S&P 500
6,754.40
+0.47%
Dow Jones
46,766.80
-0.12%
Nasdaq 100
25,046.70
+0.97%
Russell 2000
2,498.09
+0.95%
FTSE 100
9,492.80
-0.03%
Nikkei 225
48,687.90
+5.60%
Stock Market Live October 6: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 6
Home > Politics > States Where Trump’s Approval Rating Has Plummeted

Politics

States Where Trump’s Approval Rating Has Plummeted

States Where Trump’s Approval Rating Has Plummeted

By Sam Stebbins

Oct 6, 2025  |  Updated 1:45 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

So far, President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House has been largely defined by a series of directives that have upended the status quo in Washington D.C. Since taking the oath of office in January, Trump has issued a reported 207 executive orders, a faster rate than any U.S. president since Franklin Roosevelt, and 45 more than President Biden signed throughout his four-year term. Essentially operational directives for federal agencies, executive orders often have little impact on the American public. However, many of the executive orders issued by President Trump so far this year have had meaningful implications.

Key Points

  • So far, Trump’s second term in the Oval Office has been defined in large part by a flurry of controversial policies, and his approval ratings have suffered.
  • The President’s declining poll numbers are especially noticeable in certain states, including many that he won by a wide margin in the November 2024 election.

Through executive orders alone, President Trump has levied tariffs on many of America’s most important trading partners, withheld funding for the United Nations, paused enforcement of a law that makes it illegal for U.S. companies to bribe foreign officials, implemented large-scale staff cuts across the federal government, attempted to dismantle the Department of Education, promoted the extraction and use of coal, hampered state and local efforts to combat climate change, targeted political opponents with retribution, attempted to revoke birthright citizenship, and withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. Each of these orders was issued within Trump’s first 100 days in office. 

Not all of the president’s controversial policies have been a unilateral exercise of executive power. Through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, his key legislative achievement, Trump also extended tax cuts and eliminated some Medicaid and SNAP benefits. The new law is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Likely due in part to both the pace and gravity of his administration’s policy agenda, Trump’s approval numbers have slipped over the course of his second term. According to the latest numbers from Gallup, only 40% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, down from 47% in January 2025. A separate poll, conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult, found that Trump’s approval has fallen in 45 of the 50 states over the last eight months.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Trump’s approval ratings have fallen the most. Rankings are based on the percentage point change in the share of voters who approve of the job Trump is doing as president, comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the three-month period between June and August 2025. Supplemental polling data, including net-approval ratings — or the share of voters who approve of Trump’s presidency, less those who disapprove — are also from Morning Consult.Due to rounding, differences in approval percentages may not add up precisely to the noted change. Supplemental data on the voting age population by state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey. 

Among the 45 states on this list, Trump’s approval rating fell by between 1 and 14 percentage points from the winter to the summer months of 2025. Many of the largest declines have been reported in states that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump on Election Day 2024 — including Kentucky, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Despite declining popular support, Trump still maintains a positive net-approval rating in these states. 

In other parts of the country, however, Trump’s declining popularity has had more significant consequences. In six states — Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania — Trump’s net-approval rating has gone underwater, moving from positive to negative territory in the first eight months of the year. 

These are the states where Trump’s approval rating is plummeting.

Why It Matters

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Treating his Election Day victory as a mandate, Trump has issued executive orders at a historic pace, upending the status quo in multiple areas of domestic and foreign policy. However, maintaining the power and authority that comes with an electoral victory may depend on continued public support—and during his first few months in office, Trump’s approval rating has been falling. The increasing number of voters who disapprove of the current administration is especially concentrated in certain states.

45. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -1 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 51% in summer 2025, 52% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 44% in summer 2025, 43% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +7 ppt. in summer 2025, +9 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 41.4% for Harris, 54.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 565,935

44. Idaho

Blue night sky over Boise Idaho with moon by Knowles Gallery
Blue night sky over Boise Idaho with moon (BY 2.0) by Knowles Gallery
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -1 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 60% in summer 2025, 61% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 37% in summer 2025, 37% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +23 ppt. in summer 2025, +24 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 30.4% for Harris, 66.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,534,372

43. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 39% in summer 2025, 41% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 58% in summer 2025, 55% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -19 ppt. in summer 2025, -15 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 58.5% for Harris, 38.3% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 31,019,925

42. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 46% in summer 2025, 48% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 52% in summer 2025, 49% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -6 ppt. in summer 2025, -1 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.8% for Harris, 49.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,727,699

41. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 52% in summer 2025, 54% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 45% in summer 2025, 43% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +7 ppt. in summer 2025, +11 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 41.0% for Harris, 57.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,283,978

40. Nebraska

Omaha by Pat Hawks
Omaha (BY 2.0) by Pat Hawks
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 54% in summer 2025, 56% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 43% in summer 2025, 42% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +11 ppt. in summer 2025, +14 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 39.1% for Harris, 59.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,525,817

39. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 43% in summer 2025, 45% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 54% in summer 2025, 52% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -11 ppt. in summer 2025, -7 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 52.0% for Harris, 46.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 7,457,276

38. Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 56% in summer 2025, 58% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 40% in summer 2025, 37% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +16 ppt. in summer 2025, +21 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 38.2% for Harris, 60.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 3,535,203

37. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 39% in summer 2025, 41% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 58% in summer 2025, 56% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -19 ppt. in summer 2025, -15 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.3% for Harris, 41.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 3,447,122

36. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 52% in summer 2025, 54% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 45% in summer 2025, 42% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +7 ppt. in summer 2025, +12 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 43.0% for Harris, 56.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 18,880,279

35. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 48% in summer 2025, 50% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 50% in summer 2025, 47% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -2 ppt. in summer 2025, +3 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.7% for Harris, 50.4% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 10,453,762

34. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 55% in summer 2025, 57% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 40% in summer 2025, 37% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +15 ppt. in summer 2025, +20 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 38.0% for Harris, 60.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,271,048

33. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -2 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 51% in summer 2025, 53% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 46% in summer 2025, 43% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +5 ppt. in summer 2025, +10 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 43.9% for Harris, 55.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 9,314,738

32. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 46% in summer 2025, 49% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 50% in summer 2025, 47% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -4 ppt. in summer 2025, +1 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.3% for Harris, 49.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 8,036,704

31. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 43% in summer 2025, 46% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 54% in summer 2025, 51% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -11 ppt. in summer 2025, -6 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 54.1% for Harris, 43.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,750,647

30. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 35% in summer 2025, 38% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 62% in summer 2025, 58% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -27 ppt. in summer 2025, -20 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 61.2% for Harris, 36.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 5,781,406

29. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 44% in summer 2025, 47% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 54% in summer 2025, 50% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -10 ppt. in summer 2025, -3 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 50.9% for Harris, 46.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,502,327

28. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 34% in summer 2025, 37% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 62% in summer 2025, 59% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -28 ppt. in summer 2025, -22 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 62.6% for Harris, 34.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,894,877

27. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 40% in summer 2025, 43% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 57% in summer 2025, 53% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -17 ppt. in summer 2025, -10 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 50.7% for Harris, 47.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,160,863

26. Utah

Salt Lake City and County Building, Salt Lake City, Utah by Ken Lund
Salt Lake City and County Building, Salt Lake City, Utah (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 53% in summer 2025, 56% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 44% in summer 2025, 39% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +9 ppt. in summer 2025, +17 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 37.8% for Harris, 59.4% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,570,860

25. Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 49% in summer 2025, 52% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 48% in summer 2025, 44% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +1 ppt. in summer 2025, +8 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.5% for Harris, 50.7% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 8,649,747

24. New York

schenectady by Jacob Boomsma
schenectady (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 41% in summer 2025, 44% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 56% in summer 2025, 52% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -15 ppt. in summer 2025, -8 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.9% for Harris, 43.3% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 15,894,713

23. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 57% in summer 2025, 60% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 38% in summer 2025, 36% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +19 ppt. in summer 2025, +24 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 33.6% for Harris, 64.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,390,213

22. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 48% in summer 2025, 51% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 49% in summer 2025, 46% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -1 ppt. in summer 2025, +6 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 46.7% for Harris, 52.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 5,996,633

21. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 51% in summer 2025, 54% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 46% in summer 2025, 42% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +5 ppt. in summer 2025, +12 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 42.5% for Harris, 56.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 23,633,341

20. Virginia

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -3 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 44% in summer 2025, 47% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 53% in summer 2025, 49% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -9 ppt. in summer 2025, -2 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 51.8% for Harris, 46.1% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 6,937,165

19. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 52% in summer 2025, 56% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 44% in summer 2025, 41% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +8 ppt. in summer 2025, +15 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 40.1% for Harris, 58.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,878,665

18. Illinois

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 41% in summer 2025, 45% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 55% in summer 2025, 51% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -14 ppt. in summer 2025, -7 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 54.4% for Harris, 43.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 10,017,498

17. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 39% in summer 2025, 43% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 58% in summer 2025, 54% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -19 ppt. in summer 2025, -11 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 56.4% for Harris, 41.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,947,849

16. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 58% in summer 2025, 62% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 39% in summer 2025, 33% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +19 ppt. in summer 2025, +29 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 30.5% for Harris, 67.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 618,541

15. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 52% in summer 2025, 56% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 44% in summer 2025, 39% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +8 ppt. in summer 2025, +17 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 40.4% for Harris, 58.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,328,992

14. Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 48% in summer 2025, 52% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 49% in summer 2025, 45% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -1 ppt. in summer 2025, +8 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 47.5% for Harris, 50.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 2,579,762

13. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 39% in summer 2025, 43% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 58% in summer 2025, 54% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -19 ppt. in summer 2025, -11 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 57.2% for Harris, 39.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 6,306,131

12. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 59% in summer 2025, 63% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 38% in summer 2025, 32% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +21 ppt. in summer 2025, +31 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 34.1% for Harris, 64.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 4,025,496

11. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -4 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 58% in summer 2025, 62% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 38% in summer 2025, 34% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +20 ppt. in summer 2025, +28 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 34.5% for Harris, 64.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 5,651,351

10. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -5 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 48% in summer 2025, 53% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 49% in summer 2025, 44% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -1 ppt. in summer 2025, +9 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 47.7% for Harris, 50.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 8,696,508

9. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -5 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 31% in summer 2025, 36% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 66% in summer 2025, 62% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -35 ppt. in summer 2025, -27 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 63.8% for Harris, 32.3% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 536,465

8. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -5 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 55% in summer 2025, 60% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 41% in summer 2025, 37% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +14 ppt. in summer 2025, +23 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 33.9% for Harris, 64.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 3,568,161

7. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -5 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 51% in summer 2025, 56% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 45% in summer 2025, 40% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +6 ppt. in summer 2025, +16 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 39.6% for Harris, 58.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 5,345,547

6. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -5 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 37% in summer 2025, 42% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 60% in summer 2025, 55% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -23 ppt. in summer 2025, -13 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.5% for Harris, 41.8% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 908,772

5. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -6 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 60% in summer 2025, 66% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 37% in summer 2025, 31% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +23 ppt. in summer 2025, +35 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 28.1% for Harris, 70.0% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,422,401

4. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -7 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 37% in summer 2025, 44% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 57% in summer 2025, 51% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -20 ppt. in summer 2025, -7 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 60.6% for Harris, 37.5% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,152,586

3. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -8 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 56% in summer 2025, 64% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 40% in summer 2025, 33% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +16 ppt. in summer 2025, +31 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 31.9% for Harris, 66.2% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 3,132,046

2. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -8 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 42% in summer 2025, 50% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 55% in summer 2025, 47% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: -13 ppt. in summer 2025, +3 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 51.9% for Harris, 45.9% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 1,686,419

1. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Change in approval rating in 2025: -14 ppt.
  • Approval rating in state: 62% in summer 2025, 76% in winter 2025
  • Disapproval rating in state: 33% in summer 2025, 21% in winter 2025
  • Net-approval rating in state: +29 ppt. in summer 2025, +55 ppt. in winter 2025
  • 2024 presidential election results in state: 25.8% for Harris, 71.6% for Trump
  • Voting age population in 2024: 462,632

The image featured for this article is © Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

25 States Where President Trump’s Approval Rating is Underwater
Sam Stebbins | Sep 24, 2025

25 States Where President Trump’s Approval Rating is Underwater

More than halfway through the first year of his second term, President Donald Trump has upended the status quo in…
25 States Where President Trump is The Most Popular
Sam Stebbins | Sep 29, 2025

25 States Where President Trump is The Most Popular

Since taking office for the second time in January 2025, President Trump’s approval numbers have been steadily eroding. According to…
States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Among Hispanic Voters
Sam Stebbins | May 19, 2025

States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Among Hispanic Voters

Hispanics are one of the fastest growing demographic groups in the United States. According to data from the U.S. Census…
States Where Trump is Most Popular With GenZ
Sam Stebbins | May 22, 2025

States Where Trump is Most Popular With GenZ

Young voters have historically supported Democratic presidential candidates by wide margins. But, like so many other reliable Democratic-leaning demographic groups,…
States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Rating With Millennials
Sam Stebbins | Jun 4, 2025

States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Rating With Millennials

Millennials are arguably the most influential generation in U.S. politics. Generally defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, the…
States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Among Black Americans
Sam Stebbins | May 13, 2025

States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Among Black Americans

Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day 2024 was due, in no small part, to his ability to make inroads with…
States Where Trump is Most Popular with GenX
Sam Stebbins | Jun 10, 2025

States Where Trump is Most Popular with GenX

Since Donald Trump took office in January 2025, public support for his administration has slipped. According to polling data from…
States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Among College Educated Voters
Sam Stebbins | May 29, 2025

States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Among College Educated Voters

In recent decades, the GOP has firmly established itself as the party of the working class while college-educated voters have…
States Where the Most People Wish They Had Voted For Trump
Sam Stebbins | May 13, 2025

States Where the Most People Wish They Had Voted For Trump

On Election Day 2024, Donald Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote. Defeating his Democratic opponent Kamala…

Top Gaining Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 200,729,742
+$45.19
+27.44%
$209.86
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 299,776
+$63.76
+6.94%
$982.59
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 27,021,145
+$3.03
+5.83%
$54.99
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 4,494,859
+$7.40
+5.09%
$152.90
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 2,338,434
+$7.55
+4.97%
$159.37

Top Losing Stocks

Verizon
VZ Vol: 48,394,687
-$2.07
4.73%
$41.60
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 8,350,496
-$3.74
4.32%
$82.69
Biogen
BIIB Vol: 1,055,641
-$6.63
4.15%
$153.25
AT&T
T Vol: 31,642,510
-$1.03
3.80%
$26.03
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 1,163,372
-$3.20
3.77%
$81.61