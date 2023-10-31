15 Cities Buc-ee's Stores Are Headed to Next (Virginia, Colorado, Wisconsin & Beyond) Shutterstock

Buc-ee’s has become an absolute phenomenon. Its stores are located along Interstates and are absolutely massive, some with more than 100 gas pumps and hundreds of parking spaces. Devoted Buc-ee’s fans love everything from their sparkling clean restrooms to massive assortment of grab-and-go foods.

For travelers tired of marginal food and dirty bathrooms on long road trips, Buc-ee’s can be an oasis. Unfortunately, Buc-ee’s has long been a regional store. As of 2023 there are 46 locations, and only 12 stores outside of Texas. However, that’s about to change with Buc-ee’s opening in Wisconsin, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, and Missouri.

Let’s dive into 15 cities where Buc-ee’s has announced it’s opening new locations.

1.Richmond, Virginia

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

City: New Kent

Location: Exit 211 of Interstate-64

Expected Opening Date: 2025

Size: 75,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: 650

This was the first Buc-ee’s proposal in Virginia, but the chain eventually plans to open up four stores in the state. The location of this store will be between Richmond and Williamsburg along I-64. This route gets particularly busy during the summer when travelers head to Virginia Beach.

2.Madison, Wisconsin

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

City: DeForest

Location: Highway V and Interstate 39/90/94

Expected Opening Date: 2025

Size: 74,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: 613

This will be the northern-most Buc-ee’s location when completed. Presently, there are no Buc-ee’s north of Kentucky. This Buc-ee’s will come with 20 EV charging spaces in addition to 120 gas pumps and 613 parking spaces.

3. Fort Pierce, Florida

Source: CG-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

City: Fort Pierce

Location: Interstate-95, southeast of Indrio Road

Expected Opening Date:N/A

Size: 73,372 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: 733

Buc-ee’s currently has two locations in Florida, but they’re expanding southward in the state. Their new location in Fort Piece will be their southern-most store. The location is currently in the pre-application proposal phase, so it’s not known when it will finally open.

4. Harrisonburg, Virgina

Source: Shutterstock

City: Harrisonburg

Location: Interstate-81 at Exit 240

Expected Opening Date: 2025

Size: 75,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: More than 650

Interstate 81 is a busy route that avoids many of the East Coast’s large cities that are often congested. Buc-ee’s is planning a location near Harrisonburg that also include 24 electric vehicle charging stations. This is the second out of four total planned locations in the state of Virginia.

5. Ruston, Louisiana Source: Shutterstock

City: Ruston

Location: I-20 Tarbutton Exchange

Expected Opening Date: 2025

Size: 53,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: N/A

Buc-ee’s planned expansion into Louisiana back in 2016 in Baton Rouge, but the plans eventually fell through. The store would have been Buc-ee’s first outside of Texas, but that honor went to a Florida store instead. The state helped lure a Buc-ee’s with a $6 million appropriation to build a service road that accommodates the store’s traffic.

6. Amarillo, Texas

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

City: Amarillo

Location: 9900 East Interstate-40

Expected Opening Date: N/A

Size: 74,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 108

Parking Spots: N/A

While 34 of Buc-ee’s current 46 locations are in Texas, there are no locations in West Texas. Opening up a store in Amarillo will be the store’s first location west of San Antonio. Amarillo is the midpoint between Los Angeles and Chicago on Route 66.

7. Ocala, Florida

Source: Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

City: Marion County

Location: I-75 near West Highway 326

Expected Opening Date: 2025

Size: 80,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: 720

While most new Buc-ee’s locations are slated to be about 74,000 square feet, the Ocala location is slightly larger at 80,000 square feet. This makes it their largest planned location to date.

8. Harrison County, Mississippi

Source: Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images

City: Harrison County

Location: I-10 and Menge Avenue

Expected Opening Date: 2025

Size: 74,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: N/A

Mississippi will get its first Buc-ee’s when this location situated between Gulfport and Slidell opens in 2025. The store fills in a gap between Buc-ee’s locations in Baytown, Texas and Loxley, Alabama.

9. Dayton,Ohio

Source: Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images

City: Huber Heights

Location: I-70 near the SR 235 intersection

Expected Opening Date: N/A

Size: 74,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: 718

Buc-ee’s recently expanded to Kentucky, and this location near Dayton, Ohio will mark the chain’s first store in Ohio. The store is expected to be 74,000 and is 172 miles north of the Buc-ee’s location in Richmond, Kentucky.

10. Boerne, Texas

Source: Shutterstock

City: Boerne

Location: I-10 and Highway 87

Expected Opening Date: Scheduled October 1, 2024

Size: 53,471 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: N/A

Most of Buc-ee’s current expansion is focused on new geographic regions. Its location in Boerne, Texas is the rare exception of a location near one of Texas’ major cities. A reason for this is likely that the location was initially proposed in 2016, but its construction was delayed. The Boerne location will be on the smaller end of new Buc-ee’s being constructed with a 53,471 square foot store.

11. Johnstown, Colorado

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

City: Johnstown

Location: Interstate-25 and County Road 48

Expected Opening Date: 2024

Size: 74,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 116

Parking Spots: N/A

The new Buc-ee’s location under construction in Johnstown, Colorado is the company’s first expansion west of Texas. The store had a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2022, and is projecting an opening in 2024. Johnstown is about 45 miles north of Denver.

12. Springfield, Missouri

Source: JTGrafix / iStock via Getty Images

City: Springfield

Location: I-44 and Mulroy Road

Expected Opening Date: December 2023

Size: 53,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 100

Parking Spots: N/A

The Buc-ee’s opening in either late 2023 or early 2024 in Springfield, Missouri marks another first on this list. It’s the first Buc-ee’s location in the state of Missouri. This location will sit on I-44 about midway between Tulsa and St. Louis and at the gateway of the Ozarks.

13. Bowling Green, Kentucky

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

City: Smiths Grove

Location: Exit 38 on Interstate-65

Expected Opening Date: 2024

Size: 53,471 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 116

Parking Spots: 565

Kentucky welcomes its second Buc-ee’s in Smiths Grove, a small town with just a population of 795 that sits outside Bowling Green. As of late 2023, this makes Smiths Grove the smallest town in the country with a Buc-ee’s. The advantage of Smith’s Grove as a location is that it sits between Louisville and Nasvhille off Interstate-65.

14. Hillsboro, Texas

Source: Shutterstock

City: Hillsboro (North of Waco)

Location: I-35 and Highway 77

Expected Opening Date: Summer 2024

Size: 74,000 Square Feet

Fueling Stations: 120

Parking Spots: N/A

Hillsboro is the only the second Buc-ee’s on this list that’s being constructed in their traditional frootprint in Texas. Hillsboro itself is a smaller city, but it sits on Interstate-35 between Waco and Fort Worth.

15. Anderson, South Carolina

City: Anderson

Location: I-85 and Highway 178

Expected Opening Date: 2025

Size: N/A

Fueling Stations: N/A

Parking Spots: N/A

Buc-ee’s opened its first South Carolina location in 2022 in Florence. The chain is planning a second South Carolina store upstate in Anderson. Construction on the new store is currently being held up by the South Carolina Department of Transportation reviewing the interchange near where this Buc-ee’s would be built.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.