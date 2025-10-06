States Where Trump’s Approval Rating Has Plummeted

Politics
So far, President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House has been largely defined by a series of directives that have upended the status quo in Washington D.C. Since taking the oath of office in January, Trump has issued a reported 207 executive orders, a faster rate than any U.S. president since Franklin Roosevelt, and 45 more than President Biden signed throughout his four-year term. Essentially operational directives for federal agencies, executive orders often have little impact on the American public. However, many of the executive orders issued by President Trump so far this year have had meaningful implications.
Through executive orders alone, President Trump has levied tariffs on many of America’s most important trading partners, withheld funding for the United Nations, paused enforcement of a law that makes it illegal for U.S. companies to bribe foreign officials, implemented large-scale staff cuts across the federal government, attempted to dismantle the Department of Education, promoted the extraction and use of coal, hampered state and local efforts to combat climate change, targeted political opponents with retribution, attempted to revoke birthright citizenship, and withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. Each of these orders was issued within Trump’s first 100 days in office.
Not all of the president’s controversial policies have been a unilateral exercise of executive power. Through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, his key legislative achievement, Trump also extended tax cuts and eliminated some Medicaid and SNAP benefits. The new law is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Likely due in part to both the pace and gravity of his administration’s policy agenda, Trump’s approval numbers have slipped over the course of his second term. According to the latest numbers from Gallup, only 40% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, down from 47% in January 2025. A separate poll, conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult, found that Trump’s approval has fallen in 45 of the 50 states over the last eight months.
Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Trump’s approval ratings have fallen the most. Rankings are based on the percentage point change in the share of voters who approve of the job Trump is doing as president, comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the three-month period between June and August 2025. Supplemental polling data, including net-approval ratings — or the share of voters who approve of Trump’s presidency, less those who disapprove — are also from Morning Consult.Due to rounding, differences in approval percentages may not add up precisely to the noted change. Supplemental data on the voting age population by state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey.
Among the 45 states on this list, Trump’s approval rating fell by between 1 and 14 percentage points from the winter to the summer months of 2025. Many of the largest declines have been reported in states that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump on Election Day 2024 — including Kentucky, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Despite declining popular support, Trump still maintains a positive net-approval rating in these states.
In other parts of the country, however, Trump’s declining popularity has had more significant consequences. In six states — Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania — Trump’s net-approval rating has gone underwater, moving from positive to negative territory in the first eight months of the year.
These are the states where Trump’s approval rating is plummeting.
Treating his Election Day victory as a mandate, Trump has issued executive orders at a historic pace, upending the status quo in multiple areas of domestic and foreign policy. However, maintaining the power and authority that comes with an electoral victory may depend on continued public support—and during his first few months in office, Trump’s approval rating has been falling. The increasing number of voters who disapprove of the current administration is especially concentrated in certain states.
