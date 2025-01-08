These Are the 10 Buc-ee’s Locations Worth the Road Trip 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

One of the most iconic road trip destinations in America, Buc-ee’s is a combination gas station and travel center that is a must-see experience at least once in your lifetime. It’s easy to say that Buc-cees is just another oversized gas station, but oversized gas stations don’t usually have their own mascot.

Key Points Buc-ee’s has quickly become one of the most iconic road trip destinations.

The typical Buc-ee’s location is massive, offering dozens of gas pumps and a large variety of food items.

Get your picture taken with Bucee the Beaver the next time you make a stop.

Perhaps most importantly, it’s hard to say no to making a pitstop at Buc-ee’s and not grabbing a treat from its beaver nuggets, unsurprisingly the chain’s best-selling snack food. Of course, it’s not just signature food items you can find at Buc-ee’s, but an entire road trip experience packed into one giant facility.

Should you have the opportunity to visit a Buc-ee’s at one point in your life, even if you don’t want to own a pair of flannel Buc-ee pants, it’s still worth stopping to see more soft drink choices than you’d ever hope to find in one location.

10. Brazoria

Square feet: N/A

Location: Brazoria, Texas

Road: 801 N Brooks. St.

Car Wash: No

The Smallest Buc-ee’s

For almost everyone who stops at a Buc-ee’s location, you’re used to wild and crazy shopping, lots of gas pumps, and plenty of foot traffic. This is everything you won’t find at the smallest Buc-cee in Brazoria, Texas. With only six gas pumps, it’s a far cry from other Texas locations, which can offer as many as 124 gas pumps. Separately, this one only carries “essentials” like other gas stations, meaning you won’t find much of what makes Buc-ee’s food such a destination, but it’s still worth visiting, just for the experience.

9. Johnston

Square feet: 72,000

Location: Johnston, Colorado

Road: Interstate 25

Car Wash: Yes

Colorado’s First Location

The first Buc-ee’s location opened in Colorado. This 72,000-square-foot location in Johnston, Colorado, offers 116 fueling stations and 12 EV charging stations. However, what makes this location stand out is the cross-combined Texas flair and Colorado staples food-wise. You will get the company’s beef jerky selection and a strong selection of Rocky Mountain-themed merchandise, Colorado-specific snacks, and treats with unique local offerings.

8. Robertsdale

Square feet: 50,000

Location: Baldwin County, Alabama

Road: Road 68

Car Wash: Yes

Going Beyond Texas

The first Buc-ee’s location opened outside of Texas, this store has plenty of firsts, including being the start of the chain’s clean bathroom staple. With a dedicated team member for each restroom, Buc-ee’s famously keeps its restrooms clean from floor to ceiling. Of course, this location is more than just bathrooms, as it was the first location to offer the now famous Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets, which is a staple of every Buc-ee’s location now.

7. St. Augustine

Square feet: 55,000

Location: St. Augustine, Florida

Road: World Commerce Parkway

Car Wash: Yes, 235-feet long

Family-Friendly Joy

The Disney World of Buc-ee’s locations in Florida are known as the St. Augustine location, grabbing many people driving north and south in Florida. With 104 gas pumps, you can expect a long line, which is also true of the car wash. However, the shopping experience inside Buc-ee’s feels unlike any other location. It’s pure family-friendliness, which also offers every traditional Buc-ee’s staple. There’s no shortage of shopping inside to entertain kids and adults on their way to Disney, South Florida, or Georgia.

6. Jackson

Square feet: 35,000

Location: Jackson, Texas

Road: Highway 332

Car Wash: Yes

Dog Park Heaven

If you’re looking for something unique about the Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee’s location, it’s the dog park. While dog parks are not unknown at multiple Buc-ee’s locations around the country, this location has a very sizable dog park. Of course, the dog park isn’t the only reason to visit this location as it’s also one of the few Buc-ee’s that also has an espresso bar complete with the only logo in the company where Buc-ee the Beaver is wearing a chef’s hat and sipping a cappuccino.

5. Freeport

Square feet: N/A

Location: Freeport, Texas

Road: Highway 332

Car Wash: Yes + free vacuum

The Fishing Capital

Undoubtedly, one of the more intriguing Buc-ee’s locations in the United States is one of two in Freeport, Texas. This location is unique because one-third of the store is dedicated to everything fishing. This goes far beyond the traditional fishing pole or net, as you can also buy bait shrimp, cigar minnows, and chum. Stopping at this particular Buc-ee’s location is the best thing you can do for anyone who wants to fish in the Gulf of Mexico.

4. Port Lavaca

Square feet: 27,000

Location: Port Lavaca, Texas

Road: 2318 W. Main Street

Car Wash: Yes

Buc-ee’s Only Taco Bar

While the Buc-ee’s in Port Lavaca isn’t among the largest in Texas, it has one significant thing going for it. This Buc-ee’s has the distinct honor of being the only chain location with an in-store taco stand. At only 27,000 square feet, this is one of the smaller Buc-ee’s locations, but that doesn’t mean it’s unable to make this claim to fame that is well worth stopping at if you find yourself driving nearby.

3. New Braunfels

Square feet: 66,335

Location: New Braunfels, Texas

Road: I-35, Exit 190A

Car Wash: 240-feet long

Bigger In Texas

It’s tough to ignore how big Buc-ee’s locations can get in Texas when considering its New Braunfels location. This Buc-ee’s is larger than a football field by adding 120 gas pumps, 1,000 parking spots, 64 ice freezers, 83 toilets, 31 separate cash registers, four icee machines, and 80 fountain dispensers. Plus, you get the bonus of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, which is hard to ignore on a road trip.

2. Sevierville

Square feet: 74,707

Location: Sevierville, Tennessee

Road: Interstate 40 at Exit 407

Car Wash: Yes, 250-feet long

Second Largest Gas Station

New Braunfels was best identified as the world’s largest gas station until a new Texas Buc-ee’s opened up. This East Tennessee location in Sevierville is a destination like no other. With over 350 employees, it’s still one of the busiest locations in the Buc-ee’s chain. You have 120 gas pumps, 22 electric charging stations, and the former world’s longest 250-foot-long car wash all spread out over 74,000 square feet.

1. Luling

Square feet: 75,593

Location: Luling, Texas

Road: I10, Exit 632 (141 miles from Houston)

Car Wash: 255 feet

World’s Longest Car Wash

Offering Buc-ee’s shoppers the world’s longest car wash at 255 feet and the largest gas station at 75,593 feet, the Luling Buc-ee’s is already a phenomenon. Opened in June 2024, the location hosts more than 200 employees, 120 fuel pumps, and the self-proclaimed “cleanest restrooms in America.” You can even take selfie pictures with Buc-ee the Beaver in its mascot costume whenever you stop by to help remember the moment forever.

