The Most Anti-Trump District in Every State Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In recent decades, American presidential elections have been decided by a small handful of swing states — places where the population’s political opinions are nearly equally divided along partisan lines. Meanwhile, in most other states, an overwhelming majority of voters have a clear preference for candidates from one of the two major parties. This phenomenon has fueled widespread perceptions of certain states as political monoliths. However, local voting records from Election Day 2024 illustrate a far more nuanced reality.

Key Points Presidential elections are decided at the state level, and most states are home to populations with an overwhelming preference for one of the two major parties.

Still, no state is a political monolith—and even in states that have consistently elected Republican candidates for decades, there are areas where most residents voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.

For help achieving financial security and independence, consider consulting a professional advisor. Click here to get started.

In recent presidential elections, Republican candidates could all but count on winning certain states, just as Democratic candidates have been virtually guaranteed to win others. States like Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, for example, have gone to Republican presidential hopefuls for half a century or more. Similarly, Democratic presidential nominees have won states like Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New York in every general election since the 1980s.

Still, political opinions in these and other similar states are anything but uniform. While certain political ideologies consistently prevail in these places, in every state—from the bluest of the blue to the reddest of the red—there are tens of thousands, if not millions, of Americans who vote for the major party candidate not favored by the majority of state residents. Indeed, voting records indicate that even in many states that broke decisively in favor of Donald Trump in 2024, there are places and communities where most voters supported Trump’s Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

Using congressional district-level voting data from The Downballot, an elections analysis website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most anti-Trump places in each state. We reviewed 2024 voting outcomes in all 435 U.S. congressional districts and ranked them on the share of voters who supported Kamala Harris on Election Day. For each of the 50 states, listed in alphabetical order, we named the congressional district where the largest share of voters cast a ballot for Harris. Voting outcomes in each congressional district were calculated by The Downballot. The list of cities and towns in each district are based on maps compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau, and are current as of 2025. It is important to note that six states — Alaska, Delaware, the Dakotas, Vermont, and Wyoming — are made up of only a single congressional district, and as a result, there is no variation between state- and district-level voting patterns in these places.

Among the 50 congressional districts on this list, Harris received between 26.1% and 88.1% of the vote. While there are 19 states in which Harris won over half of the popular vote in 2024, all but 11 states are home to at least one congressional district where 50% or more of voters cast a ballot for Harris. (Here is a look at the states where the most people regret voting for Trump.)

Concentrations of Harris voters are especially notable in states that Trump won by the largest margins. In Tennessee, for example — a state that has voted for Republicans in each of the last seven presidential elections — Trump defeated Harris by nearly 30 percentage points. However, in Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District, located in the southwest corner of the state, over 70% of voters supported Harris, while only about 27.4% voted for Trump. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to support the Trump administration so far.)

These are the most anti-Trump places in every state.

Why It Matters

Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In American politics, presidential elections are won and lost at the state level — and in recent decades, outcomes have largely been decided in just a handful of closely contested battleground states, where public opinion is evenly split. In contrast, most other states consistently vote for either Republican or Democratic candidates. As a result, each major party’s nominee can rely on majority support in these places. But these broad trends hide a far more nuanced reality, as even in many states with largely conservative populations, there are tens of thousands—or even millions—of voters who cast a ballot for Kamala Harris in 2024.

Alabama: Congressional District 7

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 61.2% (34.1% statewide)

61.2% (34.1% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 37.9% (64.6% statewide)

37.9% (64.6% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 180,321 for Harris; 111,517 for Trump

180,321 for Harris; 111,517 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Demopolis, Marion, Selma, Thomasville, Livingston

Demopolis, Marion, Selma, Thomasville, Livingston Number of congressional districts in state: 7

Alaska: Statewide Congressional District

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 41.4%

41.4% Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 54.5%

54.5% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 140,026 for Harris; 184,458 for Trump

140,026 for Harris; 184,458 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau

Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Arizona: Congressional District 3

Joe Belanger / Shutterstock.com

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 69.2% (46.7% statewide)

69.2% (46.7% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 29.4% (52.2% statewide)

29.4% (52.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 147,522 for Harris; 62,762 for Trump

147,522 for Harris; 62,762 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Phoenix

Phoenix Number of congressional districts in state: 9

Arkansas: Congressional District 2

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 41.0% (33.6% statewide)

41.0% (33.6% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 56.6% (64.2% statewide)

