The Most Pro-Trump District In Every State Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

On Election Day 2024, Donald Trump defeated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris by a margin of about 2.3 million votes. The election marked the first time in 20 years that a Republican won both the popular vote and the White House — an achievement Trump himself fell short of in 2016, when he won the presidency despite garnering about 2.9 million fewer votes than his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Key Points Presidential elections are decided at the state level, and most states are home to populations with an overwhelming preference for one of the two major parties.

Still, no state is a political monolith—and even in states that have consistently elected Democratic candidates for decades, there are areas where most residents voted for Donald Trump in 2024.

For help achieving financial security and independence, consider consulting a professional advisor. Click here to get started.

Incongruities between the ultimate outcomes of presidential races and the popular vote are, from a historical perspective, relatively rare. However, as demonstrated in 2016, the way in which presidential elections are decided leave plenty of room for such a possibility. Which candidate inherits the power of the presidency in the U.S. is largely decided at the state level.

Generally, the candidate who wins the largest number of voters in a given state wins that state’s electoral votes. Whichever candidate wins the popular vote in enough states to earn at least 270 electoral votes wins the White House. In most states, electoral outcomes have been all but written off as a foregone conclusion in recent decades. In these places, a decisive majority of residents prefer a certain candidate or party, and vote accordingly. As a result, many parts of the country are considered Democratic or Republican strongholds. States like Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, for example, have gone to Republican presidential candidates for half a century or more. Similarly, Democratic presidential candidates have won states like Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New York in every election since the 1980s.

Such generalizations belie a far more nuanced reality, however. In each of the 50 states, from the bluest of the blue to the reddest of the red, there are tens of thousands — if not millions — of Americans who vote for the major party candidate not favored by their state. Indeed, localized voting records indicate that even in many states that broke decisively in favor of Harris in 2024, there are places and communities where a clear majority of voters supported President Donald Trump.

Using congressional district-level voting data from The Downballot, an elections analysis website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most pro-Trump places in each state. We reviewed 2024 voting outcomes in all 435 U.S. congressional districts and ranked them on the share of voters who supported Donald Trump on Election Day. For each of the 50 states, which are listed in alphabetical order, we named the congressional district where the largest share of voters supported Donald Trump. Voting outcomes in each congressional district were calculated by The Downballot. The list of cities and towns in each district is based on U.S. Census Bureau data current as of 2025. It is important to note that six states — Alaska, Delaware, the Dakotas, Vermont, and Wyoming — are made up of only a single congressional district, and as a result, there is no variation between state- and district-level voting patterns in these places.

Among the 50 congressional districts on this list, Trump won anywhere from 32.6% to 82.8% of the vote. While there are 32 states in which Trump won over half of the popular vote in 2024, 42 states are home to at least one congressional district where 50% or more of voters cast a ballot for Trump. (Here is a look at the states where the most people regret voting for Trump.)

Concentrations of Trump voters are especially notable in states where Harris won by the largest margins. In Illinois, for example — a state that has voted for Democrats in each of the last nine presidential elections — Harris defeated Trump by nearly 11 percentage points. However, in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, located in the southernmost part of the state, over 70% of voters supported Trump, while only about 27.5% voted for Harris. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to support the Trump administration so far.)

These are the most pro-Trump places in every state.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In American politics, presidential elections are won and lost at the state level — and in recent decades, outcomes have largely been decided in just a handful of closely contested battleground states, where public opinion is evenly split. In contrast, most other states consistently vote for either Republican or Democratic candidates, and as a result, each major party’s nominee can rely on majority support in these places. But these broad trends hide a far more nuanced reality, as even in many states with Democratic-leaning populations, there are tens of thousands, or even millions, of voters who cast a ballot for Donald Trump in 2024.

Alabama: Congressional District 4

JasmineImage / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 82.8% (64.6% statewide)

82.8% (64.6% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 16.4% (34.1% statewide)

16.4% (34.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 267,953 for Trump; 53,098 for Harris

267,953 for Trump; 53,098 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Albertville, Jasper, Florence, Muscle Shoals

Albertville, Jasper, Florence, Muscle Shoals Number of congressional districts in state: 7

Alaska: Statewide Congressional District

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 54.5%

54.5% Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 41.4%

41.4% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 184,458 for Trump; 140,026 for Harris

184,458 for Trump; 140,026 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau

Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Arizona: Congressional District 9

Lisa-Blue / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 65.1% (52.2% statewide)

65.1% (52.2% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 34.0% (46.7% statewide)

34.0% (46.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 262,106 for Trump; 137,012 for Harris

