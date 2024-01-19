16 Stores Like TJ Maxx: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TJ Maxx is an awesome store. You can get so many cool things for an affordable price. They sell clothing and home decor. Likewise, you can buy handbags, as well as shoes. It is also an excellent place to buy items for the kitchen or bedroom. But like any free-market economy, there are always alternatives. Sometimes, you can find a better price somewhere else.

TJ Maxx is a great store. But there is always another option when it comes to better prices or even better products. It’s similar to grocery store shopping. Sometimes, you have to shop around and see what other alternatives are out there.

When looking at 16 stores like TJ Maxx, we examined what makes them great options and a valuable alternative. We will look at the products and see how similar they are. Lastly, we will show you why some of these alternatives might fit you better. With that being said, let’s look at some alternatives to TJ Maxx.

16. Amazon

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TJ Maxx actually sells items on Amazon. But they also have similar products that are in competition with one another. For example, you can find a Marina Galanti purse at TJ Maxx for $56. You can find a similar bag on Amazon for $28. Ultimately, that is a stark difference in price. Amazon also gives you slightly more options if you are searching for a similar product. Out of the online stores like TJ Maxx, Amazon is a good place to go.

15. Bed Bath and Beyond

Source: KenWiedemann / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Rumors of their death are greatly exaggerated. Bed Bath & Beyond nearly fell last year. But they brought themselves back from the brink as an online store. When you go onto their website, you can get two dining chairs for as low as $159. Meanwhile, similar chairs can go for as high as $299 at TJ Maxx. There may be some differences. Yet, Bed Bath & Beyond is still a great alternative and one of the few stores like TJ Maxx that are changing their strategy to stay in business.

14. Bloomingdale Outlet

It’s not always about price. Sometimes, it’s about availability and options. There are some affordable options at Bloomingdale. But it is more known for its upscale clothing. It is also a large brand that includes the outlet. You will also get good quality brands like Burberry. Moreover, it runs itself in a similar operation as the Nordstrom Rack. Out of the stores like TJ Maxx on this list, Bloomingdales is a good contender for your business based on the availability of high-quality options.

13. Burlington

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Changing your strategy to fit the new world can help you stay in business. That is what Burlington did when they realized they needed to expand their brand and make themselves more marketable. Amazingly, you can get furniture at Burlington for $109. A lot of the furniture goes for at least $200 at TJ Maxx. You should try Burlington. There may be a store near you.

12. eBay

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

eBay is basically an online auction. But it offers a good mix of new and used items. You can get a brand-new office chair for $45 on eBay. Likewise, you can get other items that might be slightly less than you would find at TJ Maxx. If you are okay with paying some shipping fees, then eBay is a good alternative, and one of the more classic stores like TJ Maxx to show up on this list.

11. HomeGoods

The best thing you will find at HomeGoods is all the possible selections when it comes to furniture for the home. But it is also the niche store of TJ Maxx, which makes it a sister store. But you can find better options at HomeGoods for all the things in your home than you would find at TJ Maxx. For example, you are more likely to find a nice couch or bedroom set for a better price at HomeGoods than TJ Maxx. It is one of the better stores like TJ Maxx, where they don’t actually mind losing some business.

10. Kohls

You can get everything at Kohls and they often do sales. In fact, you can probably find a clearance sale at the store that marks items as much as 70 percent off. Similar to TJ Maxx, you will find clothes and shoes. You also will find bedding and other household items. Kohls offers great options at affordable prices.

9. Macy’s

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

You would think a large department store like Macy’s would not have much to offer you if you were looking for a good deal. But Macy’s has adapted and survived while other companies like Robinson’s May, Sears, and J.C. Penny’s went out of business. Macy’s was the first department store and has adapted to the current model. Furthermore, the store often does sales with high-quality clothing that is under $10.

8. Marshalls

The funny thing about Marshalls is that is a sister company of TJ Maxx. Think of them as siblings competing for their parent’s attention. They are both owned by the same company and offer similar clothes. Additionally, you can find affordable clothes at Marshalls that can go as low as $10. When TJ Maxx started, the goal was to compete with Marshalls. Eventually, they came under the umbrella of the same owner. One thing to note about Marshalls is that you will find a better shoe selection there. It is one of the few stores like TJ Maxx with an upside when it comes to several products.

7. Nordstrom Rack

Department stores with sister store outlet options give consumers more of a reason to flock to their stores. Nordstrom Rack is probably one of the biggest competitors to TJ Maxx. Ultimately, the two stores sell very similar products. But they also offer luxury items. Additionally, they have their own clothing brand that helps them stand out. They have more than 300 stores and are a good viable alternative to TJ Maxx.

6. Ross Dress for Less

When people shop at Ross Dress for Less, they often will get a good product at a discount rate. Ross will often sell luxury items for up to 50 percent or more off of what a normal store would sell. They operate in a similar fashion to TJ Maxx. The main difference is that Ross still does not have an online store. Yet, they continue to survive and are one of the biggest rivals to TJ Maxx.

5. Saks Off Fifth

We have another outlet, an off-brand version of a major store. Saks Off 5th Avenue offers a model that is similar to what Nordstrom Rack and Bloomingdale’s Outlet do. In other words, you will find high-quality luxury items that are discounted from what you may find at the larger store. Saks Off 5th offers that and more. Ultimately, you may find some well-known brands like Calvin Klein and Coach, along with many others. It is one of the stores like TJ Maxx that hits the mark when it comes to delivering great quality products at a good price.

4. Target

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Some things can be slightly more expensive at Target. But it also has some great deals throughout the store. You just need to understand where the deals are. Target is one of the most popular stores in the world. It is mainly because you can get anything and everything at this store. Mainly, it offers a large variety of items that are often affordable to the average consumer. Because Target offers everything, it allows them to target shoppers who may otherwise go to TJ Maxx or other competing stores. Target’s accessibility, availability, and marketability make them one of the top competitors.

3. Urban Outfitters

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Not all stores are the same. But some do a good job of getting people in the door. Urban Outfitters is one of those. Significantly, they have been around since 1970. Urban Outfitters markets themselves as a “lifestyle company” that sells unique products. Their target audience is mainly geared toward younger people, as they go for the hip and current trends with their clothing. But they also sell furniture, rugs, and even mirrors. They are a company that can easily rival TJ Maxx based on their increasing popularity and their stature as a solid company.

2. Walmart

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

You would not expect to see this store on the list. But like Target, Walmart offers everything you can possibly imagine. But Walmart keeps their items in stock a lot longer than TJ Maxx. The main difference here is that Walmart focuses on cheaper prices. But you won’t get the high-end brands at this store. Regardless, Walmart is a great alternative if you are simply looking for a more affordable price of a similar item that you would find at TJ Maxx.

1. Wayfair

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you are looking for a store that offers more options in home furniture. Substantially, you can find plenty more items that will fit your house or apartment than you would find at TJ Maxx. The variety of selections at Wayfair is second to none. Plus, their online store also offers free shipping on items over $35. You can get amazing value when it comes to purchasing items and furniture for your home, and it makes Wayfair a great alternative to TJ Maxx when focusing on that niche.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.