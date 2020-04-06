City With the Worst Pollen in Every State Michael B. Sauter

Most Americans are encouraged or ordered to stay indoors — except for essential activities as well as some exercise — in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic. For those who are able to get outdoors safely, the beginning of warmer weather is welcome good news. Springtime in the United States, however, also means the start of peak pollen season. Those going outdoors to find relief from cabin fever may be at risk of hay fever.

Plants seasonally release pollen grains as a way of reproducing, and during the season, people may breathe it in. In those who are allergic to pollen, breathing it causes an allergic reaction. Allergy sufferers report sneezing, runny noses, and itchy and watery eyes.

In each state, there is one city where pollen levels stand out from the rest of the state. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Pollen.com’s pollen index score for every major U.S. city. The pollen index score measures and records the daily pollen severity on a scale of 0 to 12. To determine the city in each state with the highest pollen levels, we averaged the pollen index scores of the most recent 30-day period, from March 8 through April 5. No data was available for Alaska or Hawaii.

Some parts of the country have more pollen than others. In several states, even the city with the highest 30-day average pollen level has a relatively low 30-day average compared to most U.S. cities. Meanwhile, a number of Southern states have 30-day average scores above 10 out of 12. For context, a pollen score of 9.7 or higher is considered “high” by pollen.com. If you’re struggling with allergies, here are some easy remedies that can help.

