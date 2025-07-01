The Most Pro-Trump District In Every State

On Election Day 2024, Donald Trump defeated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris by a margin of about 2.3 million votes. The election marked the first time in 20 years that a Republican won both the popular vote and the White House — an achievement Trump himself fell short of in 2016, when he won the presidency despite garnering about 2.9 million fewer votes than his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Key Points
-
Presidential elections are decided at the state level, and most states are home to populations with an overwhelming preference for one of the two major parties.
-
Still, no state is a political monolith—and even in states that have consistently elected Democratic candidates for decades, there are areas where most residents voted for Donald Trump in 2024.
-
Incongruities between the ultimate outcomes of presidential races and the popular vote are, from a historical perspective, relatively rare. However, as demonstrated in 2016, the way in which presidential elections are decided leave plenty of room for such a possibility. Which candidate inherits the power of the presidency in the U.S. is largely decided at the state level.
Generally, the candidate who wins the largest number of voters in a given state wins that state’s electoral votes. Whichever candidate wins the popular vote in enough states to earn at least 270 electoral votes wins the White House. In most states, electoral outcomes have been all but written off as a foregone conclusion in recent decades. In these places, a decisive majority of residents prefer a certain candidate or party, and vote accordingly. As a result, many parts of the country are considered Democratic or Republican strongholds. States like Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, for example, have gone to Republican presidential candidates for half a century or more. Similarly, Democratic presidential candidates have won states like Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New York in every election since the 1980s.
Such generalizations belie a far more nuanced reality, however. In each of the 50 states, from the bluest of the blue to the reddest of the red, there are tens of thousands — if not millions — of Americans who vote for the major party candidate not favored by their state. Indeed, localized voting records indicate that even in many states that broke decisively in favor of Harris in 2024, there are places and communities where a clear majority of voters supported President Donald Trump.
Using congressional district-level voting data from The Downballot, an elections analysis website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most pro-Trump places in each state. We reviewed 2024 voting outcomes in all 435 U.S. congressional districts and ranked them on the share of voters who supported Donald Trump on Election Day. For each of the 50 states, which are listed in alphabetical order, we named the congressional district where the largest share of voters supported Donald Trump. Voting outcomes in each congressional district were calculated by The Downballot. The list of cities and towns in each district is based on U.S. Census Bureau data current as of 2025. It is important to note that six states — Alaska, Delaware, the Dakotas, Vermont, and Wyoming — are made up of only a single congressional district, and as a result, there is no variation between state- and district-level voting patterns in these places.
Among the 50 congressional districts on this list, Trump won anywhere from 32.6% to 82.8% of the vote. While there are 32 states in which Trump won over half of the popular vote in 2024, 42 states are home to at least one congressional district where 50% or more of voters cast a ballot for Trump. (Here is a look at the states where the most people regret voting for Trump.)
Concentrations of Trump voters are especially notable in states where Harris won by the largest margins. In Illinois, for example — a state that has voted for Democrats in each of the last nine presidential elections — Harris defeated Trump by nearly 11 percentage points. However, in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, located in the southernmost part of the state, over 70% of voters supported Trump, while only about 27.5% voted for Harris. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to support the Trump administration so far.)
These are the most pro-Trump places in every state.
Why It Matters
In American politics, presidential elections are won and lost at the state level — and in recent decades, outcomes have largely been decided in just a handful of closely contested battleground states, where public opinion is evenly split. In contrast, most other states consistently vote for either Republican or Democratic candidates, and as a result, each major party’s nominee can rely on majority support in these places. But these broad trends hide a far more nuanced reality, as even in many states with Democratic-leaning populations, there are tens of thousands, or even millions, of voters who cast a ballot for Donald Trump in 2024.