56.6% (64.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 131,089 for Harris; 180,710 for Trump

131,089 for Harris; 180,710 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Little Rock, Shannon Hills, Conway, Heber Springs

Little Rock, Shannon Hills, Conway, Heber Springs Number of congressional districts in state: 4

California: Congressional District 12

Melpomenem / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 84.5% (58.5% statewide)

84.5% (58.5% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 10.6% (38.3% statewide)

10.6% (38.3% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 269,148 for Harris; 33,869 for Trump

269,148 for Harris; 33,869 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Berkeley, Oakland

Berkeley, Oakland Number of congressional districts in state: 52

Colorado: Congressional District 1

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 76.7% (54.1% statewide)

76.7% (54.1% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 20.6% (43.1% statewide)

20.6% (43.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 280,661 for Harris; 75,479 for Trump

280,661 for Harris; 75,479 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Denver

Denver Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Connecticut: Congressional District 4

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 60.9% (56.4% statewide)

60.9% (56.4% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 37.5% (41.9% statewide)

37.5% (41.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 206,080 for Harris; 127,034 for Trump

206,080 for Harris; 127,034 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bridgeport, Southport, Norwalk, Stamford

Bridgeport, Southport, Norwalk, Stamford Number of congressional districts in state: 5

Delaware: Statewide Congressional District

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 56.6%

56.6% Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 41.9%

41.9% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 289,758 for Harris; 214,351 for Trump

289,758 for Harris; 214,351 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Wilmington, Dover, Newark

Wilmington, Dover, Newark Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Florida: Congressional District 20

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 69.4% (43.0% statewide)

69.4% (43.0% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 29.8% (56.1% statewide)

29.8% (56.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 207,864 for Harris; 89,156 for Trump

207,864 for Harris; 89,156 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Belle Glade, Fort Lauderdale

Belle Glade, Fort Lauderdale Number of congressional districts in state: 28

Georgia: Congressional District 5

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 85.3% (48.5% statewide)

85.3% (48.5% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 13.7% (50.7% statewide)

13.7% (50.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 299,983 for Harris; 48,165 for Trump

299,983 for Harris; 48,165 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Forest Park, Riverdale

Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Forest Park, Riverdale Number of congressional districts in state: 14

Hawaii: Congressional District 1

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 61.5% (60.6% statewide)

61.5% (60.6% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 36.8% (37.5% statewide)

36.8% (37.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 153,039 for Harris; 91,498 for Trump

153,039 for Harris; 91,498 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Honolulu, Pearl City, Waipahu, Halawa

Honolulu, Pearl City, Waipahu, Halawa Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Idaho: Congressional District 2

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 35.1% (30.4% statewide)

35.1% (30.4% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 61.9% (66.9% statewide)

61.9% (66.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 148,416 for Harris; 261,353 for Trump

148,416 for Harris; 261,353 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Boise, Bellevue, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ashton

Boise, Bellevue, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ashton Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Illinois: Congressional District 7

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 82.1% (54.4% statewide)

82.1% (54.4% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 16.7% (43.5% statewide)

16.7% (43.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 227,588 for Harris; 46,357 for Trump

227,588 for Harris; 46,357 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Chicago, Oak Park

Chicago, Oak Park Number of congressional districts in state: 17

Indiana: Congressional District 7

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 69.9% (39.6% statewide)

69.9% (39.6% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 28.4% (58.6% statewide)

28.4% (58.6% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 189,586 for Harris; 77,134 for Trump

189,586 for Harris; 77,134 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Indianapolis, Lawrence, Speedway

Indianapolis, Lawrence, Speedway Number of congressional districts in state: 9

Iowa: Congressional District 3

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 47.2% (42.5% statewide)

47.2% (42.5% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 51.6% (55.7% statewide)

51.6% (55.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 199,043 for Harris; 217,645 for Trump

199,043 for Harris; 217,645 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Des Moines, Polk City, Jefferson, Pleasant Hill, Red Oak

Des Moines, Polk City, Jefferson, Pleasant Hill, Red Oak Number of congressional districts in state: 4

Kansas: Congressional District 3

Samantha Ward / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 51.2% (41.0% statewide)

51.2% (41.0% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 47.1% (57.2% statewide)

47.1% (57.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 203,405 for Harris; 187,105 for Trump

