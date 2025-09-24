25 States Where President Trump’s Approval Rating is Underwater

Politics
By
Sam Stebbins
Sep 24, 2025 | Updated 4:56 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
More than halfway through the first year of his second term, President Donald Trump has upended the status quo in Washington, D.C., and opinion polling reveals a sharply divided American public. According to the latest Gallup survey data, Trump now has a 40% job approval rating — well below his 47% high reported in late January 2025, but up slightly from his second-term low of 37% reported in mid-July.
President Trump’s diminished standing with the American public is likely linked to some of his most controversial policies. In the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump made deep cuts to SNAP and Medicaid benefits, while extending tax cuts that were first implemented during his first term. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the president’s key legislative achievement will add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years.
Many of Trump’s other controversial actions have been enacted without congressional approval. These include, but are not limited to, sweeping tariffs on many of America’s most important trading partners, mass layoffs of federal employees, aggressive crackdowns and deportations of undocumented immigrants, and, most recently, what has been interpreted as leveraging the power of the federal government to stifle free speech.
President Trump’s departure from precedent and historical norms is partly evidenced by his frequent exercise of unilateral power. In office for less than a year, Trump has already issued 205 executive orders — more than the 162 issued during all four years of the Biden administration, and nearly as many as he issued during his entire first term.
As reflected in the national polls, the pace and gravity of the changes implemented by the second Trump administration have diminished the president’s popular support over the course of 2025. Currently, in half of the 50 states, the number of registered voters who disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president exceeds the number who approve.
Using survey data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where President Trump’s approval rating is underwater. States are ranked by Trump’s net approval rating, which is calculated as the percentage of voters who approve of his work as president minus the percentage who disapprove. Only states where President Trump has a negative net-approval rating appear on this list. Supplemental data on the voting age population by state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey.
Among the states on this list, President Trump’s net approval rating ranges from -1 percentage point to -35 percentage points. The highest ranking states on this list — those where Trump is least popular — are typically Democratic strongholds, and also places that Kamala Harris won handily in the 2024 general election.
These are the states where President Trump’s approval rating is underwater.
Although President Trump is term-limited from making another run for the White House, public opinion of his administration still matters. For Trump, a large enough erosion of popular support could reduce his congressional backing and undermine his executive authority. Since he took office, Trump’s approval rating has fallen by seven percentage points. Currently, the president’s 40% approval rating is well below the 52% average among U.S. presidents since 1938, according to Gallup.
The image featured for this article is © Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Hispanics are one of the fastest growing demographic groups in the United States. According to data from the U.S. Census…
Millennials are arguably the most influential generation in U.S. politics. Generally defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, the…
Since Donald Trump took office in January 2025, public support for his administration has slipped. According to polling data from…
In recent decades, the GOP has firmly established itself as the party of the working class while college-educated voters have…
Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day 2024 was due, in no small part, to his ability to make inroads with…
Young voters have historically supported Democratic presidential candidates by wide margins. But, like so many other reliable Democratic-leaning demographic groups,…
Going into the first debate of the 2024 campaign season, Joe Biden was already one of the least popular American…
On Election Day 2024, Donald Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote. Defeating his Democratic opponent Kamala…
The 2024 presidential election is only five months away, and the latest poll numbers suggest the Biden campaign is facing…