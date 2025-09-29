S&P 500
25 States Where President Trump is The Most Popular

By Sam Stebbins

Sep 29, 2025  |  Updated 4:03 PM ET

Since taking office for the second time in January 2025, President Trump’s approval numbers have been steadily eroding. According to the latest numbers from Gallup, only 40% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, down from 47% at the outset of his second term. 

Key Points

  • Since Donald Trump began his second term as president in January 2025, his public support has been eroding.
  • With a national approval rating of just 40%, Trump is one of the least popular presidents in modern history. But while Trump’s approval rating is falling nationwide, voters in some states are much more likely than the average American to have a positive impression of the president.

Trump’s diminished standing with the electorate is likely linked to a slew of controversial policies. These include, but are not limited to, sweeping tariffs on many of America’s most important trading partners, mass layoffs of federal employees, aggressive deportations of undocumented immigrants, and, most recently, actions that have been interpreted as leveraging the power of the federal government to stifle free speech.

Additionally, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the president’s key legislative achievement so far, is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The new law also extends tax cuts while reducing SNAP and Medicaid benefits. 

These and other policies implemented by the administration have likely alienated many moderate and independent voters, as well as some members of Trump’s own party and Democrats willing to give the president the benefit of the doubt. For others, however, Trump’s first half-year in office appears to have reaffirmed their support, as polling data show that Trump remains overwhelmingly popular in certain parts of the country.

Using survey data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where President Trump is most popular. States are ranked by Trump’s net approval rating, which is calculated as the percentage of voters who approve of his work as president minus the percentage who disapprove. Only states where President Trump has a positive net approval rating appear on this list. Rankings are based on survey responses collected between June and August 2025. Supplemental data on the voting age population by state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey. 

Among the states on this list, President Trump’s net approval rating ranges from +1 percentage point to +29 percentage points. The highest-ranking states on this list — those where Trump is most popular — are typically Republican strongholds and places that Trump won handily in the 2024 general election.

These are the states where President Trump is most popular.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Although President Trump cannot run for the White House again due to term limits, public opinion of his administration still matters. For Trump, a large enough erosion of popular support could reduce his congressional backing and undermine his executive authority — and since he took office, Trump’s approval rating has fallen by seven percentage points. Still, in 25 of the 50 states, voters are more likely to approve of Trump’s presidency than disapprove. 

25. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +1 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 49%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 48%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.5% for Harris, 50.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 8,649,747

24. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +2 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 50%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 48%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 2%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 42.5% for Harris, 55.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,514,118

23. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +5 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 51%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 46%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 43.9% for Harris, 55.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 9,314,738

22. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +5 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 51%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 46%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 42.5% for Harris, 56.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 23,633,341

21. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +6 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 51%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 45%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 39.6% for Harris, 58.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 5,345,547

20. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +7 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 52%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 45%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 41.0% for Harris, 57.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,283,978

19. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +7 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 52%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 45%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 43.0% for Harris, 56.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 18,880,279

18. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +7 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 51%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 44%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 5%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 41.4% for Harris, 54.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 565,935

17. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +8 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 52%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 44%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 40.1% for Harris, 58.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,878,665

16. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +8 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 52%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 44%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 40.4% for Harris, 58.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,328,992

15. Utah

Oquirrh Mountains, Interstate ... by Ken Lund
Oquirrh Mountains, Interstate ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +9 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 53%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 44%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 37.8% for Harris, 59.4% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,570,860

14. Nebraska

City of Omaha, Nebraska Skylin... by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
City of Omaha, Nebraska Skylin... (CC BY 2.0) by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +11 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 54%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 43%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 39.1% for Harris, 59.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,525,817

13. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +14 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 55%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 41%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 33.9% for Harris, 64.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 3,568,161

12. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +15 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 55%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 40%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 5%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 38.0% for Harris, 60.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,271,048

11. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +16 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 57%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 41%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 2%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 38.5% for Harris, 58.4% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 907,218

10. Louisiana

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +16 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 56%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 40%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 38.2% for Harris, 60.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 3,535,203

9. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +16 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 56%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 40%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 31.9% for Harris, 66.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 3,132,046

8. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +19 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 58%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 39%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 30.5% for Harris, 67.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 618,541

7. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +19 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 57%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 38%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 5%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 33.6% for Harris, 64.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,390,213

6. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +20 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 58%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 38%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 34.5% for Harris, 64.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 5,651,351

5. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +21 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 59%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 38%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 34.1% for Harris, 64.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,025,496

4. South Dakota

Panorama of Rapid City, South Dakota, USA by Sopotnicki
Panorama of Rapid City, South Dakota, USA (Shutterstock.com) by Sopotnicki
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +22 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 60%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 38%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 2%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 34.2% for Harris, 63.4% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 707,134

3. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +23 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 60%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 37%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 28.1% for Harris, 70.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,422,401

2. Idaho

Blue night sky over Boise Idaho with moon by Knowles Gallery
Blue night sky over Boise Idaho with moon (BY 2.0) by Knowles Gallery
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +23 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 60%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 37%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 30.4% for Harris, 66.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,534,372

1. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +29 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 62%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 33%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 5%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 25.8% for Harris, 71.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 462,632

The image featured for this article is © Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