Alabama: Congressional District 4
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 82.8% (64.6% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 16.4% (34.1% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 267,953 for Trump; 53,098 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Albertville, Jasper, Florence, Muscle Shoals
- Number of congressional districts in state: 7
Alaska: Statewide Congressional District
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 54.5%
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 41.4%
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 184,458 for Trump; 140,026 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau
- Number of congressional districts in state: 1
Arizona: Congressional District 9
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 65.1% (52.2% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 34.0% (46.7% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 262,106 for Trump; 137,012 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave, Buckeye
- Number of congressional districts in state: 9
Arkansas: Congressional District 1
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.7% (64.2% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.4% (33.6% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 196,035 for Trump; 72,183 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cherokee Village, Batesville, Jonesboro, Marion, Dumas
- Number of congressional districts in state: 4
California: Congressional District 20
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 64.0% (38.3% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.7% (58.5% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 210,246 for Trump; 110,642 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bakersfield, Ridgecrest, Rosamond
- Number of congressional districts in state: 52
Colorado: Congressional District 4
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 57.9% (43.1% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 39.6% (54.1% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 267,114 for Trump; 182,901 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Fort Morgan, Sterling, Windsor, Loveland
- Number of congressional districts in state: 8
Connecticut: Congressional District 5
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 46.4% (41.9% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 52.0% (56.4% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 160,437 for Trump; 179,743 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Litchfield, New Britain, Simsbury, Danbury, Newtown, Waterbury
- Number of congressional districts in state: 5
Delaware: Statewide Congressional District
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 41.9%
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 56.6%
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 214,351 for Trump; 289,758 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Wilmington, Dover, Newark
- Number of congressional districts in state: 1
Florida: Congressional District 1
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 68.1% (56.1% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 30.9% (43.0% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 287,054 for Trump; 130,210 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Crestview, Pensacola, Navarre
- Number of congressional districts in state: 28
Georgia: Congressional District 14
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 68.1% (50.7% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 31.3% (48.5% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 262,833 for Trump; 120,819 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cedartown, Dallas, Dalton, Fort Oglethorpe
- Number of congressional districts in state: 14
Hawaii: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 38.1% (37.5% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 59.7% (60.6% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 102,163 for Trump; 160,005 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Hilo, Kailua
- Number of congressional districts in state: 2
Idaho: Congressional District 1
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.3% (66.9% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.2% (30.4% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 343,893 for Trump; 126,556 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene, Meridian, Eagle
- Number of congressional districts in state: 2
Illinois: Congressional District 12
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.0% (43.5% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 27.5% (54.4% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 264,477 for Trump; 102,645 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Carbondale, Harrisburg, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, Effingham
- Number of congressional districts in state: 17
Indiana: Congressional District 8
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 67.1% (58.6% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 31.2% (39.6% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 223,051 for Trump; 103,784 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Terre Haute, Evansville, Jasper
- Number of congressional districts in state: 9
Iowa: Congressional District 4
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 65.1% (55.7% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.6% (42.5% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 255,124 for Trump; 131,716 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Ames, Webster City
- Number of congressional districts in state: 4
Kansas: Congressional District 1
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 64.7% (57.2% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.5% (41.0% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 200,988 for Trump; 103,889 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Abilene, Hutchinson, Fort Riley, Garden City, Johnson City
- Number of congressional districts in state: 4
Kentucky: Congressional District 5
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 81.3% (64.5% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 17.5% (33.9% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 257,630 for Trump; 55,275 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Jackson, Cumberland, Mount Vernon, Pikeville, Morehead, West Liberty
- Number of congressional districts in state: 6
Louisiana: Congressional District 4
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 75.5% (60.2% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 23.3% (38.2% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 254,091 for Trump; 78,541 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: DeRidder, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Fort Polk South, Leesville
- Number of congressional districts in state: 6
Maine: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 53.5% (45.5% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 44.5% (52.4% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 212,763 for Trump; 176,789 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bangor, Augusta, Lewiston
- Number of congressional districts in state: 2
Maryland: Congressional District 1
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 57.3% (34.1% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 40.4% (62.6% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 243,356 for Trump; 171,555 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Ocean City, Bel Air, Edgewood, Havre de Grace
- Number of congressional districts in state: 8
Massachusetts: Congressional District 9
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 43.8% (36.0% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 54.6% (61.2% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 200,506 for Trump; 249,776 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Barnstable Town, New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket
- Number of congressional districts in state: 9
Michigan: Congressional District 9
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 65.5% (49.7% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.2% (48.3% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 319,082 for Trump; 161,552 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Sandusky, Port Huron, Lapeer, Caro
- Number of congressional districts in state: 13
Minnesota: Congressional District 7
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 67.4% (46.7% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 30.9% (50.9% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 269,504 for Trump; 123,652 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Morris
- Number of congressional districts in state: 8
Mississippi: Congressional District 4
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 70.7% (60.9% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 28.2% (38.0% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 207,826 for Trump; 82,856 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Biloxi, Pascagoula, Moss Point, Hattiesburg, Poplarville
- Number of congressional districts in state: 4
Missouri: Congressional District 8
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 76.6% (58.5% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 22.5% (40.1% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 281,060 for Trump; 82,518 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Poplar Bluff, Mountain Grove, West Plains, Bonne Terre, Park Hills
- Number of congressional districts in state: 8
