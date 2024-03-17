15 Cities That In-N-Out Could Be Coming to Next (Washington, Texas, Louisiana & More) GDMatt66 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Until 1990, you could only find In-N-Out locations in the Los Angeles area. That year they expanded to San Diego, and two years later In-N-Out expanded to Las Vegas and Northern California.

The chain has long been a regional favorite on the West Coast, but that’s changing with In-N-Out expanding across the country. Let’s take a look at some new locations In-N-Out is opening soon and where it could eye new stores in the next decade.

States with In-N-Out Today

As of the summer of 2023, In-N-Out had locations in seven states.

California (271 locations)

Texas (41 locations)

Arizona (35 locations)

Nevada (21 locations)

Utah (12 locations)

Colorado (8 locations)

Oregon (4 locations)

As you’ll see in our list, In-N-Out is now expanding beyond these states. In-N-Out recently opened a location in Idaho, revealed expansion plans for New Mexico, and announced a major East Coast expansion that will be based out of Nashville.

Still, In-N-Out is expanding much more slowly than other fan-favorite fast food chains like Raising Cane’s. The reason for that is they want locations to be near distribution centers. Since In-N-Out relies on never-frozen meat and other high-quality ingredients, it doesn’t want any locations to be further than about 600 miles from distribution centers.

In-N-Out announced a distribution center in Dallas in 2010 that allowed them to expand to Texas, then built a distribution center in Colorado Springs that has facilitated expansion in that state.

With the company announcing an East Coast headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee it’s likely they’ll build a distribution center nearby that will allow In-N-Out to expand to many states it’s not in today.

Recently Opened and Coming Soon In-N-Out Locations

Let’s look at 20 cities In-N-Out could soon expand to. We’ll first look at recent locations they opened in, move on to announced locations, and then speculate on major cities In-N-Out could be expanding to next.

As you’ll see, while recent openings are in areas like California, Texas, and Utah, their next openings will keep expanding In-N-Out to new states.

Recently Opened: Cypress, Texas on November 18

Location: 28320 Highway 290

City Population: 184,851

Metropolitan Area: Houston

In-N-Out is expanding more in the Houston area, the first of these stores is opening in Cypress, Texas. The store (along with Webster) opened in November.

Recently Opened: Webster, Texas on November 18

Location: 122 El Dorado Blvd.

City Population: 12,499

Metropolitan Area: Houston

The Webster location of In-N-Out was the company’s sixth location in the Houston area. It’s likely that the Houston area could support upward of 50 In-N-Out locations across the next decade, so expansion in the area is far from over.

Recently Opened: Perris, California on November 30

Location: 229 Old Nuevo Rd.

City Population: 80,263

Metropolitan Area: Riverside

Perris is situated between Los Angeles and San Diego. Situated in the Inland Empire, the area is fast-growing. In-N-Out has plenty of restaurants in Southern California but is likely to continue expanding around Riverside.

Recently Opened: San Juan Capistrano, California on December 7

Location: 31791 Del Obispo St.

City Population: 34,593

Metropolitan Area: Orange County

This location will be close to I-5 at the southern end of Orange County. It was In-N-Out Burger’s 399th store.

Recently Opened: Meridian, Idaho on December 12

Location: 3520 E. Fairview Ave.

City Population: 117,365

Metropolitan Area: Boise

The Meridian, Idaho location opened on December 12th. Its opening means that In-N-Out is now in 8 different states. If the store’s lines around its grand opening are any indication, In-N-Out will be a hit in Idaho. Wait times stretched for more than 6 hours and the location sold 9,100 burgers on its opening day!

The company is planning a second location in the Boise area, reportedly at Boise Town Square.

Recently Opened: Madera, California on January 5

Location: 1830 W. Cleveland Ave.

City Population: 66,224

Metropolitan Area: Madera

The Fresno area was home to 5 In-N-Outs, but Madera had none. That situation changed when In-N-Out opened its first location there on January 5th.

Opening Soon: Redlands, California

Location: 1301 W. Lugonia Ave.

City Population: 73,168

Metropolitan Area: Riverside

Located about 63 miles east of Los Angeles and 45 miles west of Palm Springs, Redlands sits in California’s Inland Empire Region. This location will be In-N-Out’s first inside the city of Redlands, which has a population of more than 70,000 people.

Opening Soon: Flagstaff, Arizona

Location: 1860 South Milton Rd.

City Population: 76,831

Metropolitan Area: Flagstaff

North of Phoenix In-N-Out has a location in Prescott but has yet to expand to Flagstaff. That will change with their new location set to open in the city.

Opening Soon: Layton, Utah

Location: 1977 N. 1200 W.

