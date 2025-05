State's Where the Most People Regret Voting for Donald Trump Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points So far, Trump’s second term in the Oval Office has been defined, in large part, by a flurry of controversial policies – and his approval ratings have suffered as a result.

The President’s declining poll numbers are partially attributable to an erosion of his political base, as every state in the country is now home to thousands of people who now disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president — even though they voted for him in November.

A financial advisor may be the best way to navigate ongoing political and economic uncertainty. Click here to get started now.

During his first few months in office, President Donald Trump has already signed 147 executive orders, only 15 fewer than Joe Biden issued in all four years of his presidency. Many of these new policies have upended the status quo in Washington D.C. and fundamentally altered America’s place in the world. While still popular with much of his base, many of the changes implemented by the second Trump administration have been controversial — and partially as a result, the president’s poll numbers have taken a hit.

According to Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, Trump’s approval rating stood at just 46% as of early May, down from 52% at the beginning of his second term. Meanwhile, the share of Americans who disapprove of his job as president increased from 44% to 52% over the same period. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

While the vast majority of Americans who disapprove of Trump’s presidency have never supported him, the hit his approval rating has taken since January also reflects an erosion of his political base.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people regret voting for Trump. States are ranked on the share of residents who voted for Trump in November 2024 and now disapprove of the job he is doing as president. Rankings are based on polling data collected between February and April 2025. Due to insufficient data, Vermont was excluded from this analysis.

Across the 50 states, the share of Trump voters who now disapprove of his administration ranges from 1.2% to 13.2%. When compared against state-level outcomes in the 2024 presidential election, these numbers suggest that there are now at least 4.8 million Americans who voted for Trump but now disapprove of his presidency.

The states in which the largest shares of Trump voters disapprove of his administration tend to be those that Kamala Harris won on Election Day 2024. Harris received more votes than Trump in eight of the 10 highest ranking states on this list – including Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, and Massachusetts, states that have been reliable Democratic strongholds for decades.

Similarly, Trump’s disapproval rating among those who voted for him tends to be lowest in places with predominantly conservative populations. Of the 10 lowest ranking states on this list, New Mexico is the only one that went to Harris in 2024. These 10 states also include places like Alabama, Louisiana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, where Trump received over 60% of the popular vote in the last election. (Here is a look at Trump’s overall approval rating in every state.)

These are the states where the most people regret voting for Donald Trump.

Why It Matters

Donald Trump Signs The Pledge by Michael Vadon / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Donald Trump was voted into the White House with the support of over 78.2 million Americans – about 2.4 million more than his Democratic rival, Kamala. In his first 100 days in office, Trump has treated his Election Day victory as a mandate, issuing executive orders at a historic pace and upending the status quo in multiple areas of both domestic and foreign policy. But maintaining the power and authority derived from his electoral victory may also hinge on maintaining public – and during his first few months in office, Trump’s net-approval rating has shifted from mostly positive, to underwater. The growing ranks of voters who disapprove of the current administration is due, in no small part, to an erosion of support among his voting base – particularly in certain states.

49. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 1.2% (1.1% somewhat disapprove; 0.1% strongly disapprove)

1.2% (1.1% somewhat disapprove; 0.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 95.8% (28.6% somewhat approve; 67.3% strongly approve)

95.8% (28.6% somewhat approve; 67.3% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 3.0%

3.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +94.6%

+94.6% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 192,633 (71.6% of voters)

48. Louisiana

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 4.0% (2.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove)

4.0% (2.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 94.3% (26.9% somewhat approve; 67.4% strongly approve)

94.3% (26.9% somewhat approve; 67.4% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.7%

1.7% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +90.3%

+90.3% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,208,505 (60.2% of voters)

47. South Dakota

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 4.4% (4.3% somewhat disapprove; 0.2% strongly disapprove)

4.4% (4.3% somewhat disapprove; 0.2% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 91.8% (32.6% somewhat approve; 59.2% strongly approve)

