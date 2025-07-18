States Where Trump's Approval Rating is Plummeting The Fastest Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images

In recent history, the President of the United States has commonly enjoyed something of a grace period with American voters at the outset of their administration. This so-called “honeymoon period” is defined by relatively widespread public approval and the political capital such popularity typically affords. However, as time goes on and new presidents pursue their policy goals, public support tends to fade, and often never recovers. Indeed, many post-war presidents — including Truman, Kennedy, Johnson, Ford, Carter, Obama, and Biden — had their highest job approval ratings during their first few months in office, according to historical Gallup survey data.

Key Points So far, Trump’s second term in the Oval Office has been defined in large part by a flurry of controversial policies, and his approval ratings have suffered.

The President’s declining poll numbers are especially pronounced in certain states, including many that he won by a wide margin in the November 2024 election.

Working with a financial advisor can help individuals navigate ongoing political and economic uncertainty. Click here to get started now.

So far in his second term, President Donald Trump also appears to be subject to this pattern. Recent Gallup polls show that Trump’s public approval rating has fallen from 47% in January, to just 40% as of June. The decline in approval numbers is likely due in part to both the number and significance of policy changes under Trump’s leadership

During his first six months in office alone, Trump signed 170 executive orders, more than the total issued by President Biden throughout his entire four-year term. Some of the most controversial actions taken by the Trump administration include hardline immigration and deportation policies, significant import taxes on many of America’s largest trading partners, reducing the size and scope of several federal departments and agencies, and passing a bill that the Congressional Budget Office projects will add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years. (Here is a look at the state economies with the most to lost under Trump administration deportations.)

Trump’s slipping approval numbers in national polls are also reflected at the state level. According to a recent survey conducted by Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, the share of voters who approve of the job Trump is doing as president has fallen in 45 of the 50 states in the last six months.

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Trump’s approval ratings have fallen the most. Rankings are based on the percentage point change in the share of voters who approve of the job Trump is doing as president between the first and second quarters of 2025. First quarter polling data was collected by Morning Consult between January and late March 2025, and second quarter data reflects the result of polling conducted between April 1 and July 1, 2025. All supplemental data, including net-approval ratings — or the share of voters who approve of Trump’s presidency, less those who disapprove — are also from Morning Consult. Due to rounding, differences in approval percentages may not add up precisely to the noted change.

Among the 45 states on this list, Trump’s approval rating fell by between 0.1 and 8.8 percentage points from the first to the second quarter of this year. Many of the largest declines have been reported in states that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump on Election Day 2024 — including Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Despite waning popular support, Trump still maintains a positive net-approval rating in these states. (Here is a look at the demographic groups who are souring on the Trump administration.)

In other parts of the country, meanwhile, Trump’s declining popularity has had more meaningful consequences. In four states — Iowa, Michigan, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania — Trump’s net-approval rating has gone underwater, moving from positive to negative territory in the first six months of the year.

These are the states where Trump’s approval rating is plummeting.

Why It Matters

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Treating his Election Day victory as a mandate, Trump has issued executive orders at a historic pace and upended the status quo in multiple areas of domestic and foreign policy. However, maintaining the power and authority that comes with an electoral victory may depend on continued public support—and during his first few months in office, Trump’s approval rating has been falling. The growing ranks of voters who disapprove of the current administration are particularly concentrated in certain states.

45. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -0.1 percentage points

-0.1 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 40.5% in Q2, 40.6% in Q1

40.5% in Q2, 40.6% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 56.2% in Q2, 55.3% in Q1

56.2% in Q2, 55.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.3% in Q2, 4.1% in Q1

3.3% in Q2, 4.1% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -15.7% in Q2, -14.8% in Q1

44. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -0.7 percentage points

-0.7 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 42.3% in Q2, 43.1% in Q1

42.3% in Q2, 43.1% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 55.4% in Q2, 53.4% in Q1

55.4% in Q2, 53.4% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.3% in Q2, 3.5% in Q1

2.3% in Q2, 3.5% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -13.0% in Q2, -10.3% in Q1

43. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -0.8 percentage points

-0.8 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 44.1% in Q2, 44.8% in Q1

44.1% in Q2, 44.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 52.7% in Q2, 52.0% in Q1

52.7% in Q2, 52.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.2% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1

3.2% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -8.6% in Q2, -7.2% in Q1

42. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -0.8 percentage points

-0.8 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 47.8% in Q2, 48.6% in Q1

47.8% in Q2, 48.6% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 48.9% in Q2, 47.3% in Q1

48.9% in Q2, 47.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.3% in Q2, 4.1% in Q1

3.3% in Q2, 4.1% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -1.1% in Q2, +1.3% in Q1

41. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.0 percentage points

-1.0 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 48.0% in Q2, 48.9% in Q1

