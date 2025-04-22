America’s Reputation Is Tanking In These Countries

The United States Constitution grants the president the power to set American foreign policy. Under their constitutional authority, presidents can dictate how the U.S. engages with the rest of the world through a wide range of mechanisms, including defense strategy, distribution of humanitarian aid, diplomacy, and trade policy. While American foreign policy is always evolving, the first few months of Donald Trump’s second term in the White House have brought about some of the largest and most abrupt changes to America’s role in the world in recent memory.
- The second Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy has upended long-standing geopolitical norms.
- While the administration maintains that such a departure from the status quo is necessary, Trump’s policies have alienated many of America’s closest, and longest-standing allies.
Some of the most meaningful shifts in the first few months of President Trump’s second term include America’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, directing blame away from Russia and toward Ukraine for the ongoing war, slashing foreign aid spending, and implementation of sweeping tariffs — with some of the heaviest import taxes levied on America’s largest trading partners. Rhetorically, Trump has indicated intent to annex Canada and Greenland and to reclaim control over the Panama Canal.
While many of these policies are supported by certain subsets of American voters, they generally have not been well received abroad. A recent survey of 42 countries, conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult, found that negative perceptions of the United States have surged internationally in recent months. (Here is a look at the Trump administration’s most, and least, popular policies so far.)
Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries where America’s reputation is plummeting. Countries are ranked on the change in the net-favorability rating of the United States — or the share of a country’s population with positive views of America, less those with overly negative views — between October 2024, the month before Trump was elected, and March 2025, the most recent month of available data. Only countries where America’s net-favorability has declined over that period are included in this analysis.
The reputation of the United States is worse now than it was before the 2024 presidential election in 35 of the 42 countries included in the survey. Among these countries, America’s net-favorability has fallen by anywhere from 0.1 to 54.9 percentage points.
The countries where the United States has suffered the largest reputational declines include many of America’s closest allies. Countries like Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom all reported a more than 30 percentage point decrease in their net-favorability of the United States since October 2024. In each one of these countries, perceptions of the United States were generally positive in the month before the presidential election. Today, they are overwhelmingly negative.
Notably, many of the countries surveyed by Morning Consult that do not rank on this list — or those where America’s reputation has improved in recent months — include countries like China and Russia, which are, and have been, among America’s largest geopolitical rivals. (Here is a look at the biggest geopolitical conflicts Trump will have to reckon with.)
These are the countries where America’s reputation is suffering the most.
The transition of power from the Joe Biden White House to the second Trump administration will likely stand out as a turning point in American history and in America’s role in the world. Within his first few months in office, President Trump has subverted long-established geopolitical norms and upended the status quo in U.S. foreign policy. Whether or not these the Trump administration’s methods will ultimately benefit the United States remains to be seen. But what is already clear: America’s reputation is cratering in much of the world.
35. Indonesia
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -0.1 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +3.7% in March 2025, +3.8% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.6% in March 2025, 16.6% in October 2024
- Indonesia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.4 trillion
- Indonesia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $4,876
34. Malaysia
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.2 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -9.5% in March 2025, -8.3% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 17.7% in March 2025, 15.3% in October 2024
- Malaysia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $399.7 billion
- Malaysia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $11,379
33. Nigeria
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.4 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +75.1% in March 2025, +76.5% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.1% in March 2025, 6.4% in October 2024
- Nigeria’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $363.8 billion
- Nigeria’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $1,597
32. Singapore
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -1.6 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +0.9% in March 2025, +2.5% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 16.0% in March 2025, 13.8% in October 2024
- Singapore’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $501.4 billion
- Singapore’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $84,734
31. Argentina
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.0 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +31.3% in March 2025, +33.3% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.3% in March 2025, 9.7% in October 2024
- Argentina’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $646.1 billion
- Argentina’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $14,187
30. United Arab Emirates
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.0 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +23.6% in March 2025, +25.6% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 13.6% in March 2025, 9.9% in October 2024
- United Arab Emirates’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $514.1 billion
- United Arab Emirates’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $49,041
29. India
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -2.2 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +55.4% in March 2025, +57.6% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.4% in March 2025, 9.6% in October 2024
- India’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.6 trillion
- India’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $2,481
28. Romania
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -7.2 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +24.1% in March 2025, +31.3% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 15.0% in March 2025, 14.3% in October 2024
- Romania’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $350.8 billion
- Romania’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $18,404
27. Philippines
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -7.5 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +46.7% in March 2025, +54.2% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.5% in March 2025, 9.3% in October 2024
- Philippines’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $437.1 billion
- Philippines’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $3,805
26. Egypt
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -8.5 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -6.1% in March 2025, +2.4% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 14.4% in March 2025, 14.0% in October 2024
- Egypt’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $396.0 billion
- Egypt’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $3,457
25. Australia
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -8.6 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -2.0% in March 2025, +6.6% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.4% in March 2025, 11.1% in October 2024
- Australia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.7 trillion
- Australia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $64,821
24. Czech Republic
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -10.6 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -12.4% in March 2025, -1.8% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.2% in March 2025, 9.2% in October 2024
- Czech Republic’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $343.2 billion
- Czech Republic’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $31,591
23. Thailand
