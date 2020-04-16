COVID-19 School Cancellations in Every State Grant Suneson

As more data about the spread of the coronavirus has become available, states have been updating their projections about when schools may be safe to reopen. Some states hoped to send students back to class in mid-April, but those optimistic projections have been pushed to later in the year.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data about school cancellations due to COVID-19 by state gathered by Education Week, an independent news organization covering K-12 education data and policy. Figures on the K-12 population attending both public and private schools came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Data on COVID-19 cases per capita was collected from state and local health departments by 24/7 Wall St. and is accurate as of Apr. 14.

Between April 7 and April 14, 10 states updated their school closure orders, further postponing in-person classes for millions of students. While many of the hardest hit states quickly closed schools for the entire year, many other states cancelled school for relatively short amounts of time as they had relatively few coronavirus cases. These are the states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

States have also had to adjust their projections as governors instituted more social distancing policies for public gatherings or updated them. These are every state’s rules for COVID-19 social distancing.