48.0% in Q2, 48.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 49.3% in Q2, 46.9% in Q1

49.3% in Q2, 46.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.8% in Q2, 4.1% in Q1

2.8% in Q2, 4.1% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -1.3% in Q2, +2.0% in Q1

40. Florida

Aneese / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.0 percentage points

-1.0 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 53.1% in Q2, 54.1% in Q1

53.1% in Q2, 54.1% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 43.6% in Q2, 42.2% in Q1

43.6% in Q2, 42.2% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.3% in Q2, 3.8% in Q1

3.3% in Q2, 3.8% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +9.5% in Q2, +11.9% in Q1

39. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.0 percentage points

-1.0 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 52.7% in Q2, 53.7% in Q1

52.7% in Q2, 53.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 45.0% in Q2, 42.9% in Q1

45.0% in Q2, 42.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.3% in Q2, 3.4% in Q1

2.3% in Q2, 3.4% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +7.8% in Q2, +10.8% in Q1

38. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.1 percentage points

-1.1 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 41.0% in Q2, 42.1% in Q1

41.0% in Q2, 42.1% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 56.0% in Q2, 54.8% in Q1

56.0% in Q2, 54.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.0% in Q2, 3.1% in Q1

3.0% in Q2, 3.1% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -15.0% in Q2, -12.8% in Q1

37. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.2 percentage points

-1.2 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 54.9% in Q2, 56.1% in Q1

54.9% in Q2, 56.1% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 41.7% in Q2, 38.8% in Q1

41.7% in Q2, 38.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.5% in Q2, 5.1% in Q1

3.5% in Q2, 5.1% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +13.2% in Q2, +17.2% in Q1

36. Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.3 percentage points

-1.3 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 44.4% in Q2, 45.7% in Q1

44.4% in Q2, 45.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 53.0% in Q2, 51.3% in Q1

53.0% in Q2, 51.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.5% in Q2, 3.0% in Q1

2.5% in Q2, 3.0% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -8.6% in Q2, -5.6% in Q1

35. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.4 percentage points

-1.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 48.7% in Q2, 50.1% in Q1

48.7% in Q2, 50.1% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 49.0% in Q2, 46.6% in Q1

49.0% in Q2, 46.6% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.3% in Q2, 3.3% in Q1

2.3% in Q2, 3.3% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -0.3% in Q2, +3.5% in Q1

34. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.4 percentage points

-1.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 35.7% in Q2, 37.0% in Q1

35.7% in Q2, 37.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 60.5% in Q2, 58.7% in Q1

60.5% in Q2, 58.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.8% in Q2, 4.2% in Q1

3.8% in Q2, 4.2% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -24.8% in Q2, -21.7% in Q1

33. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.4 percentage points

-1.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 46.3% in Q2, 47.7% in Q1

46.3% in Q2, 47.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 51.5% in Q2, 49.1% in Q1

51.5% in Q2, 49.1% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.2% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1

2.2% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -5.2% in Q2, -1.4% in Q1

32. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.4 percentage points

-1.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 45.5% in Q2, 47.0% in Q1

45.5% in Q2, 47.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 51.8% in Q2, 49.7% in Q1

51.8% in Q2, 49.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.6% in Q2, 3.3% in Q1

2.6% in Q2, 3.3% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -6.3% in Q2, -2.7% in Q1

31. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.5 percentage points

-1.5 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 55.4% in Q2, 56.8% in Q1

55.4% in Q2, 56.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 40.6% in Q2, 40.0% in Q1

40.6% in Q2, 40.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 4.1% in Q2, 3.1% in Q1

4.1% in Q2, 3.1% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +14.8% in Q2, +16.8% in Q1

30. Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.5 percentage points

-1.5 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 56.4% in Q2, 57.9% in Q1

56.4% in Q2, 57.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 39.1% in Q2, 36.6% in Q1

39.1% in Q2, 36.6% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 4.5% in Q2, 5.5% in Q1

4.5% in Q2, 5.5% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +17.3% in Q2, +21.2% in Q1

29. New York

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.6 percentage points

-1.6 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 42.6% in Q2, 44.2% in Q1

42.6% in Q2, 44.2% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 54.7% in Q2, 52.0% in Q1

54.7% in Q2, 52.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.7% in Q2, 3.8% in Q1

2.7% in Q2, 3.8% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -12.1% in Q2, -7.8% in Q1

28. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.6 percentage points

-1.6 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 60.6% in Q2, 62.2% in Q1

60.6% in Q2, 62.2% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 37.7% in Q2, 33.0% in Q1

37.7% in Q2, 33.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 1.7% in Q2, 4.8% in Q1

1.7% in Q2, 4.8% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +22.9% in Q2, +29.2% in Q1

27. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.6 percentage points

-1.6 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 52.7% in Q2, 54.3% in Q1

52.7% in Q2, 54.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 43.9% in Q2, 41.9% in Q1

43.9% in Q2, 41.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.4% in Q2, 3.7% in Q1

3.4% in Q2, 3.7% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +8.7% in Q2, +12.4% in Q1

26. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -1.9 percentage points

-1.9 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 39.1% in Q2, 41.0% in Q1

39.1% in Q2, 41.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 57.0% in Q2, 55.7% in Q1

57.0% in Q2, 55.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.9% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1

3.9% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -17.9% in Q2, -14.7% in Q1

25. Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.0 percentage points

-2.0 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 50.4% in Q2, 52.3% in Q1

50.4% in Q2, 52.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 47.6% in Q2, 44.7% in Q1

47.6% in Q2, 44.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.0% in Q2, 3.0% in Q1

2.0% in Q2, 3.0% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +2.7% in Q2, +7.6% in Q1

24. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.0 percentage points

-2.0 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 41.4% in Q2, 43.4% in Q1

41.4% in Q2, 43.4% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 56.0% in Q2, 54.0% in Q1

56.0% in Q2, 54.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.6% in Q2, 2.6% in Q1

2.6% in Q2, 2.6% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -14.6% in Q2, -10.6% in Q1

23. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.0 percentage points

-2.0 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 58.2% in Q2, 60.2% in Q1

58.2% in Q2, 60.2% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 37.5% in Q2, 36.3% in Q1

37.5% in Q2, 36.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 4.3% in Q2, 3.4% in Q1

4.3% in Q2, 3.4% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +20.8% in Q2, +23.9% in Q1

22. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.0 percentage points

-2.0 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 51.4% in Q2, 53.5% in Q1

51.4% in Q2, 53.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 45.3% in Q2, 43.0% in Q1

45.3% in Q2, 43.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.3% in Q2, 3.5% in Q1

3.3% in Q2, 3.5% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +6.1% in Q2, +10.4% in Q1

21. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.2 percentage points

-2.2 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 50.0% in Q2, 52.2% in Q1

50.0% in Q2, 52.2% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 46.4% in Q2, 44.0% in Q1

46.4% in Q2, 44.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.6% in Q2, 3.9% in Q1

3.6% in Q2, 3.9% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +3.6% in Q2, +8.2% in Q1

20. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.2 percentage points

-2.2 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 49.0% in Q2, 51.3% in Q1

49.0% in Q2, 51.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 48.3% in Q2, 45.5% in Q1

48.3% in Q2, 45.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.7% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1

2.7% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +0.7% in Q2, +5.8% in Q1

19. Nebraska

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.4 percentage points

-2.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 53.4% in Q2, 55.8% in Q1

53.4% in Q2, 55.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 43.5% in Q2, 42.1% in Q1

43.5% in Q2, 42.1% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.1% in Q2, 2.1% in Q1

3.1% in Q2, 2.1% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +9.9% in Q2, +13.6% in Q1

18. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.4 percentage points

-2.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 42.5% in Q2, 44.9% in Q1

42.5% in Q2, 44.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 53.8% in Q2, 51.5% in Q1

53.8% in Q2, 51.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.6% in Q2, 3.6% in Q1

3.6% in Q2, 3.6% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -11.3% in Q2, -6.6% in Q1

17. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.4 percentage points

-2.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 60.0% in Q2, 62.4% in Q1

60.0% in Q2, 62.4% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 36.8% in Q2, 34.0% in Q1

36.8% in Q2, 34.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.1% in Q2, 3.6% in Q1

3.1% in Q2, 3.6% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +23.2% in Q2, +28.5% in Q1

16. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.4 percentage points

-2.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 45.0% in Q2, 47.5% in Q1

45.0% in Q2, 47.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 51.5% in Q2, 49.0% in Q1

51.5% in Q2, 49.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.5% in Q2, 3.5% in Q1

3.5% in Q2, 3.5% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -6.5% in Q2, -1.6% in Q1

15. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.6 percentage points

-2.6 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 54.6% in Q2, 57.3% in Q1

54.6% in Q2, 57.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 40.9% in Q2, 37.4% in Q1

40.9% in Q2, 37.4% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 4.5% in Q2, 5.3% in Q1

4.5% in Q2, 5.3% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +13.8% in Q2, +19.8% in Q1

14. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.6 percentage points

-2.6 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 35.1% in Q2, 37.7% in Q1

35.1% in Q2, 37.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 61.9% in Q2, 57.6% in Q1

61.9% in Q2, 57.6% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.9% in Q2, 4.7% in Q1

2.9% in Q2, 4.7% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -26.8% in Q2, -19.8% in Q1

13. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.8 percentage points

-2.8 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 32.9% in Q2, 35.7% in Q1