203,405 for Harris; 187,105 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Bonner Springs, Overland Park, Spring Hill, Olathe, Paola, Ottawa

Bonner Springs, Overland Park, Spring Hill, Olathe, Paola, Ottawa Number of congressional districts in state: 4

Kentucky: Congressional District 3

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 58.6% (33.9% statewide)

58.6% (33.9% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 39.7% (64.5% statewide)

39.7% (64.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 194,712 for Harris; 131,797 for Trump

194,712 for Harris; 131,797 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Louisville, Lyndon, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shively

Louisville, Lyndon, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shively Number of congressional districts in state: 6

Louisiana: Congressional District 2

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 64.7% (38.2% statewide)

64.7% (38.2% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 33.3% (60.2% statewide)

33.3% (60.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 207,309 for Harris; 106,781 for Trump

207,309 for Harris; 106,781 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: New Orleans, Reserve, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Donaldsonville, Luling

New Orleans, Reserve, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Donaldsonville, Luling Number of congressional districts in state: 6

Maine: Congressional District 1

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 59.7% (52.4% statewide)

59.7% (52.4% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 38.1% (45.5% statewide)

38.1% (45.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 258,863 for Harris; 165,214 for Trump

258,863 for Harris; 165,214 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Portland, Yarmouth, Bath, Topsham, Kennebunk, Lake Arrowhead, Sanford

Portland, Yarmouth, Bath, Topsham, Kennebunk, Lake Arrowhead, Sanford Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Maryland: Congressional District 4

Richard T. Nowitz / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 85.5% (62.6% statewide)

85.5% (62.6% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 11.8% (34.1% statewide)

11.8% (34.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 240,880 for Harris; 33,369 for Trump

240,880 for Harris; 33,369 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Suitland, New Carrollton

College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Suitland, New Carrollton Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Massachusetts: Congressional District 7

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 80.0% (61.2% statewide)

80.0% (61.2% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 16.9% (36.0% statewide)

16.9% (36.0% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 222,693 for Harris; 47,009 for Trump

222,693 for Harris; 47,009 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cambridge, Somerville, Milton, Randolph, Chelsea

Cambridge, Somerville, Milton, Randolph, Chelsea Number of congressional districts in state: 9

Michigan: Congressional District 13

SolomonCrowe / Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 69.4% (48.3% statewide)

69.4% (48.3% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 28.4% (49.7% statewide)

28.4% (49.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 231,273 for Harris; 94,471 for Trump

231,273 for Harris; 94,471 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Detroit, Taylor

Detroit, Taylor Number of congressional districts in state: 13

Minnesota: Congressional District 5

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 79.6% (50.9% statewide)

79.6% (50.9% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 17.8% (46.7% statewide)

17.8% (46.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 292,800 for Harris; 65,271 for Trump

292,800 for Harris; 65,271 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Brooklyn Center, St. Louis Park, Richfield

Brooklyn Center, St. Louis Park, Richfield Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Mississippi: Congressional District 2

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 59.7% (38.0% statewide)

59.7% (38.0% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 39.3% (60.9% statewide)

39.3% (60.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 170,917 for Harris; 112,590 for Trump

170,917 for Harris; 112,590 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Batesville, Clarksdale, Greenwood, Winona, Yazoo City, Jackson, Vicksburg

Batesville, Clarksdale, Greenwood, Winona, Yazoo City, Jackson, Vicksburg Number of congressional districts in state: 4

Missouri: Congressional District 1

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 77.7% (40.1% statewide)

77.7% (40.1% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 20.6% (58.5% statewide)

20.6% (58.5% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 244,275 for Harris; 64,567 for Trump

244,275 for Harris; 64,567 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: St. Louis, University City, Hazelwood, Florissant

St. Louis, University City, Hazelwood, Florissant Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Montana: Congressional District 1

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 42.7% (38.5% statewide)

42.7% (38.5% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 54.2% (58.4% statewide)

54.2% (58.4% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 137,405 for Harris; 174,604 for Trump

137,405 for Harris; 174,604 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Missoula, Whitefish, Eureka, Browning, Cut Bank, Thompson Falls, Plains

Missoula, Whitefish, Eureka, Browning, Cut Bank, Thompson Falls, Plains Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Nebraska: Congressional District 2

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 51.6% (39.1% statewide)

51.6% (39.1% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 47.0% (59.6% statewide)

47.0% (59.6% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 163,541 for Harris; 148,905 for Trump

