These Are the Best Costco Deals Before August Ends

Key Points:

Costco adjusts its deals regularly, so be sure to check their coupon book often.

These deals are only open to members; many can be purchased online and in-store.

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is rolling out some great deals this August, as always.

And the best part?

Some of these deals are practically free money, so you won’t want to miss them!

We scoured through the Costco coupon books and current online sales to find you the best ways to save money on Costco this month. These deals typically won’t last until next month, so you’ll need to act now to take advantage of them. They’re currently available as of August 18th.

Let’s get started:

Why We’re Covering This

Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock.com

A Costco membership can be a great way to save money if you play your cards right. Here at 24/7 Wall St., we know just how important it is to stretch your cash. So, we’ve decided to discuss these incredible deals to help you do just that.

1. DoorDash eGift Cards

hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco Price: $80

$80 Retail Price: $100

When you shop online, you can purchase two $50 DoorDash giftcards for $80. That’s basically $20 of free money to spend on DoorDash. This is a no-brainer if you use this meal delivery service at all.

And it gets better:

The giftcards get delivered straight to your email, so you don’t even have to pick them up in-store.

2. Optimum Nutrition Gold Whey Protein Powder

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Costco Price: $56

$56 Retail Price: $70

Optimum Nutrition Gold Whey Protein Powder is a dietary supplement that provides protein for muscle recovery and growth. When you buy the 5.64-lb container, you can save approximately $14.

3. Denon AVR-X1700H AV Receiver

YinYang / E+ via Getty Images

Costco Price: $400

$400 Retail Price: $699.99

This home theater receiver is capable of handling 7.2 channels of audio. It supports tons of audio formats and includes several HDMI imports and exports to handle different devices. It’s usually several hundred dollars, but it’s on sale at Costco this month.

4. Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Costco Price: $170

$170 Retail Price: $229.99

You can save a little bit on this Greenworks pressure washer at Costco this month, too. This pressure washer is electric and has a pressure rating of 2000 PSI, making it able to clean decks, patios, and vehicles with relative ease.

5. LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Costco Price: $34.95

$34.95 Retail Price: $79.99

LEGO sets can be expensive, but you can save a bit this month on the LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV, which allows you to build a replica of the iconic Star Wars spaceship. This deal is in-store online and not available everywhere, but it’s worth looking for!

6. Men’s Dresswear

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Costco Price: Save $10

Save $10 Retail Price: Varies

Costco is offering a $10 discount on certain pieces of men’s dresswear. The specific items included may vary from store to store.

7. Sur La Table Air Fryer Oven

rafa jodar / Shutterstock.com

Costco Price: $39.99

$39.99 Retail Price: $99.99

This air fryer is usually a hundred dollars, but you can get it for over half off at Costco this month. It can function as both an air fryer and an oven, allowing you to cook tons of different foods using the circulating hot air.

8. Acer Chromebook Plus

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock.com

Costco Price: $300

$300 Retail Price: $449.99

Electronics are always a popular sale, and this Acer Chromebook Plus will be no different. It features a touchscreen and a Ryzen 3 processor, making it one of the higher-quality laptops out there.

9. HP Touch Laptop

Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

Costco Price: $365

$365 Retail Price: $499.99

The HP Touch Laptop is another popular item on sale this month at Costco. As the name suggests, it comes with a touchscreen. It also has a Ryzen 5 processor, making it a bit more powerful than the Chromebook above.

10. Phantom A8 Electric Scooter

monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Costco Price: $300

$300 Retail Price: $399.99

This high-end electric scooter is discounted by $100 at Costco this month. Your best bet is to purchase this scooter online, as it also comes with free shipping and handling.