262,106 for Trump; 137,012 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave, Buckeye

Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave, Buckeye Number of congressional districts in state: 9

Arkansas: Congressional District 1

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.7% (64.2% statewide)

71.7% (64.2% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.4% (33.6% statewide)

26.4% (33.6% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 196,035 for Trump; 72,183 for Harris

196,035 for Trump; 72,183 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cherokee Village, Batesville, Jonesboro, Marion, Dumas

Cherokee Village, Batesville, Jonesboro, Marion, Dumas Number of congressional districts in state: 4

California: Congressional District 20

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 64.0% (38.3% statewide)

64.0% (38.3% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.7% (58.5% statewide)

33.7% (58.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 210,246 for Trump; 110,642 for Harris

210,246 for Trump; 110,642 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bakersfield, Ridgecrest, Rosamond

Bakersfield, Ridgecrest, Rosamond Number of congressional districts in state: 52

Colorado: Congressional District 4

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 57.9% (43.1% statewide)

57.9% (43.1% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 39.6% (54.1% statewide)

39.6% (54.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 267,114 for Trump; 182,901 for Harris

267,114 for Trump; 182,901 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Fort Morgan, Sterling, Windsor, Loveland

Fort Morgan, Sterling, Windsor, Loveland Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Connecticut: Congressional District 5

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 46.4% (41.9% statewide)

46.4% (41.9% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 52.0% (56.4% statewide)

52.0% (56.4% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 160,437 for Trump; 179,743 for Harris

160,437 for Trump; 179,743 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Litchfield, New Britain, Simsbury, Danbury, Newtown, Waterbury

Litchfield, New Britain, Simsbury, Danbury, Newtown, Waterbury Number of congressional districts in state: 5

Delaware: Statewide Congressional District

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 41.9%

41.9% Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 56.6%

56.6% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 214,351 for Trump; 289,758 for Harris

214,351 for Trump; 289,758 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Wilmington, Dover, Newark

Wilmington, Dover, Newark Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Florida: Congressional District 1

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 68.1% (56.1% statewide)

68.1% (56.1% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 30.9% (43.0% statewide)

30.9% (43.0% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 287,054 for Trump; 130,210 for Harris

287,054 for Trump; 130,210 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Crestview, Pensacola, Navarre

Crestview, Pensacola, Navarre Number of congressional districts in state: 28

Georgia: Congressional District 14

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 68.1% (50.7% statewide)

68.1% (50.7% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 31.3% (48.5% statewide)

31.3% (48.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 262,833 for Trump; 120,819 for Harris

262,833 for Trump; 120,819 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cedartown, Dallas, Dalton, Fort Oglethorpe

Cedartown, Dallas, Dalton, Fort Oglethorpe Number of congressional districts in state: 14

Hawaii: Congressional District 2

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 38.1% (37.5% statewide)

38.1% (37.5% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 59.7% (60.6% statewide)

59.7% (60.6% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 102,163 for Trump; 160,005 for Harris

102,163 for Trump; 160,005 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Hilo, Kailua

Hilo, Kailua Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Idaho: Congressional District 1

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.3% (66.9% statewide)

71.3% (66.9% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.2% (30.4% statewide)

26.2% (30.4% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 343,893 for Trump; 126,556 for Harris

343,893 for Trump; 126,556 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene, Meridian, Eagle

Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene, Meridian, Eagle Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Illinois: Congressional District 12

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.0% (43.5% statewide)

71.0% (43.5% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 27.5% (54.4% statewide)

27.5% (54.4% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 264,477 for Trump; 102,645 for Harris

264,477 for Trump; 102,645 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Carbondale, Harrisburg, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, Effingham

Carbondale, Harrisburg, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, Effingham Number of congressional districts in state: 17

Indiana: Congressional District 8

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 67.1% (58.6% statewide)

67.1% (58.6% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 31.2% (39.6% statewide)

31.2% (39.6% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 223,051 for Trump; 103,784 for Harris

223,051 for Trump; 103,784 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Terre Haute, Evansville, Jasper

Terre Haute, Evansville, Jasper Number of congressional districts in state: 9

Iowa: Congressional District 4

dustin77a / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 65.1% (55.7% statewide)

65.1% (55.7% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.6% (42.5% statewide)

33.6% (42.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 255,124 for Trump; 131,716 for Harris

255,124 for Trump; 131,716 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Ames, Webster City

Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Ames, Webster City Number of congressional districts in state: 4

Kansas: Congressional District 1

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 64.7% (57.2% statewide)

64.7% (57.2% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.5% (41.0% statewide)

