025, +48.9% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 4.0% in March 2025, 4.2% in October 2024

4.0% in March 2025, 4.2% in October 2024 Colombia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $363.5 billion

$363.5 billion Colombia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $6,947

12. Poland

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -30.9 percentage points

-30.9 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: +25.7% in March 2025, +56.6% in October 2024

+25.7% in March 2025, +56.6% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 13.7% in March 2025, 13.4% in October 2024

13.7% in March 2025, 13.4% in October 2024 Poland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $809.2 billion

$809.2 billion Poland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $22,057

11. Germany

bkindler / E+ via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -32.0 percentage points

-32.0 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -30.6% in March 2025, +1.4% in October 2024

-30.6% in March 2025, +1.4% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.1% in March 2025, 14.3% in October 2024

12.1% in March 2025, 14.3% in October 2024 Germany’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $4.5 trillion

$4.5 trillion Germany’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $54,343

10. South Korea

PKphotograph / Shutterstock.com

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -32.6 percentage points

-32.6 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -2.0% in March 2025, +30.6% in October 2024

-2.0% in March 2025, +30.6% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.6% in March 2025, 13.8% in October 2024

10.6% in March 2025, 13.8% in October 2024 South Korea’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.7 trillion

$1.7 trillion South Korea’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,121

9. Spain

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -33.6 percentage points

-33.6 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -15.9% in March 2025, +17.7% in October 2024

-15.9% in March 2025, +17.7% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.0% in March 2025, 7.6% in October 2024

7.0% in March 2025, 7.6% in October 2024 Spain’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.6 trillion

$1.6 trillion Spain’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,509

8. United Kingdom

Stephen Bridger / Shutterstock.com

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -34.3 percentage points

-34.3 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -15.0% in March 2025, +19.3% in October 2024

-15.0% in March 2025, +19.3% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.9% in March 2025, 11.6% in October 2024

9.9% in March 2025, 11.6% in October 2024 United Kingdom’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.4 trillion

$3.4 trillion United Kingdom’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $49,464

7. Netherlands

a_Taiga / iStock via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -38.3 percentage points

-38.3 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -51.2% in March 2025, -12.9% in October 2024

-51.2% in March 2025, -12.9% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.1% in March 2025, 13.3% in October 2024

12.1% in March 2025, 13.3% in October 2024 Netherlands’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.2 trillion

$1.2 trillion Netherlands’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $64,572

6. France

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -38.6 percentage points

-38.6 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -26.4% in March 2025, +12.2% in October 2024

-26.4% in March 2025, +12.2% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.9% in March 2025, 16.6% in October 2024

12.9% in March 2025, 16.6% in October 2024 France’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.1 trillion

$3.1 trillion France’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $44,691

5. Japan

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -40.0 percentage points

-40.0 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -17.5% in March 2025, +22.5% in October 2024

-17.5% in March 2025, +22.5% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 19.8% in March 2025, 23.4% in October 2024

19.8% in March 2025, 23.4% in October 2024 Japan’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $4.2 trillion

$4.2 trillion Japan’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,767

4. Belgium

narvikk / E+ via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -41.2 percentage points

-41.2 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -32.3% in March 2025, +8.9% in October 2024

-32.3% in March 2025, +8.9% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 11.1% in March 2025, 15.2% in October 2024

11.1% in March 2025, 15.2% in October 2024 Belgium’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $644.8 billion

$644.8 billion Belgium’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $54,701

3. Mexico

R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -41.3 percentage points

-41.3 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -11.4% in March 2025, +29.9% in October 2024

-11.4% in March 2025, +29.9% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 5.7% in March 2025, 6.7% in October 2024

5.7% in March 2025, 6.7% in October 2024 Mexico’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.8 trillion

$1.8 trillion Mexico’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $13,790

2. Sweden

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -45.2 percentage points

-45.2 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -50.1% in March 2025, -4.9% in October 2024

-50.1% in March 2025, -4.9% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.2% in March 2025, 11.9% in October 2024

8.2% in March 2025, 11.9% in October 2024 Sweden’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $585.0 billion

$585.0 billion Sweden’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $55,517

1. Canada

con4tini / Flickr

Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -54.9 percentage points

-54.9 percentage points Net-favorability rating of the United States: -47.0% in March 2025, +7.9% in October 2024

-47.0% in March 2025, +7.9% in October 2024 Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 6.9% in March 2025, 9.9% in October 2024

6.9% in March 2025, 9.9% in October 2024 Canada’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.1 trillion

$2.1 trillion Canada’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $53,431