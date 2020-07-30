Every State's Plan to Reopen Schools in the Fall Hristina Byrnes

When students return to school for the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, their schools and classes will look very different than they did in March, when schools were suddenly ordered to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Every state’s education department is releasing a roadmap to safely reopening schools. This roadmap is only a guidance and it is not mandated, or state required. Local school districts have the authority and flexibility to make decisions that best accommodate their communities.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders, directives, and guidelines issued by either governors or education and health departments to create a list of restrictions and safety recommendations for resuming in-person instruction in every state.

Many of the requirements and suggestions are dependent on whether states have been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Most states’ guidelines were released at the beginning or in the middle of June, before a resurgence of COVID-19 infections was reported in many states across the country — here are the states where the virus is growing the fastest right now.