91.8% (32.6% somewhat approve; 59.2% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 3.8%

3.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +87.3%

+87.3% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 272,081 (63.4% of voters)

46. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 4.4% (3.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.0% strongly disapprove)

4.4% (3.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 93.8% (27.2% somewhat approve; 66.6% strongly approve)

93.8% (27.2% somewhat approve; 66.6% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.8%

1.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +89.3%

+89.3% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,462,616 (64.6% of voters)

45. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 4.5% (3.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.0% strongly disapprove)

4.5% (3.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 94.6% (26.9% somewhat approve; 67.6% strongly approve)

94.6% (26.9% somewhat approve; 67.6% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.0%

1.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +90.1%

+90.1% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 352,079 (58.4% of voters)

44. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 4.8% (3.8% somewhat disapprove; 0.9% strongly disapprove)

4.8% (3.8% somewhat disapprove; 0.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 94.5% (23.6% somewhat approve; 70.9% strongly approve)

94.5% (23.6% somewhat approve; 70.9% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 0.7%

0.7% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +89.7%

+89.7% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 759,241 (64.2% of voters)

43. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 4.8% (4.1% somewhat disapprove; 0.7% strongly disapprove)

4.8% (4.1% somewhat disapprove; 0.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.1% (26.9% somewhat approve; 65.2% strongly approve)

92.1% (26.9% somewhat approve; 65.2% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 3.1%

3.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +87.3%

+87.3% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 423,391 (45.9% of voters)

42. Idaho

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.0% (3.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.5% strongly disapprove)

5.0% (3.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 94.1% (27.9% somewhat approve; 66.2% strongly approve)

94.1% (27.9% somewhat approve; 66.2% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 0.9%

0.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +89.1%

+89.1% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 605,246 (66.9% of voters)

41. South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.1% (4.0% somewhat disapprove; 1.1% strongly disapprove)

5.1% (4.0% somewhat disapprove; 1.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 93.6% (30.8% somewhat approve; 62.8% strongly approve)

93.6% (30.8% somewhat approve; 62.8% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.4%

1.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +88.5%

+88.5% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,483,747 (58.2% of voters)

40. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.1% (3.9% somewhat disapprove; 1.2% strongly disapprove)

5.1% (3.9% somewhat disapprove; 1.2% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 93.5% (26.2% somewhat approve; 67.3% strongly approve)

93.5% (26.2% somewhat approve; 67.3% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.5%

1.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +88.4%

+88.4% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 6,110,125 (56.1% of voters)

39. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.1% (4.3% somewhat disapprove; 0.9% strongly disapprove)

5.1% (4.3% somewhat disapprove; 0.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 93.6% (29.1% somewhat approve; 64.5% strongly approve)

93.6% (29.1% somewhat approve; 64.5% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.3%

1.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +88.4%

+88.4% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,966,865 (64.2% of voters)

38. Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.2% (3.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.7% strongly disapprove)

5.2% (3.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 93.9% (31.0% somewhat approve; 62.9% strongly approve)

93.9% (31.0% somewhat approve; 62.9% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 0.9%

0.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +88.7%

+88.7% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 751,205 (50.6% of voters)

37. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.3% (3.7% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove)

5.3% (3.7% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 93.0% (34.6% somewhat approve; 58.4% strongly approve)

93.0% (34.6% somewhat approve; 58.4% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.7%

1.7% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +87.7%

+87.7% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 758,802 (57.2% of voters)

36. Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.5% (4.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.0% strongly disapprove)

5.5% (4.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 93.7% (31.6% somewhat approve; 62.0% strongly approve)

93.7% (31.6% somewhat approve; 62.0% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 0.8%

0.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +88.2%

+88.2% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,377,441 (43.1% of voters)

35. West Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.5% (4.2% somewhat disapprove; 1.3% strongly disapprove)

5.5% (4.2% somewhat disapprove; 1.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.0% (32.8% somewhat approve; 59.2% strongly approve)

