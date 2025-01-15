These Are the 9 States Lucky Enough to Have Tons of Buc-ee’s 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When you think about all of the craziness over stopping at any Buc-ee’s you can find, it’s hard to imagine this gas station slash food heaven location is only two decades old. To say it’s become something of a local phenomenon would be putting it mildly, as some locations offer upwards of 120 gas pumps and the longest car washes in the country.

Key Points Stopping at a Buc-ee’s at any point is something everyone should experience at least once.

There are a total of 9 states that are currently home to Buc-ee’s of varying sizes.

The company hopes to expand into new states by the end of 2025.

Anytime you are traveling on a road trip, long or short, sometimes a pitstop is precisely what you need to rest, recharge, and get back on the road. Nowhere is a better place to do that than Buc-ee’s, so long as you live in one of the states home to this extraordinary gas station and convenience store slash travel center that even has its mascot, Bucee the Beaver.

How Many States Can You Find a Buc-ee’s?

As of January 2025, there are only nine states across the United States where you can find a local Buc-ee’s. In these states, you’ll discover Buc-ee’s of varying sizes, with some playing host to as few as six gas pumps to the most prominent locations having as many as 124. Not to mention the longest car wash in the world at 255 feet long at Buc-ee’s in Katy, Texas, which lasts for over 5 minutes.

Future Buc-ee’s Locations

Starting in 2025, Buc-ee’s plans to expand to at least 15 cities around the country, including new states. This includes the company’s first excursion into Louisiana, with 53,000 square feet of space in Ruston, and future locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Mississippi, and Ohio. Buc-ee’s will also add locations in South Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Kentucky. By the end of 2025, Buc-e’s should have more than 50 locations in total.

9. Colorado

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 1

Expected locations opening soon: 0

Reasons to visit: Best combination of Colorado and Texas food

Texas Flair and Colorado Flavor

Buc-ee’s first location in Colorado calls Johnston home, and it’s a great destination for residents of the nearby area. With over 72,000 square feet of space, there are 116 fueling stations and 12 EV charging stations. However, the food here is the real reason to visit, as you get a cross combination of Texas flair and Colorado flavor to make something special.

8. South Carolina

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 1

Expected locations opening soon: 2

Reasons to visit: Cleanest bathrooms in the state

The South’s Best Travel Stop

When you think about Buc-ee’s and South Carolina, it’s a pairing of two Southern states that love everything about their cultures. This makes the South Carolina Buc-ee’s in Florence a great place to stop. You have plenty of gas stations, EV charging, and all the brisket and Beaver Nuggets you can ever hope to snack on.

7. Missouri

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 1

Expected locations opening soon: 0

Reasons to visit: Brand New Buc-ee’s

One Year and Counting

At just over one-year-old, the first Buc-ee’s in Missouri opened in December 2023 and has already been a huge hit. Located on the original Route 66, the 53,000-square-foot location is expected to serve more than 6 million customers annually and provide the area with 200 new jobs. There is something for everyone at this Missouri location between Beaver Nuggets, bathrooms, fudge, and brisket.

6. Tennessee

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 2

Expected locations opening soon: 0

Reasons to visit: Former world’s largest Buc-ee’s

Stop In Sevierville

If you can stop at the Sevierville Buc-ee’s on a road trip, you’ll be experiencing the world’s formerly largest convenience store. At 74,707 square feet, it’s large, almost 20,000 square feet larger than the White House. Plus, it has the longest car wash in the world at 255 square feet, which is 80% the height of the Statue of Liberty. The Crossville location is just as good, but the Sevierville stop demands you buy a t-shirt.

5. Kentucky

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 2

Expected locations opening soon: 0

Reasons to visit: Farthest north Buc-ee’s location

Don’t Forget to Visit

If you drive right past either of the Buc-ee’s locations in Kentucky, they’ll be your last chance to see Bucee the Beaver as you head north. Located in Richmond and Smiths Grove, you have two locations, including the Richmond location, which includes both universal and Tesla Superchargers for electric vehicles and two forms of ethanol-free gasoline. Unfortunately, neither has a car wash, but that’s okay.

4. Georgia

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 2

Expected locations opening soon: 0

Reasons to visit: Best travel center in Georgia

Two Locations Available

With two locations in Calhoun and Warner Robins, Georgia, Buc-ee’s is making its presence known in The Peach State. With car washes, Tesla Superchargers, ethanol-free fuel, and a car wash in Calhoun, there are many reasons to visit each location. Arguably, the best reason is any inexpensive Buc-ee’s food you can take on a road trip or a pair of Buc-ee’s flannel pants that will quickly become your favorite clothing item.

3. Florida

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 2

Expected locations opening soon: 2 (Ocala and Fort Pierce, Florida)

Reasons to visit: The Disney of gas stations

The Disney of Gas Stations

In a state that knows something about entertainment experiences, Buc-ee’s is called the “Disney of Gas Stations.” This is especially true of the St. Augustine location, which is located only a few hours from Disney but also has a vast selection of everything Buc-ee the Beaver and more Beaver nuggets than you can hope to eat in one trip. The chain plans to open two more Florida locations in 2025 in Ocala and Fort Pierce.

2. Alabama

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 4

Expected locations opening soon: 0

Reasons to visit: The first non-Texas Buc-ee’s

The Second State

After deciding to operate outside Texas state lines, Buc-ee’s opened its first location in Alabama. At 50,000 square feet, this Road 68 location has become a staple in its own right for those who want to experience all of the joys of a Buc-ee’s but without taking a side trip through Texas. You have four locations now open in Athens, Auburn, Leeds, and Loxley, three of which offer charging for electric vehicles, while the Athens location has a sizable car wash.

1. Texas

Number of Buc-ee’s locations: 35

Expected locations opening soon: 2 (Amarillo and Boerne, Texas)

Reasons to visit: Largest Buc-ee’s in Luling, Texas

The Texas Staple

The state that hosts the most Buc-ee’s in the country is, unsurprisingly, Texas. Headquartered south of Houston, the company first began in 2023, but it wasn’t until 2018 that it started to expand outside of the state. Now, with more than 35 locations in the state itself, you have the world’s largest Buc-ee’s in Luling, Texas, at 75,000 square feet and the world’s longest car wash at 255 square feet. Needless to say, visiting Buc-ee’s in Texas is a must, especially with its clean bathrooms.

