See What State Everyone Is Born in Based on Their Social Security Number

The United States began issuing Social Security numbers (SSNs) in November 1936. A unique nine-digit number is assigned to every U.S. citizen. SSNs are also assigned to permanent residents and eligible nonimmigrant workers within the United States. (And, since we’re on the subject, here is our super helpful guide to understanding Social Security today, with all benefits and strategies explained.)
The original purpose of SSNs was to enable the Social Security Administration (SSA) to track individual accounts, but these numbers have since become a widely accepted form of identification used by employers, medical providers, schools, government agencies, and so forth.
Each social security number is divided into three parts. The first three digits are the area number, the middle two are the group number, and the last four are the serial number. So, using this configuration, the format of a SSN is AAA-GG-SSSS.
Assigning Area Numbers
Originally, the area number represented the location of the Social Security office that issued a specific Social Security card. However, starting in 1973, the SSA began using the ZIP Code on an application to assign the area number. This practice remained in effect until June 25, 2011, when the SSA adopted a new randomization method designed to “protect the integrity of the SSN” and “extend the longevity of the nine-digit SSN nationwide.”
For those born in the U.S. between 1973 and June 2011, the first three numbers of their SSNs were assigned to the ZIP Code found on their Social Security application. Usually (but not always), that ZIP Code corresponded with the place of their birth. So, in most cases, you can tell where a person was born by the first three digits of their SSN.
Here are the area numbers assigned to all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories during this 38-year period. The states and territories are arranged in ascending order according to their original area numbers. As the nation’s population grew, the original area numbers for some states were exhausted and new area numbers were assigned. This is why 16 states and one territory have nonconsecutive area numbers.
Note: There are overlapping numbers between North Carolina and West Virginia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Oh, and here’s a fun fact: the area number “666” was never issued.
24/7 Wall St. used information from the Social Security Administration for this story.
1. New Hampshire
- Social Security Area Numbers: 001-003
2. Maine
- Social Security Area Numbers: 004-007
3. Vermont
- Social Security Area Numbers: 008-009
4. Massachusetts
- Social Security Area Numbers: 010-034
5. Rhode Island
- Social Security Area Numbers: 035-039
6. Connecticut
- Social Security Area Numbers: 040-049
7. New York
- Social Security Area Numbers: 050-134
8. New Jersey
- Social Security Area Numbers: 135-158
9. Pennsylvania
- Social Security Area Numbers: 159-211
10. Maryland
- Social Security Area Numbers: 212-220
11. Delaware
- Social Security Area Numbers: 221-222
12. Virginia
- Social Security Area Numbers: 223-231, 691-699
13. West Virginia
- Social Security Area Numbers: 232 (except group number 30) -236
14. North Carolina
- Social Security Area Numbers: 232 (group number 30), 237-246, 681-690
15. South Carolina
- Social Security Area Numbers: 247-251, 654-658
16. Georgia
- Social Security Area Numbers: 252-260, 667-675
17. Florida
- Social Security Area Numbers: 261-267, 589-595, 766-772
18. Ohio
- Social Security Area Numbers: 268-302
19. Indiana
- Social Security Area Numbers: 303-317
20. Illinois
- Social Security Area Numbers: 318-361
21. Michigan
- Social Security Area Numbers: 362-386
22. Wisconsin
- Social Security Area Numbers: 387-399
23. Kentucky
- Social Security Area Numbers: 400-407
24. Tennessee
- Social Security Area Numbers: 408-415, 756-763
25. Alabama
- Social Security Area Numbers: 416-424
26. Mississippi
- Social Security Area Numbers: 425-428, 587-588, 752-755
27. Arkansas
- Social Security Area Numbers: 429-432, 676-679
28. Louisiana
- Social Security Area Numbers: 433-439, 659-665
29. Oklahoma
- Social Security Area Numbers: 440-448
30. Texas
- Social Security Area Numbers: 449-467, 627-645
31. Minnesota
- Social Security Area Numbers: 468-477
32. Iowa
- Social Security Area Numbers: 478-485
33. Missouri
- Social Security Area Numbers: 486-500
34. North Dakota
- Social Security Area Numbers: 501-502
35. South Dakota
- Social Security Area Numbers: 503-504
36. Nebraska
- Social Security Area Numbers: 505-508
37. Kansas
- Social Security Area Numbers: 509-515
38. Montana
- Social Security Area Numbers: 516-517
39. Idaho
- Social Security Area Numbers: 518-519
40. Wyoming
- Social Security Area Number: 520
41. Colorado
- Social Security Area Numbers: 521-524, 650-653
42. New Mexico
- Social Security Area Numbers: 525, 585, 648-649
43. Arizona
- Social Security Area Numbers: 526-527, 600-601, 764-765
44. Utah
- Social Security Area Numbers: 528-529, 646-647
45. Nevada
- Social Security Area Numbers: 530, 680
46. Washington State
- Social Security Area Numbers: 531-539
47. Oregon
- Social Security Area Numbers: 540-544
48. California
- Social Security Area Numbers: 545-573, 602-626
49. Alaska
- Social Security Area Number: 574
50. Hawaii
- Social Security Area Numbers: 575-576, 750-751
51. District of Columbia
- Social Security Area Numbers: 577-579
52. U.S. Virgin Islands
- Social Security Area Number: 580
53. Puerto Rico
- Social Security Area Numbers: 580-584, 596-599
54. Pacific Ocean Territories
- Social Security Area Numbers: 586