33.5% (41.0% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 200,988 for Trump; 103,889 for Harris

200,988 for Trump; 103,889 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Abilene, Hutchinson, Fort Riley, Garden City, Johnson City

Abilene, Hutchinson, Fort Riley, Garden City, Johnson City Number of congressional districts in state: 4

Kentucky: Congressional District 5

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 81.3% (64.5% statewide)

81.3% (64.5% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 17.5% (33.9% statewide)

17.5% (33.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 257,630 for Trump; 55,275 for Harris

257,630 for Trump; 55,275 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Jackson, Cumberland, Mount Vernon, Pikeville, Morehead, West Liberty

Jackson, Cumberland, Mount Vernon, Pikeville, Morehead, West Liberty Number of congressional districts in state: 6

Louisiana: Congressional District 4

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 75.5% (60.2% statewide)

75.5% (60.2% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 23.3% (38.2% statewide)

23.3% (38.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 254,091 for Trump; 78,541 for Harris

254,091 for Trump; 78,541 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: DeRidder, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Fort Polk South, Leesville

DeRidder, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Fort Polk South, Leesville Number of congressional districts in state: 6

Maine: Congressional District 2

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 53.5% (45.5% statewide)

53.5% (45.5% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 44.5% (52.4% statewide)

44.5% (52.4% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 212,763 for Trump; 176,789 for Harris

212,763 for Trump; 176,789 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bangor, Augusta, Lewiston

Bangor, Augusta, Lewiston Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Maryland: Congressional District 1

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 57.3% (34.1% statewide)

57.3% (34.1% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 40.4% (62.6% statewide)

40.4% (62.6% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 243,356 for Trump; 171,555 for Harris

243,356 for Trump; 171,555 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Ocean City, Bel Air, Edgewood, Havre de Grace

Ocean City, Bel Air, Edgewood, Havre de Grace Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Massachusetts: Congressional District 9

AlbertPego / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 43.8% (36.0% statewide)

43.8% (36.0% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 54.6% (61.2% statewide)

54.6% (61.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 200,506 for Trump; 249,776 for Harris

200,506 for Trump; 249,776 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Barnstable Town, New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket

Barnstable Town, New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket Number of congressional districts in state: 9

Michigan: Congressional District 9

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 65.5% (49.7% statewide)

65.5% (49.7% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.2% (48.3% statewide)

33.2% (48.3% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 319,082 for Trump; 161,552 for Harris

319,082 for Trump; 161,552 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Sandusky, Port Huron, Lapeer, Caro

Sandusky, Port Huron, Lapeer, Caro Number of congressional districts in state: 13

Minnesota: Congressional District 7

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 67.4% (46.7% statewide)

67.4% (46.7% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 30.9% (50.9% statewide)

30.9% (50.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 269,504 for Trump; 123,652 for Harris

269,504 for Trump; 123,652 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Morris

Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Long Prairie, Little Falls, Morris Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Mississippi: Congressional District 4

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 70.7% (60.9% statewide)

70.7% (60.9% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 28.2% (38.0% statewide)

28.2% (38.0% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 207,826 for Trump; 82,856 for Harris

207,826 for Trump; 82,856 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Biloxi, Pascagoula, Moss Point, Hattiesburg, Poplarville

Biloxi, Pascagoula, Moss Point, Hattiesburg, Poplarville Number of congressional districts in state: 4

Missouri: Congressional District 8

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 76.6% (58.5% statewide)

76.6% (58.5% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 22.5% (40.1% statewide)

22.5% (40.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 281,060 for Trump; 82,518 for Harris

281,060 for Trump; 82,518 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Poplar Bluff, Mountain Grove, West Plains, Bonne Terre, Park Hills

Poplar Bluff, Mountain Grove, West Plains, Bonne Terre, Park Hills Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Montana: Congressional District 2

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 63.2% (58.4% statewide)

63.2% (58.4% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 33.6% (38.5% statewide)

33.6% (38.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 177,475 for Trump; 94,501 for Harris

177,475 for Trump; 94,501 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Great Falls, Helena, Wolf Point, Lewistown

Great Falls, Helena, Wolf Point, Lewistown Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Nebraska: Congressional District 3

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 76.3% (59.6% statewide)

76.3% (59.6% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 22.5% (39.1% statewide)

22.5% (39.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 238,245 for Trump; 70,301 for Harris

238,245 for Trump; 70,301 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Terrytown, Alliance, North Platte, Broken Bow, Atkinson, Dakota City

