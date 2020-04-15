States With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Thomas C. Frohlich

Nearly 600,000 people in the United States had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Tuesday April 14, by far the most confirmed cases of any country in the world. The disease, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, has emerged in nearly every country on Earth.

The World Health Organization releases daily statistics on countries and territories in its coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) situation reports. According to Tuesday’s report, the U.S. has approximately 1,700 cases per 1 million people and 67.6 deaths per 1 million people — the 10th most and 13th most in the world.

Modeling by epidemiologists suggests that if nothing is done to combat the spread of the virus, up to 80% of Americans could contract COVID-19. (Here’s a look at what countries are doing to flatten the curve).

Within the United States, the virus has spread rapidly amid a lack of widespread testing and protective equipment shortfalls. So far, fewer than 10 in every 1,000 people nationwide have been tested for the virus. As states anticipate increased need for hospital beds, masks, ventilators, and other equipment, governors are competing with one another to purchase supplies. Here are the states where the virus is spreading the fastest right now.

To determine the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths using data compiled and released daily by the New York Times on April 14 for all 50 states. We calculated the confirmed cases and deaths for every 100,000 state residents using one-year data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

The number of cases per capita appears closely related to testing rates and population density, as well as how early a state was exposed to the virus. We included this information for every state.