92.0% (32.8% somewhat approve; 59.2% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.5%

2.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.5%

+86.5% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 533,556 (70.0% of voters)

34. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.6% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.2% strongly disapprove)

5.6% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.2% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 91.9% (29.5% somewhat approve; 62.4% strongly approve)

91.9% (29.5% somewhat approve; 62.4% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.5%

2.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.3%

+86.3% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,751,986 (58.5% of voters)

33. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.6% (4.3% somewhat disapprove; 1.3% strongly disapprove)

5.6% (4.3% somewhat disapprove; 1.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.4% (34.3% somewhat approve; 58.1% strongly approve)

92.4% (34.3% somewhat approve; 58.1% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.0%

2.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.8%

+86.8% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 919,480 (41.0% of voters)

32. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.8% (5.0% somewhat disapprove; 0.7% strongly disapprove)

5.8% (5.0% somewhat disapprove; 0.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.0% (30.8% somewhat approve; 61.2% strongly approve)

92.0% (30.8% somewhat approve; 61.2% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.3%

2.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.2%

+86.2% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,720,347 (58.6% of voters)

31. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.8% (4.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.3% strongly disapprove)

5.8% (4.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.7% (28.3% somewhat approve; 64.4% strongly approve)

92.7% (28.3% somewhat approve; 64.4% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.5%

1.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.9%

+86.9% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 2,663,117 (50.7% of voters)

30. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.8% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.4% strongly disapprove)

5.8% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.6% (29.6% somewhat approve; 63.0% strongly approve)

92.6% (29.6% somewhat approve; 63.0% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.6%

1.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.8%

+86.8% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 2,898,423 (50.9% of voters)

29. Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.8% (4.2% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove)

5.8% (4.2% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.1% (30.6% somewhat approve; 61.5% strongly approve)

92.1% (30.6% somewhat approve; 61.5% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.1%

2.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.3%

+86.3% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 2,816,636 (49.7% of voters)

28. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.8% (4.8% somewhat disapprove; 1.1% strongly disapprove)

5.8% (4.8% somewhat disapprove; 1.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 91.3% (35.8% somewhat approve; 55.6% strongly approve)

91.3% (35.8% somewhat approve; 55.6% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.8%

2.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +85.5%

+85.5% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,519,032 (46.7% of voters)

27. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 5.9% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.5% strongly disapprove)

5.9% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.0% (31.8% somewhat approve; 60.2% strongly approve)

92.0% (31.8% somewhat approve; 60.2% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.1%

2.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.1%

+86.1% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 3,180,116 (55.1% of voters)

26. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.0% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove)

6.0% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 91.9% (31.4% somewhat approve; 60.5% strongly approve)

91.9% (31.4% somewhat approve; 60.5% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.2%

2.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +85.9%

+85.9% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,530,923 (39.0% of voters)

25. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.0% (4.6% somewhat disapprove; 1.4% strongly disapprove)

6.0% (4.6% somewhat disapprove; 1.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.5% (23.8% somewhat approve; 68.7% strongly approve)

92.5% (23.8% somewhat approve; 68.7% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.5%

1.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.5%

+86.5% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 747,744 (60.9% of voters)

24. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.0% (4.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.5% strongly disapprove)

6.0% (4.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.5% (28.8% somewhat approve; 63.8% strongly approve)

92.5% (28.8% somewhat approve; 63.8% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.4%

1.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.5%

+86.5% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,036,213 (66.2% of voters)

23. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.0% (3.8% somewhat disapprove; 2.2% strongly disapprove)

6.0% (3.8% somewhat disapprove; 2.2% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 91.7% (34.2% somewhat approve; 57.5% strongly approve)

91.7% (34.2% somewhat approve; 57.5% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.3%

2.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +85.7%

+85.7% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,337,494 (64.5% of voters)

22. Pennsylvania

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.1% (4.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove)

6.1% (4.5% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 91.7% (29.9% somewhat approve; 61.8% strongly approve)

