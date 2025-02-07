McDonald's Is Adding 10,000 New Restaurants: Here's Where They'll Be Coast-to-Coast / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If there is one truth in the fast food world, McDonald’s will take every opportunity to expand its empire. Announced in late 2023, the company indicated that it plans to grow its restaurant count to more than 50,000 by 2027, which would undoubtedly solidify it as the world’s largest fast-food empire. Currently, it’s around 4,000 locations short of China’s Mixue Ice Cream and Tea, with 45,000 locations.

Key Points McDonald’s is looking to expand its empire in a big way before 2025.

The company hopes to expand physically and add millions of new loyalty members.

Outside the US, China is set to receive the most significant number of new locations.

While you might consider that McDonald’s expansion will likely take place in the United States, the reality is that the additional 10,000 restaurants McDonald’s hopes to build will be spread worldwide. This will be done as one of the world’s most valuable brands looks to win over customers with regional food items in countries like China, Japan, Canada, and France.

12. How Many McDonald’s Exist Today In The US?

At the end of 2024, McDonald’s had more than 13,598 restaurants in the US alone, with California listed as its most extensive location base with more than 1,221 locations. By the end of 2024, more than 2,100 new locations had opened worldwide, with 500 of these being built in the US. One fun fact is that of the total number of locations operated in the United States, more than 95% of are franchised.

11. Total Number Of Locations

At the end of 2023, when McDonald’s announced its potential expansion, the company currently had around 40,000 locations, with 27,000 of those with drive-thrus. There is no question that McDonald’s expansion is a massive jump, amounting to roughly a 20% increase in its current locations. As of December 16, 2024, the company had more than 41,275 locations, so it is well on its way toward hitting its goal.

10. Opening in 2025

By the end of 2025, McDonald’s has said it hopes to open up more than 1,500 locations worldwide. Doing so would help it stay on track with opening up another 9,000 locations by the end of 2025 after its 2023 announcement and 2024 growth that has already taken place. There is little debate that McDonald’s is going to press ahead with this strategy as it continues to see itself as the market leader.

9. McDonald’s Global Strategy

To hit its goals of opening up and operating more than 50,000 locations, McDonald’s focuses heavily on the “4Ds.” This would include emphasizing Digital, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Development. Related to the first point, digital, the company plans to boost its loyalty program to more than 250 million active users (from 150 million), with at least 70 million active in China, which speaks to the company’s significant interest in growing in this region.

8. Japan

Number of new locations expected: ~200

Current locations: 2,982

First-year opened: July 21, 1971

Popular Local Menu

To strike gold in Japan, McDonald’s has heavily catered its menu toward local eating habits, and as a result, it has grown to almost 3,000 locations. Now, with another 200 potential locations on the horizon, it’s clear that McDonald’s is putting a lot of value in its Japanese growth. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that McDonald’s places heavy emphasis on food quality in Japan to attract more customers.

7. India

Number of new locations expected: ~50

Current locations: 581

First-year opened: October 13, 1996

Big Investment Before 2027

With under 600 stores in India at the end of 2024, McDonald’s commitment to open up as many as 50 new locations before the end of 2027 is a tall order. Of course, when you consider that McDonald’s coffee has been a massive hit in the country, accounting for 12 percent of overall sales, it makes all the sense in the world why McDonald’s would want to continue growing in the second most populated nation on the planet.

6. United Kingdom/Ireland

Number of new locations expected: ~200

Current locations: 1,434

First-year opened: November 13, 1974

New Locations, More Jobs

As part of its 2027 expansion efforts, McDonald’s is scheduled to open another 200 stores between the United Kingdom and Ireland before the end of 2027. As a result, this will include almost 24,000 new jobs between these stores across an expansion plan worth around $1.4 billion in US money.

5. China

Number of new locations expected: ~7,000

Current locations: 5,903

First-year opened: October 8, 1990

Second Largest Market

McDonald’s is heavily emphasizing growth in the Chinese market, with more than 7,000 locations expected to be built before the end of 2027. Considering that the company is also relying on China to boost its loyalty program, it’s very clear that alongside the US, China is expected to be the most prominent focus of any nation where it’s planning to build new locations.

4. Canada

Number of new locations expected: ~1,900

Current locations: 1,466

First-year opened: June 3, 1967

Oh Canada

Our neighbor to the north, Canada, is expected to see additional expansion as part of McDonald’s 2027 growth plan. As the company has not shared any specific numbers, it’s only known that Canada will be included along with Australia and France’s 1,900 locations. The hope is that McDonald’s will share particular numbers as work continues delivering its poutine fries to more customers.

3. Australia

Number of new locations expected: ~1,900

Current locations: 1,044

First-year opened: May 30, 1971

Brekkie Burgers For Everyone

McDonald’s Australia will share a launch with other internationally operated markets to 1,900 locations, including numbers in France and Canada. Until McDonald’s specifies how many places will be coming to Australia, we must continue enjoying the Chicken McOz and Brekkie Burger at Australia’s 1,044 locations.

2. France

Number of new locations expected: ~1,900

Current locations: 1,559

First-year opened: June 30, 1972

Large French Expansion

While McDonald’s has not yet expanded on the number of locations coming to each country, France is part of McDonald’s IOM (internationally operated markets), where it’s expected to share around 1,900 locations with several other countries worldwide. France has long been a McDonald’s staple, including donuts, croissants, and pain au chocolat.

1. United States

Number of new locations expected: ~900

Current locations: 13,549

First-year opened: May 15, 1940

Big US Openings

The company’s largest market by far, McDonald’s hopes to significantly expand its footprint in the United States. With an expected 900 stores opening before the end of 2027, there is a big focus on smaller-format locations, drive-thru-only locations, and even delivery-focused kitchens to help expand sales in new ways to match customer demand.

