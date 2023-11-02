The 30 Oldest Structures in the World xefstock / iStock via Getty Images

In the summer of 1976, a ground fire burned through a vegetated area on the island of Guernsey, revealing a granite slab protruding from a high mound of earth. The ensuing excavation revealed an undisturbed 6,500-year-old burial site now named Les Fouaillages — one of the oldest monuments ever discovered in western Europe.

Ancient structures are discovered every year, adding to our understanding of human cultural evolution. Many of the oldest structures in existence had religious significance. These include tombs where bodies were interred with items intended to assist their owners in the afterlife, temples dedicated to the deities that a particular culture revered, and altars where animals and possibly even humans were sacrificed. (Here are ancient civilizations that have sacrificed humans.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled the 30 oldest structures in the world by consulting a number of archaeological, engineering, historical, and general interest websites, including World Archaeology, Realm of History, and Smithsonian Magazine.

Some sites date back to the Paleolithic era, which began some 2.5 million years ago and lasted until around 10,000 B.C. The era is marked by hunter-gatherer societies who used chipped stone and bone tools. Most sites, however, were built during the following Neolithic era, during which nomadic societies began to settle in permanent or semi-permanent locations and also began to refine their stone tools.

During this time, animal domestication and agriculture sprouted up independently in numerous societies. Some of the oldest structures in the world include tombs and burial mounds, religious temples, protective walls, and even entire cities. Here are the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.

Source: B. Hanna, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons Ngunnhu Fish Traps of Brewarrina

> Year built: circa 38000 B.C.

> Location: Brewarrina, New South Wales, Australia

> Purpose: Fish traps Potentially the oldest human construction in existence, these ancient stone walls built by Australian Aboriginal people in the Barwon River were damaged considerably when Europeans began to colonize the area. An Aboriginal legend attributes the creation of the fish traps to the sky god Baiame.

Source: Tolis-3kala, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons Theopetra Cave Wall

> Year built: circa 21000 B.C.

> Location: Theopetra Cave, Thessaly, Greece

> Purpose: Barrier against the wind This wall protects the entrance to a cave used by Paleolithic people during the last ice age. Built of stone in dry masonry fashion, the wall likely helped keep the cold out of the cave, which consists of a 5,382 square foot cavern. Evidence of earlier Neanderthal activity in the cave dates back 135,000 years.

Source: R. F. Mazurowski, CC0 (Public Domain), via Wikimedia Commons Tell Qaramel

> Year built: circa 11000-9670 B.C.

> Location: Aleppo Governorate, Syria

> Purpose: Settlement This Neolithic archaeological site contains the earliest known permanent stone-built settlement in the world. The site includes the remains of five stone towers, the oldest of which contains a raised hearth surrounded by benches. Evidence from the site suggests that the original settlement predates grain agriculture and animal domestication — the usual factors that spawned settlements — and that the settlement may have started instead because of religious ceremonies.

Source: xefstock / iStock via Getty Images Ruins at Göbekli Tepe

> Year built: circa 9500-8500 B.C.

> Location: Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey

> Purpose: Unknown Predating the development of metal tools, pottery, and agriculture, this ancient Neolithic site of massive stone megaliths that are arranged in circles may be the oldest temple in the world. The pillars are carved with human likenesses and weigh up to 10 tons each.

Source: x-drew / iStock via Getty Images Wall of Jericho

> Year built: circa 8000 B.C.

> Location: Tell es-Sultan/Tel Jericho, West Bank, Palestinian Territories/Israel

> Purpose: Defensive barrier or flood protection Likely built to protect the Neolithic settlement from floodwaters, the wall at Jericho was originally nearly 12 feet high and over 5 feet wide. Jericho is considered the oldest walled city in the world and is one of the oldest continually occupied cities as well. The original dwellings within the wall were circular homes made of clay and straw bricks.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Tower of Jericho

> Year built: circa 8000 B.C.

> Location: Tell es-Sultan/Tel Jericho, West Bank, Palestinian Territories/Israel

> Purpose: Unknown Within the wall of Jericho is a massive stone tower with 22 steps ascending the interior. The conical tower is 28 feet high and may have had a communal or ceremonial function in the early settlement. It is estimated that the stone structure took 11,000 days to build.

Source: Sedat Demir / iStock via Getty Images Çatalhöyük

> Year built: circa 7500 B.C.

> Location: Konya province, Turkey

> Purpose: Settlement This large Neolithic settlement was occupied between 7500 and 6400 B.C., likely peaking around 7000 B.C. with 10,000 inhabitants. The mud brick dwellings and other buildings are clustered together with no alleys or walkways between them. Instead, interior access was gained through holes in the roofs, and rooftops were likely used as streets and as a stage for daily activities.

Source: f8grapher / iStock via Getty Images Khirokitia

> Year built: circa 7000 B.C.

> Location: Larnaca, Cyprus

> Purpose: Settlement One of the best preserved pre-pottery Neolithic settlements in the Mediterranean, Khirokitia was likely occupied from the seventh to fourth millennium B.C. The village was completely surrounded by a thick stone wall, and the foundations for the round living structures within the wall were also made of stone. Multiple huts arranged around a central courtyard are thought to have comprised a single home, with each hut used for different activities.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.