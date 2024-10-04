The Counties in New Mexico Most Likely to Vote for Trump JannHuizenga / Getty Images

This election cycle, Harris and Trump campaigns are focusing their resources on a handful of key swing-states, where the election will likely be decided.

In most of the rest of the country, including New Mexico, the outcome of the race is widely seen as predetermined.

However, New Mexico’s status as a blue state is an oversimplification that belies a much more nuanced reality.

The 2024 presidential race will likely be decided by voters in seven closely contested swing-states, places where both major party candidates have a reasonable chance of winning. In most of the 43 remaining states, however, the outcome on Election Day is far more predictable.

So-called blue states, like Massachusetts and Vermont, are places that Kamala Harris, a Democrat, can reliably count on taking in November. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, is expected to handily win red states like Idaho and Wyoming. (This is how Trump and Harris are polling in every key swing state.)

These and other non-swing states are often seen as political monoliths, home to populations of like-minded voters with similar values and priorities. This, however, is an oversimplification that belies a much more nuanced reality.

In New Mexico, now considered a blue state, an average of 53.2% of voters have supported the Democratic candidate across the last four presidential elections. In fact, New Mexico has gone to the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 2004, when George W. Bush, the GOP candidate, defeated Democrat John Kerry. Barring an unforeseen shakeup, New Mexico is expected to align with historical voting patterns once again in 2024 and go to Harris. (Here is a look at the 15 least popular presidents, according to Millennials.)

Despite its status as a Democratic stronghold, there are several parts of the state that have consistently broken with the prevailing political ideology in recent elections. According to voting records, there are 15 counties in New Mexico where an average of at least 50% of voters have supported the Republican candidate across the last four presidential elections. In three of these counties, an average over 70% of voters cast ballots for the Republican candidate over the same four general elections.

These are the most Republican counties in New Mexico. All historical, county-level, voting statistics are from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s County Presidential Election Returns 2000-2020 database, as compiled in the Harvard Dataverse, V13.

Why It Matters

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Because of the electoral college system, the outcome of presidential elections often comes down to voters in just a handful of closely contested states. In contrast to these battleground states, most of the country has reliably voted either Democratic or Republican in recent presidential elections. These states include New Mexico, which is widely expected to go to Harris in 2024. Still, New Mexico is not the partisan monolith it is often perceived to be.

15. Sierra County

SWInsider / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.7% Democratic; 57.6% Republican

37.7% Democratic; 57.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 38.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 59.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

38.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 59.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 31.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 38.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

38.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 42.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.0% Republican (John McCain)

42.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.0% Republican (John McCain) County population: 11,506

14. Harding County

Vacaypicts / Wikimedia Commons

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.8% Democratic; 58.2% Republican

37.8% Democratic; 58.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 35.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 29.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

29.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 43.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

43.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 54.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 41.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.2% Republican (John McCain)

41.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 671

13. Torrance County

Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 35.8% Democratic; 58.4% Republican

35.8% Democratic; 58.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 58.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 37.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

37.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 55.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 44.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.8% Republican (John McCain)

44.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 53.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 15,203

12. Otero County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 35.2% Democratic; 60.5% Republican

35.2% Democratic; 60.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 36.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 61.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 61.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 59.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 34.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

34.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 39.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.8% Republican (John McCain)

39.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 67,850

11. San Juan County

James Orndorf / Shutterstock.com

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.9% Democratic; 61.5% Republican

33.9% Democratic; 61.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 34.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 60.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 60.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 34.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

34.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 38.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.9% Republican (John McCain)

38.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 121,798

10. Quay County

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.8% Democratic; 62.2% Republican

33.8% Democratic; 62.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 30.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 37.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

37.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 38.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.2% Republican (John McCain)

38.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 8,641

9. Chaves County

Rex_Wholster / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 31.4% Democratic; 64.9% Republican

31.4% Democratic; 64.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 37.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.7% Republican (John McCain)

37.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.7% Republican (John McCain) County population: 64,701

8. Lincoln County

Mlenny / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 31.5% Democratic; 65.0% Republican

31.5% Democratic; 65.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 31.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 26.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 31.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

31.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.9% Republican (John McCain)

36.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.9% Republican (John McCain) County population: 20,222

7. Roosevelt County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 28.9% Democratic; 66.8% Republican

28.9% Democratic; 66.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 27.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 70.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 70.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 34.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.2% Republican (John McCain)

34.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 19,142

6. De Baca County

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 28.5% Democratic; 67.6% Republican

28.5% Democratic; 67.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 25.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 21.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 68.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 68.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 31.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

31.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 34.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.8% Republican (John McCain)

34.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.8% Republican (John McCain) County population: 1,695

5. Eddy County

Rex_Wholster / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.1% Democratic; 67.7% Republican

29.1% Democratic; 67.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 25.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 31.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

31.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.2% Republican (John McCain)

36.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 61,264

4. Curry County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 28.5% Democratic; 67.8% Republican

28.5% Democratic; 67.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 23.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.5% Republican (John McCain)

32.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.5% Republican (John McCain) County population: 48,327

3. Catron County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.1% Democratic; 70.3% Republican

26.1% Democratic; 70.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 25.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 73.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 20.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.2% Republican (John McCain)

31.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.2% Republican (John McCain) County population: 3,635

2. Union County

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.8% Democratic; 72.5% Republican

23.8% Democratic; 72.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 21.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.4% Republican (John McCain)

28.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.4% Republican (John McCain) County population: 4,074

1. Lea County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.1% Democratic; 73.9% Republican

23.1% Democratic; 73.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 70.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.6% Republican (John McCain)

27.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.6% Republican (John McCain) County population: 73,103

