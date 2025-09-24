S&P 500
25 States Where President Trump's Approval Rating is Underwater

25 States Where President Trump’s Approval Rating is Underwater

By Sam Stebbins

Sep 24, 2025  |  Updated 4:56 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

More than halfway through the first year of his second term, President Donald Trump has upended the status quo in Washington, D.C., and opinion polling reveals a sharply divided American public. According to the latest Gallup survey data, Trump now has a 40% job approval rating — well below his 47% high reported in late January 2025, but up slightly from his second-term low of 37% reported in mid-July. 

Key Points

  • Since Donald Trump began his second term as president in January 2025, his public support appears to have eroded.
  • With a national approval rating of just 40%, Trump is one of the least popular presidents in modern history, and in certain parts of the country, voters who disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president greatly outnumber those who approve.

President Trump’s diminished standing with the American public is likely linked to some of his most controversial policies. In the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump made deep cuts to SNAP and Medicaid benefits, while extending tax cuts that were first implemented during his first term. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the president’s key legislative achievement will add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years. 

Many of Trump’s other controversial actions have been enacted without congressional approval. These include, but are not limited to, sweeping tariffs on many of America’s most important trading partners, mass layoffs of federal employees, aggressive crackdowns and deportations of undocumented immigrants, and, most recently, what has been interpreted as leveraging the power of the federal government to stifle free speech.

President Trump’s departure from precedent and historical norms is partly evidenced by his frequent exercise of unilateral power. In office for less than a year, Trump has already issued 205 executive orders — more than the 162 issued during all four years of the Biden administration, and nearly as many as he issued during his entire first term.

As reflected in the national polls, the pace and gravity of the changes implemented by the second Trump administration have diminished the president’s popular support over the course of 2025. Currently, in half of the 50 states, the number of registered voters who disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president exceeds the number who approve.  

Using survey data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where President Trump’s approval rating is underwater. States are ranked by Trump’s net approval rating, which is calculated as the percentage of voters who approve of his work as president minus the percentage who disapprove. Only states where President Trump has a negative net-approval rating appear on this list. Supplemental data on the voting age population by state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey. 

Among the states on this list, President Trump’s net approval rating ranges from -1 percentage point to -35 percentage points. The highest ranking states on this list — those where Trump is least popular — are typically Democratic strongholds, and also places that Kamala Harris won handily in the 2024 general election.

These are the states where President Trump’s approval rating is underwater.

Why It Matters

Pete Marovich / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Although President Trump is term-limited from making another run for the White House, public opinion of his administration still matters. For Trump, a large enough erosion of popular support could reduce his congressional backing and undermine his executive authority. Since he took office, Trump’s approval rating has fallen by seven percentage points. Currently, the president’s 40% approval rating is well below the 52% average among U.S. presidents since 1938, according to Gallup.

25. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -1 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 48%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 49%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 47.7% for Harris, 50.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 8,696,508

24. Nevada

Nevada - Las Vegas: Intersection of the Strip and Sahara Avenue - in the background the skyline of downtown Las Vegas by Traveller-Reini
Nevada - Las Vegas: Intersection of the Strip and Sahara Avenue - in the background the skyline of downtown Las Vegas (BY 2.0) by Traveller-Reini
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -1 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 48%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 49%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 47.5% for Harris, 50.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,579,762

23. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -1 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 48%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 49%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 46.7% for Harris, 52.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 5,996,633

22. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -2 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 48%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 50%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 2%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.7% for Harris, 50.4% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 10,453,762

21. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -4 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 46%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 50%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.3% for Harris, 49.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 8,036,704

20. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -6 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 46%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 52%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 2%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.8% for Harris, 49.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,727,699

19. Virginia

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -9 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 44%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 53%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 51.8% for Harris, 46.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 6,937,165

18. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -10 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 44%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 54%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 2%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 50.9% for Harris, 46.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,502,327

17. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -11 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 43%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 54%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 52.0% for Harris, 46.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 7,457,276

16. Delaware

Wilmington Delaware skyline by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant)
Wilmington Delaware skyline (BY-SA 2.5) by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant)
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -11 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 43%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 54%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 56.6% for Harris, 41.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 838,171

15. Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -11 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 43%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 54%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 54.1% for Harris, 43.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,750,647

14. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -13 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 42%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 55%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 51.9% for Harris, 45.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,686,419

13. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -14 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 42%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 56%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 2%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 52.4% for Harris, 45.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,160,333

12. Illinois

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -14 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 41%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 55%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 54.4% for Harris, 43.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 10,017,498

11. New York

schenectady by Jacob Boomsma
schenectady (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -15 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 41%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 56%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.9% for Harris, 43.3% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 15,894,713

10. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -17 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 40%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 57%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 50.7% for Harris, 47.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,160,863

9. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -19 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 39%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 58%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 58.5% for Harris, 38.3% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 31,019,925

8. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -19 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 39%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 58%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.3% for Harris, 41.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 3,447,122

7. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -19 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 39%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 58%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 56.4% for Harris, 41.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,947,849

6. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -19 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 39%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 58%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 57.2% for Harris, 39.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 6,306,131

5. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -20 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 37%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 57%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 6%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 60.6% for Harris, 37.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,152,586

4. Rhode Island

B_07A Downtown - Masonic Temple (1929) (now Renaissance Providence Hotel) - 5 Avenue of the Arts and the Rhode Island State House (1895-1904) - 90 Smith Street - Looking West from Prospect Terrace by CthulhuWho1 (Will Hart)
B_07A Downtown - Masonic Temple (1929) (now Renaissance Providence Hotel) - 5 Avenue of the Arts and the Rhode Island State House (1895-1904) - 90 Smith Street - Looking West from Prospect Terrace (BY 2.0) by CthulhuWho1 (Will Hart)
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -23 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 37%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 60%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.5% for Harris, 41.8% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 908,772

3. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -27 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 35%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 62%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 61.2% for Harris, 36.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 5,781,406

2. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -28 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 34%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 62%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 4%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 62.6% for Harris, 34.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,894,877

1. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Trump’s net approval rating in state: -35 ppt.
  • Registered voters who approve of Trump’s work as president: 31%
  • Registered voters who disapprove of Trump’s work as president: 66%
  • Registered voters with no opinion of Trump’s presidency: 3%
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 63.8% for Harris, 32.3% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 536,465

The image featured for this article is © Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