32.9% in Q2, 35.7% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 63.7% in Q2, 62.3% in Q1

63.7% in Q2, 62.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.4% in Q2, 2.0% in Q1

3.4% in Q2, 2.0% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -30.8% in Q2, -26.6% in Q1

12. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -2.9 percentage points

-2.9 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 52.8% in Q2, 55.6% in Q1

52.8% in Q2, 55.6% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 43.1% in Q2, 40.5% in Q1

43.1% in Q2, 40.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 4.1% in Q2, 3.8% in Q1

4.1% in Q2, 3.8% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +9.7% in Q2, +15.1% in Q1

11. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -3.1 percentage points

-3.1 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 60.3% in Q2, 63.4% in Q1

60.3% in Q2, 63.4% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 36.0% in Q2, 32.5% in Q1

36.0% in Q2, 32.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.7% in Q2, 4.1% in Q1

3.7% in Q2, 4.1% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +24.3% in Q2, +30.9% in Q1

10. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -3.3 percentage points

-3.3 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 56.5% in Q2, 59.9% in Q1

56.5% in Q2, 59.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 39.8% in Q2, 36.8% in Q1

39.8% in Q2, 36.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.6% in Q2, 3.3% in Q1

3.6% in Q2, 3.3% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +16.7% in Q2, +23.0% in Q1

9. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -3.4 percentage points

-3.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 49.2% in Q2, 52.6% in Q1

49.2% in Q2, 52.6% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 48.0% in Q2, 43.5% in Q1

48.0% in Q2, 43.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.8% in Q2, 3.9% in Q1

2.8% in Q2, 3.9% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +1.3% in Q2, +9.1% in Q1

8. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -3.5 percentage points

-3.5 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 39.5% in Q2, 43.0% in Q1

39.5% in Q2, 43.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 58.3% in Q2, 53.5% in Q1

58.3% in Q2, 53.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 2.2% in Q2, 3.5% in Q1

2.2% in Q2, 3.5% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -18.8% in Q2, -10.5% in Q1

7. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -3.7 percentage points

-3.7 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 52.6% in Q2, 56.3% in Q1

52.6% in Q2, 56.3% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 43.4% in Q2, 39.4% in Q1

43.4% in Q2, 39.4% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 4.1% in Q2, 4.4% in Q1

4.1% in Q2, 4.4% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +9.2% in Q2, +16.9% in Q1

6. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -4.6 percentage points

-4.6 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 51.3% in Q2, 55.9% in Q1

51.3% in Q2, 55.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 44.9% in Q2, 40.4% in Q1

44.9% in Q2, 40.4% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.8% in Q2, 3.8% in Q1

3.8% in Q2, 3.8% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +6.5% in Q2, +15.5% in Q1

5. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -5.0 percentage points

-5.0 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 44.7% in Q2, 49.8% in Q1

44.7% in Q2, 49.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 51.4% in Q2, 47.0% in Q1

51.4% in Q2, 47.0% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.8% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1

3.8% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -6.7% in Q2, +2.7% in Q1

4. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -5.6 percentage points

-5.6 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 58.1% in Q2, 63.8% in Q1

58.1% in Q2, 63.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 38.3% in Q2, 32.9% in Q1

38.3% in Q2, 32.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.6% in Q2, 3.3% in Q1

3.6% in Q2, 3.3% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +19.9% in Q2, +30.9% in Q1

3. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -6.4 percentage points

-6.4 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 59.1% in Q2, 65.5% in Q1

59.1% in Q2, 65.5% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 37.7% in Q2, 30.6% in Q1

37.7% in Q2, 30.6% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 3.2% in Q2, 3.9% in Q1

3.2% in Q2, 3.9% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +21.4% in Q2, +34.9% in Q1

2. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -7.3 percentage points

-7.3 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 36.6% in Q2, 43.9% in Q1

36.6% in Q2, 43.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 57.5% in Q2, 50.9% in Q1

57.5% in Q2, 50.9% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 5.9% in Q2, 5.3% in Q1

5.9% in Q2, 5.3% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: -20.9% in Q2, -7.0% in Q1

1. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in Trump’s job approval rating from Q1 to Q2, 2025: -8.8 percentage points

-8.8 percentage points Share of voters in state who approve of Trump’s job performance: 66.9% in Q2, 75.8% in Q1

66.9% in Q2, 75.8% in Q1 Share of voters in state who disapprove of Trump’s job performance: 32.1% in Q2, 21.1% in Q1

32.1% in Q2, 21.1% in Q1 Share of voters in state with no opinion of Trump’s job performance: 1.0% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1

1.0% in Q2, 3.2% in Q1 Trump’s net-approval rating in state: +34.9% in Q2, +54.7% in Q1

This May Seem Unusual (sponsor) Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.