163,541 for Harris; 148,905 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Omaha, Papillion, Bennington, Valley, Wahoo, Ashland

Omaha, Papillion, Bennington, Valley, Wahoo, Ashland Number of congressional districts in state: 3

Nevada: Congressional District 4

MarieKazPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 50.2% (47.5% statewide)

50.2% (47.5% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 47.9% (50.6% statewide)

47.9% (50.6% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 172,433 for Harris; 164,484 for Trump

172,433 for Harris; 164,484 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: North Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Hawthorne, Tonopah

North Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Hawthorne, Tonopah Number of congressional districts in state: 4

New Hampshire: Congressional District 2

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 51.3% (50.7% statewide)

51.3% (50.7% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 47.7% (47.9% statewide)

47.7% (47.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 210,302 for Harris; 195,581 for Trump

210,302 for Harris; 195,581 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Concord, Keene, New London, Bristol, Franklin, Claremont, Berlin, North Haverhill

Concord, Keene, New London, Bristol, Franklin, Claremont, Berlin, North Haverhill Number of congressional districts in state: 2

New Jersey: Congressional District 10

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 74.5% (52.0% statewide)

74.5% (52.0% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 23.8% (46.1% statewide)

23.8% (46.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 196,329 for Harris; 62,565 for Trump

196,329 for Harris; 62,565 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Roselle, East Orange, Newark, Jersey City

Roselle, East Orange, Newark, Jersey City Number of congressional districts in state: 12

New Mexico: Congressional District 1

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 55.1% (51.9% statewide)

55.1% (51.9% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 42.4% (45.9% statewide)

42.4% (45.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 194,851 for Harris; 150,029 for Trump

194,851 for Harris; 150,029 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Rosa, Fort Sumner, Moriarty

Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Rosa, Fort Sumner, Moriarty Number of congressional districts in state: 3

New York: Congressional District 12

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 80.8% (55.9% statewide)

80.8% (55.9% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 17.2% (43.3% statewide)

17.2% (43.3% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 273,954 for Harris; 58,314 for Trump

273,954 for Harris; 58,314 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Manhattan

Manhattan Number of congressional districts in state: 26

North Carolina: Congressional District 12

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 72.2% (47.7% statewide)

72.2% (47.7% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 26.0% (50.9% statewide)

26.0% (50.9% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 254,841 for Harris; 91,752 for Trump

254,841 for Harris; 91,752 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Charlotte, Pineville

Charlotte, Pineville Number of congressional districts in state: 14

North Dakota: Statewide Congressional District

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 30.8%

30.8% Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 67.5%

67.5% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 112,327 for Harris; 246,505 for Trump

112,327 for Harris; 246,505 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot

Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Ohio: Congressional District 11

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 77.2% (43.9% statewide)

77.2% (43.9% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 22.1% (55.1% statewide)

22.1% (55.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 247,406 for Harris; 70,879 for Trump

247,406 for Harris; 70,879 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cleveland, Lakewood, Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights

Cleveland, Lakewood, Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights Number of congressional districts in state: 15

Oklahoma: Congressional District 5

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 40.1% (31.9% statewide)

40.1% (31.9% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 57.8% (66.2% statewide)

57.8% (66.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 137,942 for Harris; 198,995 for Trump

137,942 for Harris; 198,995 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Edmond, Piedmont, Bethany, Choctaw, Seminole, Shawnee, Tecumseh

Edmond, Piedmont, Bethany, Choctaw, Seminole, Shawnee, Tecumseh Number of congressional districts in state: 5

Oregon: Congressional District 3

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 71.3% (55.3% statewide)

71.3% (55.3% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 25.3% (41.0% statewide)

25.3% (41.0% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 248,772 for Harris; 88,286 for Trump

248,772 for Harris; 88,286 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Portland, Hood River, Sandy, Happy Valley, Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village

Portland, Hood River, Sandy, Happy Valley, Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village Number of congressional districts in state: 6

Pennsylvania: Congressional District 3

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 88.1% (48.7% statewide)

88.1% (48.7% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 10.7% (50.4% statewide)

10.7% (50.4% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 346,947 for Harris; 42,317 for Trump

346,947 for Harris; 42,317 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Number of congressional districts in state: 17

Rhode Island: Congressional District 1

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 60.0% (55.5% statewide)

60.0% (55.5% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 37.8% (41.8% statewide)

