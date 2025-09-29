25 States Where President Trump is The Most Popular

Politics
Sam Stebbins
Since taking office for the second time in January 2025, President Trump’s approval numbers have been steadily eroding. According to the latest numbers from Gallup, only 40% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, down from 47% at the outset of his second term.
Trump’s diminished standing with the electorate is likely linked to a slew of controversial policies. These include, but are not limited to, sweeping tariffs on many of America’s most important trading partners, mass layoffs of federal employees, aggressive deportations of undocumented immigrants, and, most recently, actions that have been interpreted as leveraging the power of the federal government to stifle free speech.
Additionally, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the president’s key legislative achievement so far, is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The new law also extends tax cuts while reducing SNAP and Medicaid benefits.
These and other policies implemented by the administration have likely alienated many moderate and independent voters, as well as some members of Trump’s own party and Democrats willing to give the president the benefit of the doubt. For others, however, Trump’s first half-year in office appears to have reaffirmed their support, as polling data show that Trump remains overwhelmingly popular in certain parts of the country.
Using survey data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where President Trump is most popular. States are ranked by Trump’s net approval rating, which is calculated as the percentage of voters who approve of his work as president minus the percentage who disapprove. Only states where President Trump has a positive net approval rating appear on this list. Rankings are based on survey responses collected between June and August 2025. Supplemental data on the voting age population by state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey.
Among the states on this list, President Trump’s net approval rating ranges from +1 percentage point to +29 percentage points. The highest-ranking states on this list — those where Trump is most popular — are typically Republican strongholds and places that Trump won handily in the 2024 general election.
These are the states where President Trump is most popular.
Although President Trump cannot run for the White House again due to term limits, public opinion of his administration still matters. For Trump, a large enough erosion of popular support could reduce his congressional backing and undermine his executive authority — and since he took office, Trump’s approval rating has fallen by seven percentage points. Still, in 25 of the 50 states, voters are more likely to approve of Trump’s presidency than disapprove.
