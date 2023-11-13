These Are the 40 Best Counties To Live in America DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Measures such as gross domestic product, GDP growth, poverty, and income per capita are commonly used to gauge levels of development and prosperity within a given country. On their own, however, these and other measures are too narrow in scope to offer more meaningful and comprehensive insight.

To address these shortcomings, the United Nations Development Programme created the Human Development Index. The HDI estimates a country’s development using three dimensions – health, assessed by life expectancy at birth; education, assessed by mean years of schooling; and standard of living, assessed by gross national income per capita. And in the United States, these measures are moving in the wrong direction. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking local economy in every state.)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, average life expectancy at birth in the United States fell by 2.7 years from 2019 to 2021 and now stands at 76.1 years – the lowest it has been since 1996. Additionally, the Brookings Institute recently reported that overall undergraduate enrollment fell by 15% from 2010 to 2021 and has continued to decline in the years since. Meanwhile, the number of Americans living below the poverty line climbed by 7.9% in 2021, the largest single-year increase since the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009.

But while the U.S. as a whole is backsliding, there are parts of the country that stand out for exceptionally high levels of human development.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best U.S. counties to live in. Over 3,000 counties and county equivalents were ranked based on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate. To avoid clustering, only one county per metropolitan statistical area was included.

The 40 counties and county equivalents on this list are spread across the country, including five in the Northeast, nine in the Midwest, 11 in the South, and 15 in the West. In each, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the 33.7% national bachelor’s degree attainment rate and life expectancy at birth is at least 2.5 years longer than the national average. Additionally, only two of these places have a higher poverty rate than the 12.6% national rate. (Here is a look at the U.S. cities with the lowest poverty rates.)

While these three key measures are independent, they are also closely correlated. Americans with a bachelor’s degree are less likely to face serious financial hardship and more likely to have healthier lifestyles and improved health outcomes. Additionally, poverty is associated with negative health outcomes and increased risk of premature mortality.

Here are the best counties to live in.

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 40. Oconee County, Georgia

> Poverty rate: 4.7% (#3,101 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.6% (#58 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 81.6 years (#160 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $106,165 (#47 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Watkinsville

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 39. Wake County, North Carolina

> Poverty rate: 8.5% (#2,688 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 54.7% (#41 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years (#133 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $88,471 (#152 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Raleigh

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 38. Leelanau County, Michigan

> Poverty rate: 6.4% (#2,974 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.3% (#98 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 82.6 years (#58 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $72,709 (#426 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Suttons Bay

Source: AlizadaStudios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 37. Fort Bend County, Texas

> Poverty rate: 7.2% (#2,893 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 48.1% (#91 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 82.6 years (#57 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $102,590 (#55 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Richmond

Source: OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images 36. Nantucket County, Massachusetts

> Poverty rate: 6.0% (#3,014 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.7% (#66 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years (#95 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $116,571 (#21 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Nantucket

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 34. Chester County, Pennsylvania

> Poverty rate: 6.1% (#3,010 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.2% (#39 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 81.5 years (#162 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $109,969 (#38 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: West Chester

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images 33. King County, Washington

> Poverty rate: 8.4% (#2,699 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 54.0% (#46 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years (#89 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $106,326 (#46 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Seattle

Source: kkay / iStock via Getty Images 30. Lincoln County, South Dakota

> Poverty rate: 4.7% (#3,099 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.3% (#193 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 83.6 years (#30 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $87,560 (#161 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Canton

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 29. Fairfield County, Connecticut

> Poverty rate: 9.2% (#2,569 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 49.2% (#82 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 83.2 years (#35 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $101,194 (#64 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Bridgeport

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 28. Collier County, Florida

> Poverty rate: 10.6% (#2,245 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.9% (#272 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 85.3 years (#13 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $75,543 (#348 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: East Naples

Source: BSPollard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 27. Orange County, North Carolina

> Poverty rate: 12.6% (#1,776 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.3% (#14 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years (#94 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $79,205 (#261 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Hillsborough

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 26. Johnson County, Kansas

> Poverty rate: 5.1% (#3,067 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.3% (#30 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years (#147 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $96,059 (#88 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Olathe

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 25. DuPage County, Illinois

> Poverty rate: 6.1% (#3,004 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.7% (#68 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years (#54 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $100,292 (#68 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Wheaton

Source: Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images 24. Collin County, Texas

> Poverty rate: 6.5% (#2,968 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.4% (#48 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 82.4 years (#74 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $104,327 (#53 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: McKinney

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 23. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

