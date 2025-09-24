25 States Where President Trump’s Approval Rating is Underwater

More than halfway through the first year of his second term, President Donald Trump has upended the status quo in Washington, D.C., and opinion polling reveals a sharply divided American public. According to the latest Gallup survey data, Trump now has a 40% job approval rating — well below his 47% high reported in late January 2025, but up slightly from his second-term low of 37% reported in mid-July.

Key Points Since Donald Trump began his second term as president in January 2025, his public support appears to have eroded.

With a national approval rating of just 40%, Trump is one of the least popular presidents in modern history, and in certain parts of the country, voters who disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president greatly outnumber those who approve.

President Trump’s diminished standing with the American public is likely linked to some of his most controversial policies. In the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump made deep cuts to SNAP and Medicaid benefits, while extending tax cuts that were first implemented during his first term. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the president’s key legislative achievement will add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years.

Many of Trump’s other controversial actions have been enacted without congressional approval. These include, but are not limited to, sweeping tariffs on many of America’s most important trading partners, mass layoffs of federal employees, aggressive crackdowns and deportations of undocumented immigrants, and, most recently, what has been interpreted as leveraging the power of the federal government to stifle free speech.

President Trump’s departure from precedent and historical norms is partly evidenced by his frequent exercise of unilateral power. In office for less than a year, Trump has already issued 205 executive orders — more than the 162 issued during all four years of the Biden administration, and nearly as many as he issued during his entire first term.

As reflected in the national polls, the pace and gravity of the changes implemented by the second Trump administration have diminished the president’s popular support over the course of 2025. Currently, in half of the 50 states, the number of registered voters who disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president exceeds the number who approve.

Using survey data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where President Trump’s approval rating is underwater. States are ranked by Trump’s net approval rating, which is calculated as the percentage of voters who approve of his work as president minus the percentage who disapprove. Only states where President Trump has a negative net-approval rating appear on this list. Supplemental data on the voting age population by state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey.

Among the states on this list, President Trump’s net approval rating ranges from -1 percentage point to -35 percentage points. The highest ranking states on this list — those where Trump is least popular — are typically Democratic strongholds, and also places that Kamala Harris won handily in the 2024 general election.

These are the states where President Trump’s approval rating is underwater.