37.8% (41.8% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 140,825 for Harris; 88,794 for Trump

140,825 for Harris; 88,794 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Providence, Pawtucket, Newport, Tiverton

Providence, Pawtucket, Newport, Tiverton Number of congressional districts in state: 2

South Carolina: Congressional District 6

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 60.5% (40.4% statewide)

60.5% (40.4% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 37.9% (58.2% statewide)

37.9% (58.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 189,648 for Harris; 118,611 for Trump

189,648 for Harris; 118,611 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Charleston, Walterboro, Orangeburg, Lake City, St. Andrews

Charleston, Walterboro, Orangeburg, Lake City, St. Andrews Number of congressional districts in state: 7

South Dakota: Statewide Congressional District

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 34.2%

34.2% Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 63.4%

63.4% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 146,859 for Harris; 272,081 for Trump

146,859 for Harris; 272,081 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen

Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Tennessee: Congressional District 9

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 70.8% (34.5% statewide)

70.8% (34.5% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 27.4% (64.2% statewide)

27.4% (64.2% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 166,617 for Harris; 64,499 for Trump

166,617 for Harris; 64,499 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Memphis, Millington

Memphis, Millington Number of congressional districts in state: 9

Texas: Congressional District 37

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 73.7% (42.5% statewide)

73.7% (42.5% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 24.4% (56.1% statewide)

24.4% (56.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 259,547 for Harris; 85,851 for Trump

259,547 for Harris; 85,851 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Austin

Austin Number of congressional districts in state: 38

Utah: Congressional District 3

claire codling / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 39.0% (37.8% statewide)

39.0% (37.8% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 58.3% (59.4% statewide)

58.3% (59.4% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 146,138 for Harris; 218,601 for Trump

146,138 for Harris; 218,601 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Blanding, Moab, Price, Vernal, Roosevelt, Provo, Orem

Blanding, Moab, Price, Vernal, Roosevelt, Provo, Orem Number of congressional districts in state: 4

Vermont: Statewide Congressional District

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 64.4%

64.4% Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 32.6%

32.6% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 235,791 for Harris; 119,395 for Trump

235,791 for Harris; 119,395 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Burlington, Rutland, Bennington, Montpelier

Burlington, Rutland, Bennington, Montpelier Number of congressional districts in state: 1

Virginia: Congressional District 8

OlegAlbinsky / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 73.7% (51.8% statewide)

73.7% (51.8% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 24.0% (46.1% statewide)

24.0% (46.1% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 285,003 for Harris; 92,724 for Trump

285,003 for Harris; 92,724 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Alexandria, Falls Church

Alexandria, Falls Church Number of congressional districts in state: 11

Washington: Congressional District 7

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 85.8% (57.2% statewide)

85.8% (57.2% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 10.9% (39.0% statewide)

10.9% (39.0% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 373,392 for Harris; 47,188 for Trump

373,392 for Harris; 47,188 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Burien, Seattle, Shoreline

Burien, Seattle, Shoreline Number of congressional districts in state: 10

West Virginia: Congressional District 2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 29.2% (28.1% statewide)

29.2% (28.1% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 68.8% (70.0% statewide)

68.8% (70.0% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 116,243 for Harris; 273,725 for Trump

116,243 for Harris; 273,725 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Clarksburg, Fairmont, Morgantown, Parkersburg, Vienna, Paden City, Star City

Clarksburg, Fairmont, Morgantown, Parkersburg, Vienna, Paden City, Star City Number of congressional districts in state: 2

Wisconsin: Congressional District 4

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 74.9% (48.8% statewide)

74.9% (48.8% statewide) Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 23.4% (49.7% statewide)

23.4% (49.7% statewide) Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 258,176 for Harris; 80,483 for Trump

258,176 for Harris; 80,483 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Milwaukee, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale, West Allis, Brown Deer

Milwaukee, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale, West Allis, Brown Deer Number of congressional districts in state: 8

Wyoming: Statewide Congressional District

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Support for Harris on Election Day 2024: 26.1%

26.1% Support for Trump on Election Day 2024: 72.3%

72.3% Election Day 2024 total vote count in district: 69,527 for Harris; 192,633 for Trump

69,527 for Harris; 192,633 for Trump Cities and towns (partially or entirely) within congressional district include: Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette, Laramie

Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette, Laramie Number of congressional districts in state: 1

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.