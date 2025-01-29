9 Lucky Cities and Towns Getting More Costco Locations jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When you think about giant big box stores where you can get bulk everything, there will be little argument that Costco is the first name that comes to mind. As the premiere bulk shopping retailer in the United States, Costco has won over a legion of fans thanks to its competitive pricing, excellent food court, and overall positive shopping experience.

Key Points As Costco continues to be a hugely popular retailer, it continues to expand.

Costco is set to open seven new stores in the United States before the end of April.

These new stores represent hundreds of new jobs for every location they are opening.

Due to these reasons, Costco’s popularity remains high, which means it won’t be surprising to learn that the company is looking to expand in 2025. With locations expected to open in the first and second quarters of the year, Costco is not showing any signs of slowing down in bringing its Kirkland brand and everything else great about its stores to new customer bases.

Why Is Costco So Beloved?

As the third largest retailer in the world behind Walmart and Amazon, Costco has established a passionate fanbase. Even though it only has around half of Walmart’s annual sales, customers are far more excited to shop at Costco than anywhere else.

Between good quality meat, bulk snacks, fresh produce, Kirkland clothes, maple syrup, and everything else, there is no question that Costco customers prefer it to a large grocery store. Even Costco’s daily free samples do an outstanding job of keeping customers coming back.

What’s With New Store Excitement?

There is a very good reason customers get excited about a new Costco opening up near them, and the simple answer is that it’s different. It goes without saying that unless you have a Sam’s or BJs nearby, there isn’t likely anything else like Costco near you.

This arguably means you don’t have any other retailer to sell you an entire store of bulk products at a great price without overwhelming you. However, this is precisely what Costco does, and customers are willing to pay a membership fee every year to access the competitive prices, generous return policy, and consistent quality of shopping at a local Costco.

How Many New Locations In 2025?

According to Costco’s public statements, the company is anticipated to open approximately 29 new locations during its 2025 fiscal year. As its fiscal year ends on August 31, 2025, this is an aggressive target for the bulk retailer. Of these locations, only 26 will be considered “new,” while three locations will be relocated stores, with ten total locations opening up outside the United States.

9. Ardeer, Australia

Anticipated opening date: 2025

Location: Ardeer, VIC 3022

Streets: 740 Ballarat Road

Costco Is Relocating

While this isn’t technically a “new” store in that it’s a relocation from another area, the Ardeer, Australia store is expected to open before the end of Costco’s fiscal year in August. This location is expected to be around 161,400 square feet and is already under construction.

8. Minami Alps, Japan

Anticipated opening date: April 2025

Location: Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan

Streets: Inside fumetto, next to Minami-Alps IC

Japan’s 37th Location

After purchasing around 14 acres around Minami Alps, Japan, the company is expected to open its 37th location there. This would help make Japan Costco’s third largest market outside the United States, with an anticipated opening date sometime in April 2025.

7. Stuart, Florida

Anticipated opening date: March 2025

March 2025 Location: Kanner Highway, South of Martin County High School

Streets: 3173 S. Kanner Highway

More Costco In Sunny Florida

The sun is about to shine in sunny South Florida for Costco fans as a new location is set to open up in Stuart, Florida. Anticipated to be around 162,020 square feet in size, the April 2025 launch looks to be set for April 25th, barring any unforeseen construction issues. This location will add to the existing 33 locations already in Florida, which makes Florida the fourth largest state for Costco locations behind Washington, Texas, and California.

6. Weatherford, Texas

Anticipated opening date: March 2025

March 2025 Location: Weatherford, Texas

Streets: Interstate 20 and Center Point Road

Hello North Texas

North Texas residents rejoice as a new Costco location opens in Weatherford, Texas, and Parker County in March 2025. The 160,000-square-foot facility is expected to bring another 230 jobs to the area. Of course, Costco won’t be alone in this location, as it will have plenty of competition from H-E-B, Albertsons, Target, Aldi, and Walmart, all located nearby.

5. Sharon, Massachusetts

Anticipated opening date: March 1, 2025

Location: Sharon, Massachusetts

Streets: 160 Old Post Road

Coming In March

Sharon, Massachusetts, residents are getting excited about their new Costco location, which is set to open up the first week of March 2025. Expected to be around 162,000 square feet in size, this won’t be a small Costco location. Hence, every expectation is that this store will be filled with everything Kirkland and Costco fans could ever want, plus a produce section that seems to go on forever.

4. Prosper, Texas

Anticipated opening date: March 3, 2025

Location: Prosper, Texas

Streets: US 380

Costco Will Prosper In Prosper

With an expected opening in March 2025, Prosper, Texas, residents are eagerly awaiting the opening of its new Costco location. Located along US 380 in Prosper, the current target date for the grand opening is March 3rd, 2025, and the store is expected to be around 160,000 square feet of bulk product goodness.

3. Highland, California

Anticipated opening date: March 2025

March 2025 Location: Highland, California

Highland, California Streets: Greenspot Road, east of 210 Freeway

Brand New Jobs

Highland, California, will welcome a new Costco location in its area, creating approximately 1,400 new jobs. Situated along Greenspot Road between Boulder Avenue and Palm Avenue, the location is expected to open sometime in March 2025. It will include a gas station for Costco customers and EV charging stations.

2. Genesee County, Michigan

Anticipated opening date: March 2025

Location: Mundy Township, Michigan

Streets: Hill Road near U.S. 23

Mundy Township Awaits

Residents of Mundy Township in Genesee County, Michigan, are already getting excited about their upcoming Costco location, set to open in March 2025. The area, which will be found on Hill Road near U.S. 23, will bring a dedicated Costco location and a gas station. The store will be situated on 35 acres, meaning it’ll have plenty of parking and bulk products for residents.

1. Brentwood, California

Anticipated opening date: March 2025

Location: Brentwood, California

Streets: Lone Tree Plaza Drive, near Antioch and Brentwood border

Hello Sunny California

With construction starting in July 2024, this new Costco location is expected to open sometime in March 2025. Located on Lone Tree Plaza Drive, this Costco location will automatically become one of the city’s largest employers and tax generators as soon as the location opens. It will also solve the lengthy driving distance issue for Costco customers who must travel a great distance to find a current Costco location.