Terrytown, Alliance, North Platte, Broken Bow, Atkinson, Dakota City Number of congressional districts in state: 3

Nevada: Congressional District 2

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 55.8% (50.6% statewide)

55.8% (50.6% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 41.9% (47.5% statewide)

41.9% (47.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 235,008 for Trump; 176,315 for Harris

235,008 for Trump; 176,315 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Carson City, Reno, Silver Springs, Elko, Wells

Carson City, Reno, Silver Springs, Elko, Wells Number of congressional districts in state: 4

New Hampshire: Congressional District 1

AlizadaStudios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 48.5% (47.9% statewide)

48.5% (47.9% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 50.5% (50.7% statewide)

50.5% (50.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 199,942 for Trump; 208,186 for Harris

199,942 for Trump; 208,186 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Conway, Portsmouth, Manchester, East Marrimack, Exeter

Conway, Portsmouth, Manchester, East Marrimack, Exeter Number of congressional districts in state: 2

New Jersey: Congressional District 4

Lisa McCabe / Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 64.4% (46.1% statewide)

64.4% (46.1% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 34.3% (52.0% statewide)

34.3% (52.0% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 268,072 for Trump; 142,650 for Harris

268,072 for Trump; 142,650 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Toms River, Point Pleasant, Tinton Falls, Lakewood

Toms River, Point Pleasant, Tinton Falls, Lakewood Number of congressional districts in state: 12

New Mexico: Congressional District 2

chapin31 / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 49.9% (45.9% statewide)

49.9% (45.9% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 48.1% (51.9% statewide)

48.1% (51.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 135,451 for Trump; 130,539 for Harris

135,451 for Trump; 130,539 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Zuni Pueblo, Silver City, Las Cruces, Carlsbad, Eunice

Zuni Pueblo, Silver City, Las Cruces, Carlsbad, Eunice Number of congressional districts in state: 3

New York: Congressional District 11

Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 61.3% (43.3% statewide)

61.3% (43.3% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 36.9% (55.9% statewide)

36.9% (55.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 167,092 for Trump; 100,628 for Harris

167,092 for Trump; 100,628 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Staten Island

Staten Island Number of congressional districts in state: 26

North Carolina: Congressional District 3

CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 60.5% (50.9% statewide)

60.5% (50.9% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 38.6% (47.7% statewide)

38.6% (47.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 230,887 for Trump; 147,424 for Harris

230,887 for Trump; 147,424 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, Havelock

Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, Havelock Number of congressional districts in state: 14

North Dakota: Statewide Congressional District

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 67.5%

67.5% Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 30.8%

30.8% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 246,505 for Trump; 112,327 for Harris

246,505 for Trump; 112,327 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot

Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Ohio: Congressional District 2

ehrlif / Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 73.4% (55.1% statewide)

73.4% (55.1% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 25.8% (43.9% statewide)

25.8% (43.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 278,070 for Trump; 97,847 for Harris

278,070 for Trump; 97,847 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Chillicothe, Jackson, Portsmouth, Wheelersburg

Chillicothe, Jackson, Portsmouth, Wheelersburg Number of congressional districts in state: 15

Oklahoma: Congressional District 2

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 77.0% (66.2% statewide)

77.0% (66.2% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 21.4% (31.9% statewide)

21.4% (31.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 250,807 for Trump; 69,690 for Harris

250,807 for Trump; 69,690 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Muskogee, Sallisaw, Broken Bow, Park Hill, Pryor Creek

Muskogee, Sallisaw, Broken Bow, Park Hill, Pryor Creek Number of congressional districts in state: 5

Oregon: Congressional District 2

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 62.2% (41.0% statewide)

62.2% (41.0% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 35.1% (55.3% statewide)

35.1% (55.3% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 227,462 for Trump; 128,285 for Harris

227,462 for Trump; 128,285 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Baker City, Madras, Prineville, Eagle Point, Grants Pass, Pendleton

Baker City, Madras, Prineville, Eagle Point, Grants Pass, Pendleton Number of congressional districts in state: 6

Pennsylvania: Congressional District 13

Walt Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 72.4% (50.4% statewide)

72.4% (50.4% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.8% (48.7% statewide)

26.8% (48.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 298,877 for Trump; 110,815 for Harris

298,877 for Trump; 110,815 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Gettysburg, Altoona, Waynesboro, Johnstown, Lewistown

Gettysburg, Altoona, Waynesboro, Johnstown, Lewistown Number of congressional districts in state: 17

Rhode Island: Congressional District 2

GrandviewGraphics / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 45.5% (41.8% statewide)

45.5% (41.8% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 52.3% (55.5% statewide)

