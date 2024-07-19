Costco Glasses: Should You Get Your Eyes Examined at Costco Optical? Ikonoklast_Fotografie / Getty Images

Regular eye exams are an important part of maintaining good overall health. However, with the rising cost of healthcare, it has become even more important to find affordable eye solutions. Luckily, Costco offers optical services at some locations.

In fact, using these services is one of our tips for making the most of your Costco membership.

Their combination of competitive prices and qualified optometrists has made them a very popular choice for many. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the right choice for you, though. It depends on your individual needs, like desired frame selection and insurance coverage.

Below, we’ll discuss Costco Optical’s advantages and disadvantages, helping you decide if it meets your individual needs.

Advantages of Getting Your Eyes Examined at Costco Optical

The biggest advantage of Costco Optical is affordability. Compared to traditional eye care providers, Costco has significantly lower fees. These are a serious benefit for those who don’t have eye insurance or are facing high deductibles.

Plus, their pricing for glasses and contacts is also competitive. You get some pretty good glasses, too, as extras like anti-reflective coatings are often included in the base price of the lenses (while other providers often charge extra for them).

Affordability doesn’t come at the expense of quality care, though. The doctors at Costco are qualified professionals. They have all the required certificates and adhere to the same standards of practice as other optometrists.

Disadvantages to Consider

While Costco Optical is very affordable, some drawbacks come with this affordability. For one, Costco doesn’t offer that many frames. Compared to other optometrists, Costco has a much more limited selection, typically to save money. Their emphasis is on mid-range, functional styles. They don’t offer designer frames or unique styles.

There may also be less personalized attention at Costco Optical. Their focus is on efficiency and keeping things as inexpensive as possible. Sometimes, this translates to shorter appointments, so they aren’t often best if you have lots of concerns or a complicated health situation.

They’re really for someone who just needs a quick, functional pair of glasses.

Other Things to Consider

There are a few other things you need to pay attention to, too. It’s important to check if Costco accepts your specific insurance or if Costco’s lower price will affect your price all that much. If your insurance already pays for most of your eye care needs, you probably don’t need to shop around for a cheaper optometrist.

Your insurance may also not cover Costco Optical, even though it is cheaper. Some plans are pickier about where you go than others.

As we explained previously, Costco Optical is best for those without insurance (or with insurance that isn’t going to help all that much). If you have insurance, that’s another factor you need to consider.

Alternatives to Costco Optical

While Costco offers a unique combination of affordability and qualified professionals, it’s not the only option available. When you’re considering using Costco Optical, you should consider the two other main options, too:

Private Optometrists: Traditional optometry practices typically offer a larger variety of frames, including designer brands. You may also receive a more personalized approach to your eye care, with longer appointment times and in-depth discussions about your vision needs. Plus, they often accept a wider range of insurance plans.

Traditional optometry practices typically offer a larger variety of frames, including designer brands. You may also receive a more personalized approach to your eye care, with longer appointment times and in-depth discussions about your vision needs. Plus, they often accept a wider range of insurance plans. Online Retailers: Online retailers often offer a huge selection of eyeglasses. However, you won’t be able to have a physical exam, which increases the chance of inaccurate sizing.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your priorities. If affordability and qualified care are your top concerns, Costco may be the best choice. If you’d rather have more personalized care or a larger selection of frames, though, you may want to go elsewhere.

Conclusion

Costco allows members to save on tons of different items and services, including optical exams. You can enjoy serious discounts by using Costco for your optical needs while still enjoying a qualified optometrist. However, their selection of frames is limited, and their appointments may feel a little rushed.

The key factor to keep in mind is your personal preference. If you’re looking solely for a budget option, Costco often works great. If you want designer frames or have a complicated health situation, you’re likely better suited to a private optometrist.