91.7% (29.9% somewhat approve; 61.8% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.3%

2.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +85.6%

+85.6% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 3,543,308 (50.4% of voters)

21. Texas

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.1% (4.2% somewhat disapprove; 1.9% strongly disapprove)

6.1% (4.2% somewhat disapprove; 1.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.1% (28.3% somewhat approve; 63.8% strongly approve)

92.1% (28.3% somewhat approve; 63.8% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.8%

1.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.0%

+86.0% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 6,393,597 (56.1% of voters)

20. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.2% (5.3% somewhat disapprove; 0.9% strongly disapprove)

6.2% (5.3% somewhat disapprove; 0.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 88.8% (31.4% somewhat approve; 57.4% strongly approve)

88.8% (31.4% somewhat approve; 57.4% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 5.0%

5.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +82.6%

+82.6% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 883,818 (59.4% of voters)

19. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.3% (4.7% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove)

6.3% (4.7% somewhat disapprove; 1.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 91.3% (29.8% somewhat approve; 61.6% strongly approve)

91.3% (29.8% somewhat approve; 61.6% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.4%

2.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +85.1%

+85.1% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 2,075,085 (46.1% of voters)

18. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.3% (5.0% somewhat disapprove; 1.3% strongly disapprove)

6.3% (5.0% somewhat disapprove; 1.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 90.9% (33.5% somewhat approve; 57.4% strongly approve)

90.9% (33.5% somewhat approve; 57.4% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.8%

2.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +84.6%

+84.6% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,697,626 (49.7% of voters)

17. Nebraska

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.5% (4.9% somewhat disapprove; 1.5% strongly disapprove)

6.5% (4.9% somewhat disapprove; 1.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 92.5% (28.5% somewhat approve; 64.0% strongly approve)

92.5% (28.5% somewhat approve; 64.0% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.1%

1.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +86.0%

+86.0% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 564,816 (59.6% of voters)

16. Delaware

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 6.8% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 2.3% strongly disapprove)

6.8% (4.4% somewhat disapprove; 2.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 91.8% (32.1% somewhat approve; 59.7% strongly approve)

91.8% (32.1% somewhat approve; 59.7% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.4%

1.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +85.0%

+85.0% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 214,351 (41.9% of voters)

15. California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 7.1% (5.3% somewhat disapprove; 1.8% strongly disapprove)

7.1% (5.3% somewhat disapprove; 1.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 90.9% (32.7% somewhat approve; 58.2% strongly approve)

90.9% (32.7% somewhat approve; 58.2% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.0%

2.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +83.8%

+83.8% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 6,081,697 (38.3% of voters)

14. Iowa

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 7.2% (5.3% somewhat disapprove; 1.8% strongly disapprove)

7.2% (5.3% somewhat disapprove; 1.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 89.9% (32.0% somewhat approve; 57.9% strongly approve)

89.9% (32.0% somewhat approve; 57.9% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 3.0%

3.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +82.7%

+82.7% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 927,019 (55.7% of voters)

13. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 7.3% (5.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.9% strongly disapprove)

7.3% (5.4% somewhat disapprove; 1.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 90.5% (32.4% somewhat approve; 58.0% strongly approve)

90.5% (32.4% somewhat approve; 58.0% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.2%

2.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +83.2%

+83.2% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,968,215 (46.1% of voters)

12. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 7.3% (6.3% somewhat disapprove; 1.0% strongly disapprove)

7.3% (6.3% somewhat disapprove; 1.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 90.7% (32.0% somewhat approve; 58.7% strongly approve)

90.7% (32.0% somewhat approve; 58.7% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.0%

2.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +83.4%

+83.4% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 395,523 (47.9% of voters)

11. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 7.6% (5.7% somewhat disapprove; 1.9% strongly disapprove)

7.6% (5.7% somewhat disapprove; 1.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 90.4% (26.5% somewhat approve; 63.9% strongly approve)