City Population: 81,773

Metropolitan Area: Salt Lake City

At the start of 2024, In-N-Out had 7 locations in the Salt Lake City area. Their newest store in Layton will mark their 8th location. Three more locations are in the Provo area and In-N-Out adds two more stores in northern Utah.

Opening Soon: Orange, California

Location: 3520 City Blvd E

City Population: 139,911

Metropolitan Area: Orange County

In-N-Out continues to expand across Orange County with a new location in the city of Orange. This will be the chain’s third location in the city.

Opening Soon: Oxnard, California

Location: 1700 East Ventura Blvd.

City Population: 202,063

Metropolitan Area: Oxnard-Ventura

Despite Oxnard’s size, In-N-Out only has one location in the city. They’ll open their second at 1700 East Ventura Boulevard. This will be the sixth location in the Oxnard-Ventura metropolitan area.

Cities In-N-Out Is Planning to Expansion

In-N-Out is planning expansion into several cities that it has already announced. All of these locations have been confirmed by the company but aren’t expected to open in 2024. Instead, they’ll likely open in 2025 and beyond.

Franklin, Tennessee: Opening in 2025

Location: In Franklin

City Population: 83,454

Metropolitan Area: Nashville

In-N-Out announced their biggest expansion ever in early 2023 when they revealed a 28-acre property near Nashville that would serve as their headquarters for an East Coast expansion. The first location in the Nashville area is slated to open by 2025.

Beaverton, Oregon: Planned By 2025

Location: Beaverton, Oregon

City Population: 97,494

Metropolitan Area: Portland

In-N-Out has four current locations in Oregon with the northern-most store near Salem. The company is planning to open its first store in the Portland area in Beaverton, but the location has been blocked by local permitting. The company filed an appeal in August 2023 and still is pursuing a location near Portland.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: Opening By 2027

Location: Near Albuquerque

City Population: 572,864

Metropolitan Area: Albuquerque

In 2022 In-N-Out confirmed they had no plans to open in New Mexico with a statement saying “we don’t have any immediate plans to open stores there at this time.” Fast-forward a year and now In-N-Out has announced plans to expand to New Mexico by 2027.

Ridgefield, Washington: No Opening Date Announced

Location: Ridgefield, Washington

City Population: 14,251

Metropolitan Area: Portland

In-N-Out’s planned location in Ridgefield marks their presence in another state. This will be In-N-Out’s first location in Washington State. While this location is in Washington, Ridgefield is most closely connected to Portland. It’s unlikely that In-N-Out will expand further north to Seattle as locations there would be too far from its closest distribution center in Northern California.

Cities In-N-Out Could Be Coming to Next

Finally, let’s look at some cities In-N-Out could expand to next. All of these cities are close to In-N-Out distribution centers or expansion they’ve announced in the near future.

1. Cheyenne, Wyoming: Potentially Expanding by 2027

Location: Cheyenne, Wyoming

City Population: 65,132

Metropolitan Area: Cheyenne

In-N-Out is much slower to expand than other fast food chains because it wants to locate new locations close to distribution centers. In 2010, the company announced a new distribution center near Dallas, and today it’s growing rapidly in the state of Texas. As of late 2023, there are 46 stores in the Dallas metroplex, 2 in Waco, 24 in the San Antonio-Austin corridor, and 6 stores in the Houston area.

The most recent distribution center was built in Colorado so the company will likely continue aggressive expansion along the Front Range area. Currently, In-N-Out has expanded just south of Fort Collins, but it would make sense to open locations in Cheyenne next. After Cheyenne, it’s likely In-N-Out could expand to nearby Laramie as well.

2. Vail, Colorado: Potentially Expanding by 2027

Location: Vail, Colorado

City Population: 4,835

Metropolitan Area: Vail

Vail is another location that could be the next extension from In-N-Out’s distribution center in Colorado Springs. The city is located along I-70 and a location nearby would give In-N-Out a stop on the popular interstate route. Even if In-N-Out doesn’t select a location near Vail, it’s likely they could expand further west in Colorado.

3. Pueblo, Colorado: Potentially Expanding by 2027

Location: Pueblo, Colorado

City Population: 111,876

Metropolitan Area: Pueblo

Pueblo is another Colorado city that’s easily within range of In-N-Out’s newest distribution center in Colorado Springs. The city has a large enough population that it could eventually support multiple locations.

4. Vancouver, Washington

Location: Vancouver, Washington

City Population: 190,915

Metropolitan Area: Portland

In-N-Out just announced it was expanding into Washington State at its Ridgefield location, which is north of Vancouver. The city of Vancouver is likely to be the next destination in the Portland area. It has a population of more than 190,000 residents and Interstate 5 runs through the city.