> Poverty rate: 7.4% (#2,847 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.8% (#26 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years (#113 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $111,790 (#31 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Lowell

Source: bauhaus1000 / Getty Images 22. Routt County, Colorado

> Poverty rate: 8.6% (#2,664 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.8% (#63 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 83.3 years (#34 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $83,725 (#205 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Steamboat Springs

Source: BrianPIrwin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 21. Albemarle County, Virginia

> Poverty rate: 6.9% (#2,927 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.9% (#22 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years (#123 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $90,568 (#133 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Charlottesville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 18. Delaware County, Ohio

> Poverty rate: 4.6% (#3,104 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.1% (#28 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years (#96 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $116,284 (#24 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Delaware

Source: milda79 / Getty Images 17. Ouray County, Colorado

> Poverty rate: 4.4% (#3,113 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.2% (#112 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 84.0 years (#22 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $67,228 (#658 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Ouray

Source: Colleen Michaels / iStock via Getty Images 16. San Juan County, Washington

> Poverty rate: 10.9% (#2,176 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.3% (#59 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 84.4 years (#19 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $68,577 (#590 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Friday Harbor

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images 15. Hamilton County, Indiana

> Poverty rate: 4.0% (#3,124 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.5% (#15 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years (#121 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $104,858 (#51 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Noblesville

Source: mavdesign / iStock via Getty Images 14. Williamson County, Tennessee

> Poverty rate: 3.9% (#3,126 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.9% (#11 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years (#146 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $116,492 (#22 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Franklin

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 13. Summit County, Utah

> Poverty rate: 5.3% (#3,061 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.2% (#40 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 83.6 years (#31 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $116,351 (#23 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Coalville

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images 12. Howard County, Maryland

> Poverty rate: 5.5% (#3,046 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.6% (#5 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 83.0 years (#41 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $129,549 (#7 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Ellicott City

Source: yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images 11. Santa Clara County, California

> Poverty rate: 6.7% (#2,950 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 54.4% (#42 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 84.6 years (#17 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $140,258 (#3 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: San Jose

Source: Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images 10. Douglas County, Colorado

> Poverty rate: 3.0% (#3,134 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.2% (#21 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 83.4 years (#33 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $127,443 (#9 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Castle Rock

Source: gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images 9. New York County, New York

> Poverty rate: 15.6% (#1,124 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 62.6% (#9 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 85.1 years (#15 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $93,956 (#104 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Manhattan

Source: tiburonstudios / E+ via Getty Images 8. Marin County, California

> Poverty rate: 6.9% (#2,919 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.1% (#17 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 85.3 years (#10 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $131,008 (#6 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: San Rafael

Source: Zachary Joing / iStock via Getty Images 7. Teton County, Wyoming

> Poverty rate: 7.1% (#2,896 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.9% (#24 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 85.9 years (#5 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $94,498 (#99 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Jackson

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images 6. Los Alamos County, New Mexico

> Poverty rate: 4.2% (#3,120 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 68.5% (#3 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 83.9 years (#25 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $123,677 (#13 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Los Alamos

Source: SEASTOCK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 5. San Miguel County, Colorado

> Poverty rate: 9.4% (#2,530 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.9% (#18 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 86.2 years (#4 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $70,965 (#490 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Telluride

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 3. Arlington County, Virginia

> Poverty rate: 6.5% (#2,971 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 76.3% (#2 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 85.5 years (#9 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $128,145 (#8 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Arlington

Source: skibreck / iStock via Getty Images 2. Summit County, Colorado

> Poverty rate: 6.8% (#2,937 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 52.8% (#51 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 91.7 years (#1 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $93,505 (#110 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Breckenridge

Source: Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images 1. Pitkin County, Colorado

> Poverty rate: 5.2% (#3,063 of 3,142 counties)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 62.3% (#10 of 3,142 counties)

> Life expectancy at birth: 91.3 years (#2 of 3,142 counties)

> Median household income: $92,708 (#116 of 3,142 counties)

> County seat: Aspen

Methodology

To determine the best U.S. counties to live in, 24/7 Wall St. constructed an index of three measures: poverty, bachelor’s degree attainment among adults, and average life expectancy at birth. The selection of these three measures was inspired by the United Nations’ Human Development Index. Over 3,000 counties and county equivalents were ranked based on the index. To avoid clustering, only one county per metropolitan statistical area was included.

Data on the share of individuals living below the poverty line as well as the share of adults 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree came from the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Supplemental data on median household income also came from the ACS.

Data on average life expectancy at birth came from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University of Washington and are for 2019.