52.3% (55.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 125,612 for Trump; 144,331 for Harris

125,612 for Trump; 144,331 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Watch Hill, Narragansett Pier, Charlestown, Cranston, Warwick

Watch Hill, Narragansett Pier, Charlestown, Cranston, Warwick Number of congressional districts in state: 2

South Carolina: Congressional District 3

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 70.9% (58.2% statewide)

70.9% (58.2% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 27.8% (40.4% statewide)

27.8% (40.4% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 252,655 for Trump; 99,185 for Harris

252,655 for Trump; 99,185 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Abbeville, Clinton, Laurens, Newberry, Powdersville, Clemson

Abbeville, Clinton, Laurens, Newberry, Powdersville, Clemson Number of congressional districts in state: 7

South Dakota: Statewide Congressional District

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 63.4%

63.4% Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 34.2%

34.2% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 272,081 for Trump; 146,859 for Harris

272,081 for Trump; 146,859 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen

Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Tennessee: Congressional District 1

Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 78.4% (64.2% statewide)

78.4% (64.2% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 20.6% (34.5% statewide)

20.6% (34.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 273,159 for Trump; 71,649 for Harris

273,159 for Trump; 71,649 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bristol, Kingsport, Greeneville, Morristown, Jefferson City, Johnson City

Bristol, Kingsport, Greeneville, Morristown, Jefferson City, Johnson City Number of congressional districts in state: 9

Texas: Congressional District 19

AustinMirage / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 75.4% (56.1% statewide)

75.4% (56.1% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 23.7% (42.5% statewide)

23.7% (42.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 212,716 for Trump; 66,869 for Harris

212,716 for Trump; 66,869 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Littlefield, Lubbock, Abilene, Sweetwater, Seminole, Plainview

Littlefield, Lubbock, Abilene, Sweetwater, Seminole, Plainview Number of congressional districts in state: 38

Utah: Congressional District 4

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 61.9% (59.4% statewide)

61.9% (59.4% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 35.2% (37.8% statewide)

35.2% (37.8% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 230,945 for Trump; 131,419 for Harris

230,945 for Trump; 131,419 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: West Jordan, Spanish Fork, Elk Ridge, Mount Pleasant, Salem, Gunnison

West Jordan, Spanish Fork, Elk Ridge, Mount Pleasant, Salem, Gunnison Number of congressional districts in state: 4

Vermont: Statewide Congressional District

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 32.6%

32.6% Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 64.4%

64.4% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 119,395 for Trump; 235,791 for Harris

119,395 for Trump; 235,791 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Burlington, Rutland, Bennington, Montpelier

Burlington, Rutland, Bennington, Montpelier Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Virginia: Congressional District 9

Smash the Iron Cage / Wikimedia Commons

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.6% (46.1% statewide)

71.6% (46.1% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 27.6% (51.8% statewide)

27.6% (51.8% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 291,608 for Trump; 112,209 for Harris

291,608 for Trump; 112,209 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Blacksburg, Bristol, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Tazewell

Blacksburg, Bristol, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Tazewell Number of congressional districts in state: 11

Washington: Congressional District 4

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 59.0% (39.0% statewide)

59.0% (39.0% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 38.3% (57.2% statewide)

38.3% (57.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 183,219 for Trump; 119,032 for Harris

183,219 for Trump; 119,032 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Yakima, Kennewick, Moses Lake, Ephrata

Yakima, Kennewick, Moses Lake, Ephrata Number of congressional districts in state: 10

West Virginia: Congressional District 1

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 71.3% (70.0% statewide)

71.3% (70.0% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.9% (28.1% statewide)

26.9% (28.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 259,831 for Trump; 98,066 for Harris

259,831 for Trump; 98,066 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Charleston, Ripley, Spencer, Summersville, Craigsville, Oakhill

Charleston, Ripley, Spencer, Summersville, Craigsville, Oakhill Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Wisconsin: Congressional District 7

JamesBrey / E+ via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 60.5% (49.7% statewide)

60.5% (49.7% statewide) Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 38.0% (48.8% statewide)

38.0% (48.8% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 266,844 for Trump; 167,604 for Harris

266,844 for Trump; 167,604 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Wausau, Park Falls, Ladysmith, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Superior, Ashland

Wausau, Park Falls, Ladysmith, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Superior, Ashland Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Wyoming: Statewide Congressional District

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 72.3%

72.3% Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.1%

26.1% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 192,633 for Trump; 69,527 for Harris

192,633 for Trump; 69,527 for Harris Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette, Laramie

Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette, Laramie Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.