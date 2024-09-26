10 Surprisingly Good Costco Products YvanDube / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Financially providing for a family is difficult right now, and a large portion of most Americans’ budgets go to household products. Not just food, but things like toilet paper, cleaner, laundry detergent and lightbulbs. Add in fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen food and snacks, and the total can be overwhelming. That’s why many people shop at places like Costco, because the bulk pricing offsets the cost of the membership.

Costco sells many brands, but the store’s brand is Kirkland. While some products are better as name brands, there are some surprisingly good Kirkland products that you may not know about. Don’t waste money on brand names when generic is just as good, if not better. To help you determine what Costco products are worth it, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a list of ten surprisingly good Costco products, ranked in no particular order.

To find these products, we looked at customer reviews on Costco’s site from users themselves. As big box stores sell a huge amount of variety and merchandise, make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

The Benefits of Big Box Stores

Big box stores are ideal for those with bigger families or those hosting large events. They offer convenience, variety and low prices. They are a one-stop shop for consumers who want quantity. Membership fees are usually low and customer service tends to be better in stores that require a membership.

Why We’re Covering This

Costco is ranked #11 on the total revenue Fortune 500 rankings and services a huge portion of the population in the United States. As companies decide what to charge the average American, they try to offer a more affordable option through a generic or store-made brand. In many cases, this is extremely successful. As you work to build personal wealth, we want to help you understand what companies deserve your money and which ones to steer clear of. While a Costco membership can be valuable, we want to help you buy the right products.

Costco has facilities ranging in size from 80,000 square feet to 230,000 square feet. The company employs more than 275,000 employees and there are more than 800 stores across the world, spreading outside the United States into the global market. They make a jaw-dropping amount of money every minute off your purchases, so we want to help you make the right purchases.

1. Paper Towels

Kirkland paper towels have 160 sheets per roll and come in a pack of 12 individually wrapped rolls. You won’t need to buy paper towels for a decade if you choose these. With 28,775 reviews, they have a 4.8-star rating.

2. Kitchen Garbage Bags

Kirkland kitchen garbage bags come in the 13-gallon size with a drawstring. There are 200 bags in each box, and with almost 10,000 reviews, they have a 4.8-star rating and are just under $20.00.

3. Shelled Pistachios

If you’re looking for a snack for just under 20 dollars, try the Kirkland Signature Shelled Pistachios. They’re roasted and salted, and you don’t have to waste any time shelling them. With more than 1,900 reviews, they still have a 4.8-star rating.

4. Organic Raw Honey

This purchase comes with three 24-ounce bottles of raw honey. They are USDA organic, 100% grade A and come in a honey bear plastic jar. Customers have reviewed them over 1,400 times and give them a 4,7 rating. If you buy them online, they come within two days.

5. Almond Butter

Enjoy kosher, gluten-free almond butter that thousands of Costco customers love. It’s made in a peanut-free facility, so there’s no need to worry about an allergic reaction. The 27-ounce jar is just $7.49 and has more than 2,500 reviews with a 4.7-star rating.

6. Men’s Crew Neck Tee

There’s nothing quite like a basic crew neck tee, and Costco has them in packs of six under their Kirkland brand. For just $24.99, you get six tees in black or white. They’re tagless with reinforced seams and 100% combed heavyweight cotton. More than 5,400 people have reviewed them and given them an average of a 4.7-star rating. Sizes range from small to 3X-large, they can be washed in the home washing machine and dried in the dryer. No extra maintenance to look great in a basic tee when you choose Kirkland.

7. Milk Chocolate Raisins

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat for an affordable price? If you love chocolate-covered raisins, pick up the Kirkland brand today. They come in a 3.4-pound container so you can share and still get your fill. They’re kosher and made in the United States. With more than 1,400 reviews, they maintain a 4.8-star rating.

8. Dental Chews

We can’t forget a quality Kirkland product for humankind’s best friend! These Kirkland Dental Chews are gluten-free and grain-free. They help clean teeth, reduce plaque and tarter, and give your pup additional vitamins and minerals. They come in a box with 72 dental chews for just $36.99. This is much cheaper than paying for your dog’s teeth to be cleaned and ensures that your pet’s mouth is always healthy. These dental chews have over 5,400 reviews with a 4.7-star rating.

9. Organic Lemonade

Kirkland’s signature organic lemonade is kosher, contains 18% juice and comes in a pack of two 96-ounce bottles. Customers suggest diluting with water and ice in a large container for maximum taste. They also report that the combination of tart and sweet is perfect. With more than 1,500 reviews, the organic lemonade still has a 4.7-star rating.

10. Crystal Clear Cutlery

Go classy without the dishes with this pack of crystal-clear cutlery. It comes with 180 forks, 120 spoons and 60 knives. Even better, they’re individually wrapped in packs of 20 so you don’t have to open more than you need for each event. For just over 18 dollars, you can avoid dishes but still have clear, strong cutlery that everyone at your gathering can enjoy. Customers have reviewed this over 1,000 times and on average given it a 4.8 star rating.

How Do You Know What Costco Products to Trust?

There were additional products that crossed our list several times, so they deserve an honorable mention. Costco gasoline is significantly cheaper, the store offers a wide variety of multivitamins and supplements and customers even rave about the bacon crumbles.

When you’re walking through the aisles (especially when you’re hungry) it’s easy to impulse buy products that you may not need that simply aren’t good. To find the most popular items, we typed in Kirkland in the search bar on the Costco home page. That will pull up all the Kirkland products and on the search page, you can see the number of reviews and the average rating. Look for products with more ratings, even if the overall score is lower because more people have weighed in on the product. Most Kirkland products have a rating of over 4.5 stars, showing that Costco products are well made and taste good.