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -12.3 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +27.9% in March 2025, +40.2% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 24.1% in March 2025, 25.7% in October 2024
- Thailand’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $515.0 billion
- Thailand’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $7,182
22. Ireland
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -13.8 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -16.9% in March 2025, -3.1% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.2% in March 2025, 9.8% in October 2024
- Ireland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $551.4 billion
- Ireland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $103,888
21. Chile
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -14.0 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +17.3% in March 2025, +31.3% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 6.2% in March 2025, 5.8% in October 2024
- Chile’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $335.5 billion
- Chile’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $17,068
20. Peru
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -17.4 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +33.1% in March 2025, +50.5% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.1% in March 2025, 6.9% in October 2024
- Peru’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $267.6 billion
- Peru’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $7,907
19. Norway
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -18.7 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -44.3% in March 2025, -25.6% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.5% in March 2025, 8.6% in October 2024
- Norway’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $485.3 billion
- Norway’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $87,925
18. Austria
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -18.9 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -47.2% in March 2025, -28.3% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.3% in March 2025, 10.4% in October 2024
- Austria’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $511.7 billion
- Austria’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $56,034
17. Brazil
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -20.6 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +31.3% in March 2025, +51.9% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.4% in March 2025, 9.4% in October 2024
- Brazil’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.2 trillion
- Brazil’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $10,295
16. Switzerland
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -22.3 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -32.0% in March 2025, -9.7% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.9% in March 2025, 9.8% in October 2024
- Switzerland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $884.9 billion
- Switzerland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $99,565
15. Italy
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -22.8 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -7.5% in March 2025, +15.3% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.6% in March 2025, 12.4% in October 2024
- Italy’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.3 trillion
- Italy’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $39,003
14. South Africa
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -24.4 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +16.7% in March 2025, +41.1% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.8% in March 2025, 10.8% in October 2024
- South Africa’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $380.7 billion
- South Africa’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $6,023
13. Colombia
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -25.0 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +23.9% in March 2025, +48.9% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 4.0% in March 2025, 4.2% in October 2024
- Colombia’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $363.5 billion
- Colombia’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $6,947
12. Poland
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -30.9 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: +25.7% in March 2025, +56.6% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 13.7% in March 2025, 13.4% in October 2024
- Poland’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $809.2 billion
- Poland’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $22,057
11. Germany
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -32.0 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -30.6% in March 2025, +1.4% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.1% in March 2025, 14.3% in October 2024
- Germany’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $4.5 trillion
- Germany’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $54,343
10. South Korea
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -32.6 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -2.0% in March 2025, +30.6% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 10.6% in March 2025, 13.8% in October 2024
- South Korea’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.7 trillion
- South Korea’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,121
9. Spain
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -33.6 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -15.9% in March 2025, +17.7% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 7.0% in March 2025, 7.6% in October 2024
- Spain’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.6 trillion
- Spain’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,509
8. United Kingdom
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -34.3 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -15.0% in March 2025, +19.3% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 9.9% in March 2025, 11.6% in October 2024
- United Kingdom’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.4 trillion
- United Kingdom’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $49,464
7. Netherlands
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -38.3 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -51.2% in March 2025, -12.9% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.1% in March 2025, 13.3% in October 2024
- Netherlands’ GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.2 trillion
- Netherlands’ GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $64,572
6. France
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -38.6 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -26.4% in March 2025, +12.2% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 12.9% in March 2025, 16.6% in October 2024
- France’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $3.1 trillion
- France’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $44,691
5. Japan
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -40.0 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -17.5% in March 2025, +22.5% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 19.8% in March 2025, 23.4% in October 2024
- Japan’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $4.2 trillion
- Japan’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $33,767
4. Belgium
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -41.2 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -32.3% in March 2025, +8.9% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 11.1% in March 2025, 15.2% in October 2024
- Belgium’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $644.8 billion
- Belgium’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $54,701
3. Mexico
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -41.3 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -11.4% in March 2025, +29.9% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 5.7% in March 2025, 6.7% in October 2024
- Mexico’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $1.8 trillion
- Mexico’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $13,790
2. Sweden
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -45.2 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -50.1% in March 2025, -4.9% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 8.2% in March 2025, 11.9% in October 2024
- Sweden’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $585.0 billion
- Sweden’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $55,517
1. Canada
- Change in net-favorability rating of the U.S. since the 2024 election: -54.9 percentage points
- Net-favorability rating of the United States: -47.0% in March 2025, +7.9% in October 2024
- Share of population with no opinion of the United States: 6.9% in March 2025, 9.9% in October 2024
- Canada’s GDP in current U.S. dollars: $2.1 trillion
- Canada’s GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars: $53,431