90.4% (26.5% somewhat approve; 63.9% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.0%

2.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +82.8%

+82.8% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,770,242 (52.2% of voters)

10. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 7.9% (5.6% somewhat disapprove; 2.4% strongly disapprove)

7.9% (5.6% somewhat disapprove; 2.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 90.2% (33.3% somewhat approve; 56.8% strongly approve)

90.2% (33.3% somewhat approve; 56.8% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.9%

1.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +82.2%

+82.2% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 2,449,079 (43.5% of voters)

9. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 8.0% (6.7% somewhat disapprove; 1.4% strongly disapprove)

8.0% (6.7% somewhat disapprove; 1.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 88.4% (32.4% somewhat approve; 56.1% strongly approve)

88.4% (32.4% somewhat approve; 56.1% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 3.5%

3.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +80.4%

+80.4% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 246,505 (67.0% of voters)

8. New York

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 8.1% (5.6% somewhat disapprove; 2.5% strongly disapprove)

8.1% (5.6% somewhat disapprove; 2.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 90.3% (33.7% somewhat approve; 56.6% strongly approve)

90.3% (33.7% somewhat approve; 56.6% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.6%

1.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +82.2%

+82.2% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 3,578,899 (43.3% of voters)

7. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 8.3% (1.6% somewhat disapprove; 6.8% strongly disapprove)

8.3% (1.6% somewhat disapprove; 6.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 87.3% (33.8% somewhat approve; 53.5% strongly approve)

87.3% (33.8% somewhat approve; 53.5% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 4.3%

4.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +79.0%

+79.0% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 184,458 (54.5% of voters)

6. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 8.5% (6.0% somewhat disapprove; 2.5% strongly disapprove)

8.5% (6.0% somewhat disapprove; 2.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 89.1% (35.3% somewhat approve; 53.8% strongly approve)

89.1% (35.3% somewhat approve; 53.8% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.4%

2.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +80.6%

+80.6% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 214,406 (41.8% of voters)

5. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 9.0% (6.2% somewhat disapprove; 2.8% strongly disapprove)

9.0% (6.2% somewhat disapprove; 2.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 89.1% (31.4% somewhat approve; 57.7% strongly approve)

89.1% (31.4% somewhat approve; 57.7% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.9%

1.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +80.1%

+80.1% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,035,550 (34.1% of voters)

4. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 9.2% (5.8% somewhat disapprove; 3.4% strongly disapprove)

9.2% (5.8% somewhat disapprove; 3.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 88.7% (26.2% somewhat approve; 62.5% strongly approve)

88.7% (26.2% somewhat approve; 62.5% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.1%

2.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +79.5%

+79.5% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 377,977 (45.5% of voters)

3. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 9.5% (6.6% somewhat disapprove; 2.9% strongly disapprove)

9.5% (6.6% somewhat disapprove; 2.9% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 89.4% (28.5% somewhat approve; 60.9% strongly approve)

89.4% (28.5% somewhat approve; 60.9% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.1%

1.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +79.9%

+79.9% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 736,918 (41.9% of voters)

2. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 10.1% (7.9% somewhat disapprove; 2.2% strongly disapprove)

10.1% (7.9% somewhat disapprove; 2.2% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 87.7% (35.5% somewhat approve; 52.1% strongly approve)

87.7% (35.5% somewhat approve; 52.1% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 2.2%

2.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +77.5%

+77.5% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 1,251,303 (36.0% of voters)

1. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 13.2% (13.2% somewhat disapprove; 0.0% strongly disapprove)

13.2% (13.2% somewhat disapprove; 0.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: 85.5% (32.5% somewhat approve; 53.0% strongly approve)

85.5% (32.5% somewhat approve; 53.0% strongly approve) Trump voters with no opinion of his administration: 1.3%

1.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for him in 2024: +72.2%

+72.2% Number of residents who voted for Trump in 2024: 193,661 (37.5% of voters)

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored) Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks. We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year. It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.