5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

City Population: 681,054

Metropolitan Area: Oklahoma City

In 2018, In-N-Out officials confirmed they had no plans to locate to the state of Oklahoma. However, in the past, the company also denied reports of New Mexico expansion and has now confirmed they’re planning a location in Albuquerque. Oklahoma City is only about a 3-hour drive from the company’s Dallas area distribution center, so it’s within range of expansion. Our bet is it’s a matter of when, not if In-N-Out comes to Oklahoma City.

6. Omaha, Nebraska

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

City Population: 486,051

Metropolitan Area: Omaha

Omaha sits 608 miles from In-N-Out’s distribution center in Colorado Springs, which puts it just barely within range. While In-N-Out will likely focus on more nearby cities like Cheyenne, Pueblo, or even Vail first, our bet is it won’t be long before it announces expansion to Omaha.

7. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Location: Santa Fe, New Mexico

City Population: 87,505

Metropolitan Area: Abluqerque-Santa Fe

In-N-Out already announced plans to expand to Albuquerque, so it’s very likely they’ll continue expanding across the state. The next logical stop is Santa Fe, which is within the Albuquerque-Santa Fe combined statistical area. The area is home to nearly 1.2 residents, so it could likely support 5 or more new In-N-Outs across the next decade.

8. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

City Population: 227,570

Metropolitan Area: Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge makes sense as a first Louisiana location for several reasons. First, it’s cheaper with more plentiful land than New Orleans. Second, it’s a college town that could add to the demand for delicious yet affordable burger meals. Third, it’s closer to In-N-Out’s Dallas distribution center than a city like New Orleans.

Another potential option for In-N-Out expansion in the state would be Shreveport, which is smaller than Baton Rouge but would be even closer to Dallas.

9. Louisville, Kentucky

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

City Population: 633,045

Metropolitan Area: Louisville

In-N-Out announced in early 2023 that Franklin, Tennessee would be home to a new corporate hub focused on East Coast expansion. So far, In-N-Out has only announced office space in Franklin. However, it’s expected in the not-so-distant future they’ll create a distribution center to facilitate their expansion east of the Mississippi. Louisville sits just 2.5 hours from Franklin, so it’s a likely candidate for a first wave of expansion beyond Tennessee.

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

City Population: 633,104

Metropolitan Area: Memphis

Memphis is “on the way” between In-N-Out’s current most eastern distribution center in Dallas and their planned expansion into the Nashville area. So, it’s likely the company will announce plans to set up restaurants in the area within the next decade.

11. Little Rock, Arkansas

Location: Little Rock, Tennessee

City Population: 202,591

Metropolitan Area: Little Rock

Another city between Dallas and the Nashville area is Little Rock. With In-N-Out already making a large logistical commitment to hauling food to the Nashville area, it’s likely they’ll target other major cities along the route. Little Rock could see expansion announced within the next 5 to 10 years.

12. Kansas City, Missouri

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

City Population: 508,090

Metropolitan Area: Kansas City

Kansas City is an intriguing expansion candidate for In-N-Out because it could be served by two of their distribution centers: Dallas and Colorado Springs. With a metropolitan area of more than 2.5 million people, Kansas City could also someday be the home to 10 or more stores. Our bet is In-N-Out starts expanding in Kansas City in the not-so-distant future.

13. Atlanta, Georgia

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

City Population: 498,715

Metropolitan Area: Atlanta

Our last three cities are all too far away from In-N-Out’s current distribution centers, so you won’t see expansion until In-N-Out announces a distribution center on the East Coast. However, if In-N-Out ends up constructing one near its East Coast corporate office, they would all be within a 600-mile range to be expansion candidates.

Atlanta would simply be too incredible of a target to pass up on. The metro area is home to more than 6 million residents and continues growing. It’s likely in the decades to come there could be several dozen locations within the Atlanta area if In-N-Out expands here.

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

City Population: 874,479

Metropolitan Area: Charlotte

Charlotte is another city that would be an intriguing area for In-N-Out to expand to on the East Coast. Its metro population stands at about 2.7 million and continues to grow at a fast rate. It’s also a city that’s spread out and has cheaper land for building locations with plenty of parking and large drive-throughs.

15. Columbus, Ohio

Location: Columbus, Ohio

City Population: 905,748

Metropolitan Area: Columbus

Finally, we end our list with Columbus, Ohio. The city has long been a ‘test market’ where products and new restaurant concepts are applied before expanding. If In-N-Out is gauging interest across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the Mid-Atlantic region, starting with Columbus locations would be a smart bet.