Montana: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 63.2% (58.4% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.6% (38.5% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 177,475 for Trump; 94,501 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Great Falls, Helena, Wolf Point, Lewistown
- Number of congressional districts in state: 2
Nebraska: Congressional District 3
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 76.3% (59.6% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 22.5% (39.1% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 238,245 for Trump; 70,301 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Terrytown, Alliance, North Platte, Broken Bow, Atkinson, Dakota City
- Number of congressional districts in state: 3
Nevada: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 55.8% (50.6% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 41.9% (47.5% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 235,008 for Trump; 176,315 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Carson City, Reno, Silver Springs, Elko, Wells
- Number of congressional districts in state: 4
New Hampshire: Congressional District 1
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 48.5% (47.9% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 50.5% (50.7% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 199,942 for Trump; 208,186 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Conway, Portsmouth, Manchester, East Marrimack, Exeter
- Number of congressional districts in state: 2
New Jersey: Congressional District 4
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 64.4% (46.1% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 34.3% (52.0% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 268,072 for Trump; 142,650 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Toms River, Point Pleasant, Tinton Falls, Lakewood
- Number of congressional districts in state: 12
New Mexico: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 49.9% (45.9% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 48.1% (51.9% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 135,451 for Trump; 130,539 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Zuni Pueblo, Silver City, Las Cruces, Carlsbad, Eunice
- Number of congressional districts in state: 3
New York: Congressional District 11
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 61.3% (43.3% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 36.9% (55.9% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 167,092 for Trump; 100,628 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Staten Island
- Number of congressional districts in state: 26
North Carolina: Congressional District 3
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 60.5% (50.9% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 38.6% (47.7% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 230,887 for Trump; 147,424 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, Havelock
- Number of congressional districts in state: 14
North Dakota: Statewide Congressional District
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 67.5%
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 30.8%
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 246,505 for Trump; 112,327 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot
- Number of congressional districts in state: 1
Ohio: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 73.4% (55.1% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 25.8% (43.9% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 278,070 for Trump; 97,847 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Chillicothe, Jackson, Portsmouth, Wheelersburg
- Number of congressional districts in state: 15
Oklahoma: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 77.0% (66.2% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 21.4% (31.9% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 250,807 for Trump; 69,690 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Muskogee, Sallisaw, Broken Bow, Park Hill, Pryor Creek
- Number of congressional districts in state: 5
Oregon: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 62.2% (41.0% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 35.1% (55.3% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 227,462 for Trump; 128,285 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Baker City, Madras, Prineville, Eagle Point, Grants Pass, Pendleton
- Number of congressional districts in state: 6
Pennsylvania: Congressional District 13
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 72.4% (50.4% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.8% (48.7% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 298,877 for Trump; 110,815 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Gettysburg, Altoona, Waynesboro, Johnstown, Lewistown
- Number of congressional districts in state: 17
Rhode Island: Congressional District 2
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 45.5% (41.8% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 52.3% (55.5% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 125,612 for Trump; 144,331 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Watch Hill, Narragansett Pier, Charlestown, Cranston, Warwick
- Number of congressional districts in state: 2
South Carolina: Congressional District 3
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 70.9% (58.2% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 27.8% (40.4% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 252,655 for Trump; 99,185 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Abbeville, Clinton, Laurens, Newberry, Powdersville, Clemson
- Number of congressional districts in state: 7
South Dakota: Statewide Congressional District
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 63.4%
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 34.2%
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 272,081 for Trump; 146,859 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen
- Number of congressional districts in state: 1
Tennessee: Congressional District 1
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 78.4% (64.2% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 20.6% (34.5% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 273,159 for Trump; 71,649 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bristol, Kingsport, Greeneville, Morristown, Jefferson City, Johnson City
- Number of congressional districts in state: 9
Texas: Congressional District 19
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 75.4% (56.1% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 23.7% (42.5% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 212,716 for Trump; 66,869 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Littlefield, Lubbock, Abilene, Sweetwater, Seminole, Plainview
- Number of congressional districts in state: 38
Utah: Congressional District 4
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 61.9% (59.4% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 35.2% (37.8% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 230,945 for Trump; 131,419 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: West Jordan, Spanish Fork, Elk Ridge, Mount Pleasant, Salem, Gunnison
- Number of congressional districts in state: 4
Vermont: Statewide Congressional District
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 32.6%
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 64.4%
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 119,395 for Trump; 235,791 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Burlington, Rutland, Bennington, Montpelier
- Number of congressional districts in state: 1
Virginia: Congressional District 9
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.6% (46.1% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 27.6% (51.8% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 291,608 for Trump; 112,209 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Blacksburg, Bristol, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Tazewell
- Number of congressional districts in state: 11
Washington: Congressional District 4
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 59.0% (39.0% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 38.3% (57.2% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 183,219 for Trump; 119,032 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Yakima, Kennewick, Moses Lake, Ephrata
- Number of congressional districts in state: 10
West Virginia: Congressional District 1
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.3% (70.0% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.9% (28.1% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 259,831 for Trump; 98,066 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Charleston, Ripley, Spencer, Summersville, Craigsville, Oakhill
- Number of congressional districts in state: 2
Wisconsin: Congressional District 7
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 60.5% (49.7% statewide)
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 38.0% (48.8% statewide)
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 266,844 for Trump; 167,604 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Wausau, Park Falls, Ladysmith, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Superior, Ashland
- Number of congressional districts in state: 8
Wyoming: Statewide Congressional District
- Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 72.3%
- Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.1%
- Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 192,633 for Trump; 69,527 for Harris
- Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette, Laramie
- Number of congressional districts in state: 1
